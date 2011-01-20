« previous next »
Author Topic: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day  (Read 51903 times)

Offline Red_Mist

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2040 on: Today at 09:24:13 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:06:48 am
The Guardian view on Labours green retreat: wrong, wrong, wrong
Editorial
An editorial from a left leaning paper that doesnt bring some balance by at least mentioning the Liz Truss shitshow is wrong, wrong, wrong.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2041 on: Today at 09:29:44 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:18:33 am
Man in red, "With Labour ditching their £28 billion a year on green investment?" #BBCQT

Wes Streeting, "We're being honest about the fact that we can't afford to do the things we'd like to do, that you should place great trust and confidence in Labour" @wesstreeting

"It is no secret since we made the announcement in 2021, the economy has changed for the worse, the cost of borrowing has quadrupled, and that is no small part thanks to the disastrous mini budget by Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng, that ha snot just trashed the nations finances, it means that families across the country are having to make even harder choices"

"Can we deliver it? Can we afford it? The challenge for the next Labour gov is to rebuilt public finances, family finances, to rebuilt our country and services and also to rebuild trust in politics"


"...and I know some big companies that we can outsource all that function to"

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2042 on: Today at 09:31:16 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 09:24:13 am
An editorial from a left leaning paper that doesnt bring some balance by at least mentioning the Liz Truss shitshow is wrong, wrong, wrong.

Of course it's an opinion article.  But, I agree with their opinion.

Left leaning doesn't make it bad, or wrong.  I don't really conform to the economic argument that we cannot afford to invest.  I would say the opposite, that we cannot afford not to.

Perhaps, it's their own self-imposed 'fiscal rules' preventing them from doing so.

If there's one take home message from austerity, is that we need to invest in the country, not cut back.

I'm really gutted about the axing and think it sends out all the wrong messages.  After the past 14 years, it was what we needed.
Offline Red_Mist

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2043 on: Today at 09:41:41 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:31:16 am
Of course it's an opinion article.  But, I agree with their opinion.

Left leaning doesn't make it bad, or wrong.  I don't really conform to the economic argument that we cannot afford to invest.  I would say the opposite, that we cannot afford not to.

Perhaps, it's their own self-imposed 'fiscal rules' preventing them from doing so.

If there's one take home message from austerity, is that we need to invest in the country, not cut back.

I'm really gutted about the axing and think it sends out all the wrong messages.  After the past 14 years, it was what we needed.
No, being left leaning doesnt make it bad or wrong. Quite the opposite from my own point of view. And I said in my previous reply on the previous page, I agree with a lot of what it and you say. But its lacking that balance for me. No mention of the Tory fuck up. Just all Labours doing, or undoing.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2044 on: Today at 09:54:30 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 09:41:41 am
No, being left leaning doesnt make it bad or wrong. Quite the opposite from my own point of view. And I said in my previous reply on the previous page, I agree with a lot of what it and you say. But its lacking that balance for me. No mention of the Tory fuck up. Just all Labours doing, or undoing.

Where there's a will, there's a way.

A 1% wealth tax on all the billionaires in the UK, would generate 6 billion a year, 4% 24 billion etc.  There's your extra money.  They are saying there's no money left, due to their own inposed rules - things they will and will not do.

Yes, Truss did blow a £30 billion hole, but, there are ways around it, if the will was there.  Everything is more expensive now, but, needs must.

The UK has the most leakiest homes in Europe.
Online Draex

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2045 on: Today at 09:58:29 am »
My biggest hope if Labour gets in is they finally make Ofcom, Ofgem etc. Fit for purpose.

The fact GB News can have the current political party and now the prime minister presenting is one of many absolute examples of utter corruption which is now engrained throughout our government systems.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2046 on: Today at 10:02:17 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:58:29 am
My biggest hope if Labour gets in is they finally make Ofcom, Ofgem etc. Fit for purpose.

The fact GB News can have the current political party and now the prime minister presenting is one of many absolute examples of utter corruption which is now engrained throughout our government systems.

We can hope, but, I wouldn't hold your breath.  Ofwat needs to be looked at too.  None of the regulators are fit for purpose, but, will Labour really do anything about it...??
Offline Red_Mist

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2047 on: Today at 10:05:38 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:54:30 am
Where there's a will, there's a way.

A 1% wealth tax on all the billionaires in the UK, would generate 6 billion a year, 4% 24 billion etc.  There's your extra money.  They are saying there's no money left, due to their own inposed rules - things they will and will not do.

