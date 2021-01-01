« previous next »
Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2400 on: Today at 12:23:50 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 12:08:33 pm
This is basically the Reform party platform I think.This is one of the reasons I worry a bit about the current direction of the Labour Party.  It's all well and good abandoning the left on the assumption that they will vote Labour anyway, or migrate to the Greens etc, but they're going to lose voters to Reform as well, and if the Conservative party collapses at the same time it could turn them into a force.
I get a lot of stick because people think I see Commies everywhere, I get this even though ive explained why this isn't true, ive explained it's the influances these people have on others that's so dangerous, I see really decent people who have good intentions being exploited by these people, ive actually defended them in conversations when they have been torn apart for being clueless on the type of people they are cheering on, telling them we weren't much better in our younger days as well and things are far more complicated today with social media  being a leveler. I think you've hit the nail on the head, the left and the right seem to think PR will mean these people who support these causes will carry on voting for the left if PR came in, not the way I see it, I see Charlatans exploiting the situation more by standing for Parliament fighting for these causes, none of them will say am center left or center right will they, Parliament will be made up of coalitions under PR, we will have it full of extremist views rather then the center left people assume. am not certain this will happen of course, it's just that it's been totally overlooked as a possibility. if you don't support PR then your happy to continue with a system that brings us hard right governments, totally ignoring the many arguments ive made to bring in laws to stop the reasons why hard right government come about, lies and propaganda, that's how the right win, changing to PR won't stop those lies only a change in laws and a change in how we hold our politicians to account.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2401 on: Today at 12:32:06 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:44:17 am
If you look at the last time the British Left made a serious attempt at devising an economic model (under Tony Benn in the late 1970s) it was pretty much based on closing borders - to both capital and labour - and building 'socialism in one country'. Obviously it was also anti-EEC, anti-IMF and anti-NATO too. There's much in the Populist model now which Benn would have approved of.

Just to pick out this bit of your post, this was something that shocked and surprised me when I met Paul in 2001.

I grew up in a true blue Tory household and extended family that was typical of this.  Anti immigration, anti EU, racist and nationalistic but also opposed to Trade Unions, strikes etc.

Paul being from a mining community, 5 minutes from Cortonwood where the strikes started.  All his family and friends being labour voting, card carrying socialists but had very similar views to my Tory family.

Patriotic royalists, racists and anti anything that interfered with or took away their way of life, access to benefits or public services.

I found it quite weird to be honest.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2402 on: Today at 12:38:25 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:23:50 pm
I get a lot of stick because people think I see Commies everywhere, I get this even though ive explained why this isn't true, ive explained it's the influances these people have on others that's so dangerous, I see really decent people who have good intentions being exploited by these people, ive actually defended them in conversations when they have been torn apart for being clueless on the type of people they are cheering on, telling them we weren't much better in our younger days as well and things are far more complicated today with social media  being a leveler. I think you've hit the nail on the head, the left and the right seem to think PR will mean these people who support these causes will carry on voting for the left if PR came in, not the way I see it, I see Charlatans exploiting the situation more by standing for Parliament fighting for these causes, none of them will say am center left or center right will they, Parliament will be made up of coalitions under PR, we will have it full of extremist views rather then the center left people assume. am not certain this will happen of course, it's just that it's been totally overlooked as a possibility. if you don't support PR then your happy to continue with a system that brings us hard right governments, totally ignoring the many arguments ive made to bring in laws to stop the reasons why hard right government come about, lies and propaganda, that's how the right win, changing to PR won't stop those lies only a change in laws and a change in how we hold our politicians to account.
I disagree with your position on PR, but I understand where you're coming from and I know you've got plenty of stick for it.

My challenge though is that the evidence of the last few years shows FPTP doesn't stop extremists taking control of the government.  As long as there is an extremist party that can control 5-10% of the vote in our system, they can force one of the main parties to pander to them.  I very much doubt there is a more extremist element out there that could get into power under PR than what we have already seen under FPTP.  Or, to put it another way, I don't see a lot of difference between the likes of Nigel Frottage and some of the people we've had in power already like Braverman, Patel, Kwarteng etc.

