Just to be clear: Wes Streeting is NOT Jiminy Cricket. But he might be a fan.



I don't usually have a go at Fiona Bruce as she has a difficult job but she was a disgrace last night. if you watch the video she continually interrupts Streeting yet allows the Tory MP to get away with murder, he rambled on for ages , no interruptions, he managed to slip in a few sly digs at Labour which I picked up on at the time yet all went unchallenged, Starmers trying to buy votes, ditching unpopular policys blah blah. ohh piss off.Policys are important so am not saying this as a excuse for Labour to u-turn but policys are also mostly short term as well. Labour can bring in policys to level up when they get in, bring back load of services, help the vulnerable etc the list is long, they always do this when in power but we only enjoy these policys in the short term as the Torys get in and toss them in the bin, again leaving Green Energy out of it as I know people will come back and argue about the point am making arguing about green energy, it's complicated and am not ruling out the importance of policys, we just have to get away from this attitude of them being the be all and all of politics, point is people believe the only reason Labour loose is all down to policys, ive tried to argue against this for years but it never seems to go anywhere and people wonder why we have a right wing destructive governments elected more than a positive change left governments. many don't seem to value the importance of what Labour are trying to achieve right now, forget left wing Labour politics this benefits everyone in the long term no matter what your views are on Labour.The main reason we end up with Tory governments is down to people having this image of the Torys being responsible with the economy, how Labour have this image of spending other peoples money and running out of it, people take this as fact. am sure theres nothing much you can do to change this image people have who have believed this for decades but they are in the minority and will fade away it time, you can change enough people now to make a big difference in the short term, changing this image in the 10s millions of younger people in the long term it would mean the destruction of the Tory party to a minority party. you don't just win them over for 1 election because they like your policys in that election, you win them over at every election for the rest of their lives if they refuse to vote Tory as they have this image of them being irresponsible incompetent liars.The videos below were posted in the Tory thread by Ray K, am sure he won't mind me pinching them and putting it in here as it's relevant to the point am making, it's not only shocking, it shows just how irresponsible the Torys are on the economy, we could end up with another Lizz Truss budget the way things are going, borrowing to buy votes for tax cuts that we can't afford to pay for, it shows just how bad this myth hurts Labour and helps the Torys, Labour are now going to be attacked for irresponsible economic policys that the Torys say will bring more debt and tax rises, it's all over the news yet this hasn't even got a mention, imagine the average voter won't make the connection and will continue to vote Tory in the election after next if the Torys manage to bullshit them enough over Labour spending after the win power.Criticise Labour for dropping policys if you want but we all have to get behind destroying this myth of the Torys being a safe pair of hands while Labour spend other peoples money. how Labour are the party of debt while the Torys act responsible. believing policys is the answer to everything reminds me of the old saying, Madness is repeating the same mistake over and over and expecting a different result, if people want real change for the good then change attitudes, policys come and go, booted out and brought back in continually.