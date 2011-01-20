« previous next »
Author Topic: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day  (Read 57929 times)

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2320 on: Today at 01:02:47 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:29:51 pm
I'm of the same opinion. Imagine the state of the place if people manage to convince people that 'Labour and the Tories are just the same' and the Tories get back in.

You can kiss the NHS and the last vestiges of any social safety net goodbye and the kids of the future will think the people in the UK are absolute c*nts.

Once that freedom and once that social system is entirely gone, no way it's ever getting back again. Hard to see now how Labour can even start repairing the damage of 14 years (Plus Thatcher's reign of shite)

People take that Social safety net for granted and they take democracy for granted. You can already see the grifters that would like to set themselves up as dictators here and abroad on the world stage and mooching about.

If its hard to see what they can do about the last 14 years, is there any point voting for them?
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2321 on: Today at 01:04:17 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:02:47 pm
If its hard to see what they can do about the last 14 years, is there any point voting for them?

What choice do you have ?
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2322 on: Today at 01:06:18 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 10:36:45 am

For me I really struggle to understand how little people care about Syrians.
Most of my friends are midgets and they are very caring people, they find this comment extremely offensive.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2323 on: Today at 01:12:02 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:39:14 pm
I wasnt aware Milliband in favour of Assads actions, thanks for the info, Im surprised you dont mention it more often
don't make shit up, it doesn't serve anyone when you put made up words in people's mouths.

evidently you have nothing worthwhile to say, and have no interest in explaining why actions in Syria don't concern you greatly - which is fair and your prerogative
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:39:14 pm
You're welcome.  Your concern certainly becomes more vocal when Israel or Starmer are criticised.
news to me! although my post history will prove you're chatting shite here

a minute ago you said you were out the country and didn't follow the civil war (still ongoing, now over a decade old - Cantona would be proud of your travels!) - maybe it's because you haven't been reading Syria threads that you have plucked this stupid conclusion out of the ether
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 01:06:18 pm
Most of my friends are midgets and they are very caring people, they find this comment extremely offensive.
;D
« Last Edit: Today at 01:13:34 pm by classycarra »
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2324 on: Today at 01:13:24 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 01:06:18 pm
Most of my friends are midgets and they are very caring people, they find this comment extremely offensive.
Yes, they are, struggling to put food on the table as well.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2325 on: Today at 01:26:25 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:12:02 pm
don't make shit up, it doesn't serve anyone when you put made up words in people's mouths.

evidently you have nothing worthwhile to say, and have no interest in explaining why actions in Syria don't concern you greatly - which is fair and your prerogativenews to me! although my post history will prove you're chatting shite here

a minute ago you said you were out the country and didn't follow the civil war (still ongoing, now over a decade old - Cantona would be proud of your travels!) - maybe it's because you haven't been reading Syria threads that you have plucked this stupid conclusion out of the ether;D

The Milliband comment was a bit of a joke to highlight your false equivalence. No British politician is backing war crimes in Syria (to my knowledge)


I said I was out of the country during Milibands entire leadership.  I wasnt travelling - I worked overseas.  So I dont think the Cantona skiing thing works either.








Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2326 on: Today at 01:26:41 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:13:24 pm
Yes, they are, struggling to put food on the table as well.
:lmao
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2327 on: Today at 01:28:47 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:13:24 pm
Yes, they are, struggling to put food on the table as well.

 ;D
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2328 on: Today at 01:30:41 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:26:25 pm
The Milliband comment was a bit of a joke to highlight your false equivalence. No British politician is backing war crimes in Syria (to my knowledge)
Wasn't funny.

Now you're projecting, given your false equivalence. Who are you referring to that's come out as pro war crime? [rhetorical - I know noone has]

Astounds me that even now you can't see a difference between words and actions, even with the difference set out so obviously.

Gonna leave it here, you are just waffling without a point and 'joking', and making up shit about me - all the while minimising the consequences of allowing Asad to continue willfully attacking Syrian civilians. No point speaking with you on this anymore.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2329 on: Today at 01:35:06 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:30:41 pm
Wasn't funny.

