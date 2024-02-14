There was a poll posted in here over the last few days. LDs vote share will go from 11% 2019 to 12% but their seats will go from 11 to 53
Who is in charge of Tory gerrymandering ?
Wimbledon, my constituency, is difficult to call this time. Our sitting MP is, predictably, a tory - 'Bombhead' Hammond. Not so long ago we had a Labour MP! However we have now accreted a LibDem lump of Kingston. Bombhead must be delighted.
