Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day

killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #2320 on: Today at 01:02:47 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:29:51 pm
I'm of the same opinion. Imagine the state of the place if people manage to convince people that 'Labour and the Tories are just the same' and the Tories get back in.

You can kiss the NHS and the last vestiges of any social safety net goodbye and the kids of the future will think the people in the UK are absolute c*nts.

Once that freedom and once that social system is entirely gone, no way it's ever getting back again. Hard to see now how Labour can even start repairing the damage of 14 years (Plus Thatcher's reign of shite)

People take that Social safety net for granted and they take democracy for granted. You can already see the grifters that would like to set themselves up as dictators here and abroad on the world stage and mooching about.

If its hard to see what they can do about the last 14 years, is there any point voting for them?
Kenny's Jacket

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #2321 on: Today at 01:04:17 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:02:47 pm
If its hard to see what they can do about the last 14 years, is there any point voting for them?

What choice do you have ?
Dr. Beaker

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #2322 on: Today at 01:06:18 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 10:36:45 am

For me I really struggle to understand how little people care about Syrians.
Most of my friends are midgets and they are very caring people, they find this comment extremely offensive.
classycarra

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #2323 on: Today at 01:12:02 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:39:14 pm
I wasnt aware Milliband in favour of Assads actions, thanks for the info, Im surprised you dont mention it more often
don't make shit up, it doesn't serve anyone when you put made up words in people's mouths.

evidently you have nothing worthwhile to say, and have no interest in explaining why actions in Syria don't concern you greatly - which is fair and your prerogative
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:39:14 pm
You're welcome.  Your concern certainly becomes more vocal when Israel or Starmer are criticised.
news to me! although my post history will prove you're chatting shite here

a minute ago you said you were out the country and didn't follow the civil war (still ongoing, now over a decade old - Cantona would be proud of your travels!) - maybe it's because you haven't been reading Syria threads that you have plucked this stupid conclusion out of the ether
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 01:06:18 pm
Most of my friends are midgets and they are very caring people, they find this comment extremely offensive.
;D
« Last Edit: Today at 01:13:34 pm by classycarra »
oldfordie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #2324 on: Today at 01:13:24 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 01:06:18 pm
Most of my friends are midgets and they are very caring people, they find this comment extremely offensive.
Yes, they are, struggling to put food on the table as well.
Kenny's Jacket

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #2325 on: Today at 01:26:25 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:12:02 pm
don't make shit up, it doesn't serve anyone when you put made up words in people's mouths.

evidently you have nothing worthwhile to say, and have no interest in explaining why actions in Syria don't concern you greatly - which is fair and your prerogativenews to me! although my post history will prove you're chatting shite here

a minute ago you said you were out the country and didn't follow the civil war (still ongoing, now over a decade old - Cantona would be proud of your travels!) - maybe it's because you haven't been reading Syria threads that you have plucked this stupid conclusion out of the ether;D

The Milliband comment was a bit of a joke to highlight your false equivalence. No British politician is backing war crimes in Syria (to my knowledge)


I said I was out of the country during Milibands entire leadership.  I wasnt travelling - I worked overseas.  So I dont think the Cantona skiing thing works either.








Dr. Beaker

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #2326 on: Today at 01:26:41 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:13:24 pm
Yes, they are, struggling to put food on the table as well.
:lmao
Red-Soldier

  
  
  
  
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #2327 on: Today at 01:28:47 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:13:24 pm
Yes, they are, struggling to put food on the table as well.

 ;D
classycarra

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #2328 on: Today at 01:30:41 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:26:25 pm
The Milliband comment was a bit of a joke to highlight your false equivalence. No British politician is backing war crimes in Syria (to my knowledge)
Wasn't funny.

Now you're projecting, given your false equivalence. Who are you referring to that's come out as pro war crime? [rhetorical - I know noone has]

Astounds me that even now you can't see a difference between words and actions, even with the difference set out so obviously.

Gonna leave it here, you are just waffling without a point and 'joking', and making up shit about me - all the while minimising the consequences of allowing Asad to continue willfully attacking Syrian civilians. No point speaking with you on this anymore.
Kenny's Jacket

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #2329 on: Today at 01:35:06 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:30:41 pm
Wasn't funny.

Who are you referring to that's come out as pro war crime? [rhetorical - I know noone has]

Astounds me that even now you can't see a difference between words and actions, even with the difference set out so obviously. Gonna leave it there, you are just waffling without a point and 'joking', and making up shit about me - all the while minimising the consequences of allowing Asad to continue willfully attacking Syrian civilians. No point speaking with you on this anymore.

I havent minimised anything in Syria.
I wont continue this discussion.



gazzalfc

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #2330 on: Today at 01:43:06 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 11:42:10 am
The CLP has limited power as well though, if they become aware of any troubling issues they can only report them up the chain to Region and hope that they do something about it.

Clearly for something as bad as this instance that wouldn't be an issue but there is plenty of debateable stuff that gets ignored

They have limited power nationally but locally they have the ultimate power when it comes to approving ballots and the ballot processes. Some CLP's can be horrendously toxic. Alot of people from the Corbyn era are still there.
Andy @ Allerton!

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #2331 on: Today at 01:50:13 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 01:06:18 pm
Most of my friends are midgets and they are very caring people, they find this comment extremely offensive.

Most of my friends are caring and they are very midget people, they find this offensive very comment.

They also don't like midget splitters.
Kenny's Jacket

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #2332 on: Today at 02:00:06 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 01:06:18 pm
Most of my friends are midgets and they are very caring people, they find this comment extremely offensive.
You're lucky to have such friends.
They sound like  real Gems
PatriotScouser

  
  
  
  
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #2333 on: Today at 02:01:19 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:55:03 pm
100% feels we are on the edge of the abyss, another year of tory rule and the country breaks totally, let alone another 4.

Yet most on the 'hard left' aka the likes of Owen Jones, Novara Media etc would rather that and then worm their way back in to try and regain control of the Labour Party than to actually have a Labour Party that is electable.

They and their like don't want to Govern. They just want a vehicle - a national vehicle like the Labour Party - to use as their own purity ideological b.s. to drive their socialist utopian non electable dream. But that won't help people like you or me or most ordinary people across the country. But they've never cared about that.
oldfordie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #2334 on: Today at 02:11:51 pm
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 02:01:19 pm
Yet most on the 'hard left' aka the likes of Owen Jones, Novara Media etc would rather that and then worm their way back in to try and regain control of the Labour Party than to actually have a Labour Party that is electable.

They and their like don't want to Govern. They just want a vehicle - a national vehicle like the Labour Party - to use as their own purity ideological b.s. to drive their socialist utopian non electable dream. But that won't help people like you or me or most ordinary people across the country. But they've never cared about that.
Am not going to derail the thread but this has been a big part of my worry of what PR would bring, I said it over a year ago, it's a shit storm so I am not going into the details but those reasons are now becoming more obvious, imagine us going into a PR election at the end of the year, all the different factions fighting for their own particular aims, are we supposed to believe none of these causes wont be exploited by charlatans who see the opportunity of a  political career they would never achieve under the present system.
