Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Yesterday at 09:21:42 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:17:17 pm
Yeah.  I watched a programme on it.  Not sure if that was the reason, but they kept on reporting the suspicious activity, but nothing happened.

Lots of mobilisation on the border (and drills), but nobody followed up their info.

Wasn't obvious though, building an exact replica of the look out towers and then training to attack said tower, well that was just kids playing dress up.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Yesterday at 09:23:14 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:21:42 pm
Wasn't obvious though, building an exact replica of the look out towers and then training to attack said tower, well that was just kids playing dress up.

Yeah.  You would think that would be a red flag.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Yesterday at 09:29:19 pm
So after sending shadow ministers out on the campaign trail with him and doing the media rounds earlier today to defend him only now have they decided to withdraw their support when the media pressure became too much to ignore.

Just screams principled and competent doesn't it. ::)
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Yesterday at 09:30:17 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:18:00 pm
What the fuck were Labour on with these PFI contracts? Why did they allow the private sector to infect our public institutions? Its stuff like that which should exclude people like Burnham from running for leader in the future and make the likes of Blair and Brown look like even bigger twats than they are.

Hopefully we dont see c*nts like Wes Streeting and Rachel Reeves expanding on the role of the private sector, or Labour can get fucked with my vote. They are getting my vote automatically this time around, but for the second term, its going to be based on performance.
Presumably you abstain, or do you have a preferred 2nd choice currently?
I suspect I'd go green, just to signal my priorities. But honestly know next to nothing about them.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Yesterday at 09:33:37 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 09:29:19 pm
So after sending shadow ministers out on the campaign trail with him and doing the media rounds earlier today to defend him only now have they decided to withdraw their support when the media pressure became too much to ignore.

Just screams principled and competent doesn't it. ::)


Trying their hardest not to have to run the country.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Yesterday at 09:39:25 pm
Worst case scenario is a Tory MP for 8 months 
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Yesterday at 09:40:56 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:39:25 pm
Worst case scenario is a Tory MP for 8 months

I wish that were the case.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Yesterday at 09:43:43 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:39:25 pm
Worst case scenario is a Tory MP for 8 months 
worst case is Galloway for 8 months

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Yesterday at 09:44:34 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 09:29:19 pm
So after sending shadow ministers out on the campaign trail with him and doing the media rounds earlier today to defend him only now have they decided to withdraw their support when the media pressure became too much to ignore.

Just screams principled and competent doesn't it. ::)

At least they are consistant  ;)
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Yesterday at 09:46:49 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:43:43 pm
worst case is Galloway for 8 months

Forgot he was running. 

If he wins that Labour only have themselves to blame
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Yesterday at 09:52:07 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:43:43 pm
worst case is Galloway for 8 months

Yes. Although Galloway for 8 months is years and years of poison. He latches on and feeds the most poisonous elements of the local community, agitates to create tension - often (but not exclusively) between Muslim community groups.

Just the most awful, awful c*nt in British politics.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Yesterday at 09:54:01 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:46:49 pm
If he wins that Labour only have themselves to blame

Yep.

Is it this week? Would think postal votes plus incredibly low turnout, coupled with local profile and the fact what he said wont be universally unwelcomed (sadly) sees probably sees the paper Labour candidate win.

Shame a likely insane win on Tory turf is going to be overshadowed.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Yesterday at 10:00:41 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:46:49 pm
Forgot he was running. 

If he wins that Labour only have themselves to blame
Rock and a hard place.  They cant take him off the ballot as its too late.

There might be a silver lining that Galloway could win here and it keeps him off the ballot for Mayor of London. Then he could likely lose at the next election.  Put aside left and right and all that, Galloway is a disgusting and vile individual
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Yesterday at 10:05:58 pm
Its quite laughable that in this country people are so secure in their lives and give so little shit about those around them that they would vote for someone who has only talked about foreign affairs, if you can call what he says that.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Yesterday at 10:06:06 pm
Doesnt he always run for London? Feel like in that he gets lost in the noise and just shared about 12 votes with the other political nobody Lawrence Fox
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Yesterday at 10:09:09 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 09:29:19 pm
So after sending shadow ministers out on the campaign trail with him and doing the media rounds earlier today to defend him only now have they decided to withdraw their support when the media pressure became too much to ignore.

Just screams principled and competent doesn't it. ::)

According to the BBC report "new information" about the candidate has come to light. You might wanna hold your horses!
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Yesterday at 10:11:19 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:00:41 pm
Rock and a hard place.  They cant take him off the ballot as its too late.

There might be a silver lining that Galloway could win here and it keeps him off the ballot for Mayor of London. Then he could likely lose at the next election.  Put aside left and right and all that, Galloway is a disgusting and vile individual

Im a bit behind the door here
Will AA be running as an Independant or for Labour?%
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Yesterday at 10:15:24 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 10:11:19 pm
Im a bit behind the door here
Will AA be running as an Independant or for Labour?%

The ballot papers have already been printed with his name on with 'Labour' next to it. If he wins though he won't take the Labour whip.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Yesterday at 10:20:15 pm
As previously mentioned, it's a bit of a shitshow!
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Yesterday at 10:21:08 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 10:15:24 pm
The ballot papers have already been printed with his name on with 'Labour' next to it. If he wins though he won't take the Labour whip.

