Author Topic: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2280 on: Yesterday at 07:46:13 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 07:18:46 pm


I liked Corbyn, didn't think he was electable mind but didn't deserve the bullshit spread about him.. But this is the sort of shit which is causing Labour problems, the far left sabotaging Starmer, even worse doing it via the Daily Fail.

Note, I don't condone nor agree with what was said.

What Harpin said may or not be true, but Harpin saying it adds no credence to it at all

https://www.carter-ruck.com/news/jewish-chronicle-apologises-and-pays-substantial-libel-damages-to-nada-al-sanjari/
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2281 on: Yesterday at 07:46:27 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 06:18:36 pm
Firstly I'm not a mod, so I have no say on the site

Secondly, the mods have made it clear that it's not the subject matter that is the issue - it's how shite the threads get. The mods are just normal people with normal jobs that try and moderate the site in their spare time. They don't get paid. They barely get any thanks and they do it off their own backs.

They have asked time and time again for this to not be discussed here as it's too difficult to mod and it always turns into a shitshow.

I guess there are many other places where this can be discussed, but as has been pointed out several times, this is a Liverpool FC forum with other boards that the mods are kind enough to spend their own time trying to moderate.
Ah I get it now Andy in some way Rawks position reflects TLP position (but Rawk has less bannings and more tolerance)
As for the mods there lives would be a lot simpler,without having to sort out the shit show but it wouldn't take much to remove the nastiness and personal abuse with a bit of self moderation.
If opposing views trigger angry outburts then maybe politics aint for you...Go find something which makes you happy. 
Last night alone we had one poster refering to fellow posters as "Scummy" and "Cuntish" now a Blue Card might be in order here, as self moderation is clearly not going to work.
I'd guarantee the threads would become a lot less of a shit show. 

As for TLP they've swept a hell of a lot of sh*t under the carpet these last few years and I reckon the right wing media are keeping their powder dry for now...The next GE is Labours to lose.   

Btw "I have no say on the site ' ...Half the threads on here are started by you  ;D
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2282 on: Yesterday at 07:46:55 pm »
I suspect the reason why Ali was given "time to apologise" has nothing to do with factions and everything to do with the by-election. An Ali who didn't apologise would leave Labour without a candidate and the possibility of Galloway being back in the House of Commons.

A mistake, clearly, since old Ali apparently had a habit of making anti-Jewish noises.

I also think - tell me if I'm wrong - that Starmer would have been criticised for 'sacking' Ali straight away by the very same people who now appearing to be yelling 'double standards'. I just can't shake the idea they are more revolted by Starmer than they are by anti-semitism.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2283 on: Yesterday at 07:51:12 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 05:27:04 pm
Are you saying the stronger, more popular the party becomes the better it will be?  Im not sure I believe that.

Blair introduced minimun wage in his first term. by his 2nd term he'd helped kill 100,000s of Iraqis and Pfi was at its new Labour peak.
No am not talking about being popular, that's not how I look at it, it's about completely changing how people in this country see the Tory party and the Labour party and understanding what they stand for.
What ive seen over the last 18months or so ive never seen before and that's what gave me hope more than Labour just walking the next election. audiences understanding exactly what the Torys are doing,  this wasn't just a one off, it happened all the time all over the country, they knew the Torys are treating them like fools promising the earth then screwing them, they understood everyones to blame but them,  that's nothing new to me, ive known that for decades and now others have formed that opinion based on what they have seen and experienced.
People were turning to Labour and hopefully still are as they are hopefully seeing what they stand for but many are confusing them. how Labour are just the same. the same old shit argument the ignorant jumped on to vote Brexit, blah blah. Labour have taken my vote for granted. how do they expect those people to react to arguments like that. of course they are going to say piss off and based on what exactly. they were told Labour ignored you when they wouldn't have a clue on what Labour did for them, the same thing happened with the EU, idiots never knew just how much the EU helped their areas and their lives.

Minimum wage is a good issue to explain the problem Labour have had with not having the confidence to do more than they would have wanted if they never faced a backlash, I remember a Labour MP talking about it ages ago, I forget who, they were asked why not more and they said because it would have brought them problems and we found another way around it to help the low paid struggling to get by and they did, they brought in other benefits to help them.
I understand exactly why Labour couldn't go too far, unemployment and inflation might have gone up. up pop the Torys shouting Labour are the party who bring unemployment, Labour face a backlash from voters and out they go at the next election. it's actually proof to me that shows Labour will only try to bring in what they believe voters will accept not what they would like to do if they could do it without fear of a backlash.

Ive never defended PFI. it was a bad mistake but am prepared to give people a break if they cock up trying to help me. that's about it really.

