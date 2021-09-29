« previous next »
Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:17:17 pm
Yeah.  I watched a programme on it.  Not sure if that was the reason, but they kept on reporting the suspicious activity, but nothing happened.

Lots of mobilisation on the border (and drills), but nobody followed up their info.

Wasn't obvious though, building an exact replica of the look out towers and then training to attack said tower, well that was just kids playing dress up.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:21:42 pm
Wasn't obvious though, building an exact replica of the look out towers and then training to attack said tower, well that was just kids playing dress up.

Yeah.  You would think that would be a red flag.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
So after sending shadow ministers out on the campaign trail with him and doing the media rounds earlier today to defend him only now have they decided to withdraw their support when the media pressure became too much to ignore.

Just screams principled and competent doesn't it. ::)
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:18:00 pm
What the fuck were Labour on with these PFI contracts? Why did they allow the private sector to infect our public institutions? Its stuff like that which should exclude people like Burnham from running for leader in the future and make the likes of Blair and Brown look like even bigger twats than they are.

Hopefully we dont see c*nts like Wes Streeting and Rachel Reeves expanding on the role of the private sector, or Labour can get fucked with my vote. They are getting my vote automatically this time around, but for the second term, its going to be based on performance.
Presumably you abstain, or do you have a preferred 2nd choice currently?
I suspect I'd go green, just to signal my priorities. But honestly know next to nothing about them.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 09:29:19 pm
So after sending shadow ministers out on the campaign trail with him and doing the media rounds earlier today to defend him only now have they decided to withdraw their support when the media pressure became too much to ignore.

Just screams principled and competent doesn't it. ::)


Trying their hardest not to have to run the country.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Worst case scenario is a Tory MP for 8 months 
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:39:25 pm
Worst case scenario is a Tory MP for 8 months

I wish that were the case.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:39:25 pm
Worst case scenario is a Tory MP for 8 months 
worst case is Galloway for 8 months

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 09:29:19 pm
So after sending shadow ministers out on the campaign trail with him and doing the media rounds earlier today to defend him only now have they decided to withdraw their support when the media pressure became too much to ignore.

Just screams principled and competent doesn't it. ::)

At least they are consistant  ;)
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:43:43 pm
worst case is Galloway for 8 months

Forgot he was running. 

If he wins that Labour only have themselves to blame
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:43:43 pm
worst case is Galloway for 8 months

Yes. Although Galloway for 8 months is years and years of poison. He latches on and feeds the most poisonous elements of the local community, agitates to create tension - often (but not exclusively) between Muslim community groups.

Just the most awful, awful c*nt in British politics.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:46:49 pm
If he wins that Labour only have themselves to blame

Yep.

Is it this week? Would think postal votes plus incredibly low turnout, coupled with local profile and the fact what he said wont be universally unwelcomed (sadly) sees probably sees the paper Labour candidate win.

Shame a likely insane win on Tory turf is going to be overshadowed.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:46:49 pm
Forgot he was running. 

If he wins that Labour only have themselves to blame
Rock and a hard place.  They cant take him off the ballot as its too late.

There might be a silver lining that Galloway could win here and it keeps him off the ballot for Mayor of London. Then he could likely lose at the next election.  Put aside left and right and all that, Galloway is a disgusting and vile individual
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Its quite laughable that in this country people are so secure in their lives and give so little shit about those around them that they would vote for someone who has only talked about foreign affairs, if you can call what he says that.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Doesnt he always run for London? Feel like in that he gets lost in the noise and just shared about 12 votes with the other political nobody Lawrence Fox
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 09:29:19 pm
So after sending shadow ministers out on the campaign trail with him and doing the media rounds earlier today to defend him only now have they decided to withdraw their support when the media pressure became too much to ignore.

Just screams principled and competent doesn't it. ::)

According to the BBC report "new information" about the candidate has come to light. You might wanna hold your horses!
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:00:41 pm
Rock and a hard place.  They cant take him off the ballot as its too late.

There might be a silver lining that Galloway could win here and it keeps him off the ballot for Mayor of London. Then he could likely lose at the next election.  Put aside left and right and all that, Galloway is a disgusting and vile individual

Im a bit behind the door here
Will AA be running as an Independant or for Labour?%
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:11:19 pm
Im a bit behind the door here
Will AA be running as an Independant or for Labour?%

The ballot papers have already been printed with his name on with 'Labour' next to it. If he wins though he won't take the Labour whip.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
As previously mentioned, it's a bit of a shitshow!
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 10:15:24 pm
The ballot papers have already been printed with his name on with 'Labour' next to it. If he wins though he won't take the Labour whip.