Yes, Truss did blow a £30 billion hole, but, there are ways around it, if the will was there.  Everything is more expensive now, but, needs must.

The UK has the most leakiest homes in Europe.
Im hopeful theyll return to it once theyre in government and have had time to sort out some of the other pressing issues. The Tories are going to trash the place. There will be a huge clean up job. Then hopefully back to this kind of investment.

Look, if Im being honest, now Ive slept on it, Id much prefer them to have stuck with the plan, found a way as you say. Tory jibes of look at that lot of environmentally aware forward thinkers are probably far less damaging to the election chances than they cant keep their pledges. But its done now, so they have to drum home the financial black hole caused by the Tories narrative (truth). The younger vote is so important to Labour and this will have done nothing to shore that up. So theyre now being attacked by all sides. Perhaps their first mis-step, but will only be a fatal one if everyone joins in the Tory pile on.

Id like to hear them defend the original plan. But needing to sort out the mess first.
Online Draex

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2048 on: Today at 10:09:59 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:02:17 am
We can hope, but, I wouldn't hold your breath.  Ofwat needs to be looked at too.  None of the regulators are fit for purpose, but, will Labour really do anything about it...??

Yep all of them, utterly corrupt.

Who knows but they should, I guess that's why I will vote Labour they may not promise it now but at least they "could" do it, it's got progressively worse under the tories.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2049 on: Today at 10:26:51 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:18:33 am
Man in red, "With Labour ditching their £28 billion a year on green investment?" #BBCQT

Wes Streeting, "We're being honest about the fact that we can't afford to do the things we'd like to do, that you should place great trust and confidence in Labour" @wesstreeting

"It is no secret since we made the announcement in 2021, the economy has changed for the worse, the cost of borrowing has quadrupled, and that is no small part thanks to the disastrous mini budget by Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng, that ha snot just trashed the nations finances, it means that families across the country are having to make even harder choices"

"Can we deliver it? Can we afford it? The challenge for the next Labour gov is to rebuilt public finances, family finances, to rebuilt our country and services and also to rebuild trust in politics"

Good response.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:05:43 am
Well, this somewhat perpetuates the problem for Labour. I feel they should be honest with the Great British public about the dreadful state of Government finances, and because the Tories make the situation worse by the day, they are no longer able to sensibly place exact figures upon what they can afford when the do eventually take over. Then they should reiterate a strong commitment to a large green investment programme, and rebuilding of the NHS and schools (and schooling). And although it is vitally important to have a strong green investment programme, the precise figure will depend upon what is affordable and what makes sense from an investment point of view at the time. What is clear is that the longer the Tories stay in power, the worse they make the situation. They should call an election today.

Or some such. Apart from the very large unknowns, voters need to properly understand how extreme the problem has become. They need to know just how much money the Tories have borrowed since 2010, only to be be pissed away. It will take the whole nation pulling together to dig us out of the financial hole created by this incompetent and corrupt Government.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:30:07 am
It isn't even strategy, is it!? I mean, this is the fucking reality. UK finances are in dire straights. And although it has been made impossible by (ongoing) Tory incompetence for us to provide precise figures, we offer competence and ambition to bring back Great Britain from the financial precipice created by Cameron, May, Johnson, Truss, Sunak and the whole Tory Government. It is time for change and we (and I believe the British people) are ready to take on the responsibility and challenge. When will the Tories get out of the way and allow us to do this?
Online filopastry

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2050 on: Today at 11:29:05 am »
https://twitter.com/jburnmurdoch/status/1755915215995113526

I thought that was an interesting thread on the age gap in UK politics
Offline PaulF

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2051 on: Today at 11:34:30 am »
Seems, nobody is really happy with the current labour party, but it's better than having the conservatives back.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2052 on: Today at 12:06:47 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 05:37:34 pm
But now it's toxic for the exact opposite reason - because Labour looks nailed on to beat the Tories. This has sent a certain kind of left-wing mind into grief. They can't bear the thought that Labour might unseat the government. Hence the toxicity.


Ah, this lazy, cliched bollocks again?