Who are you referring to that's come out as pro war crime? [rhetorical - I know noone has]

Astounds me that even now you can't see a difference between words and actions, even with the difference set out so obviously. Gonna leave it there, you are just waffling without a point and 'joking', and making up shit about me - all the while minimising the consequences of allowing Asad to continue willfully attacking Syrian civilians. No point speaking with you on this anymore.

I havent minimised anything in Syria.
I wont continue this discussion.



Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2330 on: Today at 01:43:06 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 11:42:10 am
The CLP has limited power as well though, if they become aware of any troubling issues they can only report them up the chain to Region and hope that they do something about it.

Clearly for something as bad as this instance that wouldn't be an issue but there is plenty of debateable stuff that gets ignored

They have limited power nationally but locally they have the ultimate power when it comes to approving ballots and the ballot processes. Some CLP's can be horrendously toxic. Alot of people from the Corbyn era are still there.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2331 on: Today at 01:50:13 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 01:06:18 pm
Most of my friends are midgets and they are very caring people, they find this comment extremely offensive.

Most of my friends are caring and they are very midget people, they find this offensive very comment.

They also don't like midget splitters.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2332 on: Today at 02:00:06 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 01:06:18 pm
Most of my friends are midgets and they are very caring people, they find this comment extremely offensive.
You're lucky to have such friends.
They sound like  real Gems
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2333 on: Today at 02:01:19 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:55:03 pm
100% feels we are on the edge of the abyss, another year of tory rule and the country breaks totally, let alone another 4.

Yet most on the 'hard left' aka the likes of Owen Jones, Novara Media etc would rather that and then worm their way back in to try and regain control of the Labour Party than to actually have a Labour Party that is electable.

They and their like don't want to Govern. They just want a vehicle - a national vehicle like the Labour Party - to use as their own purity ideological b.s. to drive their socialist utopian non electable dream. But that won't help people like you or me or most ordinary people across the country. But they've never cared about that.
« Reply #2334 on: Today at 02:11:51 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 02:01:19 pm
Yet most on the 'hard left' aka the likes of Owen Jones, Novara Media etc would rather that and then worm their way back in to try and regain control of the Labour Party than to actually have a Labour Party that is electable.

They and their like don't want to Govern. They just want a vehicle - a national vehicle like the Labour Party - to use as their own purity ideological b.s. to drive their socialist utopian non electable dream. But that won't help people like you or me or most ordinary people across the country. But they've never cared about that.
Am not going to derail the thread but this has been a big part of my worry of what PR would bring, I said it over a year ago, it's a shit storm so I am not going into the details but those reasons are now becoming more obvious, imagine us going into a PR election at the end of the year, all the different factions fighting for their own particular aims, are we supposed to believe none of these causes wont be exploited by charlatans who see the opportunity of a  political career they would never achieve under the present system.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2335 on: Today at 02:26:14 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:13:24 pm
Yes, they are, struggling to put food on the table as well.

Very good OF!
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2336 on: Today at 02:37:37 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 02:01:19 pm
Yet most on the 'hard left' aka the likes of Owen Jones, Novara Media etc would rather that and then worm their way back in to try and regain control of the Labour Party than to actually have a Labour Party that is electable.

They and their like don't want to Govern. They just want a vehicle - a national vehicle like the Labour Party - to use as their own purity ideological b.s. to drive their socialist utopian non electable dream. But that won't help people like you or me or most ordinary people across the country. But they've never cared about that.


Utter garbage.

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2337 on: Today at 02:42:45 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 02:01:19 pm
They and their like don't want to Govern. They just want a vehicle - a national vehicle like the Labour Party - to use as their own purity ideological b.s. to drive their socialist utopian non electable dream. But that won't help people like you or me or most ordinary people across the country. But they've never cared about that.
Is that the same tactic the parties to the right of the Tories are using? Be a small but loud party, frighten the bigger party into moving toward you for fear of losing seats?