Ohhh   ok

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Yesterday at 10:27:54 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 09:29:19 pm
So after sending shadow ministers out on the campaign trail with him and doing the media rounds earlier today to defend him only now have they decided to withdraw their support when the media pressure became too much to ignore.
while you're blaming the people who've been blindsided, have you stopped to consider what kind of a person would have taken recordings of this guy and saved them until this point to reveal via the media?

Certainly not someone who cares about the labour party of keeping the tories out. Although I'd bet they're the type to purport to be 'anti tory' and have really strong views about how labour should operate

Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:11:50 pm
I didn't want to be arguing the point, without knowing the facts.
;D bold. literally argued that it wasn't a conspiracy theory, and affirmed someone else doing the same, without knowing the facts though
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Yesterday at 10:33:38 pm
Ignoring the warnings is NOT a theory, it's a fact.

That's what I said.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Yesterday at 10:39:35 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:33:38 pm
Ignoring the warnings is NOT a theory, it's a fact.

That's what I said.
What AA said was a sick conspiracy theory - which he said himself - that's a fact
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Yesterday at 10:41:17 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 10:27:54 pm
while you're blaming the people who've been blindsided, have you stopped to consider what kind of a person would have taken recordings of this guy and saved them until this point to reveal via the media?

Certainly not someone who cares about the labour party of keeping the tories out. Although I'd bet they're the type to purport to be 'anti tory' and have really strong views about how labour should operate
 ;D bold. literally argued that it wasn't a conspiracy theory, and affirmed someone else doing the same, without knowing the facts though

There really is nothing you won't spin to defend the indefensible is there ;D

Can only imagine what your response would have been had the same sequence of events played out under the previous leadership.

Quote
A spokesperson for Campaign Against Antisemitism said the decision to withdraw support was "the worst of all worlds".

"Rather than appearing as a principled decision, Labour's withdrawal of support for its candidate at this late stage just looks as expedient as the failed attempt to defend him," the spokesperson added.

"Sir Keir Starmer has blotted an otherwise fairly admirable copybook and given the public reason to doubt the earnestness of his promise to tear antisemitism out 'by its roots' in Labour."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-68280098
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Yesterday at 10:46:25 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 10:41:17 pm
There really is nothing you won't spin to defend the indefensible is there ;D

Can only imagine what your response would have been had the same sequence of events played out under the previous leadership.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-68280098
maybe reread - you don't seem to have grasped the point i've made and seem to have flown off the handle and sleepwalked something factional out in reply.

not sure why you think i'm defending it? ;D thought it was terrible he was allowed to continue in the first place after the dumb motherfuckers bigoted conspiracy theory was unearthed.

i was merely pointing out that there's someone who held this information who wanted it to come out late, for maximum damage, rather than immediately flagging it so there was a chance to act before the ballot was set
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Yesterday at 10:48:09 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:33:38 pm
Ignoring the warnings is NOT a theory, it's a fact.

That's what I said.
Yes, I too was under the impression this was about the ignored intelligence from a year before the attacks.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Yesterday at 10:50:46 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 10:46:25 pm
maybe reread - you don't seem to have grasped the point i've made and seem to have sleepwalked something factional out in reply.

not sure why you think i'm defending it? ;D thought it was terrible he was allowed to continue in the first place after the dumb motherfuckers bigoted conspiracy theory was unearthed.

i was merely pointing out that there's someone who held this information who wanted it to come out late, for maximum damage, rather than immediately flagging it so there was a chance to act before the ballot was set

Who released the information and what their motive was for doing so is completely irrelevant. Labour should have withdrawn support the second they'd verified the information instead of publicly supporting him before being performing an embarrassing u-turn (sounds familiar). This is what happens when you let principles take a back seat though, other considerations start to take priority over doing the right thing.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Yesterday at 11:02:02 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 10:50:46 pm
Labour should have withdrawn support the second they'd verified the information instead of publicly supporting him before being performing an embarrassing u-turn (sounds familiar). This is what happens when you let principles take a back seat though, other considerations start to take priority over doing the right thing.
Agreed (would hope clearly, after my last reply).
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 10:50:46 pm
Who released the information and what their motive was for doing so is completely irrelevant.
Disagreed. This is someone who has let their principles take a back seat in order to manipulate a big story for the media.

If Labour want to prove their seriousness about condemning those views, it needs to also root out people who opt to record meetings and cynically sit on them for months (instead of immediately reporting bigotry like a good ally should).
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Yesterday at 11:13:28 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:02:02 pm
Agreed (would hope clearly, after my last reply).Disagreed. This is someone who has let their principles take a back seat in order to manipulate a big story for the media.

