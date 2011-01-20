« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 48 49 50 51 52 [53]   Go Down

Author Topic: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day  (Read 53780 times)

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,370
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2080 on: February 9, 2024, 06:24:30 pm »
Would labour have been better pledging x percent of gdp or tax revenue? Clearer then whose fault it is that they can't find it as much as they'd like. Or too simplistic.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,844
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2081 on: February 9, 2024, 06:41:40 pm »
Quote from: Draex on February  9, 2024, 05:15:40 pm
I strongly believe Labour when in government will re-introduce a lot of what they have tempered in the run up to the GE because of the utter corrupt and biased right wing media that runs this country.
I agree with this.
It's almost as if I'm not arsed if they don't have a single policy because the Tories and media will use them as a stick to beat Labour with. It's ok suggesting Labour should be brave and take the challenge on but that's putting a lot of faith in the public to vote correctly and accordingly.
The status quo which appears to be a propensity to winning the GE is fine, then let them govern.
Logged

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,574
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2082 on: February 9, 2024, 06:50:46 pm »
Quote from: John C on February  9, 2024, 06:41:40 pm
I agree with this.
It's almost as if I'm not arsed if they don't have a single policy because the Tories and media will use them as a stick to beat Labour with. It's ok suggesting Labour should be brave and take the challenge on but that's putting a lot of faith in the public to vote correctly and accordingly.
The status quo which appears to be a propensity to winning the GE is fine, then let them govern.

Yeah but they don't have a plan. It's back to square one with Starmer. Oh and did I mention the lack of plan?
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,888
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2083 on: February 9, 2024, 07:02:03 pm »
Quote from: John C on February  9, 2024, 06:41:40 pm
I agree with this.
It's almost as if I'm not arsed if they don't have a single policy because the Tories and media will use them as a stick to beat Labour with. It's ok suggesting Labour should be brave and take the challenge on but that's putting a lot of faith in the public to vote correctly and accordingly.
The status quo which appears to be a propensity to winning the GE is fine, then let them govern.

And saying that the Labour opposition should lead because it's the right thing to do. The Labour government (not opposition) led in 2008, with actions that are pretty much universally praised and appreciated across the world outside the UK. The result of that has been 14 years of Tories thus far, with the Tories still playing on it, and us out of the EU.

It's easy to talk about radical actions and leadership when one doesn't have to take context and consequences into account. We live in a UK democracy, which means UK voters. We don't live in a left wing debating hall.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,370
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2084 on: February 9, 2024, 07:03:10 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February  9, 2024, 04:59:45 pm
As with OF, I think debate with different opinions and perspectives is great.

I don't understand why some get so angry (and start with the ad homs) when people are critical of the direction of the Party. Surely we're all mature enough to be able to debate the direction and positioning of the party that we'd like to see, and express the issues and problems of modern Britain that most vex us and we want to see addressed?





I'd add, the debate and viewpoints shared on RAWK have moved my views significantly to the left.
I
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,932
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2085 on: February 9, 2024, 08:46:29 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on February  9, 2024, 02:35:08 pm
I think the people who understand the position and the intentions of the Labour party are quiet happy, of course people disagree and am sure others oppose what they are doing but to say nobody is really happy with them is way off the mark. I think you have to challenge these sorts of statements Paul as they can easily be accepted as fact, if you want to say many people aren't happy with the Labour party because of this or that then that's fine, it's true but it's being taken further than that to argue it's better than the Torys as it implies the only reason to vote for Labour is because they aren't Torys.


The main reason to vote Labour is because they are not the Tories.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,815
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2086 on: February 9, 2024, 08:52:26 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on February  9, 2024, 06:24:30 pm
Would labour have been better pledging x percent of gdp or tax revenue? Clearer then whose fault it is that they can't find it as much as they'd like. Or too simplistic.
I dont think so. Because its most important that you plan what your priorities are and cost them and try to stick to that cost if possible.
Do it your way and youll get random projects to fill up unused GDP share and youll get cost creep for projects as youll get a were under our gdp limit, so do it kind of attitude
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,533
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2087 on: February 9, 2024, 08:56:31 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on February  9, 2024, 11:29:05 am
https://twitter.com/jburnmurdoch/status/1755915215995113526

I thought that was an interesting thread on the age gap in UK politics

whats the gist of it? I can only see the picture of the charts (I'm not on twitter sorry)
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,162
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2088 on: February 9, 2024, 09:07:57 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on February  9, 2024, 06:50:46 pm
Yeah but they don't have a plan. It's back to square one with Starmer. Oh and did I mention the lack of plan?
It's getting confusing now, am a bit puzzled if you could help me out  :)
Johnson said Starmer has no plans all the time then 2 min later he was calling him Mr Flip Flop for u-turning on plans, how could he u-turn on any plans if he had none.
Sunaks Johnson 2 but with a giggle for dramatics. I prefer Dick Dasterdly to be honest but anyway, he's repeating what Johnsons says, he has no plan. then the devastating Mr Flip Flop.
Esther McVey brought all her years of experience in politics into play as well last night, Sir Flip Flop she called him, I suppose it impresses a certain kind of voter, have they lowered the age to vote to 10 without me knowing, it's all getting confusing with the Torys.
« Last Edit: February 9, 2024, 09:09:41 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,150
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2089 on: February 9, 2024, 10:00:42 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on February  9, 2024, 08:46:29 pm
The main reason to vote Labour is because they are not the Tories.

