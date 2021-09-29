« previous next »
Author Topic: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day  (Read 51552 times)

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2040 on: Today at 09:24:13 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:06:48 am
The Guardian view on Labours green retreat: wrong, wrong, wrong
Editorial
An editorial from a left leaning paper that doesnt bring some balance by at least mentioning the Liz Truss shitshow is wrong, wrong, wrong.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2041 on: Today at 09:29:44 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:18:33 am
Man in red, "With Labour ditching their £28 billion a year on green investment?" #BBCQT

Wes Streeting, "We're being honest about the fact that we can't afford to do the things we'd like to do, that you should place great trust and confidence in Labour" @wesstreeting

"It is no secret since we made the announcement in 2021, the economy has changed for the worse, the cost of borrowing has quadrupled, and that is no small part thanks to the disastrous mini budget by Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng, that ha snot just trashed the nations finances, it means that families across the country are having to make even harder choices"

"Can we deliver it? Can we afford it? The challenge for the next Labour gov is to rebuilt public finances, family finances, to rebuilt our country and services and also to rebuild trust in politics"


"...and I know some big companies that we can outsource all that function to"

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2042 on: Today at 09:31:16 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 09:24:13 am
An editorial from a left leaning paper that doesnt bring some balance by at least mentioning the Liz Truss shitshow is wrong, wrong, wrong.

Of course it's an opinion article.  But, I agree with their opinion.

Left leaning doesn't make it bad, or wrong.  I don't really conform to the economic argument that we cannot afford to invest.  I would say the opposite, that we cannot afford not to.

Perhaps, it's their own self-imposed 'fiscal rules' preventing them from doing so.

If there's one take home message from austerity, is that we need to invest in the country, not cut back.

I'm really gutted about the axing and think it sends out all the wrong messages.  After the past 14 years, it was what we needed.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2043 on: Today at 09:41:41 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:31:16 am
Of course it's an opinion article.  But, I agree with their opinion.

Left leaning doesn't make it bad, or wrong.  I don't really conform to the economic argument that we cannot afford to invest.  I would say the opposite, that we cannot afford not to.

Perhaps, it's their own self-imposed 'fiscal rules' preventing them from doing so.

If there's one take home message from austerity, is that we need to invest in the country, not cut back.

I'm really gutted about the axing and think it sends out all the wrong messages.  After the past 14 years, it was what we needed.
No, being left leaning doesnt make it bad or wrong. Quite the opposite from my own point of view. And I said in my previous reply on the previous page, I agree with a lot of what it and you say. But its lacking that balance for me. No mention of the Tory fuck up. Just all Labours doing, or undoing.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2044 on: Today at 09:54:30 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 09:41:41 am
No, being left leaning doesnt make it bad or wrong. Quite the opposite from my own point of view. And I said in my previous reply on the previous page, I agree with a lot of what it and you say. But its lacking that balance for me. No mention of the Tory fuck up. Just all Labours doing, or undoing.

Where there's a will, there's a way.

A 1% wealth tax on all the billionaires in the UK, would generate 6 billion a year, 4% 24 billion etc.  There's your extra money.  They are saying there's no money left, due to their own inposed rules - things they will and will not do.

Yes, Truss did blow a £30 billion hole, but, there are ways around it, if the will was there.  Everything is more expensive now, but, needs must.

The UK has the most leakiest homes in Europe.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2045 on: Today at 09:58:29 am »
My biggest hope if Labour gets in is they finally make Ofcom, Ofgem etc. Fit for purpose.

The fact GB News can have the current political party and now the prime minister presenting is one of many absolute examples of utter corruption which is now engrained throughout our government systems.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2046 on: Today at 10:02:17 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:58:29 am
My biggest hope if Labour gets in is they finally make Ofcom, Ofgem etc. Fit for purpose.

The fact GB News can have the current political party and now the prime minister presenting is one of many absolute examples of utter corruption which is now engrained throughout our government systems.

We can hope, but, I wouldn't hold your breath.  Ofwat needs to be looked at too.  None of the regulators are fit for purpose, but, will Labour really do anything about it...??
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2047 on: Today at 10:05:38 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:54:30 am
Where there's a will, there's a way.

A 1% wealth tax on all the billionaires in the UK, would generate 6 billion a year, 4% 24 billion etc.  There's your extra money.  They are saying there's no money left, due to their own inposed rules - things they will and will not do.

Yes, Truss did blow a £30 billion hole, but, there are ways around it, if the will was there.  Everything is more expensive now, but, needs must.