I know many people - in person or online - who are well to the left of me (believe it or not, I'm considered quite a mid-left pragmatist!). None of them - none - would rather the Tories won the next election instead of Labour. There may be a very small number of people in the wider country who are Corbyn fanboys/girls (as I've said before, I think he was shite as leader) but they're inconsequential (albeit disproportionately loud)

Like me, though, they can see that the country needs a radical reset to fix the massive and endemic problems - from destroyed public services to massive wealth inequality to essential utilities being treated as cashcows by parasitic shareholders to shite workers' rights and deliberately suppressed unions to the £tens-of-billions in tax lost through the super-rich [ab]using the BOTs/CDs to dodge tax and hide assets - and so aren't enthused by the prospect a Labour government winning that won't make any substantial changes to address the fundamental causes of the problems.

Yes, Labour will try to make things a bit less shit for people, and their overriding decency will mean a better style of government. But they'll be trying to make things better after tying one of their own arms behind their back and chopping 4 fingers off the other hand.



Online oldfordie

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2053 on: Today at 12:12:09 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:26:51 am
Just to be clear: Wes Streeting is NOT Jiminy Cricket. But he might be a fan.
I don't usually have a go at Fiona Bruce as she has a difficult job but she was a disgrace last night. if you watch the video she continually interrupts Streeting yet allows the Tory MP to get away with murder, he rambled on for ages , no interruptions, he managed to slip in a few sly digs at Labour which I picked up on at the time yet all went unchallenged, Starmers trying to buy votes, ditching unpopular policys blah blah. ohh piss off.

Policys are important so am not saying this as a excuse for Labour to u-turn but policys are also mostly short term as well. Labour can bring in policys to level up when they get in, bring back load of services, help the vulnerable etc the list is long, they always do this when in power but we only enjoy these policys in the short term as the Torys get in and toss them in the bin,  again leaving Green Energy out of it as I know people will come back and argue about the point am making arguing about green energy, it's complicated and am not ruling out the importance of policys, we just have to get away from this attitude of them being the be all and all of politics, point is people believe the only reason Labour loose is all down to policys, ive tried to argue against this for years but it never seems to go anywhere and people wonder why we have a right wing destructive governments elected more than a positive change left governments.  many don't seem to value the importance of what Labour are trying to achieve right now,  forget left wing Labour politics this benefits everyone in the long term no matter what your views are on Labour.
The main reason we end up with Tory governments is down to people having this image of the Torys being responsible with the economy, how Labour have this image of spending other peoples money and running out of it, people take this as fact. am sure theres nothing much you can do to change this image people have who have believed this for decades but they are in the minority and will fade away it time, you can change enough people now to make a big difference in the short term, changing this image in the 10s millions of younger people in the long term it would mean the destruction of the Tory party to a minority party. you don't just win them over for 1 election because they like your policys in that election, you win them over at every election for the rest of their lives if they refuse to vote Tory as they have this image of them being irresponsible incompetent liars.
The videos below were posted in the Tory thread by Ray K, am sure he won't mind me pinching them and putting it in here as it's relevant to the point am making, it's not only shocking, it shows just how irresponsible the Torys are on the economy, we could end up with another Lizz Truss budget the way things are going, borrowing to buy votes for tax cuts that we can't afford to pay for, it shows just how bad this myth hurts Labour and helps the Torys, Labour are now going to be attacked for irresponsible economic policys that the Torys say will bring more debt and tax rises, it's all over the news yet this hasn't even got a mention, imagine the average voter won't make the connection and will continue to vote Tory in the election after next if the Torys manage to bullshit them enough over Labour spending after the win power.
Criticise Labour for dropping policys if you want but we all have to get behind destroying this myth of the Torys being a safe pair of hands while Labour spend other peoples money. how Labour are the party of debt while the Torys act responsible. believing policys is the answer to everything reminds me of the old saying, Madness is repeating the same mistake over and over and expecting a different result, if people want real change for the good then change attitudes, policys come and go, booted out and brought back in continually.
https://twitter.com/Haggis_UK/status/1755662826826297615?t=gOoHByBRFSpjBziVNQ2w4g&s=19

https://twitter.com/ImIncorrigible/status/1755661643634123081?t=3PMvs9WR1Rajalh9CsmMHQ&s=19
« Last Edit: Today at 12:18:05 pm by oldfordie »
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2054 on: Today at 12:27:37 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:12:09 pm
I don't usually have a go at Fiona Bruce as she has a difficult job but she was a disgrace last night. if you watch the video she continually interrupts Streeting yet allows the Tory MP to get away with murder, he rambled on for ages , no interruptions, he managed to slip in a few sly digs at Labour which I picked up on at the time yet all went unchallenged, Starmers trying to buy votes, ditching unpopular policys blah blah. ohh piss off.
I've not seen the QT episode. I might look it up.
Quote
SNIP
Thank you for thoughts, Fordie. I largely agree.
Quote
https://twitter.com/Haggis_UK/status/1755662826826297615?t=gOoHByBRFSpjBziVNQ2w4g&s=19

https://twitter.com/ImIncorrigible/status/1755661643634123081?t=3PMvs9WR1Rajalh9CsmMHQ&s=19
I saw those clips yesterday. I'd like to see more of that kind of thing.
Offline lobsterboy

