I wasnt aware Milliband in favour of Assads actions, thanks for the info, Im surprised you dont mention it more often
don't make shit up, it doesn't serve anyone when you put made up words in people's mouths.
evidently you have nothing worthwhile to say, and have no interest in explaining why actions in Syria don't concern you greatly - which is fair and your prerogative
You're welcome. Your concern certainly becomes more vocal when Israel or Starmer are criticised.
news to me! although my post history will prove you're chatting shite here
a minute ago you said you were out the country and didn't follow the civil war (still ongoing, now over a decade old - Cantona would be proud of your travels!) - maybe it's because you haven't been reading Syria threads that you have plucked this stupid conclusion out of the ether
Most of my friends are midgets and they are very caring people, they find this comment extremely offensive.