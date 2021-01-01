« previous next »
Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Yesterday at 12:57:44 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:16:21 am
--edit(*)-- I guess we might have another Tory PM before the election

Possibly two.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Yesterday at 03:42:43 pm
SNP welcomes Labour's call for 'immediate humanitarian ceasefire' in Gaza, claiming it forced Starmer into U-turn

Quote
The SNP has welcomed Labours decision to call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in its amendment to the motion on Gaza being debated tomorrow. In a statement implying his party is happy with the Labour wording, Stephen Flynn says Keir Starmer has performed a U-turn under pressure from the SNP.

He is also suggesting that Labour frontbenchers sacked or made to resign for voting for an SNP ceasefire amendment in November should be given their jobs back.

Here is Flynns statement in full.

    I welcome this long-overdue U-turn from Sir Keir Starmer who now appears to support the SNPs call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

    However, the plain truth is Sir Keir was forced into this position through public pressure and, in particular, by the SNP.

    Its telling that it took the SNP to insert a backbone into the Labour party and act as Westminsters conscience on this conflict.

    Questions will naturally arise as to why its taken Sir Keir so long to change his mind, what his long months of prevarication achieved, and whether he will reinstate the MPs he sacked in November for supporting the same position he finally holds too.

    These are all questions the Labour party leader will now have answer  I am just relieved that he has finally changed his mind and changed his position.

    This change of position shows what Scotland can achieve when a strong team of SNP MPs puts pressure on the Labour party to act in line with our values.

    Since Westminster rejected a ceasefire in November, more than 29,000 Palestinian children, women and men have been killed. Its vital MPs dont make the same mistake again.

    The focus is now squarely on Rishi Sunak. Both he and Sir Keir Starmer shared the same position until now  I hope he now takes the opportunity to reverse his stance too.

    I urge Rishi Sunak and the UK government to join with the vast majority of the international community, back an immediate ceasefire  and then ensure the UK government acts on it by applying the maximum diplomatic pressure.

The government has not yet said what position its MPs will be asked to take in the vote tomorrow, but there is nothing in the Labour wording that contradicts what Rishi Sunak and David Cameron have said in setting out their own views on a Gaza ceasefire.

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Yesterday at 05:28:36 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:16:21 am
There's no doubt he's our next PM(*).  I think away from the 'noise' (Israel, transgender etc) , his challenge is to time good left policies with what should be a recovering economy. If he can announce increased spending on public services just before the economy ticks up , so we can see economic revival \ growth and increased public spending then he has a shot at two terms.


--edit(*)-- I guess we might have another Tory PM before the election
Lord Johnson of Bullingdon?
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 11:27:06 am
This ceasefire parliamentary shite is such bollocks. To think we are paying MP’s for this shit.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 11:42:59 am
Yep.

The absolute epitome of perfomative politics. No matter what wording is used, it makes absolutely zero fucking difference other than giving people who want to be an opportunity to be outraged.

Flynn's statement yesterday was fucking gross with his "they voted differently last time and 30,000 are dead". Each and every civilian death in this is a fucking tragedy, but they'd all still be dead regardless of what a few hundred random MPs 100s of miles away had to say. Lowest of the low.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 11:46:26 am
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 11:42:59 am
Yep.

The absolute epitome of perfomative politics. No matter what wording is used, it makes absolutely zero fucking difference other than giving people who want to be an opportunity to be outraged.

Flynn's statement yesterday was fucking gross with his "they voted differently last time and 30,000 are dead". Each and every civilian death in this is a fucking tragedy, but they'd all still be dead regardless of what a few hundred random MPs 100s of miles away had to say. Lowest of the low.

Agreed. Flynn's statement proved that his primary objective is embarrassing Labour for local political gain. If he was sincere about wanting to put pressure on the Israeli government, he would be having private discussions with the other party leaders to agree a joint form of words not trying to shame them publicly. 
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 11:54:49 am
It wont make a difference to the murderous maniacs in Israel. Starmer has handled this awfully, the result may end up being Galloway in the commons

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 11:56:13 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:27:06 am
This ceasefire parliamentary shite is such bollocks. To think we are paying MPs for this shit.


Newsnight did a feature on it last night.

The SNP motion is critical of Israel and includes the 'collective punishment' phrase (it essentially accused Israel of breaking international law)

The Labour motion is much less critical, but does call for an immediate ceasefire (includes all the 'Israel got a right to defend itself, blah, blah' stuff and condemnation of Hamas)

The Tory alternative motion is very wishy-washy and more vague about a ceasefire.

Today, the SNP control the opposition day motion agenda. It's precedent and protocol that their motion gets heard first. If it fails, the government motion is then voted on.

Unless Hoyle breaks with procedure (and Newsnight reported that Labour were lobbying him to), it puts Labour in a bind. Newsnight used the term 'the Labour leadership's worst nightmare'. Without Labour's motion being heard, Labour MPs will have a choice of voting for the SNPs motion (and the condemnation of Israel with accompanying formal accusation that they are breaking international law), or vote with the government.

