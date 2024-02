There is hardly any proposal by them that indicates that will be the case and ultimately its a trust us and see approach. I dont trust them, but I have no choice but to vote for them.



I dont really get your point about the voting system.



If the evidence overwhelmingly indicates the UK voters think a certain way, but you think your argument makes sense and theirs doesn't, you don't get more votes simply because you think you're right and they're wrong. See also all those arguments saying that such and such a position isn't radically left wing in a European context. We don't live in a European context. We live in a UK context, with UK voters.