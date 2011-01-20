Are you saying the stronger, more popular the party becomes the better it will be? Im not sure I believe that.



Blair introduced minimun wage in his first term. by his 2nd term he'd helped kill 100,000s of Iraqis and Pfi was at its new Labour peak.



No am not talking about being popular, that's not how I look at it, it's about completely changing how people in this country see the Tory party and the Labour party and understanding what they stand for.What ive seen over the last 18months or so ive never seen before and that's what gave me hope more than Labour just walking the next election. audiences understanding exactly what the Torys are doing, this wasn't just a one off, it happened all the time all over the country, they knew the Torys are treating them like fools promising the earth then screwing them, they understood everyones to blame but them, that's nothing new to me, ive known that for decades and now others have formed that opinion based on what they have seen and experienced.People were turning to Labour and hopefully still are as they are hopefully seeing what they stand for but many are confusing them. how Labour are just the same. the same old shit argument the ignorant jumped on to vote Brexit, blah blah. Labour have taken my vote for granted. how do they expect those people to react to arguments like that. of course they are going to say piss off and based on what exactly. they were told Labour ignored you when they wouldn't have a clue on what Labour did for them, the same thing happened with the EU, idiots never knew just how much the EU helped their areas and their lives.Minimum wage is a good issue to explain the problem Labour have had with not having the confidence to do more than they would have wanted if they never faced a backlash, I remember a Labour MP talking about it ages ago, I forget who, they were asked why not more and they said because it would have brought them problems and we found another way around it to help the low paid struggling to get by and they did, they brought in other benefits to help them.I understand exactly why Labour couldn't go too far, unemployment and inflation might have gone up. up pop the Torys shouting Labour are the party who bring unemployment, Labour face a backlash from voters and out they go at the next election. it's actually proof to me that shows Labour will only try to bring in what they believe voters will accept not what they would like to do if they could do it without fear of a backlash.Ive never defended PFI. it was a bad mistake but am prepared to give people a break if they cock up trying to help me. that's about it really.Iraq has nothing to do with Tory or Labour, if people have strong feelings about it then fair enough, 1 lad on here said he had strong feelings about it for a few yrs as well, it was his only reason not to support Labour, I told him I respected his views and defended him when other gave him stick, then along came the previous leader and it was all vote Labour, Blarites out. f.. me, never again.