--edit-- I have no idea who the people in those parties are , or what they want for the country, but it seems a sound tactic the way the two major parties respond.
« Reply #2338 on: Today at 02:50:07 pm »
Can't we just go back to bashing Labour about their Green u-turn.  It was far more simple and less toxic  :P
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2339 on: Today at 02:53:43 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:50:07 pm
Can't we just go back to bashing Labour about their Green u-turn.  It was far more simple and less toxic  :P

As I did myself! I compliment when it's earnt and criticise when it's needed! I'm fair minded  ;D
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2340 on: Today at 03:13:42 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:11:51 pm
Am not going to derail the thread but this has been a big part of my worry of what PR would bring, I said it over a year ago, it's a shit storm so I am not going into the details but those reasons are now becoming more obvious, imagine us going into a PR election at the end of the year, all the different factions fighting for their own particular aims, are we supposed to believe none of these causes wont be exploited by charlatans who see the opportunity of a  political career they would never achieve under the present system.
Looking at the last decade or so, I struggle to imagine the kind of charlatan that would not be able to achieve a political career under the current system.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2341 on: Today at 03:20:57 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:29:51 pm
People take that Social safety net for granted and they take democracy for granted.
The protection of our democracy is the biggest reason why we have to get these fraudsters out of office. The way in which the Tories have run down our vital services makes me upset and angry but I think those services are recoverable (though it may take a while). However their attacks on our democracy absolutely terrify me. They've exploited every loophole in the book to ram through legislation (much of it done quietly) that removes our rights, they're trying to make it harder for their traditional opponents to vote, they've taken over The BBC News, they've demonized minorities and they've engineered situations to give them an excuse to do what previously seemed unthinkable (e.g. joining Russia in withdrawing from the ECHR). They've also emboldened the nut-jobs - those who tune into GB News, the thugs and the alarming numbers who look and sound like they've strayed off the set of Deliverance.
I dislike Starmer. If he popped his clogs tomorrow and they flew Blair in to retake the helm, I'd have to seriously hold my nose to vote Labour. But vote Labour I would.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2342 on: Today at 03:21:17 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:42:45 pm
Is that the same tactic the parties to the right of the Tories are using? Be a small but loud party, frighten the bigger party into moving toward you for fear of losing seats?

--edit-- I have no idea who the people in those parties are , or what they want for the country, but it seems a sound tactic the way the two major parties respond.
What Patriot means by a vehicle is they know they can't get elected standing for what they are fighting for so they use the Labour party banner to ride on to gain power. it's not as if Patriots come up with some new opinion of his own out the blue, everyone knows theres been this battle for many years.
The difference today is they have the internet to fight their battles now and this is where Nova and Jones come into it imo for different reasons, I think Jones just wants to remain relevant, NOVA are far more toxic.
« Reply #2343 on: Today at 03:34:34 pm »


Up the Farmers weekly Labourites.
« Reply #2344 on: Today at 03:39:12 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 03:13:42 pm
Looking at the last decade or so, I struggle to imagine the kind of charlatan that would not be able to achieve a political career under the current system.
I do, maybe in the odd seat but it wouldn't have a big effect on Parliament. under PR it could, a cause now becomes a political power. that's a opportunity for charlatans.
« Reply #2345 on: Today at 03:43:23 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:20:29 am
Domestic issues always tend to eclipse foreign affairs for most people at elections. The reasons are obvious. But there's a certain madness involved in not bothering at all with what's happening outside the UK - not least, to put it at its most basic, because the price of bread is usually determined by foreign affairs.

I can think of a number of British general elections where, if people had thought more carefully about stuff happening outside "these islands", the course of history might have changed for the better. So, the most important thing happening in 1919 was the Treaty of Versailles. It would materially affect everyone in Europe (and beyond). But in the November 1918 general election no one cared a damn about what was about to take place in Paris in a few weeks time. We all know what followed. Economic collapse and political neurosis. In 1935 the Labour Party - rightly - tried to make the general election about Mussolini's invasion of Ethiopia and the power of the League of Nations to prevent acts of aggression through 'collective security' (ie sanctions against Fascist Italy). They failed in this quest. Mussolini remained unpunished and the League of Nations sank into irrelevance. For the next four years Nazi Germany capitalised on the lack of international solidarity and cut free of all international norms. The voters of 1935 became the soldiers of 1939.