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2055 on: Today at 12:31:00 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:12:09 pm
I don't usually have a go at Fiona Bruce as she has a difficult job but she was a disgrace last night. if you watch the video she continually interrupts Streeting yet allows the Tory MP to get away with murder, he rambled on for ages , no interruptions, he managed to slip in a few sly digs at Labour which I picked up on at the time yet all went unchallenged, Starmers trying to buy votes, ditching unpopular policys blah blah. ohh piss off.

Policys are important so am not saying this as a excuse for Labour to u-turn but policys are also mostly short term as well. Labour can bring in policys to level up when they get in, bring back load of services, help the vulnerable etc the list is long, they always do this when in power but we only enjoy these policys in the short term as the Torys get in and toss them in the bin,  again leaving Green Energy out of it as I know people will come back and argue about the point am making arguing about green energy, it's complicated and am not ruling out the importance of policys, we just have to get away from this attitude of them being the be all and all of politics, point is people believe the only reason Labour loose is all down to policys, ive tried to argue against this for years but it never seems to go anywhere and people wonder why we have a right wing destructive governments elected more than a positive change left governments.  many don't seem to value the importance of what Labour are trying to achieve right now,  forget left wing Labour politics this benefits everyone in the long term no matter what your views are on Labour.
The main reason we end up with Tory governments is down to people having this image of the Torys being responsible with the economy, how Labour have this image of spending other peoples money and running out of it, people take this as fact. am sure theres nothing much you can do to change this image people have who have believed this for decades but they are in the minority and will fade away it time, you can change enough people now to make a big difference in the short term, changing this image in the 10s millions of younger people in the long term it would mean the destruction of the Tory party to a minority party. you don't just win them over for 1 election because they like your policys in that election, you win them over at every election for the rest of their lives if they refuse to vote Tory as they have this image of them being irresponsible incompetent liars.
The videos below were posted in the Tory thread by Ray K, am sure he won't mind me pinching them and putting it in here as it's relevant to the point am making, it's not only shocking, it shows just how irresponsible the Torys are on the economy, we could end up with another Lizz Truss budget the way things are going, borrowing to buy votes for tax cuts that we can't afford to pay for, it shows just how bad this myth hurts Labour and helps the Torys, Labour are now going to be attacked for irresponsible economic policys that the Torys say will bring more debt and tax rises, it's all over the news yet this hasn't even got a mention, imagine the average voter won't make the connection and will continue to vote Tory in the election after next if the Torys manage to bullshit them enough over Labour spending after the win power.
Criticise Labour for dropping policys if you want but we all have to get behind destroying this myth of the Torys being a safe pair of hands while Labour spend other peoples money. how Labour are the party of debt while the Torys act responsible. believing policys is the answer to everything reminds me of the old saying, Madness is repeating the same mistake over and over and expecting a different result, if people want real change for the good then change attitudes, policys come and go, booted out and brought back in continually.
https://twitter.com/Haggis_UK/status/1755662826826297615?t=gOoHByBRFSpjBziVNQ2w4g&s=19

https://twitter.com/ImIncorrigible/status/1755661643634123081?t=3PMvs9WR1Rajalh9CsmMHQ&s=19

She is married to Sharrocks, a fella who makes millions advertising for the Tories . They may as well have Carrie Johnson hosting the the show.
Offline lobsterboy

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2056 on: Today at 12:32:58 pm »
People on both sides are still so keen to attack Labour for the mess the Tories have made.
They aren't even in power yet.
This is why this country is such a shithole.
Online Draex

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2057 on: Today at 12:34:01 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 12:31:00 pm
She is married to Sharrocks, a fella who makes millions advertising for the Tories . They may as well have Carrie Johnson hosting the the show.