I think you're right that the solutions lie elsewhere in fighting propaganda, and ensuring the integrity of the institutions that keep the government in check.  Changing the voting system will just make the result fairer, but I don't think it will make the chances of extremists taking over any more or less likely.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2403 on: Today at 12:40:28 pm »
I don't know how the labour party can appease all sides with the Israeli/Gaza conflict.

Nobody wants the bloodshed to continue but alienating either side in support of the other contradicts our aims of multiculturalism and living without fear for all communities.

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2404 on: Today at 12:48:16 pm »
People still going on about the 70s in here, times have moved on, somewhat. 

I'm left wing, but my friends and colleagues don't think of themselves as far left.  We're environmentalists.  I guess you could call it socialism in the 21st century.

Nothing like what gets spoken about in these threads. 

The UK launched a Green New Deal in 2019 - that's wht progressive, politics loooks like, in the 21st century.  I don't like the terms left and right, I much prefer progressive and regressive.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2405 on: Today at 12:50:19 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:40:28 pm
I don't know how the labour party can appease all sides with the Israeli/Gaza conflict.

Nobody wants the bloodshed to continue but alienating either side in support of the other contradicts our aims of multiculturalism and living without fear for all communities.

Calling for a ceasefire is not supporting either side.  It's the right thing to do.  It's slaughter, not a war.  Everyone can see and read what is happening now.  People can make up their own minds, whether it fits with their moral compass, or not.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2406 on: Today at 12:54:04 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 12:38:25 pm
I disagree with your position on PR, but I understand where you're coming from and I know you've got plenty of stick for it.

My challenge though is that the evidence of the last few years shows FPTP doesn't stop extremists taking control of the government.  As long as there is an extremist party that can control 5-10% of the vote in our system, they can force one of the main parties to pander to them.  I very much doubt there is a more extremist element out there that could get into power under PR than what we have already seen under FPTP.  Or, to put it another way, I don't see a lot of difference between the likes of Nigel Frottage and some of the people we've had in power already like Braverman, Patel, Kwarteng etc.

I think you're right that the solutions lie elsewhere in fighting propaganda, and ensuring the integrity of the institutions that keep the government in check.  Changing the voting system will just make the result fairer, but I don't think it will make the chances of extremists taking over any more or less likely.
I don't disagree with anything you say Lusty, anyone who says they know exactly where this is going is being foolish, I think PR will make it easier for cranks and extremists to get elected, I don't see how this can be disputed, it's very hard to gain a majority in a constituency, it's lot more easier to pile up the votes right across a region though. am not even going into where these votes come from either, bigger turn outs as the apathetic are wound up similar to Brexit, maybe at the cost of the center left Labour party. who knows. am not getting into this PR argument again so am staying out if this starts, this is about the direction of the country as well, it's getting worse. people support causes. good causes but that doesn't mean someone won't exploit them.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2407 on: Today at 01:09:08 pm »
This was Labour's take on a Green New Deal.  How would people describe these aims:

The Green New Deal Explained

Quote
The Green New Deal is a radical vision for transforming our economy rooted in the recognition that climate change is fundamentally a class issue, and a product of our broken economic system. It is a plan that recognises that economic, social and climate justice are indissoluble. Thats why our Motion goes beyond just the demand for rapid decarbonisation.

The Green New Deal calls for 9 concrete, radical changes to our current economic, social and political model. But the Green New Deal is more than just a series of demands.

The following documents lay out the justification for each element of the Green New Deal and, crucially, why each one is an equally essential pillar of a transformative plan for tackling the climate crisis by building a prosperous, socialist, and zero-carbon society.

Energy: A Whole System Approach

Quote
As the world recklessly hurtles towards 2 degrees warming and beyond, the inability of political leaders to decarbonise energy systems is a failure of almost unparalleled proportions. In 2018, the IPCC released a special report highlighting that to limit warming to 1.5 degrees, a carbon budget of 420 GtCO2 remained. Since then, emissions have continued to climb. With current emissions at roughly 42 GtCO2 per year, we have a carbon budget of 294 GtCO2 remaining. A continued failure to decarbonise will result in this carbon budget being exhausted in just 7 years.


Reforming Land Use

Quote
Land use and land ownership are an underlying and often overlooked driver of both social and environmental injustice in the United Kingdom. Addressing these injustices should be at the heart of any socialist Green New Deal. Working well with the land will be key to reducing and sequestering future emissions, be it through afforestation, peatland restoration or improving the sustainability and equitability of agriculture.


