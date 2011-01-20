« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 46 47 48 49 50 [51]   Go Down

Author Topic: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day  (Read 50629 times)

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,218
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2000 on: Today at 02:27:32 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 02:09:30 pm
It was completely honest. At the time, it was still the policy. Before todays official announcement, (2 days before, 2 weeks before, whenever it doesnt matter) it was still the policy. Otherwise when asked two days ago he would have said, no, today we are officially announcing a change. But he couldnt say that two days ago because theyd clearly planned to say it today.

Do you agree that the main reason they are doing it is because the Tories screwed the finances and have done little since to fix it? Labour couldnt announce this shortly after the Truss shit show. They had to wait and see. They also couldnt leave it much longer than today, as theres a GE later this year probably. So they chose today. Your issue seems partly to be with timing. When wouldve been a better time and why? (Remembering that you cant have a grey area for a while during which you say it is and it isnt. It has to be yes or no when it comes to policy).
I find it impossible to believe that he didn't know on Tuesday that the project was under threat.  It's his flagship policy, it can't have been a snap decision on Wednesday to scrap it.  So when it came up on Tuesday (which he knew it would, it's his flagship policy remember) he must have known that by confirming the policy he was going to look stupid and/or dishonest when there was a real risk of him having to scrap it the day after. 

So it's not just timing.  But if it was timing then I would suggest that just after Truss fucked the economy would have been a good time to say 'hold on a minute, we're living in a different reality now, we're going to have to re-evaluate our policies'.  You absolutely can have a grey area, I don't know where you've got that idea from, it's perfectly possible to say something is under review when the conditions have changed.
Logged

Online LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 483
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2001 on: Today at 02:35:41 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 01:54:44 pm
That the economic conditions you are blaming for the scrapping of the policy were no different on Tuesday when he went onto the radio to reconfirm the policy.  And that for a man who is running out of political dividing lines apart from his supposed honesty and competence, it is not very honest or competent of him.
If the policies made sense on Tuesday they should make sense today. It may not seem affordable to address the climate change concerns now but it will be a helluva lot cheaper than waiting (just as it would have been cheaper to address those issues 20 years ago). Why does green energy always get viewed from a cost rather than a benefit+opportunity perspective? Why can't we be a global leader in something? It feels like Starmer is dancing to the tune of the same right wing economists and opaque funders who have plagued the UK for the past 14 years with their ideas and I have an terrible feeling that he'll deliver a more diluted version of what we've endured under the Tories.
Logged

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,455
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2002 on: Today at 02:57:05 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 02:27:32 pm
I find it impossible to believe that he didn't know on Tuesday that the project was under threat.  It's his flagship policy, it can't have been a snap decision on Wednesday to scrap it.  So when it came up on Tuesday (which he knew it would, it's his flagship policy remember) he must have known that by confirming the policy he was going to look stupid and/or dishonest when there was a real risk of him having to scrap it the day after. 

So it's not just timing.  But if it was timing then I would suggest that just after Truss fucked the economy would have been a good time to say 'hold on a minute, we're living in a different reality now, we're going to have to re-evaluate our policies'.  You absolutely can have a grey area, I don't know where you've got that idea from, it's perfectly possible to say something is under review when the conditions have changed.
Of course he knew. Thats why he said its desperately needed rather than still affordable and were 100% committed to it.

And as for grey areas, I think you missed my point. Something can be under review, but in real terms, its only ever a policy.until it isnt (after the review is complete and an official announcement has been made to change it).

Politicians will squirm and avoid and obfuscate. But one thing they wont say in answer to a question on policy is we dont know. Theyll repeat what the official policy is on that day, until the day it changes to something else.

And to make a decision immediately after the Truss howler wouldve looked daft. You have to wait and see. You couldnt have predicted the depth of damage she caused. If theyd changed policy immediately and then the economic outlook improved, and they said were changing back it would look even worse. A double u-ey.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:06:01 pm by Red_Mist »
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,667
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2003 on: Today at 03:07:47 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:05:43 am
Well, this somewhat perpetuates the problem for Labour. I feel they should be honest with the Great British public about the dreadful state of Government finances, and because the Tories make the situation worse by the day, they are no longer able to sensibly place exact figures upon what they can afford when the do eventually take over. Then they should reiterate a strong commitment to a large green investment programme, and rebuilding of the NHS and schools (and schooling). And although it is vitally important to have a strong green investment programme, the precise figure will depend upon what is affordable and what makes sense from an investment point of view at the time. What is clear is that the longer the Tories stay in power, the worse they make the situation. They should call an election today.

Or some such. Apart from the very large unknowns, voters need to properly understand how extreme the problem has become. They need to know just how much money the Tories have borrowed since 2010, only to be be pissed away. It will take the whole nation pulling together to dig us out of the financial hole created by this incompetent and corrupt Government.


