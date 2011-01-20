« previous next »
Author Topic: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #2240 on: Today at 01:57:03 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:53:18 pm
There was a death.  Yeah, it'll be only for a few months and then it's up for grabs again.

Oh dear , had no idea.

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #2241 on: Today at 02:01:14 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:57:03 pm
Oh dear , had no idea.
Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-manchester-68010501 (17th January)
Sir Tony Lloyd, the Labour MP for Rochdale, "died peacefully" at home on Wednesday morning, his family has said in a statement.

In a post on social media, his relatives said he was still working a few days before his death aged 73.
One of those MPs that seemed to be locally well liked but nationally an almost complete unknown despite being an MP for 40 years.  A bit different to the infamy of many recent MPs.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #2242 on: Today at 02:01:19 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:44:16 pm
You know quite well that this subject is off limits.

Stop talking about it or start a new thread somewhere else.

This is about Labour unless you want another thread locked because you are unable to listen to what the mods are asking you to do.
Yep am out. it's toxic.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #2243 on: Today at 02:05:43 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:01:14 pm
One of those MPs that seemed to be locally well liked but nationally an almost complete unknown despite being an MP for 40 years.  A bit different to the infamy of many recent MPs.

Its seems MPs are a bit like referees, only the useless ones make headlines.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #2244 on: Today at 02:11:47 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:18:20 pm

He didn't at all (and therefore your own conspiracy stuff afterwards doesn't apply, either)

His words:

"The Egyptians are saying that they warned Israel 10 days earlier... Americans warned them a day before [that] there's something happening...

They deliberately took the security off, they allowed... that massacre that gives them the green light to do whatever they bloody want."


Not invited at all. But that they did nothing to prevent it, despite warnings. That's his point.

Jeremy Bowen on R5L was brilliant and neutral as ever yesterday. He explained how this conflict helps keep [the war criminal and common criminal] Netanyahu in power - as soon as this conflict ends, an election will likely be forced and his polling is way down; and that if he loses power, it should be easier to progress the criminal charges he faces, which could see him in jail.
Hi Nobby,

I too was confused by this at first. Apparently, Israel ignoring / failing to heed warnings / fucking up when they received intel is not the conspiracy spread by Ali (clearly, they had intel and did fuck up). Rather, Ali suggested that border guards were removed (by someone) to deliberately allow the attack by Hamas to go ahead. The idea that such a conspiracy could be executed is surely nonsense. Hence, conspiracy theory.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #2245 on: Today at 02:36:28 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:06:43 pm
I don't think anyone here is debating whether they'll be better than the Tories.

Course, but it's important to remember that's what's at stake here. An admittedly undesireable Labour or a slide into further faschism.  Protest votes and sitting on your hands is lovely and virtuous but it ain't gonna help the most vulnerable when these right-wing loonies start rounding them up.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #2246 on: Today at 02:36:49 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:54:39 pm
Exactly. Thanks.

To be fair to him he did apologise for this lamentable comment. He called the words "deeply offensive, ignorant, and false".

Peddling one classic anti-semitic conspiracy theory could be considered to be a mistake. The Labour Party allowed him that after he apologised. But then Mr Ali was discovered blaming Jews for controlling the media. Perhaps he'll apologise for that too. I doubt it will save him though. 

I'd heard of the former, hadn't heard of the latter. When was the media thing reported?
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #2247 on: Today at 02:40:08 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:36:49 pm
I'd heard of the former, hadn't heard of the latter. When was the media thing reported?

Last night. It's the reason that the Labour Party decided to stop campaigning for him (and start an enquiry).

Sensible really. Just annoying that the local party didn't check out the geezer a bit more before selecting him as candidate. (Rochdale Labour Party once fielded RH Tawney as a candidate. Those were the days.)
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #2248 on: Today at 02:42:17 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:40:08 pm
Last night. It's the reason that the Labour Party decided to stop campaigning for him (and start an enquiry).

Sensible really. Just annoying that the local party didn't check out the geezer a bit more before selecting him as candidate. (Rochdale Labour Party once fielded RH Tawney as a candidate. Those were the days.)

So all the mockery over how Labour only stepped back because of media attention was BS.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #2249 on: Today at 02:45:32 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:42:17 pm
So all the mockery over how Labour only stepped back because of media attention was BS.

The usual thing. People outraged about him being criticised for his original comment, while not knowing what the comment actually was. Same people furious that he'd been stripped of his badge, while not knowing the reason why.

Just get the outrage out there......

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #2250 on: Today at 03:01:53 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:40:08 pm
Last night. It's the reason that the Labour Party decided to stop campaigning for him (and start an enquiry).

