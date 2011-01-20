Domestic issues always tend to eclipse foreign affairs for most people at elections. The reasons are obvious. But there's a certain madness involved in not bothering at all with what's happening outside the UK - not least, to put it at its most basic, because the price of bread is usually determined by foreign affairs.
I can think of a number of British general elections where, if people had thought more carefully about stuff happening outside "these islands", the course of history might have changed for the better. So, the most important thing happening in 1919 was the Treaty of Versailles. It would materially affect everyone in Europe (and beyond). But in the November 1918 general election no one cared a damn about what was about to take place in Paris in a few weeks time. We all know what followed. Economic collapse and political neurosis. In 1935 the Labour Party - rightly - tried to make the general election about Mussolini's invasion of Ethiopia and the power of the League of Nations to prevent acts of aggression through 'collective security' (ie sanctions against Fascist Italy). They failed in this quest. Mussolini remained unpunished and the League of Nations sank into irrelevance. For the next four years Nazi Germany capitalised on the lack of international solidarity and cut free of all international norms. The voters of 1935 became the soldiers of 1939.
In the next Presidential election in the United States the most important single issue (apart from Trump himself) will be whether to continue to support Ukraine with arms and oppose Putin. China will be watching carefully, as well as ordinary Ukrainians. We have to hope that Americans do not take an insular, parochial, 'who cares?' view of that issue and confine the election blather to 'building a wall', 'draining the swamp', tax rates, and various forms of identity politics.
The thing about being a liberal and being morally right is that we claim to be morally right about so many things (the main reason why we're considered insufferable by non-liberals), and some of them clash to the point of being mutually exclusive. Do we intervene in the cause of ensuring liberal ideals are enjoyed as widely as possible? Or is that imperialist imposition of colonial attitudes that we should have let go of long ago?
Take the example of Tony Blair. I am firmly of the belief that Iraq was just the last chapter in a messianic complex that manifested in Kosovo and Sierra Leone too. Get rid of the bad guys, impose liberal democratic ideals in their place, and everything should be fine. Except that it wasn't, and Labour is attacked for this to this day, 2 decades after the event. We all know why this is; it's not about lies or whatever, but a faction using that as an easy way to dismiss an actual Labour government's achievements.
Where foreign affairs are concerned, especially where we have little actual influence, these two arguments conflict. Where do you settle? Back in WW2, it was simpler; there was no post-colonialism, and what we determined we were able to do. That's not so now. To me, a cleaner guideline is to accept that we're now a smaller country with less influence, that we have no more right to impose ourselves on others than others do on us. Unless there's a pretty strong argument otherwise, eg. Ukraine. Unless we're explicitly invited, we shouldn't be presuming our influence abroad.