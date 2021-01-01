They're not as cheesy as you though.



Been an interesting journey, but I hope that the destination proves to be worthwhile.Too many playing the man and not the ball when it comes to Labour thesedays. Literally nothing they can do seems like it would ever be acceptable.I'm not too happy with the 'flip-flopping' - but how much of that is flip-flopping and how much am I and other Labour voters getting manipulated by the Tories (Starmer has no plan, Starmer U-Turns, Starmer is this, Starmer is that)It's quite disappointing to hear Sunak one day banging on about Starmer U-Turns only to see quite few (What I thought were) left wing sites and people parroting him verbatim.I'm still trying to keep my powder dry, but it's clear that this next campaign will be as dirty as the Tories have ever fought with their army of grifters, AI, big-business and the like.Seeing people say 'Labour are no different when it comes to the Tories on x, y, z' is more disappointing because x, y and z are probably laughing their cocks off that they have taken in and convinced so many people that are now doing their own job for them.