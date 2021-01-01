I strongly believe Labour when in government will re-introduce a lot of what they have tempered in the run up to the GE because of the utter corrupt and biased right wing media that runs this country.



I agree with this.It's almost as if I'm not arsed if they don't have a single policy because the Tories and media will use them as a stick to beat Labour with. It's ok suggesting Labour should be brave and take the challenge on but that's putting a lot of faith in the public to vote correctly and accordingly.The status quo which appears to be a propensity to winning the GE is fine, then let them govern.