In the next Presidential election in the United States the most important single issue (apart from Trump himself) will be whether to continue to support Ukraine with arms and oppose Putin. China will be watching carefully, as well as ordinary Ukrainians. We have to hope that Americans do not take an insular, parochial, 'who cares?' view of that issue and confine the election blather to 'building a wall', 'draining the swamp', tax rates, and various forms of identity politics.

The thing about being a liberal and being morally right is that we claim to be morally right about so many things (the main reason why we're considered insufferable by non-liberals), and some of them clash to the point of being mutually exclusive. Do we intervene in the cause of ensuring liberal ideals are enjoyed as widely as possible? Or is that imperialist imposition of colonial attitudes that we should have let go of long ago?

Take the example of Tony Blair. I am firmly of the belief that Iraq was just the last chapter in a messianic complex that manifested in Kosovo and Sierra Leone too. Get rid of the bad guys, impose liberal democratic ideals in their place, and everything should be fine. Except that it wasn't, and Labour is attacked for this to this day, 2 decades after the event. We all know why this is; it's not about lies or whatever, but a faction using that as an easy way to dismiss an actual Labour government's achievements.

Where foreign affairs are concerned, especially where we have little actual influence, these two arguments conflict. Where do you settle? Back in WW2, it was simpler; there was no post-colonialism, and what we determined we were able to do. That's not so now. To me, a cleaner guideline is to accept that we're now a smaller country with less influence, that we have no more right to impose ourselves on others than others do on us. Unless there's a pretty strong argument otherwise, eg. Ukraine. Unless we're explicitly invited, we shouldn't be presuming our influence abroad.
« Reply #2346 on: Today at 03:44:03 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:39:12 pm
I do, maybe in the odd seat but it wouldn't have a big effect on Parliament. under PR it could, a cause now becomes a political power. that's a opportunity for charlatans.
Have a look at what FPTP has allowed the far right to do to the Conservative party though.  Frottage is arguably the most inluential politican of the last decade in this country and he has never won an election.  FPTP has enabled the likes of Truss, Kwarteng, Braverman etc. to rise all the way up to the great offices of state.

Do we honestly think the far right would have more power if the reform party had 15% of the vote under a PR system?
« Reply #2347 on: Today at 03:46:31 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:34:34 pm


Up the Farmers weekly Labourites.

'The Kulaks have turned Bolshevik' - Daily Mail exclusive.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2348 on: Today at 04:09:52 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 02:01:19 pm
Yet most on the 'hard left' aka the likes of Owen Jones, Novara Media etc would rather that and then worm their way back in to try and regain control of the Labour Party than to actually have a Labour Party that is electable.

They and their like don't want to Govern. They just want a vehicle - a national vehicle like the Labour Party - to use as their own purity ideological b.s. to drive their socialist utopian non electable dream. But that won't help people like you or me or most ordinary people across the country. But they've never cared about that.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2349 on: Today at 04:09:57 pm »
Can't find that on their website, even if it is real my head tells me that they're just after extra kickbacks before the election.
« Reply #2350 on: Today at 04:12:12 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 03:44:03 pm
Have a look at what FPTP has allowed the far right to do to the Conservative party though.  Frottage is arguably the most inluential politican of the last decade in this country and he has never won an election.  FPTP has enabled the likes of Truss, Kwarteng, Braverman etc. to rise all the way up to the great offices of state.