The UK has the most leakiest homes in Europe.
Im hopeful theyll return to it once theyre in government and have had time to sort out some of the other pressing issues. The Tories are going to trash the place. There will be a huge clean up job. Then hopefully back to this kind of investment.

Look, if Im being honest, now Ive slept on it, Id much prefer them to have stuck with the plan, found a way as you say. Tory jibes of look at that lot of environmentally aware forward thinkers are probably far less damaging to the election chances than they cant keep their pledges. But its done now, so they have to drum home the financial black hole caused by the Tories narrative (truth). The younger vote is so important to Labour and this will have done nothing to shore that up. So theyre now being attacked by all sides. Perhaps their first mis-step, but will only be a fatal one if everyone joins in the Tory pile on.

Id like to hear them defend the original plan. But needing to sort out the mess first.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2048 on: Today at 10:09:59 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:02:17 am
We can hope, but, I wouldn't hold your breath.  Ofwat needs to be looked at too.  None of the regulators are fit for purpose, but, will Labour really do anything about it...??

Yep all of them, utterly corrupt.

Who knows but they should, I guess that's why I will vote Labour they may not promise it now but at least they "could" do it, it's got progressively worse under the tories.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2049 on: Today at 10:26:51 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:18:33 am
Man in red, "With Labour ditching their £28 billion a year on green investment?" #BBCQT

Wes Streeting, "We're being honest about the fact that we can't afford to do the things we'd like to do, that you should place great trust and confidence in Labour" @wesstreeting

"It is no secret since we made the announcement in 2021, the economy has changed for the worse, the cost of borrowing has quadrupled, and that is no small part thanks to the disastrous mini budget by Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng, that ha snot just trashed the nations finances, it means that families across the country are having to make even harder choices"

"Can we deliver it? Can we afford it? The challenge for the next Labour gov is to rebuilt public finances, family finances, to rebuilt our country and services and also to rebuild trust in politics"

Good response.
Just to be clear: Wes Streeting is NOT Jiminy Cricket. But he might be a fan.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:05:43 am
Well, this somewhat perpetuates the problem for Labour. I feel they should be honest with the Great British public about the dreadful state of Government finances, and because the Tories make the situation worse by the day, they are no longer able to sensibly place exact figures upon what they can afford when the do eventually take over. Then they should reiterate a strong commitment to a large green investment programme, and rebuilding of the NHS and schools (and schooling). And although it is vitally important to have a strong green investment programme, the precise figure will depend upon what is affordable and what makes sense from an investment point of view at the time. What is clear is that the longer the Tories stay in power, the worse they make the situation. They should call an election today.

Or some such. Apart from the very large unknowns, voters need to properly understand how extreme the problem has become. They need to know just how much money the Tories have borrowed since 2010, only to be be pissed away. It will take the whole nation pulling together to dig us out of the financial hole created by this incompetent and corrupt Government.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:30:07 am
It isn't even strategy, is it!? I mean, this is the fucking reality. UK finances are in dire straights. And although it has been made impossible by (ongoing) Tory incompetence for us to provide precise figures, we offer competence and ambition to bring back Great Britain from the financial precipice created by Cameron, May, Johnson, Truss, Sunak and the whole Tory Government. It is time for change and we (and I believe the British people) are ready to take on the responsibility and challenge. When will the Tories get out of the way and allow us to do this?
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2050 on: Today at 11:29:05 am »
https://twitter.com/jburnmurdoch/status/1755915215995113526

I thought that was an interesting thread on the age gap in UK politics
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2051 on: Today at 11:34:30 am »
Seems, nobody is really happy with the current labour party, but it's better than having the conservatives back.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2052 on: Today at 12:06:47 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 05:37:34 pm
But now it's toxic for the exact opposite reason - because Labour looks nailed on to beat the Tories. This has sent a certain kind of left-wing mind into grief. They can't bear the thought that Labour might unseat the government. Hence the toxicity.


Ah, this lazy, cliched bollocks again?

I know many people - in person or online - who are well to the left of me (believe it or not, I'm considered quite a mid-left pragmatist!). None of them - none - would rather the Tories won the next election instead of Labour. There may be a very small number of people in the wider country who are Corbyn fanboys/girls (as I've said before, I think he was shite as leader) but they're inconsequential (albeit disproportionately loud)

Like me, though, they can see that the country needs a radical reset to fix the massive and endemic problems - from destroyed public services to massive wealth inequality to essential utilities being treated as cashcows by parasitic shareholders to shite workers' rights and deliberately suppressed unions to the £tens-of-billions in tax lost through the super-rich [ab]using the BOTs/CDs to dodge tax and hide assets - and so aren't enthused by the prospect a Labour government winning that won't make any substantial changes to address the fundamental causes of the problems.

