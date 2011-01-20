I don't know if I'm missing the point here but Corbyn was Labour leader in 2016? So surely at that point noone was arguing that Labour and the Tories were the same?



The voters in that election who could have 'held their noses' and voted to keep the Tories out were centrists (not meant perjoritively, as before I would class myself as one) who voted Lib Dem or not at all.



I deleted my post making the same point last night thinking the same but I got it wrong, yeah they were obviously asking people to vote Labour but then I remembered even Corbyn was saying Labour were the same as the Torys while he was Labour leader, he actually said it in a election year 6 months before a election. they try to be cute with the phrasing of course by saying ALL governments over the last 40 yrs have ignored you but everyone knows the point they are making. Yep crazy, 6 months before a election Corbyn makes a video for the public to see and tells them Labour have ignored you. Blair hit the roof and came out with his Enough is Enough video defending Labours record in government saying he usually just ignores these types of attacks but enough is enough, he obviously felt things had gone too far when you have the Labour leader coming out with shit like this, I can find the video if people haven't seen it or forgotten about it but it wasn't hard to prove Corbyn was talking rubbish. Labours achievements in government are in the record books, they've been posted many times on here, very long detailed list of achievements. We all remember Sultana's Maiden speech to Parliament making the same argument 40 yrs of Thatcherism. it may go down well with some but it's not something I respect. it's stupid as well as untrue.