Do we honestly think the far right would have more power if the reform party had 15% of the vote under a PR system?
Am not saying theres nothing wrong with FPTP, the point ive always made is there are problems with all the systems and PR is no exception.
it's all been covered, am just bringing up what i see as a unforeseen problem that could have a massive influence on British politics. I really don't want to go into it too deep, just think of the many causes people are championing right now, all those individuals wont be saying vote for me and I will fight for this and by the way am too the left. I think we would probably end up with far more to the right and the left but neither will say they are far right/left wing politically, they will just put themselves forward fighting a particular cause, likely by shit stirring as well.
« Reply #2351 on: Today at 04:27:33 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 04:09:57 pm
Can't find that on their website, even if it is real my head tells me that they're just after extra kickbacks before the election.

https://www.fwi.co.uk/news/labour-takes-poll-lead-over-tories-in-rural-heartlands
« Reply #2352 on: Today at 04:28:59 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:50:13 pm
Most of my friends are caring and they are very midget people, they find this offensive very comment.

They also don't like midget splitters.
They sound like a bunch of proportionate dwarfist supremacists to me, bin 'em.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2353 on: Today at 04:55:24 pm »
« Reply #2354 on: Today at 05:27:37 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:13:24 pm
Yes, they are, struggling to put food on the table as well.
;D
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2355 on: Today at 05:32:27 pm »
This huge MRP poll predicting an existential event for the Tories

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/bombshell-mega-poll-predicts-tories-32121361

Oh dear.. wouldnt that be a shame
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2356 on: Today at 05:34:31 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 04:55:24 pm
:thumbup

Ah I didn't spot that the story carries on behind the paywall.
Labour takes poll lead over Tories in rural heartlands

The Conservatives will struggle to keep hold of their blue hedge seats in rural England, if the results of a new poll are replicated in the general election.

Support for the Conservative Party among rural voters has collapsed since the 2019 general election, according to the poll, carried out on behalf of the Country Land and Business Association (CLA).

The Survation poll of 1,000 people found Labour now holds a lead in Englands 100 most rural constituencies. The survey was carried out on 23-30 January.

It found that since the last election, support for the Tories has fallen by 25 points to 34%, with just over one-third of respondents saying they would vote for the party.

The Conservatives currently hold 96 of the 100 most rural seats, but the poll findings suggest the Tories may win just 43, with Labour gaining 51. Potential high-profile casualties include Jeremy C*nt, Therese Coffey and Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg.

A Farmers Weekly survey last December also showed that support for the Conservatives among farmers is also slipping, but not to this extent.

Support for Labour has risen from 20% in 2019 to 37%, climbing 17 points on the 2019 result. Support for the Liberal Democrats remains largely unchanged, with 14% saying they would vote for the party, down two points on 2019.

Up for grabs

But with Englands rural population standing at 10 million, the poll also revealed a large chunk of the electorate is still up for grabs. Asked which political party they most trusted to stimulate economic growth, the largest group of respondents said dont know (35%).

Only 28% of people polled said Labour understands and respects rural communities and the rural way of life better than the Conservatives (25%).

CLA president Victoria Vyvyan said the results of the poll reveal rural voters feel politically homeless and distant from central government.

The CLA, which represents nearly 27,000 farmers, landowners and rural businesses across England and Wales, has published a blueprint setting out how parties can help unlock the full potential of the rural economy.

The six documents, or missions, cover topics such as profitable and sustainable farming, affordable housing, rural crime and delivering economic growth in rural areas.

Among these missions is a call from the CLA for an increased agricultural budget of at least £4bn/year to invest in a world-class agriculture policy and help farmers deliver meaningful improvements to the environment.

Farm funding plea

The current government is committed to spending an average of £2.4bn/year on the farming budget in England across this parliament, and has spent less than that in each of the past two years. It needs to spend at least £2.7bn this year to hit its own target.

The CLA is also calling for the Welsh government to increase its budget to £1bn/year for the Sustainable Farming Scheme and rural investment.

Mrs Vyvyan added: The move towards delivering public good through agricultural policy is welcome. However, farmers cant fight climate change or biodiversity decline on a shoestring budget decimated by inflation.

Farmers, including the next generation, also need to have confidence that the Westminster government will back their ambitions for food production and nature for the long term, in the face of rising costs and inflationary pressures.

