Red_Mist

Reply #2040 on: Today at 09:24:13 am
« Reply #2040 on: Today at 09:24:13 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:06:48 am
The Guardian view on Labours green retreat: wrong, wrong, wrong
Editorial
An editorial from a left leaning paper that doesnt bring some balance by at least mentioning the Liz Truss shitshow is wrong, wrong, wrong.
Nobby Reserve

Reply #2041 on: Today at 09:29:44 am
« Reply #2041 on: Today at 09:29:44 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:18:33 am
Man in red, "With Labour ditching their £28 billion a year on green investment?" #BBCQT

Wes Streeting, "We're being honest about the fact that we can't afford to do the things we'd like to do, that you should place great trust and confidence in Labour" @wesstreeting

"It is no secret since we made the announcement in 2021, the economy has changed for the worse, the cost of borrowing has quadrupled, and that is no small part thanks to the disastrous mini budget by Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng, that ha snot just trashed the nations finances, it means that families across the country are having to make even harder choices"

"Can we deliver it? Can we afford it? The challenge for the next Labour gov is to rebuilt public finances, family finances, to rebuilt our country and services and also to rebuild trust in politics"


"...and I know some big companies that we can outsource all that function to"

Red-Soldier

Reply #2042 on: Today at 09:31:16 am
« Reply #2042 on: Today at 09:31:16 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 09:24:13 am
An editorial from a left leaning paper that doesnt bring some balance by at least mentioning the Liz Truss shitshow is wrong, wrong, wrong.

Of course it's an opinion article.  But, I agree with their opinion.

Left leaning doesn't make it bad, or wrong.  I don't really conform to the economic argument that we cannot afford to invest.  I would say the opposite, that we cannot afford not to.

Perhaps, it's their own self-imposed 'fiscal rules' preventing them from doing so.

If there's one take home message from austerity, is that we need to invest in the country, not cut back.

I'm really gutted about the axing and think it sends out all the wrong messages.  After the past 14 years, it was what we needed.
Red_Mist

Reply #2043 on: Today at 09:41:41 am
« Reply #2043 on: Today at 09:41:41 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:31:16 am
Of course it's an opinion article.  But, I agree with their opinion.

Left leaning doesn't make it bad, or wrong.  I don't really conform to the economic argument that we cannot afford to invest.  I would say the opposite, that we cannot afford not to.

Perhaps, it's their own self-imposed 'fiscal rules' preventing them from doing so.

If there's one take home message from austerity, is that we need to invest in the country, not cut back.

I'm really gutted about the axing and think it sends out all the wrong messages.  After the past 14 years, it was what we needed.
No, being left leaning doesnt make it bad or wrong. Quite the opposite from my own point of view. And I said in my previous reply on the previous page, I agree with a lot of what it and you say. But its lacking that balance for me. No mention of the Tory fuck up. Just all Labours doing, or undoing.