She wasn't available so they got one of his other wives in Laura K.
Offline Red_Mist

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2058 on: Today at 12:37:17 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 12:32:58 pm
People on both sides are still so keen to attack Labour for the mess the Tories have made.
They aren't even in power yet.
Exactly. And I keep hearing Labour wont be any better/different.  How do you know mystic fuckin Meg?
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2059 on: Today at 12:44:01 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 12:32:58 pm
People on both sides are still so keen to attack Labour for the mess the Tories have made.
They aren't even in power yet.
This is why this country is such a shithole.

I don't think this is fair.  People are (rightly) peed off about the flkagship policy ditch.  It doesn't mean that they want the Tories to win the election, or like the Tories in any way.  They just feel a bit deflated and sad.
Offline carling

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2060 on: Today at 12:46:40 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 12:37:17 pm
Exactly. And I keep hearing Labour wont be any better/different.  How do you know mystic fuckin Meg?

I think it just makes people feel better if they voted for Johnson and/or brexit.. or didn't vote at all.
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2061 on: Today at 01:10:47 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:34:30 am
Seems, nobody is really happy with the current labour party, but it's better than having the conservatives back.

Any Labour government is going to be better than having that lot back. I don't think you will find many (any?!) people here who disagree.

Quote from: filopastry on Today at 11:29:05 am
https://twitter.com/jburnmurdoch/status/1755915215995113526

I thought that was an interesting thread on the age gap in UK politics

Very interesting. I assumed it was a wider democratic phenonemon. I guess it also chimes with the growth in support for the far right among young voters in Europe and the USA, which is almost completely absent here.

Also make it incredibly frustrating that young people are so much less likely to turn out to vote.
Offline Sangria

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2062 on: Today at 01:34:01 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:44:01 pm
I don't think this is fair.  People are (rightly) peed off about the flkagship policy ditch.  It doesn't mean that they want the Tories to win the election, or like the Tories in any way.  They just feel a bit deflated and sad.

See Novara drumming up support for Galloway, when Galloway's stated aim was to attract enough voters away from Labour to allow the Tory to get in.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2063 on: Today at 01:51:59 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:34:01 pm
See Novara drumming up support for Galloway, when Galloway's stated aim was to attract enough voters away from Labour to allow the Tory to get in.

What is the relevance here, to them ditching the climate policy?

It's not all a "far-left" bogeyman conspiracy, you know.  Numerous quotes in this thread from various people saying why it was a bad idea to scrap it.  Shame people aren't interested in reading them, and just want to roll out the same rubbish, all the time.

Perhaps, the boss of Siemens is a far-left Corbynite, who also works for Novara media........?
Online Sammy5IsAlive

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2064 on: Today at 01:59:58 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 05:37:34 pm
There is no Labour administration. Nor was there under "the previous leader". Just a Labour opposition. If it was more toxic then - which is doubtful, unless by "toxic" people simply mean "critical" - this might be because posters were really concerned that Labour could never win an election under Corbyn. This turned out to be true of course. We got hammered at the polls.

But now it's toxic for the exact opposite reason - because Labour looks nailed on to beat the Tories. This has sent a certain kind of left-wing mind into grief. They can't bear the thought that Labour might unseat the government. Hence the toxicity.

Disagree with this. For a start I'm not really seeing any 'toxicity' - although maybe having deleted Twitter a few weeks back helps with that - as well as the Israel/Palestine issue being off limits on here.

For me the negative feelings are not confined to those who still hold a torch for Corbyn. I'd define myself broadly as a centrist and I am finding myself increasingly unenthused with what Labour are offering. At the moment it almost feels like an alternative version of the Cameron government where the message was that "we would like to do all of these nice things but the money isn't there". I feel that the current Labour party is more sincere in their wish to do "nice things" but the end result is the same isn't it? People say that we need to wait for the manifesto to be released but I'm not sure how that is going to help - are Labour going to reintroduce all of these things that they have rowed back on?

I will still be voting Labour at the next election and I'm sure many others similar to me will do the same and they will win a significant victory. That is something to be looked forward to as at least we will have a government with some semblance of competency and with the country's best interests at heart. But surely it is not too much to hope for something a bit more that that?

The Guardian article is spot on - the environment and climate change is the number 1 priority that the country and humanity as whole are facing. It is not something that can be put off till the balance sheet looks a bit healthier.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2065 on: Today at 02:04:29 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 01:10:47 pm
Any Labour government is going to be better than having that lot back. I don't think you will find many (any?!) people here who disagree.

Very interesting. I assumed it was a wider democratic phenonemon. I guess it also chimes with the growth in support for the far right among young voters in Europe and the USA, which is almost completely absent here.

