This particular issue was reduced to "cheap political point-scoring" almost from the first day when Hamas went on its killing spree. No matter what you think about a ceasefire, about returning the hostages, about the possible de-militarisation of Gaza, about a post-Netanyahu government in Israel etc etc etc there is nothing a much an Opposition party based in the UK can practically do. And yet so much of the anger is directed towards......yes, of course, Keir Starmer.



It doesn't make sense. But it's not meant to. It's a game people play.



You once wrote something which stuck with for some reason. It was about wanting to go on holiday to Spain when you were a kid and your Father saying you won't hear the screams from the beach.(or words to that effect ) It was in relation to Franco's Facists.Now obviously I never met your Father but it seemed to me he was a decent kind of guy with principles. You've also mentioned your time spent on a Kibbutz in Israel, in your youth (misspent or otherwise) which begs the question I'm not going to bother asking youWhats this got to do with anything... Well this conflict didn't start on Oct 7th 2023 the barbarity, savagery and disregard for other Human life has been going on all our lives. And while it may be just a game some people play, it's a sick game isn't it and once you realise its ideologically driven, blood feud politics... It makes perfect sense.BtwI'm currently waiting for my ears to be syringed So I more than likely wouldn't hear the screams either...