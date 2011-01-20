« previous next »
Author Topic: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2440 on: Today at 06:24:42 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 06:13:08 pm
Exactly

When the fuck will people get into their heads that we can not continue to do this if we want any chance of surviving

This.
But it wont change until the world is dustball with a few tech and oil billionaires hiding in their luxury bunkers from mad max savages.
No one wants to give up their trinkets and "luxuries"
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2441 on: Today at 06:45:44 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 04:02:32 pm
I believe that a significant reason for a pro-Brexit vote in some sections of society is that those voters were looking for something different. The trouble is that those voters didn't stop to ask if different=worse.

Sticking to failing ecomonic models is my biggest fear about Starmer's Labour. I heard Reeves the other day likening the nations finances to domestic finances as part of their justification for U-turns. It's the same sort of nonsense we've been hearing from the Tories over the need for austerity. Domestic and national finances don't work in the same way or have the same restrictions. What does my head in is the constant calls for growth - on a planet with finite resources - and don't get me started on the idea that wealth trickles down (it doesn't, it makes a bee-line for the Cayman Islands)  >:(
As it happens, I included a similar comment earlier in another thread.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:49:48 am
Japan is always hovering around recession and has consistently experienced about zero growth for 25 years. In a way, it is a very stable economy, which might need to become more the norm for all economies as the world begins to tackle global warming (growth being its main driver). Japan going into recession is not going to tip the world economy.
For this to happen, a shift in mindset will be required. I'm not very optimistic.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2442 on: Today at 07:09:53 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:39:01 pm

The overriding reason why fringe parties (especially right-wing populists) have enjoyed a surge in support is because mainstream parties have coalesced around an economic model that fucks-over the majority in favour of financial advantage of the already-rich minority.

ALL MAINSTREAM PARTIES

Right-wing mainstream parties in many countries have sought to blame easy targets - generally immigrants, unions, pinko-lefty-wokeists - with their supportive media helping them, and far-right parties have piggy-backed on that.

The left-of-centre mainstream parties have embraced right-of-centre economics like privatisation, liberalised financial markets, low taxes, reduced public services, reduced workers' rights, later retirement ages, etc.

More and more millions are concluding "this isn't working for me and my life". The only parties offering something that isn't a different shade of the same economic consensus are the more extreme parties.


Agree 100% with that, history shows as economic conditions worsen for the average person, people lurch more and more to far right alternative parties out of disillusion. Thats where you get the rise of fascist movements, and it seems thats where things are eventually heading again unfortunately. Not sure its avoidable at this point.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2443 on: Today at 07:14:17 pm »
Labour are going to be fucked if the Tories cut taxes.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2444 on: Today at 07:20:55 pm »
The same bullshit economic growth talk, driven by the private sector, from Labour on C4.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2445 on: Today at 07:22:18 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:14:17 pm
Labour are going to be fucked if the Tories cut taxes.

They could easily commit to Tory tax cuts, whilst fucking public servies. more.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2446 on: Today at 07:25:35 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:14:17 pm
Labour are going to be fucked if the Tories cut taxes.

Is anyone stupid enough to want a couple of quid in their pocket more than they want the NHS, Schools, Hospitals, Ambulances, Doctors, Nurses, Policemen, Armed Forces, Dentists, Councils, Social care, Decent infrastructure and the 1,000,0001 other things more important than 'money in yer pocket'

If you haven't got any of those services or supports then the money in your pocket becomes pretty meaningless pretty quickly. Look at the number of Americans on the streets because they got a serious illness for example.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2447 on: Today at 07:29:49 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:14:17 pm
Labour are going to be fucked if the Tories cut taxes.


Quote
As a result, sources said Hunt was considering steeper departmental cuts to take effect after the election, to the dismay of trade unions who warned of severe damage from a fresh austerity drive with public services already in steep decline.

It is an outrage that the chancellor is again looking to use a recession he caused as an excuse to load more austerity on to public services that are already on their knees, said Sharon Graham, the Unite general secretary.

Labour needs to pay attention  this governments disastrous economic decision making is not a model to follow.

Torsten Bell, the chief executive of the Resolution Foundation, said the recession news should serve as a wake up call for the government and opposition parties in the run-up to the election. Weve got to do better than todays debate about ludicrous tax cuts we cant afford, and pencilled in spending cuts we cant deliver, he said.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2448 on: Today at 07:31:15 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 07:20:55 pm
The same bullshit economic growth talk, driven by the private sector, from Labour on C4.

