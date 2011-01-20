A late reply OF as I went out.

People rip Labour as that how they feel



I think some, view RAWK with far more influence than it deserves. I am not Cambridge Analytica and this isnt Facebook.



what do you mean by that?



I wish RAWK did have some influence, I know my opinion won't change a thing by itself but you can only try and convince people were you think we are going wrong and why, convince them what could happen if attitudes changed.The point I made wasn't about criticising Labour the point was people are now making arguments asking me to prove why they should vote Labour, the reason the Torys get in is millions of ignorant people have the same attitude when deciding who to vote for in elections, am mocked because I openly admit I don't need a manifesto to convince me to vote Labour, the opposite is true as well, no Tory Manifesto will ever convince me to vote Tory, WHY !!!!!! because I know history, I know no Tory government have ever improved Lives, anything they have give you has been taken away with the other hand, that's the Tory party.I know Labour governments have always improved lives, it's in the history books yet am told I just support them in blind faith hoping they will improve things, how can it be called blind faith when you point out that's the reason Labour exists, it exists to improve our lives.Now we come to people being disappointed in Labour for not doing as much as they hoped so they refuse to back them, that makes things even worse, I say these things over and over in the hope people start understanding what I mean, in this case Give them the confidence to make great change. I don't say that off the top of my head, it's not some meaningless expression it's one of the main reasons that this great change for the better never happens as well as people hope. ive tried to understand why people cant see what i see as obvious, maybe it comes from my trade union days and understanding Trade unions officials can only demand improvements when they know the membership will back them. if management know they wont get this backing then they will laugh at them and offer peanuts. Labour have always been in a similar position, the belief that they only fight for things they like is the wrong way to look at it, am certain they would ask for far more if they believed they would get the backing of the country. problem is they know they wont receive this backing and they will probably face a backlash so they don't have the confidence to go too far. this is why i say give them the confidence to do it by backing them without reservations, without humming and arring telling people am not happy over this particular manifesto. their attitude played a part in bringing about what they see as a weak manifesto.That leads too where we are now and how things could change dramatically. the vast majority saying stick your manifesto up your arse to the Torys telling them I know what you stand for and I will never vote for you, thats' my attitude, always has been.Then voting Labour for the reasons ive given, Labours attitude changes dramatically now as well, they now have the confidence to bring in what ever they think is good without fearing a backlash.