Yet the poll found only 28% of respondents believe it is very or somewhat likely that the next generation living in the countryside will have a better life than their parents.
« Reply #2357 on: Today at 05:34:54 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 04:12:12 pm
Am not saying theres nothing wrong with FPTP, the point ive always made is there are problems with all the systems and PR is no exception.
it's all been covered, am just bringing up what i see as a unforeseen problem that could have a massive influence on British politics. I really don't want to go into it too deep, just think of the many causes people are championing right now, all those individuals wont be saying vote for me and I will fight for this and by the way am too the left. I think we would probably end up with far more to the right and the left but neither will say they are far right/left wing politically, they will just put themselves forward fighting a particular cause, likely by shit stirring as well.


What confuses me with you and others of similar opinions on here, OF, is that you all claim to be left-of-centre - and say say/infer that the reason you don't want Labour to take a left-wing position is because that would make them electable - and yet here you are stating that you don't want a PR system to replace FPTP because a left-wing party may gain more influence over government.

« Reply #2358 on: Today at 05:37:37 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 05:34:31 pm
Labour takes poll lead over Tories in rural heartlands

The Conservatives will struggle to keep hold of their blue hedge seats in rural England, if the results of a new poll are replicated in the general election.

Support for the Conservative Party among rural voters has collapsed since the 2019 general election, according to the poll, carried out on behalf of the Country Land and Business Association (CLA).

The Survation poll of 1,000 people found Labour now holds a lead in Englands 100 most rural constituencies. The survey was carried out on 23-30 January.

It found that since the last election, support for the Tories has fallen by 25 points to 34%, with just over one-third of respondents saying they would vote for the party.

The Conservatives currently hold 96 of the 100 most rural seats, but the poll findings suggest the Tories may win just 43, with Labour gaining 51. Potential high-profile casualties include Jeremy C*nt, Therese Coffey and Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg.

A Farmers Weekly survey last December also showed that support for the Conservatives among farmers is also slipping, but not to this extent.

Support for Labour has risen from 20% in 2019 to 37%, climbing 17 points on the 2019 result. Support for the Liberal Democrats remains largely unchanged, with 14% saying they would vote for the party, down two points on 2019.

Up for grabs

But with Englands rural population standing at 10 million, the poll also revealed a large chunk of the electorate is still up for grabs. Asked which political party they most trusted to stimulate economic growth, the largest group of respondents said dont know (35%).

Only 28% of people polled said Labour understands and respects rural communities and the rural way of life better than the Conservatives (25%).

CLA president Victoria Vyvyan said the results of the poll reveal rural voters feel politically homeless and distant from central government.

The CLA, which represents nearly 27,000 farmers, landowners and rural businesses across England and Wales, has published a blueprint setting out how parties can help unlock the full potential of the rural economy.

The six documents, or missions, cover topics such as profitable and sustainable farming, affordable housing, rural crime and delivering economic growth in rural areas.

Among these missions is a call from the CLA for an increased agricultural budget of at least £4bn/year to invest in a world-class agriculture policy and help farmers deliver meaningful improvements to the environment.

Farm funding plea

The current government is committed to spending an average of £2.4bn/year on the farming budget in England across this parliament, and has spent less than that in each of the past two years. It needs to spend at least £2.7bn this year to hit its own target.

The CLA is also calling for the Welsh government to increase its budget to £1bn/year for the Sustainable Farming Scheme and rural investment.

Mrs Vyvyan added: The move towards delivering public good through agricultural policy is welcome. However, farmers cant fight climate change or biodiversity decline on a shoestring budget decimated by inflation.

Farmers, including the next generation, also need to have confidence that the Westminster government will back their ambitions for food production and nature for the long term, in the face of rising costs and inflationary pressures.

Yet the poll found only 28% of respondents believe it is very or somewhat likely that the next generation living in the countryside will have a better life than their parents.
I note that the article stats do not match the poster.
« Reply #2359 on: Today at 05:40:15 pm »
Thanks Jim, looks like the poster is fake then.
