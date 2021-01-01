I went to see Bernie Sanders last night at the Phil in town. All very good, all very interesting.



Still had to walk my way through a protest outside and cringe through a few heckles in the crowd. All because Sanders did not specifically use the words 'Genocide' and 'Ceasefire' in an interview a few days before



All the while not knowing that he had postponed the talk he should have given a month ago so he could vote against a bill in congress that would have handed over $14b to the Israeli military. His exact words were 'It is absolutely unspeakable what is going on in Gaza and I will not give one nickle to the Right wing Netanyahu. I want a permanent stop to the war and I want to make sure there is a 2 state solution'.



People are hanging too much on the words over the context they are being used