Intergrated Public Transport

Quote
Achieving rapid decarbonisation requires a radical overhaul of surface transport in the UK. Due to the convenience of motorised transport, road traffic in Great Britain increased by 29% from 1990 to 2018. Despite increased fuel efficiency of vehicles, greenhouse gas emissions from road transport in the UK have increased by 6% from 1990 to 2017, with this rise in air pollution resulting in widespread impacts. The impacts of this on our health and quality of life are extreme and widespread, with the WHO deeming more than 40 UK cities unsafe due to their high levels of pollution.


Green Housing Standards

Quote
Housing is also a key area in which local government can have a direct and lasting impact on the move towards net neutrality through enshrining strict and ambitious standards on the design and build quality of all new social housing. Housing Associations, as the UKs primary providers of social housing, have a critical role to play. However, at present, only one in ten Local Authorities have a plan to ensure carbon neutrality in their socially rented homes.


Community Wealth Building

Quote
A Green New Deal aims to tackle environmental degradation and economic inequality through radically overhauling the economic system. Integral to this change is democratising decision making at the local level and funding local change. One way local government and institutions can impact their local areas and economies is through a model known as Community Wealth Building.

National Food Service

Quote
The Committee on Climate Change estimates that agricultural production accounted for 9% of the United Kingdoms domestic greenhouse gas emissions in 2017 and 77% of land use in 2018. This agricultural land use and associated agricultural practices are a central driver for habitat and biodiversity loss in the United Kingdom, one of the worlds most nature-depleted countries. The challenges provoked by our broken food system are enormous and systemic issues that require ambitious action on an unprecedented level: action like a Green New Deal.


Just Transition

Quote
Environmental issues have become a campaigning priority for The Labour Party, however there is no guarantee this will ensure social, economic, and environmental justice for workers. Environmental policymaking around employment is inherently political: on the one hand, if an environmental agenda is used to maintain the status quo then environmental policies can be portrayed as out of touch with the needs of workers and their communities.


Just Adaptation

Quote
Whilst mitigation is at the forefront of green conversations and policies, Labour must begin to prepare to adapt to a world radically altered by climate change. Climate change disproportionately affects poorer communities, both as shown through the growing number of climate refugees, as well as studies showing how poorer areas of cities can be around 10 degrees hotter than in richer parts of cities .


Housing

Quote
Housing is a key sector for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, for ensuring general health and well-being, and for improving quality of life. As part of reaching net zero carbon emissions, the UKs housing stock will need to undergo significant upgrading, a process known as retrofitting.

Energy

Quote
Energy usage is the basis of carbon emissions. For example, heating and powering Londons buildings accounts for around three quarters of London's carbon emissions. Investments by local Government in sustainable energy generation projects can provide a pathway to net zero for the local area and the UK grid.


Bus Transport

Quote
A Green New Deal would target road transport in order to increase accessibility of public transport by cutting the cost of fares, expanding routes and to reduce emission levels. This would reduce inequality at a regional and household level for working-class communities by providing affordable and luxurious public transport.

A commitment to zero carbon emissions by 2030

Quote
Labour for a Green New Deal has a bold and simple policy with respect to decarbonising our economy and society: zero carbon by 2030. But why 2030? Why zero carbon? And what does zero carbon really mean?

Rapidly phasing out all fossil fuels

Quote
The climate crisis calls for urgent decarbonisation, tackling our true carbon footprint and all sectors of the economy. We must move beyond limited progress, failed Government policy and new fossil fuel technologies.


Large-scale investment in renewables
Quote
A Green New Deal means affordable, green, truly renewables energy produced sustainably in partnership with the international community. It means moving from modest recent progress to a highly ambitious programme  with community energy at its heart.


A just transition to well-paid, unionised green jobs

Quote
Our green future and the enormous transformation it requires must be realised with better work and a fairer society: this means well-paid, unionised, green jobs available for all who want them.

https://www.labourgnd.uk/gnd-explained
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2408 on: Today at 01:34:05 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:32:06 pm
Just to pick out this bit of your post, this was something that shocked and surprised me when I met Paul in 2001.

