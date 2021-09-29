« previous next »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:53:18 pm
There was a death.  Yeah, it'll be only for a few months and then it's up for grabs again.

Oh dear , had no idea.

Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:57:03 pm
Oh dear , had no idea.
Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-manchester-68010501 (17th January)
Sir Tony Lloyd, the Labour MP for Rochdale, "died peacefully" at home on Wednesday morning, his family has said in a statement.

In a post on social media, his relatives said he was still working a few days before his death aged 73.
One of those MPs that seemed to be locally well liked but nationally an almost complete unknown despite being an MP for 40 years.  A bit different to the infamy of many recent MPs.
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:44:16 pm
You know quite well that this subject is off limits.

Stop talking about it or start a new thread somewhere else.

This is about Labour unless you want another thread locked because you are unable to listen to what the mods are asking you to do.
Yep am out. it's toxic.
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:01:14 pm
One of those MPs that seemed to be locally well liked but nationally an almost complete unknown despite being an MP for 40 years.  A bit different to the infamy of many recent MPs.

Its seems MPs are a bit like referees, only the useless ones make headlines.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:18:20 pm

He didn't at all (and therefore your own conspiracy stuff afterwards doesn't apply, either)

His words:

"The Egyptians are saying that they warned Israel 10 days earlier... Americans warned them a day before [that] there's something happening...

They deliberately took the security off, they allowed... that massacre that gives them the green light to do whatever they bloody want."


Not invited at all. But that they did nothing to prevent it, despite warnings. That's his point.

Jeremy Bowen on R5L was brilliant and neutral as ever yesterday. He explained how this conflict helps keep [the war criminal and common criminal] Netanyahu in power - as soon as this conflict ends, an election will likely be forced and his polling is way down; and that if he loses power, it should be easier to progress the criminal charges he faces, which could see him in jail.
Hi Nobby,

I too was confused by this at first. Apparently, Israel ignoring / failing to heed warnings / fucking up when they received intel is not the conspiracy spread by Ali (clearly, they had intel and did fuck up). Rather, Ali suggested that border guards were removed (by someone) to deliberately allow the attack by Hamas to go ahead. The idea that such a conspiracy could be executed is surely nonsense. Hence, conspiracy theory.