Iraq has nothing to do with Tory or Labour, if people have strong feelings about it then fair enough, 1 lad on here said he had strong feelings about it for a few yrs as well, it was his only reason not to support Labour, I told him I respected his views and defended him when other gave him stick, then along came the previous leader and it was all vote Labour, Blarites out. f.. me, never again.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2284 on: Yesterday at 07:59:03 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 07:36:18 pm
None of that is incorrect and yes Ali is a fucking imbecile to say what he did., but the whole irony is it's a fraction of the shit the torys have and are up to, which is all being swept under the carpet. This is the start of the right wing media attack on Starmer make no mistake about it.

The greatest U-Turn was Bojo being for Europe, then flipping to Brexit when it meant it was a quicker route to no.10.. One of hundreds of examples of tory hypocrisy at much higher levels of negative impact for the country.
Starmer needs to have his full list of Tory u-turns at the ready for when the smarmy, slimey one sneers at him across the commons floor.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2285 on: Yesterday at 08:15:16 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 07:18:46 pm


I liked Corbyn, didn't think he was electable mind but didn't deserve the bullshit spread about him.. But this is the sort of shit which is causing Labour problems, the far left sabotaging Starmer, even worse doing it via the Daily Fail.

Note, I don't condone nor agree with what was said.
Dont see the problem whoever reported it. It was wrong.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2286 on: Yesterday at 08:19:57 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 07:59:03 pm
Starmer needs to have his full list of Tory u-turns at the ready for when the smarmy, slimey one sneers at him across the commons floor.
They have three parliamentary candidates being investigated for antisemitism . So hes not on safe ground either
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2287 on: Yesterday at 09:12:47 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 07:59:03 pm
Starmer needs to have his full list of Tory u-turns at the ready for when the smarmy, slimey one sneers at him across the commons floor.
Or just simply. The only reason you are at the despatch box is because of u turns by your party in who should he leader!
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2288 on: Yesterday at 09:14:59 pm »
On a side note, it's common knowledge the tories 'leak' policy to test the water rather than announce an unpopular policy they risk u turns on.  I wonder if this indicates their market research* people aren't reliable any more. I guess labours aren't either if they have to u turn too much. Or maybe the electorate is perceived as more fickle or manipulable now.

*I know they aren't market researches, there's got to be another name but I don't know it!
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2289 on: Yesterday at 09:23:45 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:12:47 pm
Or just simply. The only reason you are at the despatch box is because of u turns by your party in who should he leader!

Yeah the last thing the Tories should bring up are uturns, these c*nts have cost us billions due to theirs & their inablity to choose a decent leader (an impossible task).
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2290 on: Today at 12:47:39 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 06:48:26 pm
Obviously, you've got the morality of ethnic cleansing and genocidal actions, not to mention the enormous death rate of children.  There's also wider implications of peace and stability in the world.

It is a big deal.

Agreed, but most of thats unfortunately not unique to Israel and Palestine, but more importantly we still have zero sway over the eventual outcome of this conflict, both the immediate ongoing one and the longer term outcome whatever that may be so I struggle to see why it takes up so much time for so many in this country with an election not too far now. Im probably being very selfish here but all I care about is getting rid of the Tories, thats what we can do and thats what should be the priority, this doesnt help towards that.

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2291 on: Today at 07:50:51 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:47:39 am
Agreed, but most of thats unfortunately not unique to Israel and Palestine, but more importantly we still have zero sway over the eventual outcome of this conflict, both the immediate ongoing one and the longer term outcome whatever that may be so I struggle to see why it takes up so much time for so many in this country with an election not too far now. Im probably being very selfish here but all I care about is getting rid of the Tories, thats what we can do and thats what should be the priority, this doesnt help towards that.



Indeed. Again not to sound callous, but I find it incredible how much people are deciding to vote over this situation. It appears that certain people are comfortable in their lives that they can vote on foreign affairs, and a foreign affair that we have zero chance of influencing.

Its why when Jess Phillips resigned from the shadow bench i found it hilarious. Talks a big game on TV but when there is finally a chance to help people in sight, decides to grandstand about it.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2292 on: Today at 08:26:19 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:50:51 am
Indeed. Again not to sound callous, but I find it incredible how much people are deciding to vote over this situation. It appears that certain people are comfortable in their lives that they can vote on foreign affairs, and a foreign affair that we have zero chance of influencing.

Its why when Jess Phillips resigned from the shadow bench i found it hilarious. Talks a big game on TV but when there is finally a chance to help people in sight, decides to grandstand about it.

And I get shit when I first rate Brexit (when my parents were alive), and then domestic issues (after they were gone), as important issues. While some bang on about Israel and Iraq. The UK's relevance seems to be anywhere but these islands.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2293 on: Today at 08:33:11 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:50:51 am
Indeed. Again not to sound callous, but I find it incredible how much people are deciding to vote over this situation. It appears that certain people are comfortable in their lives that they can vote on foreign affairs, and a foreign affair that we have zero chance of influencing.