What's the alternative?
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2449 on: Today at 07:43:20 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 07:31:15 pm
What's the alternative?
Well quite.
Spectacular naivety of the first world
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2450 on: Today at 07:47:43 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:43:20 pm
Well quite.
Spectacular naivety of the first world

For there to be an alternative, people have to either choose it as consumers, or choose it as voters. There's little indication of the latter happening. The last time voters voted for something radical, we left the EU. People rubbish tinkering at the edges. Maybe that's better than going full speed in the wrong direction.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2451 on: Today at 08:39:20 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 07:47:43 pm
For there to be an alternative, people have to either choose it as consumers, or choose it as voters. There's little indication of the latter happening. The last time voters voted for something radical, we left the EU. People rubbish tinkering at the edges. Maybe that's better than going full speed in the wrong direction.
We can look back through history, all the way back to Greek and Roman times. When there was no growth or negative economic growth, outcomes for humans were catastrophic. Not sure how we get round that
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2452 on: Today at 08:47:14 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:39:20 pm
We can look back through history, all the way back to Greek and Roman times. When there was no growth or negative economic growth, outcomes for humans were catastrophic. Not sure how we get round that

Maybe try investing in the economy and country to stimulate growth? Its clear all this tinkering around the edges, cautious bull shit austerity doesnt work. And yet what we are faced with is a party that will continue to mismanage whilst the other will do business as usual.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2453 on: Today at 08:51:38 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:39:20 pm
We can look back through history, all the way back to Greek and Roman times. When there was no growth or negative economic growth, outcomes for humans were catastrophic. Not sure how we get round that

Whatever we decide to do regarding the economy, after 2016, I've become really, really suspicious of radical solutions that require going full bore or else be dismissed as betrayal of various principles. I'd always been a believer in scientific principles, but in a soft way, believing that it's the best methodology. However, after Brexit, I've become more intolerant of those who argue from theory and dismiss anything that isn't radical enough for them. Work from engineering principles. Start from a basis of what's proven to work. Deviate from this in ways whose results are measureable, in ways that are reversible if necessary. Better have lots of little improvements that are built on, and little mistakes that are reversed, than big leaps into the unknown.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2454 on: Today at 09:00:41 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:51:38 pm
Whatever we decide to do regarding the economy, after 2016, I've become really, really suspicious of radical solutions that require going full bore or else be dismissed as betrayal of various principles. I'd always been a believer in scientific principles, but in a soft way, believing that it's the best methodology. However, after Brexit, I've become more intolerant of those who argue from theory and dismiss anything that isn't radical enough for them. Work from engineering principles. Start from a basis of what's proven to work. Deviate from this in ways whose results are measureable, in ways that are reversible if necessary. Better have lots of little improvements that are built on, and little mistakes that are reversed, than big leaps into the unknown.

Thats fine but this way of operating has proven not to work. Everything done in this country since 2010 onwards has seen living standards fall and public services shot to shit, in the pursuit mainly of caution.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2455 on: Today at 09:02:26 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:00:41 pm
Thats fine but this way of operating has proven not to work. Everything done in this country since 2010 onwards has seen living standards fall and public services shot to shit, in the pursuit mainly of caution.
True. And every economic success story starts in theory ..
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2456 on: Today at 09:03:46 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:00:41 pm
Thats fine but this way of operating has proven not to work. Everything done in this country since 2010 onwards has seen living standards fall and public services shot to shit, in the pursuit mainly of caution.

Is that because things have been done cautiously, or is it because it's been done by the Tories? The 1997-2010 Labour government was an example of things being done according to the engineering principles I described above. Do things a bit at a time and measure the results. Adjust as necessary.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2457 on: Today at 09:23:18 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:03:46 pm
Is that because things have been done cautiously, or is it because it's been done by the Tories? The 1997-2010 Labour government was an example of things being done according to the engineering principles I described above. Do things a bit at a time and measure the results. Adjust as necessary.

Dunno, I guess we are about to find out. We saw really good improvement in every Labour term more or less until the end, and I expect the same under the next Labour government. They dont get a pass or a grace period, if they are under promising whilst looking to over deliver, then fine. But they will have to deliver otherwise that caution will have been a load of shite.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2458 on: Today at 09:24:43 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:39:20 pm
We can look back through history, all the way back to Greek and Roman times. When there was no growth or negative economic growth, outcomes for humans were catastrophic. Not sure how we get round that

There CANNOT be continual economic growth. Therefore we have to find another way. There's simply no point pursuing a strategy that now clearly leads to and ends in disaster for all of us. The human race either finds a way to radically change its wealth distribution so that "growth" is not treated as some sacred necessity, or we will make this planet unliveable for the vast majority of us.