Also make it incredibly frustrating that young people are so much less likely to turn out to vote.


It's a fascinating read.

The main reasons given being effectively excluded from the housing market; poor job prospects, pay and higher job insecurity; Brexit.

Is there any party that genuinely wants to tackle these in a game-changing way?

On housing...

The Tories tried to weaken planning laws that protect greenbelt, but rural Tories mobilised against that (rightly so, IMO) so have reverted to just trumpeting schemes to help first time buyers (many of which, like tax breaks on the interest from savings, can only really be enjoyed by the well-off, whilst all just feed into house price inflation).

Labour want to make it easier for housebuilding companies to concrete over greenbelt and agricultural land, but no specific plans to invest heavily in building social housing, which is the only thing that could subvert the market sufficiently to help make buying or privately renting a home more affordable (a minority portion of the aim for building 100k 'affordable' homes could be social housing, but no additional central funding to do this). Use taxpayer money to prop-up house prices. Almost totally based on private ownership or the private rental sector. All very... Tory.

Lib Dems do make a commitment to build at least 150k council or social houses a year - plus giving local authorities the power to ban right-to-buy in their area. Revising the Land Compensation Act 1961 to make it easier and cheaper for councils to buy land to build houses on

Online oldfordie

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2066 on: Today at 02:35:08 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:34:30 am
Seems, nobody is really happy with the current labour party, but it's better than having the conservatives back.
I think the people who understand the position and the intentions of the Labour party are quiet happy, of course people disagree and am sure others oppose what they are doing but to say nobody is really happy with them is way off the mark. I think you have to challenge these sorts of statements Paul as they can easily be accepted as fact, if you want to say many people aren't happy with the Labour party because of this or that then that's fine, it's true but it's being taken further than that to argue it's better than the Torys as it implies the only reason to vote for Labour is because they aren't Torys.
Online smicer07

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2067 on: Today at 02:36:22 pm »
Labour should just keep repeating "14 years" and look at the current state of the country.
Offline Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2068 on: Today at 02:41:49 pm »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 01:59:58 pm


The Guardian article is spot on - the environment and climate change is the number 1 priority that the country and humanity as whole are facing. It is not something that can be put off till the balance sheet looks a bit healthier.

In fact, the longer we put it off, the worse the balance sheet will look. The deeper we go into climate change without any (extremely belated) attempts to mitigate it (and that's not just "reducing carbon emissions", by any means), the more money it will cost us down the line in floods, droughts, storms, crop failures, immigration pressures on unprecedented scales, foreign resource wars, and so on. And that's before you even get to the psychological side-effects of the collapse of our eco-systems.

It's utter folly to "wait till we can afford it." It's clear we can't afford not to act, and every other argument around this is moot. The climate isn't going to negotiate with us.

Anyway, the Labour cult will continue to persuade themselves that this is the sign of a canny government-in-waiting. Let's hope they are right, and that said government-in-waiting have principles and a sense of reality that, as of now, they are doing a fine job of concealing.
Offline LuverlyRita

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2069 on: Today at 03:05:55 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 02:41:49 pm
It's utter folly to "wait till we can afford it." It's clear we can't afford not to act, and every other argument around this is moot. The climate isn't going to negotiate with us.
If the threat to the UK was in the shape of a hostile nation then they wouldn't be bothered by fiscal rules, they would act  ::)
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2070 on: Today at 03:09:37 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 03:05:55 pm
If the threat to the UK was in the shape of a hostile nation then they wouldn't be bothered by fiscal rules, they would act  ::)

This not a criticism of Labours green U-turn, but its always a choice
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2071 on: Today at 03:30:01 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:06:47 pm

Ah, this lazy, cliched bollocks again?

I know many people - in person or online - who are well to the left of me (believe it or not, I'm considered quite a mid-left pragmatist!). None of them - none - would rather the Tories won the next election instead of Labour. There may be a very small number of people in the wider country who are Corbyn fanboys/girls (as I've said before, I think he was shite as leader) but they're inconsequential (albeit disproportionately loud)

Like me, though, they can see that the country needs a radical reset to fix the massive and endemic problems - from destroyed public services to massive wealth inequality to essential utilities being treated as cashcows by parasitic shareholders to shite workers' rights and deliberately suppressed unions to the £tens-of-billions in tax lost through the super-rich [ab]using the BOTs/CDs to dodge tax and hide assets - and so aren't enthused by the prospect a Labour government winning that won't make any substantial changes to address the fundamental causes of the problems.

