Maybe the political map will change beyond what we've witnessed for the last century or so but will it force a complete reset for the better or do the opposite and send the majority to either extreme?
The overriding reason why fringe parties (especially right-wing populists) have enjoyed a surge in support is because mainstream parties have coalesced around an economic model that fucks-over the majority in favour of financial advantage of the already-rich minority.
ALL MAINSTREAM PARTIES
Right-wing mainstream parties in many countries have sought to blame easy targets - generally immigrants, unions, pinko-lefty-wokeists - with their supportive media helping them, and far-right parties have piggy-backed on that.
The left-of-centre mainstream parties have embraced right-of-centre economics like privatisation, liberalised financial markets, low taxes, reduced public services, reduced workers' rights, later retirement ages, etc.
More and more millions are concluding "this isn't working for me and my life". The only parties offering something that isn't a different shade of the same economic consensus are the more extreme parties.