If people have their basic needs met - pleasant and truly affordable shelter,  healthy food, clean water, access to nature, etc. without being relentlessly exploited by mega-corporations (in the name of ... growth), then perhaps we could actually have a society not devoted to wage slavery in the name of the God Growth? There are countless trillions of dollars held by corporations and banks and offshore swindlers... we can't afford to allow them to hoard that wealth any longer.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2459 on: Today at 09:28:24 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:23:18 pm
Dunno, I guess we are about to find out. We saw really good improvement in every Labour term more or less until the end, and I expect the same under the next Labour government. They dont get a pass or a grace period, if they are under promising whilst looking to over deliver, then fine. But they will have to deliver otherwise that caution will have been a load of shite.

To me, Brexit was our ultimate example of doing something radical for the sake of doing something radical, with theoretical and philosophical gains that have no way of being measured. I don't believe in revolutionary change being a good thing in and of itself. I believe in everything having to be accountable, and to that end I don't want anything to be irreversible.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2460 on: Today at 09:30:45 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:39:20 pm
We can look back through history, all the way back to Greek and Roman times. When there was no growth or negative economic growth, outcomes for humans were catastrophic. Not sure how we get round that
Am not spending time getting involved, I just wonder why this is even being debated.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2461 on: Today at 09:32:09 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:28:24 pm
To me, Brexit was our ultimate example of doing something radical for the sake of doing something radical, with theoretical and philosophical gains that have no way of being measured. I don't believe in revolutionary change being a good thing in and of itself. I believe in everything having to be accountable, and to that end I don't want anything to be irreversible.

Thats the thing though, investment in infrastructure, in public services etc. isn't some radical concept. Its something thats been done throughout human history. We need house building in this country to ramp up, we need public service investment to make this country healthy again and we need investment in infrastructure to make sure we produce things in this country and provide jobs. This isn't some mad extreme here.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2462 on: Today at 09:37:42 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 09:24:43 pm
There CANNOT be continual economic growth. Therefore we have to find another way. There's simply no point pursuing a strategy that now clearly leads to and ends in disaster for all of us. The human race either finds a way to radically change its wealth distribution so that "growth" is not treated as some sacred necessity, or we will make this planet unliveable for the vast majority of us.

If people have their basic needs met - pleasant and truly affordable shelter,  healthy food, clean water, access to nature, etc. without being relentlessly exploited by mega-corporations (in the name of ... growth), then perhaps we could actually have a society not devoted to wage slavery in the name of the God Growth? There are countless trillions of dollars held by corporations and banks and offshore swindlers... we can't afford to allow them to hoard that wealth any longer.
This is very naive. Youre literally ignoring the entirety of economic history.
Economic growth was essential before capitalism, before wage slavery. Forget corporations, banks and offshore swindlers, when you dont have growth poor people suffer, starve even. This is true of economies that are capitalist, communist, feudal, you name it.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2463 on: Today at 09:40:54 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:37:42 pm
This is very naive. Youre literally ignoring the entirety of economic history.
Economic growth was essential before capitalism, before wage slavery. Forget cooperation, banks and offshore swindlers, when you dont have growth poor people suffer, starve even. This is true of economies that are capitalist, communist, feudal, you name it.

It's entirely possible for endless growth to be both essential and impossible.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2464 on: Today at 09:41:27 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:32:09 pm
Thats the thing though, investment in infrastructure, in public services etc. isn't some radical concept. Its something thats been done throughout human history. We need house building in this country to ramp up, we need public service investment to make this country healthy again and we need investment in infrastructure to make sure we produce things in this country and provide jobs. This isn't some mad extreme here.

And Labour hasn't turned against any of these things. So what's with all the demands for something truly radical, that tinkering at the edges doesn't work?

Underpinning all this is the fact that we live in a democracy, one where everyone has one vote. People don't get more votes just because they think their arguments are more worthwhile. The UK voter is the UK voter. An argument which you think is fantastic, but which the UK electorate has never shown any sign of favouring, is pointless as far as government goes. The Remain argument was incontrovertible to me. It lost, and we left the EU.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2465 on: Today at 09:45:33 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:37:42 pm
This is very naive. Youre literally ignoring the entirety of economic history.
Economic growth was essential before capitalism, before wage slavery. Forget corporations, banks and offshore swindlers, when you dont have growth poor people suffer, starve even. This is true of economies that are capitalist, communist, feudal, you name it.