Yes, Labour will try to make things a bit less shit for people, and their overriding decency will mean a better style of government. But they'll be trying to make things better after tying one of their own arms behind their back and chopping 4 fingers off the other hand.

As you say very few of these idiots actually come out and say "I hope the Tories win". But I think that's because they know that the Tories have no chance and they don't want to sound like foolish optimists. But their attitude to Keir Starmer is much more passionately hostile than it is to - say - Sunak. The fact that he is winning not losing seems to have intensified the passion too. Figure that one out.  I'm not just talking about on here either.

One of the branches in the party that I belong to has effectively closed down because the 'Corbynite faction' who packed the committee a few years back and made it impossible for anyone else to join has now just resigned en masse. But not entirely. They have, in typical Trot style, left a convenor who controls standing orders and has the sole power to call meetings. The branch hasn't met for nearly 2 years. My pal, an active member of the LP since 1979, says that's a relief in a way since every branch meeting used to consist of motions of censure against Starmer. But the ward organisation has now GONE - no campaigning, no canvassing, no registrations. It won't stop the Labour candidate winning the seat. But it is designed to hinder them. I'd call these people 'Tories'.
Offline John C

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2072 on: Today at 03:38:47 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:06:48 am
The Guardian view on Labours green retreat: wrong, wrong, wrong

Although The Guardians podcast Today in Focus does explain the position and rationale somewhat.
I understand non of this is ideal though.
Offline PaulF

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2073 on: Today at 03:48:38 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:35:08 pm
I think the people who understand the position and the intentions of the Labour party are quiet happy, of course people disagree and am sure others oppose what they are doing but to say nobody is really happy with them is way off the mark. I think you have to challenge these sorts of statements Paul as they can easily be accepted as fact, if you want to say many people aren't happy with the Labour party because of this or that then that's fine, it's true but it's being taken further than that to argue it's better than the Torys as it implies the only reason to vote for Labour is because they aren't Torys.


Good points OF.  And probably those that are happy are relatively quiet, in this thread at least.
(And given my lack of social interaction, Rawk , especially this thread is where I get that view from)
Online oldfordie

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2074 on: Today at 04:13:15 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:30:01 pm
As you say very few of these idiots actually come out and say "I hope the Tories win". But I think that's because they know that the Tories have no chance and they don't want to sound like foolish optimists. But their attitude to Keir Starmer is much more passionately hostile than it is to - say - Sunak. The fact that he is winning not losing seems to have intensified the passion too. Figure that one out.  I'm not just talking about on here either.

One of the branches in the party that I belong to has effectively closed down because the 'Corbynite faction' who packed the committee a few years back and made it impossible for anyone else to join has now just resigned en masse. But not entirely. They have, in typical Trot style, left a convenor who controls standing orders and has the sole power to call meetings. The branch hasn't met for nearly 2 years. My pal, an active member of the LP since 1979, says that's a relief in a way since every branch meeting used to consist of motions of censure against Starmer. But the ward organisation has now GONE - no campaigning, no canvassing, no registrations. It won't stop the Labour candidate winning the seat. But it is designed to hinder them. I'd call these people 'Tories'.
It's pretty easy to see why they don't want the Labour party which is out of their control to succeed, they can't win support to take over the party if Labour is in power or seen to be popular and successful, it won't stop them from trying of course, they are doing that now and the fact that looks a impossible task with them being so far ahead makes them livid,  it is hard to tell the difference between Tory attacks and the far left attacks, the right are manipulating them to do their campaigning for them as well which they fall for with glee, so I think it's a matter of how it's phrased more than anything, it's not that they want the Torys in power but it's a price they have no problem bringing about if they can gain power over the Labour party. the priority is control of the Labour party,
 



Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2075 on: Today at 04:50:34 pm »
Ed Miliband has insisted he did not consider resigning over Labours junking of its pledge to spend £28 billion a year on green projects.

Quote
The shadow climate secretary, seen as a key proponent of the policy, said the partys plans still meet his criteria of moving the dial on climate, PA News reports.

He was said to have argued strongly for sticking with the £28bn figure as the Labour leadership considered a U-turn.

But he publicly rowed in behind Keir Starmer as the Labour leader announced its axing.

Asked whether he thought about quitting over the issue, Miliband told Channel 4 News on Friday:

    Absolutely not. Because the test I apply is are we going to go into the next election, if were the next government, am I going to be able to be the energy secretary who can genuinely say Britain is leading the world?