Given this is the worse Tory government in living memory that alone is sufficient.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,544
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2090 on: February 9, 2024, 10:20:38 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on February  9, 2024, 08:46:29 pm
The main reason to vote Labour is because they are not the Tories.

That's the main reason why they'll win the next election and are so far ahead in the polls.  And the fact that they haven't got a leader who's hated and dresses like Vladimir Lenin  ;)
« Last Edit: February 10, 2024, 10:38:30 am by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2091 on: February 9, 2024, 10:29:55 pm »
Quote from: TSC on February  9, 2024, 10:00:42 pm
Given this is the worse Tory government in living memory that alone is sufficient.


Oh, it's sufficient. More than sufficient. But it doesn't give me hope. The thought of this Labour frontbench in power is not inspiring anyone, is it? (Is it???!) I don't think I'm making the perfect the enemy of the good when I say that. I've mustered more enthusiasm for many iterations of Labour, including the version that was mostly recently elected to govern, than this enfeebled, pallid incarnation of the socialist spirit. What do they even believe in? "A slightly less bad version of Britain for all"? Yeah, it's something, I guess.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,162
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2092 on: February 9, 2024, 11:30:33 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on February  9, 2024, 10:29:55 pm

Oh, it's sufficient. More than sufficient. But it doesn't give me hope. The thought of this Labour frontbench in power is not inspiring anyone, is it? (Is it???!) I don't think I'm making the perfect the enemy of the good when I say that. I've mustered more enthusiasm for many iterations of Labour, including the version that was mostly recently elected to govern, than this enfeebled, pallid incarnation of the socialist spirit. What do they even believe in? "A slightly less bad version of Britain for all"? Yeah, it's something, I guess.
Sorry but I don't think ive ever looked at any Labour front bench and thought they were inspiring, it's never crossed my mind once, lets not compare previous front benches, it won't help. ive been impressed with individuals in the party many times over the years, mostly for their intelligence and foresight as these are the people who really change things for the better, a quality that never seems to get any recognition as they probably come across as more boring than inspiring,  do I find the direction and aims of the party now something to be really  optimistic over, absolutely. this could be a game changer generations will feel the benefits of, not that I will feel the benefits in full but I will be happy just to see things change. Starmer holds some of these qualities.
 I think people were obviously inspired by previous Labour leaders and front benches but I don't think they could be looked at as people with intelligence and foresight, being inspiring for some never helped us when the shit started hitting the fan leading to where we are now.
Maybe people just shrug their shoulders and don't think much about what Intelligence and foresight is about in politics and why it's so important yet undervalued. what happened after 2016 could have all been avoided with some intelligence and foresight.  am sure I wasn't alone seeing a lot coming but am not the Labour leader so it's no surprise to say I never saw it all coming, it's the politicians who do see it coming that really impress me, Starmer is showing this intelligence and foresight now, he's looking beyond the coming election and thinking about the following election and how what he does now will affect the election after next.  he's not taking the easy route and getting on a soap box saying whatever is needed to win the next election, he's taking the harder route and fighting to win this election and setting up the conditions to win the following election/s. that impresses me a lot.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,663
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2093 on: February 10, 2024, 01:13:17 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on February  9, 2024, 11:30:33 pm
Sorry but I don't think ive ever looked at any Labour front bench and thought they were inspiring, it's never crossed my mind once, lets not compare previous front benches, it won't help. ive been impressed with individuals in the party many times over the years, mostly for their intelligence and foresight as these are the people who really change things for the better, a quality that never seems to get any recognition as they probably come across as more boring than inspiring,  do I find the direction and aims of the party now something to be really  optimistic over, absolutely. this could be a game changer generations will feel the benefits of, not that I will feel the benefits in full but I will be happy just to see things change. Starmer holds some of these qualities.
 I think people were obviously inspired by previous Labour leaders and front benches but I don't think they could be looked at as people with intelligence and foresight, being inspiring for some never helped us when the shit started hitting the fan leading to where we are now.
Maybe people just shrug their shoulders and don't think much about what Intelligence and foresight is about in politics and why it's so important yet undervalued. what happened after 2016 could have all been avoided with some intelligence and foresight.  am sure I wasn't alone seeing a lot coming but am not the Labour leader so it's no surprise to say I never saw it all coming, it's the politicians who do see it coming that really impress me, Starmer is showing this intelligence and foresight now, he's looking beyond the coming election and thinking about the following election and how what he does now will affect the election after next.  he's not taking the easy route and getting on a soap box saying whatever is needed to win the next election, he's taking the harder route and fighting to win this election and setting up the conditions to win the following election/s. that impresses me a lot.

