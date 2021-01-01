What the fuck were Labour on with these PFI contracts? Why did they allow the private sector to infect our public institutions? Its stuff like that which should exclude people like Burnham from running for leader in the future and make the likes of Blair and Brown look like even bigger twats than they are.
Hopefully we dont see c*nts like Wes Streeting and Rachel Reeves expanding on the role of the private sector, or Labour can get fucked with my vote. They are getting my vote automatically this time around, but for the second term, its going to be based on performance.
Presumably you abstain, or do you have a preferred 2nd choice currently?
I suspect I'd go green, just to signal my priorities. But honestly know next to nothing about them.