Ohhh   ok

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 09:29:19 pm
So after sending shadow ministers out on the campaign trail with him and doing the media rounds earlier today to defend him only now have they decided to withdraw their support when the media pressure became too much to ignore.
while you're blaming the people who've been blindsided, have you stopped to consider what kind of a person would have taken recordings of this guy and saved them until this point to reveal via the media?

Certainly not someone who cares about the labour party of keeping the tories out. Although I'd bet they're the type to purport to be 'anti tory' and have really strong views about how labour should operate

Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:11:50 pm
I didn't want to be arguing the point, without knowing the facts.
;D bold. literally argued that it wasn't a conspiracy theory, and affirmed someone else doing the same, without knowing the facts though
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Ignoring the warnings is NOT a theory, it's a fact.

That's what I said.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 10:33:38 pm
Ignoring the warnings is NOT a theory, it's a fact.

That's what I said.
What AA said was a sick conspiracy theory - which he said himself - that's a fact
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 10:27:54 pm
while you're blaming the people who've been blindsided, have you stopped to consider what kind of a person would have taken recordings of this guy and saved them until this point to reveal via the media?

Certainly not someone who cares about the labour party of keeping the tories out. Although I'd bet they're the type to purport to be 'anti tory' and have really strong views about how labour should operate
 ;D bold. literally argued that it wasn't a conspiracy theory, and affirmed someone else doing the same, without knowing the facts though

There really is nothing you won't spin to defend the indefensible is there ;D

Can only imagine what your response would have been had the same sequence of events played out under the previous leadership.

Quote
A spokesperson for Campaign Against Antisemitism said the decision to withdraw support was "the worst of all worlds".

"Rather than appearing as a principled decision, Labour's withdrawal of support for its candidate at this late stage just looks as expedient as the failed attempt to defend him," the spokesperson added.

"Sir Keir Starmer has blotted an otherwise fairly admirable copybook and given the public reason to doubt the earnestness of his promise to tear antisemitism out 'by its roots' in Labour."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-68280098
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 10:41:17 pm
There really is nothing you won't spin to defend the indefensible is there ;D

Can only imagine what your response would have been had the same sequence of events played out under the previous leadership.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-68280098
maybe reread - you don't seem to have grasped the point i've made and seem to have flown off the handle and sleepwalked something factional out in reply.

not sure why you think i'm defending it? ;D thought it was terrible he was allowed to continue in the first place after the dumb motherfuckers bigoted conspiracy theory was unearthed.

i was merely pointing out that there's someone who held this information who wanted it to come out late, for maximum damage, rather than immediately flagging it so there was a chance to act before the ballot was set
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 10:33:38 pm
Ignoring the warnings is NOT a theory, it's a fact.

That's what I said.
Yes, I too was under the impression this was about the ignored intelligence from a year before the attacks.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 10:46:25 pm
maybe reread - you don't seem to have grasped the point i've made and seem to have sleepwalked something factional out in reply.

not sure why you think i'm defending it? ;D thought it was terrible he was allowed to continue in the first place after the dumb motherfuckers bigoted conspiracy theory was unearthed.

i was merely pointing out that there's someone who held this information who wanted it to come out late, for maximum damage, rather than immediately flagging it so there was a chance to act before the ballot was set

Who released the information and what their motive was for doing so is completely irrelevant. Labour should have withdrawn support the second they'd verified the information instead of publicly supporting him before being performing an embarrassing u-turn (sounds familiar). This is what happens when you let principles take a back seat though, other considerations start to take priority over doing the right thing.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 10:50:46 pm
Labour should have withdrawn support the second they'd verified the information instead of publicly supporting him before being performing an embarrassing u-turn (sounds familiar). This is what happens when you let principles take a back seat though, other considerations start to take priority over doing the right thing.
Agreed (would hope clearly, after my last reply).
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 10:50:46 pm
Who released the information and what their motive was for doing so is completely irrelevant.
Disagreed. This is someone who has let their principles take a back seat in order to manipulate a big story for the media.

If Labour want to prove their seriousness about condemning those views, it needs to also root out people who opt to record meetings and cynically sit on them for months (instead of immediately reporting bigotry like a good ally should).
