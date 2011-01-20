« previous next »
Author Topic: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day  (Read 66555 times)

Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2640 on: Today at 06:05:23 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 05:44:38 pm
I mean this is, and always has been, about the Labour leadership for you lot. Fact is the Labour motion says pretty much everything people supposedly wanted it to say and the toys are flying out eberywhere.

It doesn't call out Israel as committing war crimes (collective punishment)

And I couldn't give a shit about who is leader (Starmer is leagues a better leader than Corbyn IMO, FWIW). It's about policy and positioning.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2641 on: Today at 06:14:40 pm »
I got called a Nazi and then a racist when I mentioned collective punishment.

Online Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2642 on: Today at 06:21:03 pm »
Hoyle has fucked this up, and run away, it seems.

A spineless cretin of a man.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2643 on: Today at 06:25:01 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:14:40 pm
I got called a Nazi and then a racist when I mentioned collective punishment.



Christ! What on earth did you say?

Offline Sangria

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2644 on: Today at 06:29:41 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 05:44:38 pm
I mean this is, and always has been, about the Labour leadership for you lot. Fact is the Labour motion says pretty much everything people supposedly wanted it to say and the toys are flying out eberywhere.

Once Labour says what people say they want Labour to say, the charge against the leadership is now lack of consistency. Despite the fact that the people aiming this at them had clearly not paid any attention to what Labour had actually said last time round. How many people know what that earlier Labour amendment contained? I spent some 15 minutes breaking down the SNP and Labour amendments into itemised lists, and I think 2 people read it, while around a dozen continued debating around it, over what they assumed they contained, rather than what they actually contained.
Online Red Beret

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2645 on: Today at 06:31:45 pm »
Labour seem to be in a lose-lose on this. They'll catch flak from everybody no matter which way they jump.
Offline Sangria

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2646 on: Today at 06:33:58 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:32:13 pm
This particular issue was reduced to "cheap political point-scoring" almost from the first day when Hamas went on its killing spree. No matter what you think about a ceasefire, about returning the hostages, about the possible de-militarisation of Gaza, about a post-Netanyahu government in Israel etc etc etc there is nothing a much an Opposition party based in the UK can practically do. And yet so much of the anger is directed towards......yes, of course, Keir Starmer.

It doesn't make sense. But it's not meant to. It's a game people play.

Probably the most constructive thing Labour could do was look at successful peace plans in other parts of the world, translate them into the Israel-Palestine situation, and propose a progressive step by step short, medium and long term solution. Which was what Labour did. Funnily enough, people in the UK left ignored it. So goodness knows what they expect the Israeli right to do.
Online PatriotScouser

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2647 on: Today at 06:34:11 pm »
SNP walking out like children.............
Offline Sangria

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2648 on: Today at 06:35:33 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 06:31:45 pm
Labour seem to be in a lose-lose on this. They'll catch flak from everybody no matter which way they jump.

The Tories want Labour to lose. The SNP wants Labour to lose in Scotland. The UK left want this Labour leadership to lose. That's a lot of shared ground for those groups to unite over.
Online PatriotScouser

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2649 on: Today at 06:36:58 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 06:35:33 pm
The Tories want Labour to lose. The SNP wants Labour to lose in Scotland. The UK left want this Labour leadership to lose. That's a lot of shared ground for those groups to unite over.

Well said.

The delusions of a parliament wasting huge amounts of time debating a hypothetical ceasefire between two sides neither of whom want one, neither of whom care a jot what we think, in a context where we have no power over any of it. Pathetic.
Offline Schmarn

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2650 on: Today at 06:37:42 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 06:34:11 pm
SNP walking out like children.............

Along with their allies the Tories.

Their sad little stitch up didnt work out. More important to them than the actual issue under debate. Pricks.
Online Red Beret

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2651 on: Today at 06:39:01 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 06:35:33 pm
The Tories want Labour to lose. The SNP wants Labour to lose in Scotland. The UK left want this Labour leadership to lose. That's a lot of shared ground for those groups to unite over.

Mind boggling isn't it?

I mean, how many people have died under the Tories' watch? Not trying to draw an equivalency, but Labour aren't even in fucking power and Starmer's essentially being branded as bad as war criminal Blair.

Between austerity, what Ian Duncan Tw@tting Smith did to the benefits system, and the Covid debacle, tens of thousands of British people died needlessly under Tory rule. But yeah, Starmer...
Online Circa1892

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2652 on: Today at 06:39:18 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 06:34:11 pm
SNP walking out like children.............

Proper thrown their toys out the pram. This was and always has been all about causing divisions in Labour to stop them losing their majority of MPs after their dismal failures in government.

On a wider point - when was the last time this parliament did anything that would actually change or influence anything. Absolutely rotten the lot of it.
Online Circa1892

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2653 on: Today at 06:40:46 pm »
So could feasibly happen that Labour and the Lib Dems both vote for a ceasefire and everyone else boycotts.

Fucking messes the lot of them.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2654 on: Today at 06:43:06 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 06:36:58 pm
Well said.

