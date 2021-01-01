« previous next »
Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day

Kenny's Jacket

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #2280 on: Today at 07:46:13 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:18:46 pm


I liked Corbyn, didn't think he was electable mind but didn't deserve the bullshit spread about him.. But this is the sort of shit which is causing Labour problems, the far left sabotaging Starmer, even worse doing it via the Daily Fail.

Note, I don't condone nor agree with what was said.

What Harpin said may or not be true, but Harpin saying it adds no credence to it at all

https://www.carter-ruck.com/news/jewish-chronicle-apologises-and-pays-substantial-libel-damages-to-nada-al-sanjari/
bigbonedrawky

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #2281 on: Today at 07:46:27 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 06:18:36 pm
Firstly I'm not a mod, so I have no say on the site

Secondly, the mods have made it clear that it's not the subject matter that is the issue - it's how shite the threads get. The mods are just normal people with normal jobs that try and moderate the site in their spare time. They don't get paid. They barely get any thanks and they do it off their own backs.

They have asked time and time again for this to not be discussed here as it's too difficult to mod and it always turns into a shitshow.

I guess there are many other places where this can be discussed, but as has been pointed out several times, this is a Liverpool FC forum with other boards that the mods are kind enough to spend their own time trying to moderate.
Ah I get it now Andy in some way Rawks position reflects TLP position (but Rawk has less bannings and more tolerance)
As for the mods there lives would be a lot simpler,without having to sort out the shit show but it wouldn't take much to remove the nastiness and personal abuse with a bit of self moderation.
If opposing views trigger angry outburts then maybe politics aint for you...Go find something which makes you happy. 
Last night alone we had one poster refering to fellow posters as "Scummy" and "Cuntish" now a Blue Card might be in order here, as self moderation is clearly not going to work.
I'd guarantee the threads would become a lot less of a shit show. 

As for TLP they've swept a hell of a lot of sh*t under the carpet these last few years and I reckon the right wing media are keeping their powder dry for now...The next GE is Labours to lose.   

Btw "I have no say on the site ' ...Half the threads on here are started by you  ;D
Yorkykopite

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #2282 on: Today at 07:46:55 pm
I suspect the reason why Ali was given "time to apologise" has nothing to do with factions and everything to do with the by-election. An Ali who didn't apologise would leave Labour without a candidate and the possibility of Galloway being back in the House of Commons.

A mistake, clearly, since old Ali apparently had a habit of making anti-Jewish noises.

I also think - tell me if I'm wrong - that Starmer would have been criticised for 'sacking' Ali straight away by the very same people who now appearing to be yelling 'double standards'. I just can't shake the idea they are more revolted by Starmer than they are by anti-semitism.
oldfordie

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #2283 on: Today at 07:51:12 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 05:27:04 pm
Are you saying the stronger, more popular the party becomes the better it will be?  Im not sure I believe that.

Blair introduced minimun wage in his first term. by his 2nd term he'd helped kill 100,000s of Iraqis and Pfi was at its new Labour peak.
No am not talking about being popular, that's not how I look at it, it's about completely changing how people in this country see the Tory party and the Labour party and understanding what they stand for.
What ive seen over the last 18months or so ive never seen before and that's what gave me hope more than Labour just walking the next election. audiences understanding exactly what the Torys are doing,  this wasn't just a one off, it happened all the time all over the country, they knew the Torys are treating them like fools promising the earth then screwing them, they understood everyones to blame but them,  that's nothing new to me, ive known that for decades and now others have formed that opinion based on what they have seen and experienced.
People were turning to Labour and hopefully still are as they are hopefully seeing what they stand for but many are confusing them. how Labour are just the same. the same old shit argument the ignorant jumped on to vote Brexit, blah blah. Labour have taken my vote for granted. how do they expect those people to react to arguments like that. of course they are going to say piss off and based on what exactly. they were told Labour ignored you when they wouldn't have a clue on what Labour did for them, the same thing happened with the EU, idiots never knew just how much the EU helped their areas and their lives.

Minimum wage is a good issue to explain the problem Labour have had with not having the confidence to do more than they would have wanted if they never faced a backlash, I remember a Labour MP talking about it ages ago, I forget who, they were asked why not more and they said because it would have brought them problems and we found another way around it to help the low paid struggling to get by and they did, they brought in other benefits to help them.
I understand exactly why Labour couldn't go too far, unemployment and inflation might have gone up. up pop the Torys shouting Labour are the party who bring unemployment, Labour face a backlash from voters and out they go at the next election. it's actually proof to me that shows Labour will only try to bring in what they believe voters will accept not what they would like to do if they could do it without fear of a backlash.

Ive never defended PFI. it was a bad mistake but am prepared to give people a break if they cock up trying to help me. that's about it really.

Iraq has nothing to do with Tory or Labour, if people have strong feelings about it then fair enough, 1 lad on here said he had strong feelings about it for a few yrs as well, it was his only reason not to support Labour, I told him I respected his views and defended him when other gave him stick, then along came the previous leader and it was all vote Labour, Blarites out. f.. me, never again.
Red_Mist

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #2284 on: Today at 07:59:03 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:36:18 pm
None of that is incorrect and yes Ali is a fucking imbecile to say what he did., but the whole irony is it's a fraction of the shit the torys have and are up to, which is all being swept under the carpet. This is the start of the right wing media attack on Starmer make no mistake about it.

The greatest U-Turn was Bojo being for Europe, then flipping to Brexit when it meant it was a quicker route to no.10.. One of hundreds of examples of tory hypocrisy at much higher levels of negative impact for the country.
Starmer needs to have his full list of Tory u-turns at the ready for when the smarmy, slimey one sneers at him across the commons floor.
TepidT2O

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #2285 on: Today at 08:15:16 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:18:46 pm


I liked Corbyn, didn't think he was electable mind but didn't deserve the bullshit spread about him.. But this is the sort of shit which is causing Labour problems, the far left sabotaging Starmer, even worse doing it via the Daily Fail.

Note, I don't condone nor agree with what was said.
Dont see the problem whoever reported it. It was wrong.
TepidT2O

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #2286 on: Today at 08:19:57 pm
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 07:59:03 pm
Starmer needs to have his full list of Tory u-turns at the ready for when the smarmy, slimey one sneers at him across the commons floor.
They have three parliamentary candidates being investigated for antisemitism . So hes not on safe ground either
