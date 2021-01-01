« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 64 65 66 67 68 [69]   Go Down

Author Topic: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day  (Read 67192 times)

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,035
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2720 on: Today at 10:03:21 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 09:58:24 pm
Depends on if the allegations are true or not, though appreciate it's only anonymous "senior labour figures" that have claimed it.
Yeah, very much doubt its true myself given that labour have denied it. 
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,197
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2721 on: Today at 10:03:42 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:03:21 pm
Yeah, very much doubt its true myself given that labour have denied it.

They're not exactly going to admit it are they?  ;D
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,035
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2722 on: Today at 10:17:23 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 10:03:42 pm
They're not exactly going to admit it are they?  ;D
But also theyre not going to deny it if its true, as it would unravel really quickly when the inevitable came out
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,235
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2723 on: Today at 10:22:38 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:56:11 pm
He may have done the wrong thing here. But hes done so for decent and honourable reasons. Hes perhaps a bit weak in parliament, but trying to protect MPs was his rationale.
Thats to be applauded
It's what's led to the world we live in today, decent people being cast as evil while the charlatans are seen as the saviours. we saw the extremes in the US with ANTIFA. the people standing up to the Nazis and White Supremacists are the baddies in the eyes of millions.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,994
  • Kloppite
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2724 on: Today at 10:24:12 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:49:15 pm
Couldnt disagree more

Hoyle is useless, & the worst speaker ever, he allows Government ministers to constantly lie in the commons without any punity whatsoever, likes of Betty Boothroyd would take none of that nonsense from this lot.
Logged
#Sausages

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,035
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2725 on: Today at 10:28:06 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 10:24:12 pm
Hoyle is useless, & the worst speaker ever, he allows Government ministers to constantly lie in the commons without any punity whatsoever, likes of Betty Boothroyd would take none of that nonsense from this lot.
All this can be true. But hes still not a bellend. Bercow? He was a bellend
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,092
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2726 on: Today at 10:50:04 pm »
Sounds like Labour have threatened Hoyles job and thats why he shat the bed.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,994
  • Kloppite
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2727 on: Today at 11:40:51 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:50:04 pm
Sounds like Labour have threatened Hoyles job and thats why he shat the bed.

Yeah, sounds like Labour whips threatened Hoyle, in that they would make moves to vote him out as speaker if he didn't allow the Labour amendment, so seems Hoyle was more interested in saving his own skin, than allowing the amendment for decent & honorable reasons, but shit has now hit the proverbial, & Hoyle looks toast anyway.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:46:39 pm by Statto Red »
Logged
#Sausages

Online RedDeadRejection

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 300
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2728 on: Today at 11:42:19 pm »
Useless speaker, can't say mass.
Logged

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,905
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2729 on: Today at 11:44:34 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 10:22:38 pm
It's what's led to the world we live in today, decent people being cast as evil while the charlatans are seen as the saviours. we saw the extremes in the US with ANTIFA. the people standing up to the Nazis and White Supremacists are the baddies in the eyes of millions.
Off topic, but they have a very broad idea of who counts as Nazis or white supremacists, including pretty much anyone on the right including ordinary citizens at Trump rallies, speakers at universities they don't like and reporters who have the temerity to come to their demonstrations, and standing up involves explicit violence.

They're a bunch of middle class white kids living out their violent power fantasies through 'leftist' politics. Just this week, a court threw out an unlawful riot case against a bunch of far-right nutcases because the defendants could prove Antifa's violence was worse and more proactive and wasn't prosecuted. All it does is make left-wing politics look bad.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 64 65 66 67 68 [69]   Go Up
« previous next »
 