Its why when Jess Phillips resigned from the shadow bench i found it hilarious. Talks a big game on TV but when there is finally a chance to help people in sight, decides to grandstand about it.

Isnt it the fact we were supposed to be a leading player on the world stage, a real leader, now we are a little country utterly corrupt at its core. I dont find Jess resigning hilarious, its great a politician has an actual moral backbone, far far too many dont and care about self interests over others.

The problem with the world is there is no middle ground anymore, you support Isreal you hate Palestinians, you support palestine you are a hamas loving Israel hater. The world is such a toxic place, what happened to actual middle ground, where you care about the innocents being impacted and killed by evil leaders.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2294 on: Today at 09:01:30 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:47:39 am
Agreed, but most of thats unfortunately not unique to Israel and Palestine, but more importantly we still have zero sway over the eventual outcome of this conflict, both the immediate ongoing one and the longer term outcome whatever that may be so I struggle to see why it takes up so much time for so many in this country with an election not too far now. I’m probably being very selfish here but all I care about is getting rid of the Tories, that’s what we can do and that’s what should be the priority, this doesn’t help towards that.
We should be interested in what's happening abroad because we don't live in isolation and what goes on outside our borders can have serious implications at home - e.g. prices (oil) and availability of commodities on which we all depend (e.g. grain, rare earth metals in our electronic devices). Furthermore there's the issue of scale. Obviously local skirmishes crop up all of the time. We can't control them and it's best that we keep out. But sometimes a skirmish develops into something so truly horrific that we really shouldn't look away, especially if we are dealing with the villains in the peace. If the holocaust was taking place now, does anyone really think we should ignore it because it doesn't impact us or because we regard the Germans as friends? We can influence outcomes by not dealing with those whose behaviour strays into the unacceptable and we can start by not supplying them with trade, funding and weapons.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2295 on: Today at 09:58:46 am »
People can vote on whatever grounds they want.  Thats democracy.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2296 on: Today at 10:01:41 am »
Id like a PM who doesnt condone war crimes and such epic barbarity. Im still going to vote for him, but in the knowledge the man is a lying, devious, iniquitous, twat.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2297 on: Today at 10:03:50 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:58:46 am
People can vote on whatever grounds they want.  Thats democracy.

This is very true, but others are free to question those grounds and so on and so forth

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2298 on: Today at 10:19:23 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:01:41 am
Id like a PM who doesnt condone war crimes and such epic barbarity. Im still going to vote for him, but in the knowledge the man is a lying, devious, iniquitous, twat.
Did you feel this way about Ed Milliband?
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2299 on: Today at 10:20:29 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:26:19 am
And I get shit when I first rate Brexit (when my parents were alive), and then domestic issues (after they were gone), as important issues. While some bang on about Israel and Iraq. The UK's relevance seems to be anywhere but these islands.

Domestic issues always tend to eclipse foreign affairs for most people at elections. The reasons are obvious. But there's a certain madness involved in not bothering at all with what's happening outside the UK - not least, to put it at its most basic, because the price of bread is usually determined by foreign affairs.

I can think of a number of British general elections where, if people had thought more carefully about stuff happening outside "these islands", the course of history might have changed for the better. So, the most important thing happening in 1919 was the Treaty of Versailles. It would materially affect everyone in Europe (and beyond). But in the November 1918 general election no one cared a damn about what was about to take place in Paris in a few weeks time. We all know what followed. Economic collapse and political neurosis. In 1935 the Labour Party - rightly - tried to make the general election about Mussolini's invasion of Ethiopia and the power of the League of Nations to prevent acts of aggression through 'collective security' (ie sanctions against Fascist Italy). They failed in this quest. Mussolini remained unpunished and the League of Nations sank into irrelevance. For the next four years Nazi Germany capitalised on the lack of international solidarity and cut free of all international norms. The voters of 1935 became the soldiers of 1939.

In the next Presidential election in the United States the most important single issue (apart from Trump himself) will be whether to continue to support Ukraine with arms and oppose Putin. China will be watching carefully, as well as ordinary Ukrainians. We have to hope that Americans do not take an insular, parochial, 'who cares?' view of that issue and confine the election blather to 'building a wall', 'draining the swamp', tax rates, and various forms of identity politics.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2300 on: Today at 10:23:48 am »
No, but I was living abroad through out Eds entire Leadership and not really following British politics that closely

Why do you think Ed was a  lying, devious, iniquitous, twat?

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2301 on: Today at 10:29:10 am »
How quickly people forget the calamity in Syria.

Did it even properly register at the time? Does it now?
