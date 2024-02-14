« previous next »
Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day

John C

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
February 16, 2024, 08:04:59 pm
I meant to say earlier, Starmer was on BBC News this morning. He handled himself well, I felt he gave a nod to the watching audience that he's a Prime Minister in waiting.
I hope so anyway.
Red_Mist

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
February 16, 2024, 08:09:04 pm
Quote from: John C on February 16, 2024, 08:04:59 pm
I meant to say earlier, Starmer was on BBC News this morning. He handled himself well, I felt he gave a nod to the watching audience that he's a Prime Minister in waiting.
I hope so anyway.
Agree. Only caught the last part of the interview, but Naga gave him a good grilling and he came across well.
TepidT2O

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
February 16, 2024, 08:51:42 pm
Quote from: John C on February 16, 2024, 08:04:59 pm
I meant to say earlier, Starmer was on BBC News this morning. He handled himself well, I felt he gave a nod to the watching audience that he's a Prime Minister in waiting.
I hope so anyway.
Totally agree. I think theres a good chance that he grows on people as PM. I saw a criticism of him as being a jumped up civil servant like that was a bad thing?.!   But hes not been affected by years in parliament, and as such hes actually fairly normal.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
February 16, 2024, 09:58:38 pm
One thing that is encouraging is the polling.

Theres a split inthe polls. One set of polls ignore dont knows and give around 20% labour leads. The other set give much smaller leads as they assume dont knows will spilt far more for the tories.

The by election results over the months seem to be suggesting that the former is more accurate than the later.
John C

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
February 16, 2024, 10:15:24 pm
Like Andy, I ignore all the polls Tep mate.
TepidT2O

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
February 16, 2024, 10:25:43 pm
Quote from: John C on February 16, 2024, 10:15:24 pm
Like Andy, I ignore all the polls Tep mate.
Im always fascinated by data and what it might (or might not) mean
Red-Soldier

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
February 16, 2024, 10:49:56 pm
Quote from: John C on February 16, 2024, 10:15:24 pm
Like Andy, I ignore all the polls Tep mate.

How come?.  Generally, they are a good indicator of things.  Not to mention all the bylection results too.

The polls said that Labour would get smashed in 2019, and they did.  They are now saying the Tories will get smashed, and that's been happening, in most of the elections, since.  It'll also happen at the next GE, too.  The question is, by how much.
Red Beret

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
February 16, 2024, 10:55:16 pm
Some of us remember 1992. People will say polling has moved on, but then we had 2016 in the US...

I take comfort from the polls, but I take nothing for granted.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
February 16, 2024, 11:17:40 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on February 16, 2024, 10:55:16 pm
Some of us remember 1992. People will say polling has moved on, but then we had 2016 in the US...

I take comfort from the polls, but I take nothing for granted.


Think it's always best to assume 2-3% margin of error on each.

But a 5% lead is extremely unlikely to be lost. The vagaries of FPTP then come into play, but it looks like Labour will do fine.

I've been searching for a betting market on turnout, because I think that's where value could lie. I'd put money on turnout being under 65%, primarily due to an awful lot of 2019 Tory voters not bothering to vote this time.
PaulF

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
February 16, 2024, 11:22:26 pm
Quote from: Red_Mist on February 16, 2024, 08:09:04 pm
Agree. Only caught the last part of the interview, but Naga gave him a good grilling and he came across well.
I think I heard him on that. Said it was the biggest turnaround since 2034 or something. Then in the next sentence 1934.  I thought maybe he's channeling inner Biden.   Jokes aside it's weird how often we all make mistakes, like commentators, on football matches, under very little pressure really say some really basically wrong things. For me it makes it all the more wondrous that players and officials in games make so few mistakes.  Sorry. Rather off topic.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
February 17, 2024, 02:54:11 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 16, 2024, 09:58:38 pm
One thing that is encouraging is the polling.

Theres a split inthe polls. One set of polls ignore dont knows and give around 20% labour leads. The other set give much smaller leads as they assume dont knows will spilt far more for the tories.

The by election results over the months seem to be suggesting that the former is more accurate than the later.