I grew up in a true blue Tory household and extended family that was typical of this.  Anti immigration, anti EU, racist and nationalistic but also opposed to Trade Unions, strikes etc.

Paul being from a mining community, 5 minutes from Cortonwood where the strikes started.  All his family and friends being labour voting, card carrying socialists but had very similar views to my Tory family.

Patriotic royalists, racists and anti anything that interfered with or took away their way of life, access to benefits or public services.

I found it quite weird to be honest.

That's interesting.

Clearly a lot's happened to the former mining communities since that time - most of it tragic. But your particular chicken came home to roost during the time of Brexit. I remember reading reports of how Nigel Frottage was cheered to the rafters in a Featherstone Working Men's Club. All ex-miners and their families I suppose. Horrible.

You have to hope that nothing permanent can be built on an alliance of that nature though. What would have divided Paul's family from your own, I guess, is their respective attitude to trade unionism. And if someone in Featherstone had asked Frottage what he thought about trade unionism or the closed shop the 'love affair' would have been over at a click of the fingers.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2409 on: Today at 01:48:36 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 12:08:33 pm
This is basically the Reform party platform I think.This is one of the reasons I worry a bit about the current direction of the Labour Party.  It's all well and good abandoning the left on the assumption that they will vote Labour anyway, or migrate to the Greens etc, but they're going to lose voters to Reform as well, and if the Conservative party collapses at the same time it could turn them into a force.

Reform are basically run by a bunch of hard right libertarian types economically though, they're just cosplaying as caring about other issues at the moment and its not really core to what they are selling, yet anyway
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2410 on: Today at 02:06:21 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:34:05 pm
That's interesting.

Clearly a lot's happened to the former mining communities since that time - most of it tragic. But your particular chicken came home to roost during the time of Brexit. I remember reading reports of how Nigel Frottage was cheered to the rafters in a Featherstone Working Men's Club. All ex-miners and their families I suppose. Horrible.

You have to hope that nothing permanent can be built on an alliance of that nature though. What would have divided Paul's family from your own, I guess, is their respective attitude to trade unionism. And if someone in Featherstone had asked Frottage what he thought about trade unionism or the closed shop the 'love affair' would have been over at a click of the fingers.

Yep that is/was the only difference but now so few are in Unions as there is no industry left in those areas so it wouldn't be a problem.

The Reform Party has become very popular in those previous Labour strongholds.

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2411 on: Today at 02:07:01 pm »
Just shows the influence of the right wing media that this anti semitism issue is rearing its head on every single platform. Parliamentary candidates said something racist, they were dealt with, albeit not quickly enough. Still the right wing and Tories are pushing it onto every debate and channel.

If this was the Tory party, the press would have buried it deep after day one.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2412 on: Today at 02:20:20 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:07:01 pm
If this was the Tory party, the press would have buried it deep after day one.



Like they've done with anti-Islam hate in the Tory cesspit?


Half of Conservative party members believe Islam is threat, poll finds
Survey finds six in 10 card-carrying Tories have negative attitude towards Muslims

https://www.theguardian.com/news/2020/sep/30/half-of-conservative-party-members-believe-islam-is-threat-poll-finds

(imagine how the media would react if a poll of Labour Party members found half believed Judaism was a threat to the British way of life,??)


Islamophobia is the governments biggest scandal
Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Michael Gove has scrapped work on a definition of anti-Muslim racism. Its time someone held the Conservative party to account

https://www.prospectmagazine.co.uk/politics/60250/islamophobia-is-the-governments-biggest-scandal


The ugly truth about Tory Islamophobia: forget the assurances, it will happen again
No one can be shocked by Nusrat Ghanis allegations when anti-Muslim prejudice is met with such little consequence

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/jan/24/ugly-truth-tory-islamophobia-nusrat-ghani-anti-muslim



There's rank double-standards at play - and not just by the media
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2413 on: Today at 02:42:18 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:07:01 pm
Just shows the influence of the right wing media that this anti semitism issue is rearing its head on every single platform. Parliamentary candidates said something racist, they were dealt with, albeit not quickly enough. Still the right wing and Tories are pushing it onto every debate and channel.

If this was the Tory party, the press would have buried it deep after day one.

Yep.  They'll try and get as much out of it, as possible.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2414 on: Today at 02:49:10 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 02:06:21 pm
Yep that is/was the only difference but now so few are in Unions as there is no industry left in those areas so it wouldn't be a problem.