If Labour want to prove their seriousness about condemning those views, it needs to also root out people who opt to record meetings and cynically sit on them for months (instead of immediately reporting bigotry like a good ally should).

So you're accusing someone of what? Weaponising anti-Semitism for factional gain? Sounds awfully familiar.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Yesterday at 11:29:43 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 11:13:28 pm
So you're accusing someone of what? Weaponising anti-Semitism for factional gain? Sounds awfully familiar.
fucking hell, you shouldn't really be doubling down like this, especially after it's been clarified. quite cuntish

to answer your question in good faith - which disappointingly appears more than you're capable of tonight (unusually) - I am doing literally the opposite of your very unfounded dumb point-scoring claim. (honestly what the fuck's wrong with you? saying i'm suggesting it's not antisemitic? - seriously jumped off the deep end this time because...: starmer?)

I'm accusing the person who held this information for months of being someone who either a) isn't motivated to tackle bigotry in the labour party and/or b) doesn't sincerely care about antisemitism/is an antisemite, hence not challenging the disgusting conspiracy or acting on it.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Yesterday at 11:42:16 pm
 :lmao
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 12:02:37 am
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:29:43 pm
fucking hell, you shouldn't really be doubling down like this, especially after it's been clarified. quite cuntish

to answer your question in good faith - which disappointingly appears more than you're capable of tonight (unusually) - I am doing literally the opposite of your very unfounded dumb point-scoring claim. (honestly what the fuck's wrong with you? saying i'm suggesting it's not antisemitic? - seriously jumped off the deep end this time because...: starmer?)

I'm accusing the person who held this information for months of being someone who either a) isn't motivated to tackle bigotry in the labour party and/or b) doesn't sincerely care about antisemitism/is an antisemite, hence not challenging the disgusting conspiracy or acting on it.

Touched a nerve it seems but I'll indulge you anyway despite you throwing childish insults around.

My point is that throughout the Corbyn years anyone who raised issues of anti-Semitism in the Labour party were accused of doing it because they were factionalists wanting to undermine Corbyn's leadership. Those accusations were rightly rubbished by many, including on here, because there were genuine cases of anti-Semitism in the party that Corbyn had done poor job of dealing with - that it damaged his leadership was on him and not those who brought the cases to light.

Now that it's going in the opposite direction and it's Starmer's leadership suddenly it can't possibly be just that they were whistleblowing on an incident of anti-Semitism in the party, there must be ulterior motives about wanting to cause 'maximum damage' to the party. Had this incident happened under Corbyn's leadership I doubt your first instinct would have been 'why now? this will damage the party'. I'm inclined to give whistleblowers the benefit of the doubt - for all we know they raised it internally before going to the press but of course that's just speculation on my part.

I have/had no great love for Corbyn - I agreed with him on many things but strongly disagreed on others, most notably Brexit and most of his foreign policy attitudes including his bizarre description of Hamas as 'friends'. If it ever appears I'm defending him or his leadership it is usually because I'm playing devil's advocate with some of the hypocrisy on this forum from those who spent years attacking Corbyn over his incompetence and lack of clarity of messaging but will happily leap to the defence of Starmer when he makes similar missteps. Back then it was the centrists being told to put their consciences to one side and back the leader despite their reservations because not doing so would let the Tories in. Now it's the left being told to do the same thing. It's weird seeing the same arguments play out 5 years on but with who is arguing which side swapped.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 12:08:34 am
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 12:02:37 am
Touched a nerve it seems but I'll indulge you anyway despite you throwing childish insults around.
Shown yourself up. Very scummy.

Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 12:02:37 am
Now that it's going in the opposite direction and it's Starmer's leadership suddenly it can't possibly be just that they were whistleblowing on an incident of anti-Semitism in the party, there must be ulterior motives about wanting to cause 'maximum damage' to the party.
They provided the recording to the mail on sunday three to four months after the meeting, it wasn't reported to the party or whistleblown. you'll have to forgive me for suggesting that the person holding those recordings should have reported them months ago.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 12:12:47 am
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:08:34 am
Shown yourself up

I'll let others be the judge of who has shown themselves up.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 12:14:33 am
Says the guy who claimed people were backing a conspiracy, when were saying nothing of the sort.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 12:23:52 am
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 12:12:47 am
I'll let others be the judge of who has shown themselves up.
your verbose ramblings don't make it any better. you knew an hour and a half ago - in literally the first reply back to you - that you were mistaken with your accusation and had misinterpreted my point.
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 10:46:25 pm
not sure why you think i'm defending it? ;D thought it was terrible he was allowed to continue in the first place after the dumb motherfuckers bigoted conspiracy theory was unearthed.
but instead you've repeatedly doubled down and seem to be obsessively trying to drag corbyn into it to make some bizarre analogy, and slanderously suggest i minimise antisemitism. very low of you to continue it, seemingly because you seem slighted by some previous disagreement or sommething
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 12:34:33 am
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 12:12:47 am
I'll let others be the judge of who has shown themselves up.
Better he vents in here than him hanging around on the streets.