There's an argument that growth has historically been the measurement of liquidity, with the more the better. But with capitalism being the pursuit of liquidity in and of itself, and it no longer being as useful a measurement as before. Money no longer being a useful representation of goods, but of influence.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2466 on: Today at 09:48:58 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:28:24 pm
To me, Brexit was our ultimate example of doing something radical for the sake of doing something radical, with theoretical and philosophical gains that have no way of being measured. I don't believe in revolutionary change being a good thing in and of itself. I believe in everything having to be accountable, and to that end I don't want anything to be irreversible.
I think you can learn a lot of lessons from Brexit,  some of them are extremely important like the one you have brought up which I agree with 100%, after all that's happened you would think people would be in favour of a demanding a chance to reconsider if this radical change brought chaos, I don't think they have learned this lesson though, I think people would be quiet happy with not having this option as long as they get the radical change they are in favour of.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2467 on: Today at 09:51:32 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 09:40:54 pm
It's entirely possible for endless growth to be both essential and impossible.
Unfortunately, you might well be correct about this.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2468 on: Today at 10:05:38 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:45:33 pm
There's an argument that growth has historically been the measurement of liquidity, with the more the better. But with capitalism being the pursuit of liquidity in and of itself, and it no longer being as useful a measurement as before. Money no longer being a useful representation of goods, but of influence.
Quite possibly

Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 09:40:54 pm
It's entirely possible for endless growth to be both essential and impossible.
Theoretically, yes. But practically Id reckon theres an always a way to grow economies. (I think there is a general assumption that growth leads to more consumption of resources. Im not convinced thats necessary)
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2469 on: Today at 10:06:03 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:37:42 pm
This is very naive. Youre literally ignoring the entirety of economic history.
Economic growth was essential before capitalism, before wage slavery. Forget corporations, banks and offshore swindlers, when you dont have growth poor people suffer, starve even. This is true of economies that are capitalist, communist, feudal, you name it.

You explain to me how we can have continual economic growth with 7 billion + people AND a planet we can live on? How do you raise everyone's standards of living and income with an economy based on consuming goods and led by a religion of growth and not destroy the earth?

It's absolute nonsense to claim there's no other way. Your way is no longer viable, economic history is irrelevant, we're facing catastrophe if we continue with growth, so we better consider the alternatives, and fast. Incidentally, who do you think suffers most from climate disaster? The poor. Who's going to suffer when we have to spend most of our GDP (growing or not) on climate change mitigation? The poor. Naturally.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2470 on: Today at 10:07:54 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 10:06:03 pm
You explain to me how we can have continual economic growth with 7 billion + people AND a planet we can live on? How do you raise everyone's standards of living and income with an economy based on consuming goods and led by a religion of growth and not destroy the earth?

It's absolute nonsense to claim there's no other way. Your way is no longer viable, economic history is irrelevant, we're facing catastrophe if we continue with growth, so we better consider the alternatives, and fast. Incidentally, who do you think suffers most from climate disaster? The poor. Who's going to suffer when we have to spend most of our GDP (growing or not) on climate change mitigation? The poor. Naturally.
You tell us that all we need is food warmth and shelter whilst typing it on a machine that is built on the exact opposite,
You assume that growth equals finite resource consumption, I really dont think that needs to be true.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2471 on: Today at 10:14:21 pm »
Its not that there isnt money, there is, its just being funnelled into the super rich. Tax them and the tax dodging corporations. British Gas making nearly a billion profit during a cost of living crisis.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2472 on: Today at 10:24:43 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:07:54 pm
You tell us that all we need is food warmth and shelter whilst typing it on a machine that is built on the exact opposite,
You assume that growth equals finite resource consumption, I really dont think that needs to be true.

I've yet to see a model that shows otherwise, but I'm happy to hear of one?

As to me typing this on a laptop... I mean, c'mon. You know the famous "you criticise society and yet you participate in society" meme, I'm sure...
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2473 on: Today at 10:28:42 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:07:54 pm
You tell us that all we need is food warmth and shelter whilst typing it on a machine that is built on the exact opposite,
You assume that growth equals finite resource consumption, I really dont think that needs to be true.

This is not a valid point.  Try functioniong in our society, without these things.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2474 on: Today at 10:29:54 pm »
I mean even the Greens aren't running on a de-growth agenda, and I kind of think there might be a good reason for that.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2475 on: Today at 10:30:03 pm »
Quote from:
This is not a valid point.  Try functioniong in our society, without these things.
My point  is that we are very lucky. For those who are less lucky, negative growth will mean hunger and poverty.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2476 on: Today at 10:31:21 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:07:54 pm
You tell us that all we need is food warmth and shelter whilst typing it on a machine that is built on the exact opposite,
You assume that growth equals finite resource consumption, I really dont think that needs to be true.

Growth has historically meant both the accumulation of a surplus and its distribution.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2477 on: Today at 10:53:09 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 09:30:45 pm
Am not spending time getting involved, I just wonder why this is even being debated.

because Labour talked in favourable terms about growth - all it takes!
