If you look at the last time the British Left made a serious attempt at devising an economic model (under Tony Benn in the late 1970s) it was pretty much based on closing borders - to both capital and labour - and building 'socialism in one country'. Obviously it was also anti-EEC, anti-IMF and anti-NATO too. There's much in the Populist model now which Benn would have approved of.
Just to pick out this bit of your post, this was something that shocked and surprised me when I met Paul in 2001.
I grew up in a true blue Tory household and extended family that was typical of this. Anti immigration, anti EU, racist and nationalistic but also opposed to Trade Unions, strikes etc.
Paul being from a mining community, 5 minutes from Cortonwood where the strikes started. All his family and friends being labour voting, card carrying socialists but had very similar views to my Tory family.
Patriotic royalists, racists and anti anything that interfered with or took away their way of life, access to benefits or public services.
I found it quite weird to be honest.