The Reform Party has become very popular in those previous Labour strongholds.

You're right. It's worrying. In this coming general election it probably won't matter. The 'Red Wall' will revert to Labour and Labour will win a big majority. But those voters who return to Labour will do so with many reactionary social attitudes intact. They will also probably nurture as many conspiracy theories as they ever have done. They certainly won't return "home" happy and joyful at the prospect of an intelligent, conscientious, reform-minded Labour government. It will make the task of governing very difficult for Starmer, especially since the Tory party and its media satellites will go in to a 'Populist Mode' that will make the current atmosphere look positively healthy.

After that, who knows? I have a secret worry that the next Labour government will be the last Labour government.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2415 on: Today at 03:09:34 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:49:10 pm
You're right. It's worrying. In this coming general election it probably won't matter. The 'Red Wall' will revert to Labour and Labour will win a big majority. But those voters who return to Labour will do so with many reactionary social attitudes intact. They will also probably nurture as many conspiracy theories as they ever have done. They certainly won't return "home" happy and joyful at the prospect of an intelligent, conscientious, reform-minded Labour government. It will make the task of governing very difficult for Starmer, especially since the Tory party and its media satellites will go in to a 'Populist Mode' that will make the current atmosphere look positively healthy.

After that, who knows? I have a secret worry that the next Labour government will be the last Labour government.

Maybe the political map will change beyond what we've witnessed for the last century or so but will it force a complete reset for the better or do the opposite and send the majority to either extreme?
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2416 on: Today at 03:20:37 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:49:10 pm
You're right. It's worrying. In this coming general election it probably won't matter. The 'Red Wall' will revert to Labour and Labour will win a big majority. But those voters who return to Labour will do so with many reactionary social attitudes intact. They will also probably nurture as many conspiracy theories as they ever have done. They certainly won't return "home" happy and joyful at the prospect of an intelligent, conscientious, reform-minded Labour government. It will make the task of governing very difficult for Starmer, especially since the Tory party and its media satellites will go in to a 'Populist Mode' that will make the current atmosphere look positively healthy.

After that, who knows? I have a secret worry that the next Labour government will be the last Labour government.

Its a very interesting phenomenon, Yorky.

A little anecdote: Shortly after my late wife died in 2009, I was staying with my son in Brixton, and took the tube to Green Park. On my way through the St. James area I passed bespoke tailors, cigar shops, gentlemens clubs and even establishments offering personalised yacht design.

When I spoke to my son that evening, I remarked that given we were still witnessing the effects of the 2008 banking crisis, it was worth reflecting how the very privileged were seemingly unaffected. His response was to suggest a number of things, one of which was that the conversations inside those gentlemens clubs and other St, Jamess establishments would contain unguarded racism and nationalism of the basest kind. I replied that from my own experience, such unguarded conversations would most likely be heard in the workers clubs, British Legions and so on, late on a Friday or Saturday night when guards were down due to alcohol.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2417 on: Today at 03:24:32 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 03:09:34 pm
Maybe the political map will change beyond what we've witnessed for the last century or so but will it force a complete reset for the better or do the opposite and send the majority to either extreme?

The main thing which is stopping any re-set now is the First-Past-The-Post system of voting. It's massively unfair - as any fair-minded person would admit - but it keeps a lot of batshit views within the pale where they can be policed (think of anti-semitism on the Left and anti-Muslim racism on the Right). Or it did until recently. Labour's extremists know that there is no life outside the Labour Party so long as FPTP exists. The Conservative party's extremists used to know the same thing.

But now two things have happened. (1) Brexit revealed the sheer numbers of people - on the Right and Left - who dislike our parliamentary system and detest ALL elected politicians (2) The Tory party has decided to become officially bat-shit in a kind of pre-emptive move to beat off the challenge of the Reform Party on its right flank.

A thought experiment. In 1968 Enoch Powell, who was a shadow minister in the Tory party, made a well publicised and vicious racist speech in Birmingham. What happened? The two main parties in Westminster came together and ostracised him. Edward Heath sacked him from his front bench. They did this, both knowing how popular Powell's views were with vast swathes of the British public.

What would happen today? I think we know the answer.