I really hope you're right, Fordie. With this current government and the direction it's dragging the country in, we need what succeeds it to change course and keep it that way.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,162
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2094 on: February 10, 2024, 02:32:16 am »
Quote from: ljycb on February 10, 2024, 01:13:17 am
I really hope you're right, Fordie. With this current government and the direction it's dragging the country in, we need what succeeds it to change course and keep it that way.
Yeah, I think we've all seen and heard things we never thought possible in this country and am not talking about leaving the EU either. they are going to fight dirty that's for sure and the only thing that will stop them going too far is if someone thinks they might lose votes over it.
I think we are living in unprecedented times. many have stopped listening to the Torys. they are more open to hearing what Labour have to say without cynicism.
I think Starmer knows this and it would be so easy to miss the golden opportunity this brings. Starmer doesn't want to just win their votes with policys, he wants them to look at the Torys and Labour in a different light, it will take time, people who look at the u-turns etc in a negative way might start changing their minds over the next few weeks/months after conversations etc. Paddy McGuiness surprised me last night. for someone who says they don't really know much about politics he has his head screwed on. I think he took a few  by surprise when saying he admires Starmer in a way, at least he has the honesty to tell us now rather go into a election saying he will do it and dropping it after they win power. didn't come over as a fan of Starmer either which made it sound more sincere. hopefully people who have been thinking Starmers pissing me off with these u-turns might start thinking yeah, that's true at least he's being honest and accept the reasons he says he has to do it. negativity turns to positivity. the opposite is true with the Torys.
 We can only hope. it's in all our interests it does.



« Last Edit: February 10, 2024, 02:41:03 am by oldfordie »
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,544
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2095 on: February 10, 2024, 10:57:31 am »
More of the "far left" criticising Labour's plans.  ;)

Labours reduced home insulation plans simply not enough

Housebuilders and campaigners warn of cold, damp homes and UK missing legally binding targets

Quote
Labours slashing of proposed spending on home insulation will leave millions of people on low incomes in cold, damp homes and could prevent the UK meeting its legally binding carbon targets, campaigners and housebuilders have warned.

The Federation of Master Builders criticised the drastic scaling back of Labours low-carbon policies, announced by Keir Starmer on Thursday after months of speculation.

Brian Berry, chief executive of the body representing the building trade, said: It is disappointing that the Labour party has decided to roll back its ambition to retrofit 19m homes to just 5m. Sadly, this is just one of many damaging and disjointed policy efforts over the last decade to deliver green upgrades, which every time ends up hitting the confidence of industry and consumers.

The new plans were simply not enough and would barely scratch the surface of the need for insulation, he said, missing the opportunities home insulation offers for saving energy, benefiting householders and the wider economy. Retrofitting the UKs 28m homes, the oldest in Europe, would help stimulate economic growth in every community, but time after time the opportunity to do so is lost, he said.

Many major housebuilders have been among the most generous donors to the Tory party in the past decade, but the industry was broadly supportive of Labours plans for 1.5m new homes.

Energy experts also said Labours decision to slash its home insulation programme could mean that, in government, it would be at risk of failing to meet the legally binding targets on carbon reduction and ending fuel poverty by 2030.

The 4m homes that will not now be insulated by 2030, under the plans, would account for about 1% of the UKs emissions in that year, leaving a substantial gap, as the UK has pledged under the Paris agreement to cut emissions by 68% by 2030 and is not on track to meet that goal.

Juliet Phillips, UK energy lead at the environmental thinktank E3G, said: Investing in warmer homes is essential to solving the fuel poverty crisis. However, under the current government, weve seen a massive collapse in the installer workforce needed to deliver these improvements.

Alongside money, a Labour government would need a laser focus on rebuilding supply chains as a day one priority. Regulations will also be a key driver  with an urgent need to bring up standards in the private rented sector, which has some of the coldest, leakiest homes in Britain.

There are also major gaps in Labours green prosperity plan that may stymie the UKs chances of meeting milestone targets on the way to net zero greenhouse gas emissions, experts and campaigners warned.

Transport is not mentioned in the new plan, set out in detail for the first time this week, nor the UKs dire water infrastructure, and nature is also missing. Emissions from transport are now the biggest source of carbon in the UK, and have stayed stubbornly high despite the take-up of electric vehicles, as SUVs have swelled in popularity.

Doug Parr, policy director of Greenpeace UK, warned of the gaps: This country has been run into the ground over the last 13 years. Voters and businesses are crying out for bold, visionary leadership to fix the damage that this government has caused. The UK urgently needs a bold green industrial strategy that will create millions of jobs, increase energy independence, grow our flailing economy and help the cost of living and climate crises all at the same time.

Spending on nature would also yield returns, in job creation and health, according to environmental experts, and Labours original plans for £28bn in spending would have included nature restoration. But nothing on the subject was included in the plan unveiled this week.

The £28bn was a symbol of Labours resolve on climate and nature restoration, as well as a cash commitment in line with the scale of natures needs, said Richard Benwell, chief executive of the Wildlife and Countryside Link charity. Without it, Labour is left with no mission for nature restoration, and no public plan for meeting the legally binding target to halt natures decline by 2030.