Sensible really. Just annoying that the local party didn't check out the geezer a bit more before selecting him as candidate. (Rochdale Labour Party once fielded RH Tawney as a candidate. Those were the days.)

I can't imagine it was widely known within the CLP, it would have been reported otherwise, even ignoring that being the right thing to do, there is never any shortage of people with some kind of axe to grind who will report anything!!
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #2251 on: Today at 03:03:17 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:27:58 pm
Sorry Kenny am not having a go at you personally but I think the attitude right now is it's ok to rip Labour apart as it's not going to stop them wining the next election as the Torys are finished, so people tear them apart carrying on with the crap that took us here in the first place, yeah they are finished for this election but they could be finished for many more elections to come if attitudes and views changed.

A late reply OF as I went out.
People rip Labour as that how they feel

I think some, view RAWK with far more influence than it deserves. I am not Cambridge Analytica and this isnt Facebook.

Quote
people tear them apart carrying on with the crap that took us here in the first place   

what do you mean by that?

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #2252 on: Today at 03:19:01 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 03:01:53 pm
I can't imagine it was widely known within the CLP, it would have been reported otherwise, even ignoring that being the right thing to do, there is never any shortage of people with some kind of axe to grind who will report anything!!

Possibly. Although you'd expect the executive committee to run a bit of due diligence. The first comment, at least, was made at a public meeting I think.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #2253 on: Today at 03:19:50 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:19:01 pm
Possibly. Although you'd expect the executive committee to run a bit of due diligence. The first comment, at least, was made at a public meeting I think.

Really bizarre in that case
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #2254 on: Today at 03:35:13 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:19:01 pm
Possibly. Although you'd expect the executive committee to run a bit of due diligence. The first comment, at least, was made at a public meeting I think.
Not at a meeting of labour councillors though
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #2255 on: Today at 03:48:05 pm
I really miss Zeb on these boards.  I know he had health issues and I really hope he's okay.  He was a good source of knowledge, when it came to the Labour party.

He was also very impartial and balanced.  He wasn't a smartarse, either.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #2256 on: Today at 03:54:08 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:48:05 pm
I really miss Zeb on these boards.  I know he had health issues and I really hope he's okay.  He was a good source of knowledge, when it came to the Labour party.

He was also very impartial and balanced.  He wasn't a smartarse, either.
Definitely.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #2257 on: Today at 04:02:42 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 03:03:17 pm
A late reply OF as I went out.
People rip Labour as that how they feel

I think some, view RAWK with far more influence than it deserves. I am not Cambridge Analytica and this isnt Facebook.

what do you mean by that?
I wish RAWK did have some influence, I know my opinion won't change a thing by itself but you can only try and convince people were you think we are going wrong and why, convince them what could happen if attitudes changed.

The point I made wasn't about criticising Labour the point was people are now making arguments asking me to prove why they should vote Labour, the reason the Torys get in is millions of ignorant people have the same attitude when deciding who to vote for in elections, am mocked because I openly admit I don't need a manifesto to convince me to vote Labour, the opposite is true as well, no Tory Manifesto will ever convince me to vote Tory, WHY !!!!!! because I know history, I know no Tory government have ever improved Lives, anything they have give you has been taken away with the other hand, that's the Tory party.
I know Labour governments have always improved lives, it's in the history books yet am told I just support them in blind faith hoping they will improve things, how can it be called blind faith when you point out that's the reason Labour exists, it exists to improve our lives.
Now we come to people being disappointed in Labour for not doing as much as they hoped so they refuse to back them, that makes things even worse, I say these things over and over in the hope people start understanding what I mean, in this case Give them the confidence to make great change. I don't say that off the top of my head, it's not some meaningless expression it's one of the main reasons that this great change for the better never happens as well as people hope. ive tried to understand why people cant see what i see as obvious, maybe it comes from my trade union days and understanding Trade unions officials can only demand improvements when they know the membership will back them. if management know they wont get this backing then they will laugh at them and offer peanuts. Labour have always been in a similar position, the belief that they only fight for things they like is the wrong way to look at it, am certain they would ask for far more if they believed they would get the backing of the country. problem is they know they wont receive this backing and they will probably face a backlash so they don't have the confidence to go too far. this is why i say give them the confidence to do it by backing them without reservations, without humming and arring telling people am not happy over this particular manifesto. their attitude played a part in bringing about what they see as a weak manifesto.