Yes, Labour will try to make things a bit less shit for people, and their overriding decency will mean a better style of government. But they'll be trying to make things better after tying one of their own arms behind their back and chopping 4 fingers off the other hand.



Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2053 on: Today at 12:12:09 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:26:51 am
Just to be clear: Wes Streeting is NOT Jiminy Cricket. But he might be a fan.
I don't usually have a go at Fiona Bruce as she has a difficult job but she was a disgrace last night. if you watch the video she continually interrupts Streeting yet allows the Tory MP to get away with murder, he rambled on for ages , no interruptions, he managed to slip in a few sly digs at Labour which I picked up on at the time yet all went unchallenged, Starmers trying to buy votes, ditching unpopular policys blah blah. ohh piss off.

Policys are important so am not saying this as a excuse for Labour to u-turn but policys are also mostly short term as well. Labour can bring in policys to level up when they get in, bring back load of services, help the vulnerable etc the list is long, they always do this when in power but we only enjoy these policys in the short term as the Torys get in and toss them in the bin,  again leaving Green Energy out of it as I know people will come back and argue about the point am making arguing about green energy, it's complicated and am not ruling out the importance of policys, we just have to get away from this attitude of them being the be all and all of politics, point is people believe the only reason Labour loose is all down to policys, ive tried to argue against this for years but it never seems to go anywhere and people wonder why we have a right wing destructive governments elected more than a positive change left governments.  many don't seem to value the importance of what Labour are trying to achieve right now,  forget left wing Labour politics this benefits everyone in the long term no matter what your views are on Labour.
The main reason we end up with Tory governments is down to people having this image of the Torys being responsible with the economy, how Labour have this image of spending other peoples money and running out of it, people take this as fact. am sure theres nothing much you can do to change this image people have who have believed this for decades but they are in the minority and will fade away it time, you can change enough people now to make a big difference in the short term, changing this image in the 10s millions of younger people in the long term it would mean the destruction of the Tory party to a minority party. you don't just win them over for 1 election because they like your policys in that election, you win them over at every election for the rest of their lives if they refuse to vote Tory as they have this image of them being irresponsible incompetent liars.
The videos below were posted in the Tory thread by Ray K, am sure he won't mind me pinching them and putting it in here as it's relevant to the point am making, it's not only shocking, it shows just how irresponsible the Torys are on the economy, we could end up with another Lizz Truss budget the way things are going, borrowing to buy votes for tax cuts that we can't afford to pay for, it shows just how bad this myth hurts Labour and helps the Torys, Labour are now going to be attacked for irresponsible economic policys that the Torys say will bring more debt and tax rises, it's all over the news yet this hasn't even got a mention, imagine the average voter won't make the connection and will continue to vote Tory in the election after next if the Torys manage to bullshit them enough over Labour spending after the win power.
Criticise Labour for dropping policys if you want but we all have to get behind destroying this myth of the Torys being a safe pair of hands while Labour spend other peoples money. how Labour are the party of debt while the Torys act responsible. believing policys is the answer to everything reminds me of the old saying, Madness is repeating the same mistake over and over and expecting a different result, if people want real change for the good then change attitudes, policys come and go, booted out and brought back in continually.
https://twitter.com/Haggis_UK/status/1755662826826297615?t=gOoHByBRFSpjBziVNQ2w4g&s=19

https://twitter.com/ImIncorrigible/status/1755661643634123081?t=3PMvs9WR1Rajalh9CsmMHQ&s=19
« Last Edit: Today at 12:18:05 pm by oldfordie »
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2054 on: Today at 12:27:37 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:12:09 pm
I don't usually have a go at Fiona Bruce as she has a difficult job but she was a disgrace last night. if you watch the video she continually interrupts Streeting yet allows the Tory MP to get away with murder, he rambled on for ages , no interruptions, he managed to slip in a few sly digs at Labour which I picked up on at the time yet all went unchallenged, Starmers trying to buy votes, ditching unpopular policys blah blah. ohh piss off.
I've not seen the QT episode. I might look it up.
Quote
SNIP
Thank you for thoughts, Fordie. I largely agree.
Quote
https://twitter.com/Haggis_UK/status/1755662826826297615?t=gOoHByBRFSpjBziVNQ2w4g&s=19

https://twitter.com/ImIncorrigible/status/1755661643634123081?t=3PMvs9WR1Rajalh9CsmMHQ&s=19
I saw those clips yesterday. I'd like to see more of that kind of thing.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2055 on: Today at 12:31:00 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:12:09 pm
I don't usually have a go at Fiona Bruce as she has a difficult job but she was a disgrace last night. if you watch the video she continually interrupts Streeting yet allows the Tory MP to get away with murder, he rambled on for ages , no interruptions, he managed to slip in a few sly digs at Labour which I picked up on at the time yet all went unchallenged, Starmers trying to buy votes, ditching unpopular policys blah blah. ohh piss off.