The delusions of a parliament wasting huge amounts of time debating a hypothetical ceasefire between two sides neither of whom want one, neither of whom care a jot what we think, in a context where we have no power over any of it. Pathetic.


Source?

Because I think that's utter bullshit on the side of the Palestinians, who are begging for a cessation of the slaughter.
Offline Schmarn

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2655 on: Today at 06:45:36 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 06:43:06 pm

Source?

Because I think that's utter bullshit on the side of the Palestinians, who are begging for a cessation of the slaughter.

Hamas dont and they are the other side of this equation. Every Palestinian killed means more recruitment for their vile cause.
Online Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2656 on: Today at 06:46:06 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 06:36:58 pm
Well said.

The delusions of a parliament wasting huge amounts of time debating a hypothetical ceasefire between two sides neither of whom want one, neither of whom care a jot what we think, in a context where we have no power over any of it. Pathetic.

This is nonsense. Of course the opinion of other nations, particularly those who have been traditional allies, has a bearing and influence on Israeli politicians. The views and actions of the international community are the only thing that are going to stop this conflict escalating into a wider war. This is (or was) a part of that, before Hoyle royally fucked it up to save his own skin.
Offline classycarra

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2657 on: Today at 06:47:10 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 06:43:06 pm

Source?

Because I think that's utter bullshit on the side of the Palestinians, who are begging for a cessation of the slaughter.
Reported as recently as yesterday that Hamas won't currently agree to a ceasefire. There were uprising protests by Palestinians against Hamas in Gaza singing songs in the dark last night, begging for them to relent
Online Red Beret

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2658 on: Today at 06:47:38 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 06:43:06 pm

Source?

Because I think that's utter bullshit on the side of the Palestinians, who are begging for a cessation of the slaughter.

Both sides are being used as cannon fodder by their complete bastards of leaders. Hamas is more than happy to sacrifice its own people because it knows it stokes anti-Israeli sentiment. And Netanyahu is too much of a war mongering cockwomble to give a shit.

As for the SNP, all of a sudden this got very political for them. Makes you wonder if they ever gave a shit in the first place. I mean, ffs, Labour are the official opposition.
Offline JP!

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2659 on: Today at 06:49:24 pm »
I'd love if someone could explain to me why Parliament is tearing itself apart over a vote on an amendment no one outside their walls will give a single solid fuck about.
Offline Sangria

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2660 on: Today at 06:50:56 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 06:46:06 pm
This is nonsense. Of course the opinion of other nations, particularly those who have been traditional allies, has a bearing and influence on Israeli politicians. The views and actions of the international community are the only thing that are going to stop this conflict escalating into a wider war. This is (or was) a part of that, before Hoyle royally fucked it up to save his own skin.

You mean nation (singular). And this Israeli regime doesn't care what this US regime thinks.
Online Red Beret

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2661 on: Today at 06:51:42 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 06:49:24 pm
I'd love if someone could explain to me why Parliament is tearing itself apart over a vote on an amendment no one outside their walls will give a single solid fuck about.

I'm guessing because the Tories and SNP wanted to make Labour look bad, and they're angry that isn't (apparently) happening because the Speaker cocked up a bit.
Offline Sangria

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2662 on: Today at 06:52:59 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 06:49:24 pm
I'd love if someone could explain to me why Parliament is tearing itself apart over a vote on an amendment no one outside their walls will give a single solid fuck about.

See above.

Quote from: Sangria on Today at 06:35:33 pm
The Tories want Labour to lose. The SNP wants Labour to lose in Scotland. The UK left want this Labour leadership to lose. That's a lot of shared ground for those groups to unite over.

A Labour government headed by Starmer is inimical to all three groups. So they want to play this up as much as possible.
Offline bigbonedrawky

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2663 on: Today at 06:53:21 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:32:13 pm
This particular issue was reduced to "cheap political point-scoring" almost from the first day when Hamas went on its killing spree. No matter what you think about a ceasefire, about returning the hostages, about the possible de-militarisation of Gaza, about a post-Netanyahu government in Israel etc etc etc there is nothing a much an Opposition party based in the UK can practically do. And yet so much of the anger is directed towards......yes, of course, Keir Starmer.

It doesn't make sense. But it's not meant to. It's a game people play.
You once wrote something which stuck with for some reason. It was about wanting to go on holiday to Spain when you were a kid and your Father saying you won't hear the screams from the beach.(or words to that effect ) It was in relation to Franco's Facists. 
Now obviously I never met your Father but it seemed to me he was a decent kind of guy with principles. You've also mentioned your time spent on a Kibbutz in Israel, in your youth (misspent or otherwise) which begs the question I'm not going to bother asking you ;)
Whats this got to do with anything... Well this conflict didn't start on Oct 7th 2023 the barbarity, savagery and disregard for other Human life has been going on all our lives. And while it may be just a game some people play, it's a sick game isn't it and once you realise its ideologically driven, blood feud politics... It makes perfect sense.

Btw
I'm currently waiting for my ears to be syringed So I more than likely wouldn't hear the screams either...
Offline JP!

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2664 on: Today at 06:53:50 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 06:51:42 pm
I'm guessing because the Tories and SNP wanted to make Labour look bad, and they're angry that isn't (apparently) happening because the Speaker cocked up a bit.

