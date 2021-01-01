100% feels we are on the edge of the abyss, another year of tory rule and the country breaks totally, let alone another 4.



Yet most on the 'hard left' aka the likes of Owen Jones, Novara Media etc would rather that and then worm their way back in to try and regain control of the Labour Party than to actually have a Labour Party that is electable.They and their like don't want to Govern. They just want a vehicle - a national vehicle like the Labour Party - to use as their own purity ideological b.s. to drive their socialist utopian non electable dream. But that won't help people like you or me or most ordinary people across the country. But they've never cared about that.