There was a poll posted in here over the last few days. LDs vote share will go from 11% 2019 to 12% but their seats will go from 11 to 53

Who is in charge of Tory gerrymandering ?
Dr. Beaker

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
February 17, 2024, 11:04:29 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on February 17, 2024, 02:54:11 am
There was a poll posted in here over the last few days. LDs vote share will go from 11% 2019 to 12% but their seats will go from 11 to 53

Who is in charge of Tory gerrymandering ?

Jiminy Cricket

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
February 17, 2024, 11:27:25 am
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on February 17, 2024, 11:04:29 am
18
News and Current Affairs / Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« on: February 14, 2024, 12:31:48 pm »
Wimbledon, my constituency, is difficult to call this time. Our sitting MP is, predictably, a tory - 'Bombhead' Hammond. Not so long ago we had a Labour MP! However we have now accreted a LibDem lump of Kingston. Bombhead must be delighted.
ReplyQuoteNotify
Irrespective of what the Labour Party might do (nothing, I expect), there should be a concerted effort for the UK population to vote tactically and drive the Tories into the ground. (And a message for Labour too; that the voting system is broken and must be fixed).
Red Beret

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
February 17, 2024, 11:34:57 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on February 17, 2024, 02:54:11 am
There was a poll posted in here over the last few days. LDs vote share will go from 11% 2019 to 12% but their seats will go from 11 to 53

Who is in charge of Tory gerrymandering ?

It's all about maximizing the vote through tactical voting. In 1983 the Alliance won around 23 seats off the back of 26% of the vote. In 1997 the Lib Dems won 40 odd seats with 18%.

The Tories are now facing the same vote splitting nightmare Michael Foot faced in 1983.
Lusty

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
February 17, 2024, 11:57:25 am
Quote from: Red Beret on February 16, 2024, 10:55:16 pm
Some of us remember 1992. People will say polling has moved on, but then we had 2016 in the US...

I take comfort from the polls, but I take nothing for granted.
The polls in 2016 weren't far off, it's just people's interpretation was wrong.  They were also closing pretty quickly.

The classic 538 analysis that people always show said he had roughly a 30% chance of winning from memory, it's just that everyone saw it and rounded it down to zero in their heads.
filopastry

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
February 17, 2024, 12:03:23 pm
Quote from: Lusty on February 17, 2024, 11:57:25 am
The polls in 2016 weren't far off, it's just people's interpretation was wrong.  They were also closing pretty quickly.

The classic 538 analysis that people always show said he had roughly a 30% chance of winning from memory, it's just that everyone saw it and rounded it down to zero in their heads.

Exactly right.
PatriotScouser

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 09:52:37 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February 16, 2024, 11:17:40 pm

Think it's always best to assume 2-3% margin of error on each.

But a 5% lead is extremely unlikely to be lost. The vagaries of FPTP then come into play, but it looks like Labour will do fine.

I've been searching for a betting market on turnout, because I think that's where value could lie. I'd put money on turnout being under 65%, primarily due to an awful lot of 2019 Tory voters not bothering to vote this time.

That's the smart money and what I predict; that turnout will be mid to high 60s because most tories will stay at home. Reminiscent of 97 and 2001.
oldfordie

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 11:38:19 am
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 09:52:37 am
That's the smart money and what I predict; that turnout will be mid to high 60s because most tories will stay at home. Reminiscent of 97 and 2001.
That's devastating if true. it guarantees future generations will go through the same shit we have for decades. nothing much will change.
PaulF

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 11:48:50 am
Could labour increase VAT on internet sales?  I'm thinking surely if Amazon et al can pay their fair share that could be put to very good use. Maybe more VAT for large companies.
Red-Soldier

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 12:09:42 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:48:50 am
Could labour increase VAT on internet sales?  I'm thinking surely if Amazon et al can pay their fair share that could be put to very good use. Maybe more VAT for large companies.

They aren't increasing anything, at the moment.
killer-heels

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 12:20:51 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:48:50 am
Could labour increase VAT on internet sales?  I'm thinking surely if Amazon et al can pay their fair share that could be put to very good use. Maybe more VAT for large companies.


Nothing is being proposed. The thing we have to watch for nervously is the deal for workers and enhanced workers rights. Business groups have been putting stories out there about being doubtful of this and I wouldn't put it past the likes of Reeves to get that taken out of the manifesto.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 12:26:59 pm
As far as I'm concerned the manifesto should be tilted towards getting the vote from those twats that voted Tory, after that ignore the twats whilst you fix the shithole.