That leads too where we are now and how things could change dramatically. the vast majority saying stick your manifesto up your arse to the Torys telling them I know what you stand for and I will never vote for you, thats' my attitude, always has been.
Then voting Labour for the reasons ive given, Labours attitude changes dramatically now as well, they now have the confidence to bring in what ever they think is good without fearing a backlash.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #2258 on: Today at 04:10:34 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:48:05 pm
I really miss Zeb on these boards.  I know he had health issues and I really hope he's okay.  He was a good source of knowledge, when it came to the Labour party.

He was also very impartial and balanced.  He wasn't a smartarse, either.

Yes, a big miss.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #2259 on: Today at 05:27:04 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 04:02:42 pm

I dont think anyone on here thinks we wont be a least a  bit better off under Labour not the Tories

If I can play the man not the ball for a moment.  You seem to take criticism in here of the current PLP as though every negative comment is goimg to damager Labour at the ballot box, it wont. Despite the constant arguments in here, its an echo chamber in comparison to other forms of Social media



Quote
I know Labour governments have always improved lives, it's in the history books yet am told I just support them in blind faith hoping they will improve things, how can it be called blind faith when you point out that's the reason Labour exists, it exists to improve our lives.
Now we come to people being disappointed in Labour for not doing as much as they hoped so they refuse to back them, that makes things even worse, I say these things over and over in the hope people start understanding what I mean, in this case Give them the confidence to make great change

Are you saying the stronger, more popular the party becomes the better it will be?  Im not sure I believe that.

Blair introduced minimun wage in his first term. by his 2nd term he'd helped kill 100,000s of Iraqis and Pfi was at its new Labour peak.








Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #2260 on: Today at 05:31:02 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:44:16 pm
You know quite well that this subject is off limits.

Stop talking about it or start a new thread somewhere else.

This is about Labour unless you want another thread locked because you are unable to listen to what the mods are asking you to do.
Hi Andy  :wave
This thread is as you say is about TLP now unfortunately Israel is an intricate part of TLP with 120 out of 197 mps claiming to be "Friends of Israel" so naturally questions are going to be raised and debates will be had whether it's on here or somewhere else. Now you may prefer no criticism of The Party but what kind of political party is it that would go down that route ?  And if you was'nt so desperate to see the back of the Tories and were a floating voter for example.Why would you vote for a party that doesn't tolerate criticism or freedom of expression etc ? 
   
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #2261 on: Today at 05:43:56 pm
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 05:31:02 pm
Hi Andy  :wave
This thread is as you say is about TLP now unfortunately Israel is an intricate part of TLP with 120 out of 197 mps claiming to be "Friends of Israel" so naturally questions are going to be raised and debates will be had whether it's on here or somewhere else. Now you may prefer no criticism of The Party but what kind of political party is it that would go down that route ?  And if you was'nt so desperate to see the back of the Tories and were a floating voter for example.Why would you vote for a party that doesn't tolerate criticism or freedom of expression etc ? 
 
Individual MPs should be allowed to pursue interests privately and away from the party name. But you tred a dangerous path when you allow official "<Insert Party Name> Friends of <Insert Foreign State Name>" groups because it can lead to accusations of conflicts of interest and it's not a good look when that foreign state goes rogue. We've seen it with the Conservative Friends of Russia and, given the scale of the ongoing slaughter, the Labour Friends of Israel doesn't have a great look at the moment.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #2262 on: Today at 05:49:29 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:48:05 pm
I really miss Zeb on these boards.  I know he had health issues and I really hope he's okay.  He was a good source of knowledge, when it came to the Labour party.

He was also very impartial and balanced.  He wasn't a smartarse, either.


A nice guy, but I didn't find him as unbiased as you seem to remember. He had a particular blind spot over Israel.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #2263 on: Today at 05:50:12 pm
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 05:31:02 pm
Hi Andy  :wave
This thread is as you say is about TLP now unfortunately Israel is an intricate part of TLP with 120 out of 197 mps claiming to be "Friends of Israel" so naturally questions are going to be raised and debates will be had whether it's on here or somewhere else. Now you may prefer no criticism of The Party but what kind of political party is it that would go down that route ?  And if you was'nt so desperate to see the back of the Tories and were a floating voter for example.Why would you vote for a party that doesn't tolerate criticism or freedom of expression etc ? 
 


 :thumbup
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #2264 on: Today at 06:18:36 pm
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 05:31:02 pm
Hi Andy  :wave
This thread is as you say is about TLP now unfortunately Israel is an intricate part of TLP with 120 out of 197 mps claiming to be "Friends of Israel" so naturally questions are going to be raised and debates will be had whether it's on here or somewhere else. Now you may prefer no criticism of The Party but what kind of political party is it that would go down that route ?  And if you was'nt so desperate to see the back of the Tories and were a floating voter for example.Why would you vote for a party that doesn't tolerate criticism or freedom of expression etc ? 
   