Well, given the story's now being spun as Labour threatening the Speaker, i wouldnt be too sure about it not happening.
Online PatriotScouser

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2665 on: Today at 06:55:24 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 06:49:24 pm
I'd love if someone could explain to me why Parliament is tearing itself apart over a vote on an amendment no one outside their walls will give a single solid fuck about.

It's all pathetic political games. Tories and SNP hand in hand together on this matter as in Scotland and England they are both going to get beaten by Labour. So this grandstanding and virtue signalling about a hugely important issue and one which should be above party politics is reduced as a game for those to parties to try and get political capital from. The SNP motion was partly intended as a trap for Labour.

As Adam Boulton just tweeted and I quote 'In sum for all the Commons hot air. SNP bid to split Labour on Gaza has been spiked.  Symbolically Govt seems to be abandoning Foreign policy lead to Labour Opposition.'
Online Circa1892

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2666 on: Today at 06:55:35 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 06:53:50 pm
Well, given the story's now being spun as Labour threatening the Speaker, i wouldnt be too sure about it not happening.

Spun by the Tories and the SNP who are flouncing out and making their own threats.

Plague on all their houses.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2667 on: Today at 06:56:17 pm »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 06:53:21 pm
You once wrote something...


Oddly enough it was kibbutz Nir Am. You can probably guess where it is.
Online oldfordie

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2668 on: Today at 06:56:49 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 06:49:24 pm
I'd love if someone could explain to me why Parliament is tearing itself apart over a vote on an amendment no one outside their walls will give a single solid fuck about.
Problem is people do give a f.. about it. that's why many are politicising the war. so they can win their support.
Maybe you mean the People fight the Gazza war don't give a f.. about it.
Online Red Beret

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2669 on: Today at 06:57:23 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 06:53:50 pm
Well, given the story's now being spun as Labour threatening the Speaker, i wouldnt be too sure about it not happening.

Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 06:55:35 pm
Spun by the Tories and the SNP who are flouncing out and making their own threats.

Plague on all their houses.

It's a very serious accusation to make, that. Where's Bercow when we need him?
Online Circa1892

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2670 on: Today at 06:58:11 pm »
Voting to sit in secret is ludicrous. Sunak should be in to see the king in the morning.
Online Circa1892

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2671 on: Today at 06:58:36 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 06:57:23 pm
It's a very serious accusation to make, that. Where's Bercow when we need him?

Starring in The Traitors USA
Online Circa1892

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2672 on: Today at 06:59:38 pm »
All fun and games until they vote Hoyle out and JRM is speaker of the house.
Offline JP!

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2673 on: Today at 07:02:17 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 06:56:49 pm
Problem is people do give a f.. about it. that's why many are politicising the war. so they can win their support.
Maybe you mean the People fight the Gazza war don't give a f.. about it.

I do yeah, it will have absolutely no bearing on anything other than making some people feel better. It's a complete waste of time.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2674 on: Today at 07:11:48 pm »
Ok so what is actually happening, why are SNP's walking out?

People on Twitter are all chatting as if this is disgusting Starmer and SNP are rightfully pissed off, but I actually do not know why they are walking out on a cease fire vote when they called for a cease fire vote
Online Elmo!

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2675 on: Today at 07:13:33 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 07:11:48 pm
Ok so what is actually happening, why are SNP's walking out?

People on Twitter are all chatting as if this is disgusting Starmer and SNP are rightfully pissed off, but I actually do not know why they are walking out on a cease fire vote when they called for a cease fire vote

Hoyle has just apologised to the SNP as he recognised he screwed them over today. This was meant to be an SNP opposition day and they didn't get to vote on their own motion, in effect it became a Labour opposition day. That is why they are pissed off.

I don't agree with them walking out though, even though they had a right to be pissed off.
Online Red Beret

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2676 on: Today at 07:14:00 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 06:58:36 pm
Starring in The Traitors USA

Apt.
Online Circa1892

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2677 on: Today at 07:16:08 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 07:13:33 pm
Hoyle has just apologised to the SNP as he recognised he screwed them over today. This was meant to be an SNP opposition day and they didn't get to vote on their own motion, in effect it became a Labour opposition day. That is why they are pissed off.

I don't agree with them walking out though, even though they had a right to be pissed off.

I mean its really not.
Offline classycarra

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2678 on: Today at 07:16:40 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 07:13:33 pm
Hoyle has just apologised to the SNP as he recognised he screwed them over today. This was meant to be an SNP opposition day and they didn't get to vote on their own motion, in effect it became a Labour opposition day. That is why they are pissed off.
However, because their stated priority today and in November has been in getting people to vote for an amendment in favour of a ceasefire (regardless of whether it would/could win), they looked past that and stayed to vote in favour of a ceasefire right?

...right?
Online Elmo!

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2679 on: Today at 07:17:15 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 07:16:40 pm
However, because their priority today and in November has been in getting people to vote for an amendment in favour of a ceasefire, they looked past that and stayed to vote in favour of a ceasefire right?

...right?

See my edit.
