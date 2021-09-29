

He didn't at all (and therefore your own conspiracy stuff afterwards doesn't apply, either)



His words:



"The Egyptians are saying that they warned Israel 10 days earlier... Americans warned them a day before [that] there's something happening...



They deliberately took the security off, they allowed... that massacre that gives them the green light to do whatever they bloody want."





Not invited at all. But that they did nothing to prevent it, despite warnings. That's his point.



Jeremy Bowen on R5L was brilliant and neutral as ever yesterday. He explained how this conflict helps keep [the war criminal and common criminal] Netanyahu in power - as soon as this conflict ends, an election will likely be forced and his polling is way down; and that if he loses power, it should be easier to progress the criminal charges he faces, which could see him in jail.



Hi Nobby,I too was confused by this at first. Apparently, Israel ignoring / failing to heed warnings / fucking up when they received intel is not the conspiracy spread by Ali (clearly, they had intel and did fuck up). Rather, Ali suggested that border guards were removed (by someone) to deliberately allow the attack by Hamas to go ahead. The idea that such a conspiracy could be executed is surely nonsense. Hence, conspiracy theory.