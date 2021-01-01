« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 51 52 53 54 55 [56]   Go Down

Author Topic: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day  (Read 55281 times)

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,504
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2200 on: Today at 07:35:59 am »
Starmer doesnt half get over the top criticism for literally any small problem. When youve got the likes of Sunak feathering the wifes nest and using GBNews as an election (which he hasnt called yet) platform (hello ofcom do your fucking job), to Bojo selling out to the Russians and killing peoples during covid.. Starmer taking a bit of extra time to evaluate all the facts before binning someone off should pale into insignificance.

People need to remember they are being fed lies and misinformation by the right wing media who are squirming like maggots because their golden goose is about to get fried.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,443
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2201 on: Today at 07:36:52 am »
Bit of a clusterfuck for Labour this. You would have thought a candidate would have been more closely vetted. Fuck me, though - would hate to see Galloway back in Parliament.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,820
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2202 on: Today at 07:46:56 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:35:59 am
Starmer doesnt half get over the top criticism for literally any small problem. When youve got the likes of Sunak feathering the wifes nest and using GBNews as an election (which he hasnt called yet) platform (hello ofcom do your fucking job), to Bojo selling out to the Russians and killing peoples during covid.. Starmer taking a bit of extra time to evaluate all the facts before binning someone off should pale into insignificance.

People need to remember they are being fed lies and misinformation by the right wing media who are squirming like maggots because their golden goose is about to get fried.

This.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,559
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2203 on: Today at 09:17:03 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 12:12:47 am
I'll let others be the judge of who has shown themselves up.

We all have eyes, and a functioning brain (well, some of the time ;) ).
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,691
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2204 on: Today at 09:24:57 am »
Weak.


Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,846
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2205 on: Today at 09:29:05 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:35:59 am
Starmer doesnt half get over the top criticism for literally any small problem. When youve got the likes of Sunak feathering the wifes nest and using GBNews as an election (which he hasnt called yet) platform (hello ofcom do your fucking job), to Bojo selling out to the Russians and killing peoples during covid.. Starmer taking a bit of extra time to evaluate all the facts before binning someone off should pale into insignificance.

People need to remember they are being fed lies and misinformation by the right wing media who are squirming like maggots because their golden goose is about to get fried.

Yeah, but.. but.. but.. the other fella got more stick :D

It's quite tiresome isn't it.

If the criticisms were more interesting or even warranted then it would be a more interesting thread. Still some interesting posters in here, but some are just here to have a moan. They are worse than me and referees :D
Logged
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,685
  • The first five yards........
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2206 on: Today at 09:53:18 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:29:05 am
Yeah, but.. but.. but.. the other fella got more stick :D

It's quite tiresome isn't it.

If the criticisms were more interesting or even warranted then it would be a more interesting thread. Still some interesting posters in here, but some are just here to have a moan. They are worse than me and referees :D

They're not as cheesy as you though.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,846
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2207 on: Today at 10:10:52 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:53:18 am
They're not as cheesy as you though.

I am well known for my love of cheese :)

Been an interesting journey, but I hope that the destination proves to be worthwhile.

Too many playing the man and not the ball when it comes to Labour thesedays. Literally nothing they can do seems like it would ever be acceptable.

I'm not too happy with the 'flip-flopping' - but how much of that is flip-flopping and how much am I and other Labour voters getting manipulated by the Tories (Starmer has no plan, Starmer U-Turns, Starmer is this, Starmer is that)

It's quite disappointing to hear Sunak one day banging on about Starmer U-Turns only to see quite few (What I thought were) left wing sites and people parroting him verbatim.


I'm still trying to keep my powder dry, but it's clear that this next campaign will be as dirty as the Tories have ever fought with their army of grifters, AI, big-business and the like.


Seeing people say 'Labour are no different when it comes to the Tories on x, y, z' is more disappointing because x, y and z are probably laughing their cocks off that they have taken in and convinced so many people that are now doing their own job for them.
Logged
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,504
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2208 on: Today at 10:52:18 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:29:05 am
Yeah, but.. but.. but.. the other fella got more stick :D

It's quite tiresome isn't it.

If the criticisms were more interesting or even warranted then it would be a more interesting thread. Still some interesting posters in here, but some are just here to have a moan. They are worse than me and referees :D

Yep, the torys are using every last trick they have, like when they got Cambridge Analytica to harvest peoples fears via inconsicious what do you like or hate surveys on facebook, then used said data to spam fear spreading ads around things like immigration for the Brexit vote.
Logged

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,820
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2209 on: Today at 10:58:26 am »
Isn't the "flip-flopping" simply realising how fucked the nations finances are and adjusting their ideas?
And that's not down to Labour.

Meanwhile that little rat faced shit breaks every pledge he makes, gives millions of our money to himself and other Indian billionaires and presides over the biggest fall in living standards since records began but no, no Starmer's flip flopping.

Its fucking insane. Same shit going on as over in Jeebusland.

I watched Idiocracy on streaming the other night. Its supposed to be a comedy but its actually a prophecy.
Logged

Online Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,421
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2210 on: Today at 11:09:09 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 10:58:26 am
I watched Idiocracy on streaming the other night. Its supposed to be a comedy but its actually a prophecy.

Great film, echoes of it everywhere. I was reading the below article earlier on and the trash mountains described could be straight out of Idiocracy

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/feb/12/delhi-india-rubbish-dumps-sky-high-methane-emissions

These trash mountains loom so large  several miles wide and more than 200ft (60 metres) high  that they are visible from across the city.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,846
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2211 on: Today at 11:14:23 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 11:09:09 am
Great film, echoes of it everywhere. I was reading the below article earlier on and the trash mountains described could be straight out of Idiocracy

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/feb/12/delhi-india-rubbish-dumps-sky-high-methane-emissions

These trash mountains loom so large  several miles wide and more than 200ft (60 metres) high  that they are visible from across the city.




"Welcome to Corporate Earth.."
Logged
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,112
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2212 on: Today at 11:15:45 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 10:58:26 am
Isn't the "flip-flopping" simply realising how fucked the nations finances are and adjusting their ideas?
And that's not down to Labour.

Meanwhile that little rat faced shit breaks every pledge he makes, gives millions of our money to himself and other Indian billionaires and presides over the biggest fall in living standards since records began but no, no Starmer's flip flopping.

Its fucking insane. Same shit going on as over in Jeebusland.

I watched Idiocracy on streaming the other night. Its supposed to be a comedy but its actually a prophecy.

Not all flip flops are down to finances
The Tories are done, on death row
This is the Labour thread
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 51 52 53 54 55 [56]   Go Up
« previous next »
 