Labours plans for boosting low-carbon industry have also been scaled back, and this too will be problematic for some industries, according to analysis by the consultancy Laith for E3G. Steel is likely to gain about £2.5bn in government funding under the Labour plan, but steel accounts for only about 14% of the UKs industrial emissions, and the analysis found that the proposed spending would be not enough to meaningfully decarbonise all other sectors beyond steel.

Labour is still committed to creating a national energy champion, Great British Energy, to decarbonise the power generation sector. Jonathan Maxwell, chief executive of Sustainable Development Capital and fund manager of the investment trust SEEIT, said much of the money necessary to achieve this could come from the private sector, which was eager to invest.

He advocates a focus on decentralised energy, which is generated and used locally, for instance through solar panels and heat networks. He said: Combined with cutting demand by reducing waste at the point of use, this true green efficient infrastructure could probably be delivered for less than £50bn in total, he said. Government needs to pump prime markets, involving less capital and more development, planning, regulation and streamlined incentives.

Bob Ward, head of policy at the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change, said: At first glance the green prosperity plan will boost action to cut emissions, particularly compared to the current governments half-hearted approach. However, it is not clear if the scaled-back ambition will still be sufficient to put the UK back on a path that will meet our statutory carbon budgets and net zero emissions by 2050.

It is also very worrying that the green prosperity plan ignores other extremely important investment needs, such as adapting to climate change impacts, reversing biodiversity loss and stopping environmental degradation, including air and water pollution.

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2024/feb/10/labour-reduced-home-insulation-plans-housebuilders-campaigners
« Last Edit: February 10, 2024, 11:05:37 am by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,251
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2096 on: February 10, 2024, 11:24:33 am »
Damn Corbynite scum. The Federation of Master Builders has always been a hotbed of this type of foolish radicalism.

Its as if fiscal rules dont exist to these dreamers.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,690
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2097 on: February 10, 2024, 01:05:51 pm »
Quote from: John C on February  9, 2024, 06:41:40 pm
I agree with this.
It's almost as if I'm not arsed if they don't have a single policy because the Tories and media will use them as a stick to beat Labour with. It's ok suggesting Labour should be brave and take the challenge on but that's putting a lot of faith in the public to vote correctly and accordingly.
The status quo which appears to be a propensity to winning the GE is fine, then let them govern.


I hope you're right.

My concern, as stated previously, is that it's much harder to reverse from something they've categorically ruled out. I mean, they can do so, but it invites accusations of breaking promises and not being able to trust them.

As you say, the predominantly RWM will target Labour in a way that they don't the Tories, so the Tories can easily ride through breaking specific pledges (although they're far better than Labour at framing manifesto policy with built-in wriggle-room)
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,888
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2098 on: February 10, 2024, 01:23:33 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February 10, 2024, 01:05:51 pm
I hope you're right.

My concern, as stated previously, is that it's much harder to reverse from something they've categorically ruled out. I mean, they can do so, but it invites accusations of breaking promises and not being able to trust them.

As you say, the predominantly RWM will target Labour in a way that they don't the Tories, so the Tories can easily ride through breaking specific pledges (although they're far better than Labour at framing manifesto policy with built-in wriggle-room)

But the line of arguing that Labour are no different from the Tories, that Labour does nothing for anyone, has its consequences too. Namely 2016.
Would that oh-so-cool anti-establishment vote have had so much traction if it had been made clear how different the Tories have been?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Sammy5IsAlive

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,826
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2099 on: Yesterday at 08:46:35 am »
Quote from: Sangria on February 10, 2024, 01:23:33 pm
But the line of arguing that Labour are no different from the Tories, that Labour does nothing for anyone, has its consequences too. Namely 2016.
Would that oh-so-cool anti-establishment vote have had so much traction if it had been made clear how different the Tories have been?

I don't know if I'm missing the point here but Corbyn was Labour leader in 2016? So surely at that point noone was arguing that Labour and the Tories were the same?

The voters in that election who could have 'held their noses' and voted to keep the Tories out were centrists (not meant perjoritively, as before I would class myself as one) who voted Lib Dem or not at all.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:50:41 am by Sammy5IsAlive »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,932
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2100 on: Yesterday at 09:48:34 am »
Is there a shitter TV performer than Pat Macfadden? Honestly, sent me to sleep.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,844
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2101 on: Yesterday at 10:32:13 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:48:34 am
Is there a shitter TV performer than Pat Macfadden? Honestly, sent me to sleep.
I thought the opposite :)  I thought he was calm and measured and I was really hoping he'd gesticulate to Kuenssberg and tell her to "calm down".
He really could have humiliated her there and then.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,544
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2102 on: Yesterday at 10:38:17 am »
The yays and the nays:

The mother of all U-turns: after Labours £28bn green policy climbdown, whats left?

Labours spending pledge war is over. Some believe the partys election campaign will be stronger. Others wonder if Starmer and Reeves now stand for anything at all

Quote
It was in late September 2022, as Labour gathered for its annual conference in Liverpool, that the partys top brass began to believe. The financial markets were in turmoil after Kwasi Kwartengs kamikaze mini-budget the week before. Interest and mortgage rates were spiralling as the Liz Truss experiment imploded. The pound had crashed.