Firstly I'm not a mod, so I have no say on the site

Secondly, the mods have made it clear that it's not the subject matter that is the issue - it's how shite the threads get. The mods are just normal people with normal jobs that try and moderate the site in their spare time. They don't get paid. They barely get any thanks and they do it off their own backs.

They have asked time and time again for this to not be discussed here as it's too difficult to mod and it always turns into a shitshow.

I guess there are many other places where this can be discussed, but as has been pointed out several times, this is a Liverpool FC forum with other boards that the mods are kind enough to spend their own time trying to moderate.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #2265 on: Today at 06:20:53 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 06:18:36 pm
Firstly I'm not a mod, so I have no say on the site

Secondly, the mods have made it clear that it's not the subject matter that is the issue - it's how shite the threads get. The mods are just normal people with normal jobs that try and moderate the site in their spare time. They don't get paid. They barely get any thanks and they do it off their own backs.

They have asked time and time again for this to not be discussed here as it's too difficult to mod and it always turns into a shitshow.

I guess there are many other places where this can be discussed, but as has been pointed out several times, this is a Liverpool FC forum with other boards that the mods are kind enough to spend their own time trying to moderate.

From someone who would like a thread on 'that' subject, thats very well put Andy
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #2266 on: Today at 06:21:04 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 06:18:36 pm
Firstly I'm not a mod, so I have no say on the site

Secondly, the mods have made it clear that it's not the subject matter that is the issue - it's how shite the threads get. The mods are just normal people with normal jobs that try and moderate the site in their spare time. They don't get paid. They barely get any thanks and they do it off their own backs.

They have asked time and time again for this to not be discussed here as it's too difficult to mod and it always turns into a shitshow.

I guess there are many other places where this can be discussed, but as has been pointed out several times, this is a Liverpool FC forum with other boards that the mods are kind enough to spend their own time trying to moderate.

And trying to moderate a lot of the news threads is as thankless a job as I can imagine
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #2267 on: Today at 06:21:53 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 06:20:53 pm
From someone who would like a thread on 'that' subject, thats very well put Andy
Agreed.

Which makes me wonder who has hacked Andys account (Sorry Andy!)
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #2268 on: Today at 06:27:00 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:21:53 pm
Agreed.

Which makes me wonder who has hacked Andys account (Sorry Andy!)
;D

I was genuinely going to add after I said well put also unsweary and polite, hes been hacked, but though nah ill let sleeping dogs lie

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #2269 on: Today at 06:30:13 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:21:53 pm
Agreed.

Which makes me wonder who has hacked Andys account (Sorry Andy!)

Shut yer face, fatty ;)
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #2270 on: Today at 06:35:25 pm
So fucking tired of this Israel and Palestine shit, we have zero sway over what happens over there, no one there gives a shit what the Labour Party in either opposition or power thinks about what goes on over there but well gladly tear ourselves apart over the subject again and again and again.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #2271 on: Today at 06:48:26 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:35:25 pm
So fucking tired of this Israel and Palestine shit, we have zero sway over what happens over there, no one there gives a shit what the Labour Party in either opposition or power thinks about what goes on over there but well gladly tear ourselves apart over the subject again and again and again.

Obviously, you've got the morality of ethnic cleansing and genocidal actions, not to mention the enormous death rate of children.  There's also wider implications of peace and stability in the world.

It is a big deal.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #2272 on: Today at 06:51:57 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:49:29 pm

A nice guy, but I didn't find him as unbiased as you seem to remember. He had a particular blind spot over Israel.

"He disagreed with me"!  ;D
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #2273 on: Today at 06:53:20 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:35:25 pm
So fucking tired of this Israel and Palestine shit, we have zero sway over what happens over there, no one there gives a shit what the Labour Party in either opposition or power thinks about what goes on over there but well gladly tear ourselves apart over the subject again and again and again.

Part of why I have zero interest in foreign affairs and their relevance to a Labour opposition, except where they might have significant impact on electability. The UK electorate, as far as things that might positively impact Labour's vote, is overwhelmingly focused on domestic issues. If people want Labour to have a firm position on this or that foreign affairs issue, they're probably not going to be persuaded anyway, and Labour should just disregard that view and go ahead with the assumption that that vote can't be relied on.

The UK government can do nowt about Israel and Palestine. The UK opposition can do even less. If a firm position on that is required for someone's vote, there's no point in trying to attract that vote.