It's a pincer by both the SNP and Tories.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 12:00:06 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:54:49 am
It wont make a difference to the murderous maniacs in Israel. Starmer has handled this awfully, the result may end up being Galloway in the commons
You're right, it wouldn't make any difference. But I like the idea of the electorate punishing Starmer by punishing themselves with Galloway.
That'll learn 'em.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 12:01:10 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 11:46:26 am
Agreed. Flynn's statement proved that his primary objective is embarrassing Labour for local political gain. If he was sincere about wanting to put pressure on the Israeli government, he would be having private discussions with the other party leaders to agree a joint form of words not trying to shame them publicly. 

Yep, the SNP are a joke.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 12:02:53 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 12:00:06 pm
You're right, it wouldn't make any difference. But I like the idea of the electorate punishing Starmer by punishing themselves with Galloway.
That'll learn 'em.

Each to their own
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 12:04:19 pm
Flynn was very good on Newsnight, btw, and more forthright in his condemnation of the mass slaughter of Gazans than any other MP I've seen interviewed
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 12:07:54 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:02:53 pm
Each to their own
It's a bad look for all of us if he gets in. His anti-semitism wouldn't look out of place in the NF or the SWP.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 12:14:48 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:02:53 pm
Each to their own
I was being flippant mate :D
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 12:20:57 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 12:14:48 pm
I was being flippant mate :D

OK,  :thumbup
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 12:30:19 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 11:42:59 am
Yep.

The absolute epitome of perfomative politics. No matter what wording is used, it makes absolutely zero fucking difference other than giving people who want to be an opportunity to be outraged.

Flynn's statement yesterday was fucking gross with his "they voted differently last time and 30,000 are dead". Each and every civilian death in this is a fucking tragedy, but they'd all still be dead regardless of what a few hundred random MPs 100s of miles away had to say. Lowest of the low.
It's the same people all the time. go on Twitter and the same few Labour MPs are attacking Labour constantly. every 1-2 hours up they pop with another inflammatory attack. top Union officials on the far left who have been attacking Starmer from day 1 are none stop Labour and Israel. none of them with any serious suggestions to bring about peace,  they seem to think shouting Ceasefire now is enough.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 01:16:50 pm
I went to see Bernie Sanders last night at the Phil in town. All very good, all very interesting.

Still had to walk my way through a protest outside and cringe through a few heckles in the crowd. All because Sanders did not specifically use the words 'Genocide' and 'Ceasefire' in an interview a few days before

All the while not knowing that he had postponed the talk he should have given a month ago so he could vote against a bill in congress that would have handed over $14b to the Israeli military. His exact words were 'It is absolutely unspeakable what is going on in Gaza and I will not give one nickle to the Right wing Netanyahu. I want a permanent stop to the war and I want to make sure there is a 2 state solution'.

People are hanging too much on the words over the context they are being used
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 01:19:25 pm
Starmer in full on Barrister mode today in PMQ's. Laying the evidence on thick so that the jury (the UK public) can decide who is guilty. Went full in on Badenoch and the Post Office scandal.

Very interesting that Sunak did not repeat the same allegations Badenoch made against the whistleblower.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 01:25:33 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 01:16:50 pm
I went to see Bernie Sanders last night at the Phil in town. All very good, all very interesting.

Still had to walk my way through a protest outside and cringe through a few heckles in the crowd. All because Sanders did not specifically use the words 'Genocide' and 'Ceasefire' in an interview a few days before

All the while not knowing that he had postponed the talk he should have given a month ago so he could vote against a bill in congress that would have handed over $14b to the Israeli military. His exact words were 'It is absolutely unspeakable what is going on in Gaza and I will not give one nickle to the Right wing Netanyahu. I want a permanent stop to the war and I want to make sure there is a 2 state solution'.

People are hanging too much on the words over the context they are being used
Novas Ash Sakar tried to get him to say Israel committed Genocide. Sanders refused so she asked him the same question again, Sanders refused so she asked him again.

https://twitter.com/UrbaneSlave/status/1759674637837848871
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 01:27:30 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:25:33 pm
Novas Ash Sakar tried to get him to say Israel committed Genocide. Sanders refused so she asked him the same question again, Sanders refused so she asked him again.

https://twitter.com/UrbaneSlave/status/1759674637837848871

Why the fuck is a serious figure in another country giving an interview to that niche crank joint? It'd be like a serious UK politician giving an interview to UNN.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 01:35:40 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 01:27:30 pm
Why the fuck is a serious figure in another country giving an interview to that niche crank joint? It'd be like a serious UK politician giving an interview to UNN.
not to mention the joyously bloodlusty celebration of death that Novara's news editor has demonstrated

Sarkar comes off incredibly dim in that, she should stick to drafted tweets - like she's not wanted to, nor is capable of, listening to the interviewees response and forming her interview around it.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 01:42:28 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 01:27:30 pm
Why the fuck is a serious figure in another country giving an interview to that niche crank joint? It'd be like a serious UK politician giving an interview to UNN.
It didn't happen by accident?  I doubt he will make the same mistake again.
She totally ignores Sanders answers explaining how he's trying to being about peace. she is only concerned about trying to get Sanders to say Israel is committing Genocide, this is more about playing politics rather than wanting peace in Gazza
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 01:46:12 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 01:27:30 pm
Why the fuck is a serious figure in another country giving an interview to that niche crank joint? It'd be like a serious UK politician giving an interview to UNN.

