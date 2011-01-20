Labour are going to be fucked if the Tories cut taxes.
Is anyone stupid enough to want a couple of quid in their pocket more than they want the NHS, Schools, Hospitals, Ambulances, Doctors, Nurses, Policemen, Armed Forces, Dentists, Councils, Social care, Decent infrastructure and the 1,000,0001 other things more important than 'money in yer pocket'
If you haven't got any of those services or supports then the money in your pocket becomes pretty meaningless pretty quickly. Look at the number of Americans on the streets because they got a serious illness for example.