Members of Keir Starmers shadow cabinet team tried to look and sound stern as the conference opened, reflecting the publics fears of financial meltdown and worries about its effect on the cost of living, but secretly they could not believe their political good fortune.

Some of the more forward-looking among them thought that thanks to Truss and Kwarteng, one of the keys to a general election victory was now within the partys grasp  and it was marked fiscal responsibility.

When shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves addressed delegates in Liverpool on the Monday, she fleshed out her partys green prosperity plan, which had been launched 12 months earlier as the centrepiece of the partys entire economic agenda. Labour, she said, would invest in solar, wind and tidal energy to free ourselves from dependence on Russia and build a modern sustainable economy.

She repeated two sentences, word for word, from her conference speech the year before. I will be a responsible chancellor. I will be Britains first green chancellor.

But one thing  one important detail  was missing.

There was no mention in the 2022 speech of the figure she had announced 12 months earlier. The £28bn a year of green investment (which she had promised would be delivered throughout the first term of a Labour government) had suddenly gone missing, as the prospect of power loomed into view.

Now, almost 18 months on, some in the Labour party believe that even then, in the autumn of 2022, Reeves was having doubts about committing so much money to the policy. I think even then that the fiscal hawks in the party were getting to her, said one key source. I think they were beginning to think this could put fiscal credibility at risk.

Early last Thursday evening, after an excruciating and tortuously protracted policy row at the top of the party, which at times caused real tensions between Starmer and his shadow chancellor, Labour MPs were invited to an online briefing with Reeves and Ed Miliband.

The £28bn figure had at last just been officially declared dead and the entire plan had been sliced in half. They wanted to explain it to the footsoldiers who had been selling the plan as Labours big idea for the past two and a half years.

Most Labour MPs were on their way home and could not tune in. But about 40 did so, and there were lively exchanges.

No one bought in fully to the Reeves/Miliband show of total unity, and some were furious. Everyone knew Miliband, the shadow energy and net zero secretary, had fought to keep the £28bn intact and that Reeves had wanted to water it down for months, if not much longer.

They knew too that Starmer had been uneasy about dropping it until days before the policy was dumped, fearing that if he did, people would think he did not believe in anything.

The whole episode was demoralising and dispiriting, said one senior figure on the backbenches on Thursday evening. If we cant invest for the long term in climate change without worrying about what the Tories are going to say, then when will be able to invest in anything for the long term?

Other MPs who were present at the briefing said colleagues with strong Liberal Democrat forces in their constituencies, such as Catherine West in Hornsey and Wood Green, were particularly hot under the collar, saying they had pushed the £28bn on doorsteps for more than two years only for the mat to be pulled from under them.

Plenty of Labour MPs and activists are very uneasy. If this pledge, which had formed the cornerstone of Labours economic and green policy, could be thrown overboard, what, they ask, will ever be sacred? And, with the party now in the final stages of drawing up a manifesto for the next general election, what, when it comes to polling day, will be left?

Inevitably, after the deed was finally done, Team Starmer was quick to cast the mother of all U-turns, as it was rapidly (and justifiably) labelled, as merely good, pragmatic leadership.

Josh Simons, director of the Labour Together group, which broadly supports the Starmer agenda, said the move had become inevitable because of the change in circumstances since Reeves announced it in 2021. The party should be unapologetic, he said. The £28bn made sense then. Three years, three prime ministers, and one self-inflicted financial crisis later, it makes no sense at all. So often, the Labour party has lost elections because it clung to unachievable, pious, ideological purity. Labour wins when its agenda is radical but deliverable in the world as it is. Thank God that is the Labour party under Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves.

Its a harder path but a braver one, which appreciates the gravity of earning the British peoples trust. And it is how you change things. The £28bn number is dead. Good riddance. Now we can talk about Labours ambitious plan for Britain.

To people on the left of the party, and plenty on its centre ground, that kind of thinking is precisely the problem, and typical of a right-of-centre Labour faction which claims that it alone understands and prioritises the pursuit of power. As one Labour official put it: Those of us who believed in £28bn also believe in getting into office. They are wrong to think they have a monopoly on that.

Miliband told the Observer that Labour would go into the next election with a world-leading climate agenda. He added: I am proud of our agenda and I relish the fight between Labours ambition and a Conservative party flirting with climate denial.

Others are less convinced. Neal Lawson, director of the soft left Compass thinktank, who is threatened with expulsion from the party for sharing a Liberal Democrat MPs call on Twitter in 2021 for some voters to back Green candidates in local elections, said in an essay published last week that the U-turn was symptomatic of a wider process of stifling debate and innovative thinking. They burn the village to save it, he wrote. And so, an iron cage is built for any victory, not a springboard for greater radicalism.

Barry Gardiner, the former shadow energy secretary, said: Politically, its strategically incompetent, while senior environmentalists were clearly dismayed. Jess Ralston, an analyst at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit, suggested the UK under a Labour government could lose out in the race for green investment if it was seen to go cool on the environmental agenda: If we want warm homes, reasonable bills, and energy independence, investment is required  There is a global economic race to build clean industries and Britain has to compete for green investment.

