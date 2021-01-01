This is basically the Reform party platform I think.This is one of the reasons I worry a bit about the current direction of the Labour Party. It's all well and good abandoning the left on the assumption that they will vote Labour anyway, or migrate to the Greens etc, but they're going to lose voters to Reform as well, and if the Conservative party collapses at the same time it could turn them into a force.



I get a lot of stick because people think I see Commies everywhere, I get this even though ive explained why this isn't true, ive explained it's the influances these people have on others that's so dangerous, I see really decent people who have good intentions being exploited by these people, ive actually defended them in conversations when they have been torn apart for being clueless on the type of people they are cheering on, telling them we weren't much better in our younger days as well and things are far more complicated today with social media being a leveler. I think you've hit the nail on the head, the left and the right seem to think PR will mean these people who support these causes will carry on voting for the left if PR came in, not the way I see it, I see Charlatans exploiting the situation more by standing for Parliament fighting for these causes, none of them will say am center left or center right will they, Parliament will be made up of coalitions under PR, we will have it full of extremist views rather then the center left people assume. am not certain this will happen of course, it's just that it's been totally overlooked as a possibility. if you don't support PR then your happy to continue with a system that brings us hard right governments, totally ignoring the many arguments ive made to bring in laws to stop the reasons why hard right government come about, lies and propaganda, that's how the right win, changing to PR won't stop those lies only a change in laws and a change in how we hold our politicians to account.