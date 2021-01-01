This ceasefire parliamentary shite is such bollocks. To think we are paying MPs for this shit.
Newsnight did a feature on it last night.
The SNP motion is critical of Israel and includes the 'collective punishment' phrase (it essentially accused Israel of breaking international law)
The Labour motion is much less critical, but does call for an immediate ceasefire (includes all the 'Israel got a right to defend itself, blah, blah' stuff and condemnation of Hamas)
The Tory alternative motion is very wishy-washy and more vague about a ceasefire.
Today, the SNP control the opposition day motion agenda. It's precedent and protocol that their motion gets heard first. If it fails, the government motion is then voted on.
Unless Hoyle breaks with procedure (and Newsnight reported that Labour were lobbying him to), it puts Labour in a bind. Newsnight used the term 'the Labour leadership's worst nightmare'. Without Labour's motion being heard, Labour MPs will have a choice of voting for the SNPs motion (and the condemnation of Israel with accompanying formal accusation that they are breaking international law), or vote with the government.
It's a pincer by both the SNP and Tories.