Sanders is not a fool, but he may be ignorant about exactly who these crackpots are. For a while, remember, some of their people were very close to the Labour leadership. That gave them a stature they didn't deserve. I expect Sanders was taken in by that.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 01:53:31 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:54:49 am
It wont make a difference to the murderous maniacs in Israel. Starmer has handled this awfully, the result may end up being Galloway in the commons



How so. If the electorate are that racist and anti-semetic then that's not much you can do is there really?

You'd have to be a full on wack-job to vote for that c*nt.

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 02:05:19 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:46:12 pm
Sanders is not a fool, but he may be ignorant about exactly who these crackpots are. For a while, remember, some of their people were very close to the Labour leadership. That gave them a stature they didn't deserve. I expect Sanders was taken in by that.
Think it's the influence they still have that's doing the damage, you have to go back to 2015 to work out what's happening today.
There were many young people who started to take a interest in politics when the last leaders popularity started to grow, they were influenced by social media first.
They been influenced by  Nova or Morning Star for years anyway so don't look at them as cranks or far left.  anyone who attacks them are blah blah centrists anyway.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 02:07:12 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:53:31 pm
How so. If the electorate are that racist and anti-semetic then that's not much you can do is there really?

You'd have to be a full on wack-job to vote for that c*nt.

Hes standing for the sole purpose of trying to punish Starmer, if Starmer wasnt such a war crime endorsing  c*nt, Galloway would remain in his box. 
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 02:13:36 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:53:31 pm
How so. If the electorate are that racist and anti-semetic then that's not much you can do is there really?

You'd have to be a full on wack-job to vote for that c*nt.
It's not anti-semitic to be disgusted at Israel's behaviour or to despair of those who appear to be giving the Israeli leadership the green light to do what the hell they want. Given the scale of the slaughter in Gaza then strong feelings will come to the fore and Starmer has handled this badly.
Agree on the second point though.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 02:17:41 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:07:12 pm
Hes standing for the sole purpose of trying to punish Starmer, if Starmer wasnt such a war crime endorsing  c*nt, Galloway would remain in his box. 
you (accidentally I'm sure) make it sound like galloway is opposed war crimes.

safe to say he's definitely not!
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 02:18:33 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:17:41 pm
you (accidentally I'm sure) make it sound like galloway is opposed war crimes.

safe to say he's definitely not!

A vile hideous c*nt of a man

(One thing we all agree on!)
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 02:23:24 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:17:41 pm
you (accidentally I'm sure) make it sound like galloway is opposed war crimes.

safe to say he's definitely not!


No, I was stating that Starmer recently has. If you see 30,000 of your kin slaughtered on TV every night thats going to make you angry
Starmer backing Israeli war crimes makes exploiting that anger a lot easier.

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 02:24:52 pm
SNP have shown themsleves up for what they are. Shameless.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 02:26:26 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:23:24 pm
No, I was stating that Starmer recently has. If you see 30,000 of your kin slaughtered on TV every night thats going to make you angry
Starmer backing Israeli war crimes makes exploiting that anger a lot easier.
like talking to a brick wall!

person 1: "galloway isn't opposed to war crime"
person 2: "starmer starmer starmer"
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 02:28:11 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:18:33 pm
A vile hideous c*nt of a man

(One thing we all agree on!)

Saddam Hussein was shady af too.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 02:31:56 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:07:12 pm
Hes standing for the sole purpose of trying to punish Starmer, if Starmer wasnt such a war crime endorsing  c*nt, Galloway would remain in his box.
Very noble am sure, realty is he's a nasty bas.. who earns a nice living stirring the shit. I think Labour were massive odds on favourites to win all 3 by election seats including Rochdale. they had the seat sown up until Azhar Ali turned out to be a crank.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 02:34:08 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:26:26 pm
like talking to a brick wall!

person 1: "galloway isn't opposed to war crime"
person 2: "starmer starmer starmer"

Im not defending GG, that much is clear. I was attacking Starmer for backing Israeli war crimes and you have done your dont look there - look over here thing again.

Right on Cue.



Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 02:35:35 pm
This thread is back in the usual place then
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 02:36:18 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:26:26 pm
like talking to a brick wall!

person 1: "galloway isn't opposed to war crime"
person 2: "starmer starmer starmer"

Ignore it. This morbid obsession with Starmer is such minority thing. It will only get worse after Starmer is Prime Minister. And it will get far worse if he starts to improve things for the majority of British people.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 02:38:19 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:34:08 pm
Im not defending GG, that much is clear. I was attacking Starmer for backing Israeli war crimes and you have done your dont look there - look over here thing again.

Right on Cue.
don't be daft ;D

you bring up galloway. i comment on galloway. you reply to galloway point by not mentioning galloway or addressing the point about you (accidentally) making him sound principled.

but i'm the one changing the subject? ;D