    Britain is going to move the dial on climate and that is the test. Thats why Im in frontline politics because I care so much about this cause and my test of what weve come up with is - does meet the criteria I have? And absolutely it does.

He argued Labour still has a massive agenda to invest in the future of the country and that he has a responsibility to make a difference should he become energy secretary.

He said:

The only thing I can do, the only right thing to do, is to fight for the maximum possible ambition. And to make sure that in government we can make a difference. Im confident we can.
Online PatriotScouser

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2076 on: Today at 04:51:40 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:30:01 pm
As you say very few of these idiots actually come out and say "I hope the Tories win". But I think that's because they know that the Tories have no chance and they don't want to sound like foolish optimists. But their attitude to Keir Starmer is much more passionately hostile than it is to - say - Sunak. The fact that he is winning not losing seems to have intensified the passion too. Figure that one out.  I'm not just talking about on here either.

One of the branches in the party that I belong to has effectively closed down because the 'Corbynite faction' who packed the committee a few years back and made it impossible for anyone else to join has now just resigned en masse. But not entirely. They have, in typical Trot style, left a convenor who controls standing orders and has the sole power to call meetings. The branch hasn't met for nearly 2 years. My pal, an active member of the LP since 1979, says that's a relief in a way since every branch meeting used to consist of motions of censure against Starmer. But the ward organisation has now GONE - no campaigning, no canvassing, no registrations. It won't stop the Labour candidate winning the seat. But it is designed to hinder them. I'd call these people 'Tories'.

Goes back to what we've been sayin Yorky, that these people would rather control the Labour Party than actually being in Govt. to help people.
Online oldfordie

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2077 on: Today at 04:51:45 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 03:48:38 pm
Good points OF.  And probably those that are happy are relatively quiet, in this thread at least.
(And given my lack of social interaction, Rawk , especially this thread is where I get that view from)
Thanks Paul, it is so easy for people to nod along and before you know that becomes their opinion.
I think it's the importance of debate and people posting reliable relevant information more than anything.
It's not that it's a echo chamber in here it's just the standard of debate is a good thing. you can't make claims and points and expect people to just nod along which is actually the opposite of a echo chamber. you have to defend that opinion. sometimes people point out a flaw in your post so you reconsider and adjust that opinion, some times you have to think you've got this wrong, it's a good thing and I have no problem over it, it happened to me only a few months ago when arguing over Russia being able to mass produce tanks. bombs, it took a while then I suddenly realised,,, f... me am doing the same thing I despised in WW1 Generals arguing about how to fight WW2, I was still being influenced by the previous war, in this case thinking of how weapons in WW2 were mass produced and just assuming this is why Russia would be able to do the same in the Ukraine war, nahh, it's a different world now, technology plays the biggest part in weapons, if Russia has no access to the specialised chips and materials to do this then they are knackered
  I don't have a opinions on everything straight away, sometimes I know sod all about that issue or person but you follow the debate on here and you start forming a opinion based on sound reliable evidence and debate. the populist propaganda doesn't stand a chance of wining support in here as they have no chance of wining their argument in debate, you won't see a Trump or a Brexit supporter last long. they usually throw a tantrum and stay out of the threads.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2078 on: Today at 04:59:45 pm »
As with OF, I think debate with different opinions and perspectives is great.

I don't understand why some get so angry (and start with the ad homs) when people are critical of the direction of the Party. Surely we're all mature enough to be able to debate the direction and positioning of the party that we'd like to see, and express the issues and problems of modern Britain that most vex us and we want to see addressed?



Online Draex

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2079 on: Today at 05:15:40 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:59:45 pm
As with OF, I think debate with different opinions and perspectives is great.

I don't understand why some get so angry (and start with the ad homs) when people are critical of the direction of the Party. Surely we're all mature enough to be able to debate the direction and positioning of the party that we'd like to see, and express the issues and problems of modern Britain that most vex us and we want to see addressed?

Probably because it comes across as petty and without the bigger picture in mind.

Comments like "...and I know some big companies that we can outsource all that function to"

You either want to be part of the problem or part of the solution.

Personally I'm gutted that Labour have gone back on the original green pledge but I'm also a realist as to why and won't use that as a stick to beat them with.

I strongly believe Labour when in government will re-introduce a lot of what they have tempered in the run up to the GE because of the utter corrupt and biased right wing media that runs this country.