As rumours of the U-turn swirled early last week Paul Johnson, director of the respected Institute for Fiscal Studies, said there were no other big-ticket spending items on Labours list for the electorate to get excited about. What is most remarkable about this pledge is not its scale, nor its affordability; its the fact that it is the only substantial spending pledge that Labour has made. It is quite the statement of priority. It has pledged next to nothing over and above the present governments plans for anything else  health, welfare, social care, local government, education, anything.

As well as raising important issues about the substance of Labour policy, the £28bn fiasco also raises questions about the partys processes and the chain of command under Starmer.

A remaining puzzle is why Starmer continued to use the £28bn figure in interviews just days before the U-turn. Was he in a pitched battle with Reeves in which, finally, he gave in? His supporters insist not, and say that he merely stuck to the official line until the figure was dropped, rather than opting for an interim fudge position. (This generous interpretation ignores the fact that Reeves had clearly avoided saying the figure for some time.)

But the level of indecision and confusion that had been allowed to endure for weeks and months, was, many MPs noted, off the scale. People who had worked with both Tony Blair and Starmer noted that while Blair had welcomed competing views, his own opinion on an issue was always easy to discern.

Starmers approach, by contrast, was more gnomic  he would hear differing opinions before retreating to make a decision, with those involved left unclear about where he might land. That, they said, explained in part the confusion that had endured for weeks.

It was also due, insiders said, to Starmers insistence that if the figure were to be axed, Labour had to come up with a robust alternative that could not be moved again. That led to a lot of often painful meetings with various figures across the party and industry, inevitably leading to leaks.

Once the move was made, there was delight at the top of the party at the BBC News alert that followed. It said Starmer had dropped the plan because the Tories had crashed the economy.

Internal supporters of the change are now bullish about what the U-turn allows them to do  attack the Tory economic record without being hampered by a borrowing figure they were struggling to justify.

Weve got a platform now which we can agree on, and we can campaign on, said one. Weve been able to remind people of a core part of our argument  that the Conservatives crashed the economy. Previously, we wanted to attack Jeremy C*nt after reports that he wanted to max out the governments fiscal headroom with tax cuts. We werent able to do that because the [£28bn] figure became a distraction. Now we can.

But while that may be true, the whole fiasco has reinforced doubts among MPs and activists on the left and in the centre who were never convinced about Starmer and his beliefs in the first place: He dropped most of the 10 pledges he made during his leadership campaign. Now he undermines his five missions by dropping this. People will have a right, the Tories will have a right in the run-up to an election, to ask: what is this guy about? What does he really believe in?

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/feb/11/labour-u-turn-28bn-green-policy-spending-pledge-keir-starmer-rachel-reeves

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:59:12 am by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,162
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2103 on: Yesterday at 11:19:11 am »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Yesterday at 08:46:35 am
I don't know if I'm missing the point here but Corbyn was Labour leader in 2016? So surely at that point noone was arguing that Labour and the Tories were the same?

The voters in that election who could have 'held their noses' and voted to keep the Tories out were centrists (not meant perjoritively, as before I would class myself as one) who voted Lib Dem or not at all.
I deleted my post making the same point last night thinking the same but I got it wrong, yeah they were obviously asking people to vote Labour but then I remembered even Corbyn was saying Labour were the same as the Torys while he was Labour leader, he actually said it in a election year 6 months before a election. they try to be cute with the phrasing of course by saying ALL governments over the last 40 yrs have ignored you but everyone knows the point they are making. Yep crazy, 6 months before a election Corbyn makes a video for the public to see and tells them Labour have ignored you. Blair hit the roof and came out with his Enough is Enough video defending Labours record in government saying he usually just ignores these types of attacks but enough is enough, he obviously felt things had gone too far when you have the Labour leader coming out with shit like this, I can find the video if people haven't seen it or forgotten about it but it wasn't hard to prove Corbyn was talking rubbish. Labours achievements in government are in the record books, they've been posted many times on here, very long detailed list of achievements.
slashed, schools and education standard pass rates dramatically improved.
 We all remember Sultana's Maiden speech to Parliament making the same argument 40 yrs of Thatcherism. it may go down well with some but it's not something I respect. it's stupid as well as untrue.

Labour governments achievements
Between 1997 and 2010 Labour was continuously in government. Here are Labours top 50 achievements during those years.

