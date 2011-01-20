Its the "all is lost" view - people just go, "well it is so messed up there is no chance of fixing it so might as well take the money"



Not a long term mindset but I can understand people who get "the sky is falling" - although I don't agree myself



The "both sides are the same" and dismissing anything the Labour government did arguments help feed into this mentality. The aim of these arguments was to drag the Overton window leftwards. The effect of those arguments was to open the way for Brexit, and a vote for radical change, any radical change.