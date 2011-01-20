We can look back through history, all the way back to Greek and Roman times. When there was no growth or negative economic growth, outcomes for humans were catastrophic. Not sure how we get round that



There CANNOT be continual economic growth. Therefore we have to find another way. There's simply no point pursuing a strategy that now clearly leads to and ends in disaster for all of us. The human race either finds a way to radically change its wealth distribution so that "growth" is not treated as some sacred necessity, or we will make this planet unliveable for the vast majority of us.If people have their basic needs met - pleasant and truly affordable shelter, healthy food, clean water, access to nature, etc. without being relentlessly exploited by mega-corporations (in the name of ... growth), then perhaps we could actually have a society not devoted to wage slavery in the name of the God Growth? There are countless trillions of dollars held by corporations and banks and offshore swindlers... we can't afford to allow them to hoard that wealth any longer.