Policys are important so am not saying this as a excuse for Labour to u-turn but policys are also mostly short term as well. Labour can bring in policys to level up when they get in, bring back load of services, help the vulnerable etc the list is long, they always do this when in power but we only enjoy these policys in the short term as the Torys get in and toss them in the bin,  again leaving Green Energy out of it as I know people will come back and argue about the point am making arguing about green energy, it's complicated and am not ruling out the importance of policys, we just have to get away from this attitude of them being the be all and all of politics, point is people believe the only reason Labour loose is all down to policys, ive tried to argue against this for years but it never seems to go anywhere and people wonder why we have a right wing destructive governments elected more than a positive change left governments.  many don't seem to value the importance of what Labour are trying to achieve right now,  forget left wing Labour politics this benefits everyone in the long term no matter what your views are on Labour.
The main reason we end up with Tory governments is down to people having this image of the Torys being responsible with the economy, how Labour have this image of spending other peoples money and running out of it, people take this as fact. am sure theres nothing much you can do to change this image people have who have believed this for decades but they are in the minority and will fade away it time, you can change enough people now to make a big difference in the short term, changing this image in the 10s millions of younger people in the long term it would mean the destruction of the Tory party to a minority party. you don't just win them over for 1 election because they like your policys in that election, you win them over at every election for the rest of their lives if they refuse to vote Tory as they have this image of them being irresponsible incompetent liars.
The videos below were posted in the Tory thread by Ray K, am sure he won't mind me pinching them and putting it in here as it's relevant to the point am making, it's not only shocking, it shows just how irresponsible the Torys are on the economy, we could end up with another Lizz Truss budget the way things are going, borrowing to buy votes for tax cuts that we can't afford to pay for, it shows just how bad this myth hurts Labour and helps the Torys, Labour are now going to be attacked for irresponsible economic policys that the Torys say will bring more debt and tax rises, it's all over the news yet this hasn't even got a mention, imagine the average voter won't make the connection and will continue to vote Tory in the election after next if the Torys manage to bullshit them enough over Labour spending after the win power.
Criticise Labour for dropping policys if you want but we all have to get behind destroying this myth of the Torys being a safe pair of hands while Labour spend other peoples money. how Labour are the party of debt while the Torys act responsible. believing policys is the answer to everything reminds me of the old saying, Madness is repeating the same mistake over and over and expecting a different result, if people want real change for the good then change attitudes, policys come and go, booted out and brought back in continually.
https://twitter.com/Haggis_UK/status/1755662826826297615?t=gOoHByBRFSpjBziVNQ2w4g&s=19

https://twitter.com/ImIncorrigible/status/1755661643634123081?t=3PMvs9WR1Rajalh9CsmMHQ&s=19

She is married to Sharrocks, a fella who makes millions advertising for the Tories . They may as well have Carrie Johnson hosting the the show.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2056 on: Today at 12:32:58 pm »
People on both sides are still so keen to attack Labour for the mess the Tories have made.
They aren't even in power yet.
This is why this country is such a shithole.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2057 on: Today at 12:34:01 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 12:31:00 pm
She is married to Sharrocks, a fella who makes millions advertising for the Tories . They may as well have Carrie Johnson hosting the the show.

She wasn't available so they got one of his other wives in Laura K.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2058 on: Today at 12:37:17 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 12:32:58 pm
People on both sides are still so keen to attack Labour for the mess the Tories have made.
They aren't even in power yet.
Exactly. And I keep hearing Labour wont be any better/different.  How do you know mystic fuckin Meg?
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2059 on: Today at 12:44:01 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 12:32:58 pm
People on both sides are still so keen to attack Labour for the mess the Tories have made.
They aren't even in power yet.
This is why this country is such a shithole.

I don't think this is fair.  People are (rightly) peed off about the flkagship policy ditch.  It doesn't mean that they wont the Tories to win the election, or like the Tories in any way.  They just feel a bit deflated and sad.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2060 on: Today at 12:46:40 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 12:37:17 pm
Exactly. And I keep hearing Labour wont be any better/different.  How do you know mystic fuckin Meg?

I think it just makes people feel better if they voted for Johnson and/or brexit.. or didn't vote at all.