Longest period of sustained low inflation since the 60s.
Low mortgage rates.
Introduced the National Minimum Wage and raised it to £5.52.
Over 14,000 more police in England and Wales.
Cut overall crime by 32 per cent.
Record levels of literacy and numeracy in schools.
Young people achieving some of the best ever results at 14, 16, and 18.
Funding for every pupil in England has doubled.
Employment is at its highest level ever.
Written off up to 100 per cent of debt owed by poorest countries.
85,000 more nurses.
32,000 more doctors.
Brought back matrons to hospital wards.
Devolved power to the Scottish Parliament.
Devolved power to the Welsh Assembly.
Dads now get paternity leave of 2 weeks for the first time.
NHS Direct offering free convenient patient advice.
Gift aid was worth £828 million to charities last year.
Restored city-wide government to London.
Record number of students in higher education.
Child benefit up 26 per cent since 1997.
Delivered 2,200 Sure Start Childrens Centres.
Introduced the Equality and Human Rights Commission.
£200 winter fuel payment to pensioners & up to £300 for over-80s.
On course to exceed our Kyoto target for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
Restored devolved government to Northern Ireland.
Over 36,000 more teachers in England and 274,000 more support staff and teaching assistants.
All full time workers now have a right to 24 days paid holiday.
A million pensioners lifted out of poverty.
600,000 children lifted out of relative poverty.
Introduced child tax credit giving more money to parents.
Scrapped Section 28 and introduced Civil Partnerships.
Brought over 1 million social homes up to standard.
Inpatient waiting lists down by over half a million since 1997.
Banned fox hunting.
Cleanest rivers, beaches, drinking water and air since before the industrial revolution.
Free TV licences for over-75s.
Banned fur farming and the testing of cosmetics on animals.
Free breast cancer screening for all women aged between 50-70.
Free off peak local bus travel for over-60s.
New Deal  helped over 1.8 million people into work.
Over 3 million child trust funds have been started.
Free eye test for over 60s.
More than doubled the number of apprenticeships.
Free entry to national museums and galleries.
Overseas aid budget more than doubled.
Heart disease deaths down by 150,000 and cancer deaths down by 50,000.
Cut long-term youth unemployment by 75 per cent.
Free nursery places for every three and four-year-olds.
Free fruit for most four to six-year-olds at school.

https://www.shrewsburylabour.org.uk/labours-top-50-achievements/
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:31:18 am by oldfordie »
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,888
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2104 on: Yesterday at 11:42:14 am »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Yesterday at 08:46:35 am
I don't know if I'm missing the point here but Corbyn was Labour leader in 2016? So surely at that point noone was arguing that Labour and the Tories were the same?

The voters in that election who could have 'held their noses' and voted to keep the Tories out were centrists (not meant perjoritively, as before I would class myself as one) who voted Lib Dem or not at all.

It was an argument that had been running for years beforehand, so that by that point, it was no longer directed from any particular party or faction, but had become "general wisdom". It was generally in the form that, the establishment had done nothing for them, therefore radical action of some kind, any kind, would be preferable. Because of that, I detest any arguments of that kind, whether it comes from the right, or from the left. No, radical action is not good in and of itself, you stupid twats. You don't destroy and then see what you can do afterwards.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,888
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2105 on: Yesterday at 11:43:07 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:19:11 am
I deleted my post making the same point last night thinking the same but I got it wrong, yeah they were obviously asking people to vote Labour but then I remembered even Corbyn was saying Labour were the same as the Torys while he was Labour leader, he actually said it in a election year 6 months before a election. they try to be cute with the phrasing of course by saying ALL governments over the last 40 yrs have ignored you but everyone knows the point they are making.

"40 years of Thatcherism". Sultana is a twat.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,544
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2106 on: Yesterday at 12:32:12 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:43:07 am
"40 years of Thatcherism". Sultana is a twat.

You're also a fucking idiot, if you pretend that the economic policies of the past 40 years (since the late 70s), haven't resulted in a desperately unequal society.  Thus, people turning to populists.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,162
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2107 on: Yesterday at 12:38:58 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:43:07 am
"40 years of Thatcherism". Sultana is a twat.
I think it is down to that at the end of the day, you could put it down to being ignorant and not understanding just how bad Thatcherism was and am sure that comes into it as well but then you think she must have done some basic research and at least spoken to people who lived through the period, Glenda Jacksons on the left but she wouldn't have resorted to talking shite like this, her speech in Parliament is well known and her predictions of seeing the signs of Thatcherism RETURNING has been proven correct, notice the word returning when she talks about Thatcherism. it went away under Labour and now she says she is seeing signs of it returning within 2 yrs of the Torys taking power.  it's like talking to a MAGA supporter, they want to attack you so they will ignore all evidence and facts and continue to attack you. why? is it down to ignorance or what.

Glenda Jacksons speech on Thatcherism.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BRqdQMlIiYc
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:48:45 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,162
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2108 on: Yesterday at 12:58:35 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 12:32:12 pm
You're also a fucking idiot, if you pretend that the economic policies of the past 40 years (since the late 70s), haven't resulted in a desperately unequal society.  Thus, people turning to populists.
Your dragging the argument away from realty of Thatcherism and the effect of Tory policys into a debate on what you see as a unequal society, some vague debate on what levelling up means to different people, no chance, get back to the realty of what Tory policys have done to the people of this country, we are living through it now. that all boils down to providing services, decent NHS and care, Education and funding for schools, help for people who need it. funding for councils to provide care and services. I think thats the problem half the time, people allowing themselves to be distracted and dragged away from realty into debating theory.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,028
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2109 on: Yesterday at 04:46:47 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 10:38:17 am
The yays and the nays:

The mother of all U-turns: after Labours £28bn green policy climbdown, whats left?

Labours spending pledge war is over. Some believe the partys election campaign will be stronger. Others wonder if Starmer and Reeves now stand for anything at all
I think you might be the Guardian's number 1 fan - i hope these links are monetised for you!
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,325
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2110 on: Today at 10:33:35 am »
Hopefully Reeves has learnt the history lesson on PFI contracts.

Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/education-68207051
Schools in budget crisis as PFI charges soar

Schools are spending tens of thousands of pounds more a year to meet rising costs of contracts with private firms.

These Private Finance Initiative (PFI) schools are locked into 25- to 30-year contracts in which charges rise more than at other schools.

...

Middlefield Primary in Speke, Liverpool, opened after the local authority entered a PFI agreement for new school buildings.

Head teacher David Potter says nearly 20% of the school's entire budget is now spent on meeting "frustrating" terms of the PFI contract - squeezing what he can spend on classroom staff.

All of the maintenance, catering and cleaning for the school is included in the PFI contract which will cost more than £470,000 this year - a rise of more than £151,000 since 2021.
I remember when they merged Alderwood and Millwood primary schools to create Middlefield Primary (early on in the first term of Labour although I'm not sure if the funding and planning was already in place from the Tories - unlikely though as that would mean the Tories investing in Liverpool  :o).  As primary schools go it's quite big - two classes per school year, maybe? - but £470k/year for maintenance, catering and cleaning seems really steep.

I'd be very surprised if schools not held captive by PFI contracts were spending anything close to 20% of their budget on maintenance, catering and cleaning.
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,094
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2111 on: Today at 10:38:47 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:33:35 am
Hopefully Reeves has learnt the history lesson on PFI contracts.
I remember when they merged Alderwood and Millwood primary schools to create Middlefield Primary (early on in the first term of Labour although I'm not sure if the funding and planning was already in place from the Tories - unlikely though as that would mean the Tories investing in Liverpool  :o).  As primary schools go it's quite big - two classes per school year, maybe? - but £470k/year for maintenance, catering and cleaning seems really steep.

I'd be very surprised if schools not held captive by PFI contracts were spending anything close to 20% of their budget on maintenance, catering and cleaning.

The FM companies who provide services to Schools and hospitals put up a massive mark up, this is on top of the same FM company having to cover the mark up from recruitment agencies.

The worker, inevitabily, is not part of the gravy train.
Logged

Online RedDeadRejection

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 230
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2112 on: Today at 02:04:44 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:43:07 am
"40 years of Thatcherism". Sultana is a twat.


Sultana is flawed but I've no doubt she wants a better future for us. Perhaps aim that word at the Truss's of the world.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,162
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2113 on: Today at 02:20:03 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Today at 02:04:44 pm

Sultana is flawed but I've no doubt she wants a better future for us. Perhaps aim that word at the Truss's of the world.
Hmm, Not so sure now you've mentioned it. which is worse in your view. if someone who wasn't a fan calling you a Twat or a Thatcherite lover. most people wouldn't take much from someone calling a Labour MP a twat, says nothing really except they have a reason not to like them. calling a Labour MP Thatcherite lover seems to be the most vicious attack as it says so much about the person, it's a very nasty thing to say about a person, especially if they are left MPs who have spent their whole careers trying to help you and fight Thatcherism.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:24:56 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Online RedDeadRejection

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 230
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2114 on: Today at 02:38:49 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:20:03 pm
Hmm, Not so sure now you've mentioned it. which is worse in your view. if someone who wasn't a fan calling you a Twat or a Thatcherite lover. most people wouldn't take much from someone calling a Labour MP a twat, says nothing really except they have a reason not to like them. calling a Labour MP Thatcherite lover seems to be the most vicious attack as it says so much about the person, it's a very nasty thing to say about a person, especially if they are left MPs who have spent their whole careers trying to help you and fight Thatcherism.

It isn't that deep Fordy.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,162
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2115 on: Today at 02:54:03 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Today at 02:38:49 pm
It isn't that deep Fordy.
Calling someone a Thatcherite is done for a deep reason as it's malicous. calling someone a Twat isn't. it's no big deal. people don't take that much from it.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,683
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2116 on: Today at 03:02:16 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:54:03 pm
Calling someone a Thatcherite is done for a deep reason as it's malicous. calling someone a Twat isn't. it's no big deal. people don't take that much from it.
Unless someone is an actual Thatcherite, it is done in an attempt to dismissively nullify your interlocutor and their arguments. As for being called a 'twat' - my Mum's called me far worse.  :)
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Fortneef

  • Palace Fan. Punka wallah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 563
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2117 on: Today at 03:19:53 pm »
"twat" is low abuse, "thatcherite" is slander.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,162
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2118 on: Today at 03:24:45 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 03:02:16 pm
Unless someone is an actual Thatcherite, it is done in an attempt to dismissively nullify your interlocutor and their arguments. As for being called a 'twat' - my Mum's called me far worse.  :)
:) Billy Connoly talked about swearing and how he thinks it's not that bad really, he made some brilliant points that would shock people that are true. for another thread, I agree up to a point but as he says it's not really that bad, Stephen Fry goes further and says swearing's nothing, everyday Language is far worse which I agree with 100%, the Nazi and many other didn't get people to hate other by calling them twats, Hitler never got up waiving his hands about calling everyone a Twat  :)
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis
Pages: 1 ... 48 49 50 51 52 [53]   Go Up
« previous next »
 