This report explains how there are now 177 UK billionaires and their (inflation-adjusted) collective wealth has risen from £53bn in 1990 to £634bn in 2022.

https://equalitytrust.org.uk/sites/default/files/BillionaireBritain2022_hires.pdf


Devise a way to take 25% of that wealth in a wealth tax (along with targeting others with wealth over £100m) and we would have enough money to repair broken Britain.

99.9% of the population wouldn't have to pay a penny extra in tax.

It's just that no political party has the will to skewer these super-rich parasites.


Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,110
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2004 on: Today at 03:16:59 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 02:27:32 pm
I find it impossible to believe that he didn't know on Tuesday that the project was under threat.  It's his flagship policy, it can't have been a snap decision on Wednesday to scrap it.  So when it came up on Tuesday (which he knew it would, it's his flagship policy remember) he must have known that by confirming the policy he was going to look stupid and/or dishonest when there was a real risk of him having to scrap it the day after. 

So it's not just timing.  But if it was timing then I would suggest that just after Truss fucked the economy would have been a good time to say 'hold on a minute, we're living in a different reality now, we're going to have to re-evaluate our policies'.  You absolutely can have a grey area, I don't know where you've got that idea from, it's perfectly possible to say something is under review when the conditions have changed.
Well yes and that's what he said and has continued saying ever since.
The budget that f.. the economy was in Sept 2022. that's over 16 months ago. Labour did change course straight after the budget, is this is the first time Starmer has cut back on policys based on how bad the economy is, I think we can safely say this is not the first time they have faced attacks for doing it so they must have.  Starmers made the same point over and over, how we will have to see just how bad the situation is when the election comes before we know how much we can spend on policys, you seem to be implying everyone knew what the economic consequences of that budget would be 16 months ago, the election will be after Sept probably, that's 2 yrs after Truss budget and Labour are being accused of not knowing how bad things will be then, nobody could possible predict what the economic situation would be in 2 yrs especially with this incompetent government in charge, like the crash of 2008 it took time for us to see just how bad things would be, growth and investment has stagnated due to Tory incompetence since then, blowing billions, debt has risen.

The question isn't Labour knew how bad the economic situation would be 16 month - 2 yrs before a election, the question is has the economic situation got worse to justify this decision now.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,496
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2005 on: Today at 03:18:33 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:07:47 pm

This report explains how there are now 177 UK billionaires and their (inflation-adjusted) collective wealth has risen from £53bn in 1990 to £634bn in 2022.

https://equalitytrust.org.uk/sites/default/files/BillionaireBritain2022_hires.pdf


Devise a way to take 25% of that wealth in a wealth tax (along with targeting others with wealth over £100m) and we would have enough money to repair broken Britain.

99.9% of the population wouldn't have to pay a penny extra in tax.

It's just that no political party has the will to skewer these super-rich parasites.


It's because they call the shots.

As I keep saying biodiversity loss, climate change, and inequality, are all connected.  We cannot address one, without tackling the others too.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:21:24 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,517
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2006 on: Today at 03:28:17 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:29:19 am
He's a comdedian.  It's called comedy.

That my friend, is entirely subjective.
Logged

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,690
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2007 on: Today at 03:30:13 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:07:47 pm

This report explains how there are now 177 UK billionaires and their (inflation-adjusted) collective wealth has risen from £53bn in 1990 to £634bn in 2022.

https://equalitytrust.org.uk/sites/default/files/BillionaireBritain2022_hires.pdf


Devise a way to take 25% of that wealth in a wealth tax (along with targeting others with wealth over £100m) and we would have enough money to repair broken Britain.

99.9% of the population wouldn't have to pay a penny extra in tax.

It's just that no political party has the will to skewer these super-rich parasites.




Good luck getting at those assets, and to be honest most of those assets would diminish rapidly if you suddenly did make the owners forced sellers.

To be honest things like a 25% wealth tax aren't really serious proposals, you raise a lot less than you expect and you get one chance to do it because after that you've butchered your tax base.

But still its symptomatic of the public position to an extent, people want better services they just don't particularly want to pay for them themselves.

People think that more tax should be paid to fund better public services, its just that not many people seem to think that they should be the ones paying more taxes.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,496
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2008 on: Today at 03:32:06 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 03:28:17 pm
That my friend, is entirely subjective.

Indeed.  Tell that to the posters saying he's not funny  ;)
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,667
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2009 on: Today at 03:38:12 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 03:30:13 pm
Good luck getting at those assets, and to be honest most of those assets would diminish rapidly if you suddenly did make the owners forced sellers.

To be honest things like a 25% wealth tax aren't really serious proposals, you raise a lot less than you expect and you get one chance to do it because after that you've butchered your tax base.



That attitude pisses me off.

A sledgehammer piece of legislation would be required to criminalise non-compliance.

But it's what is needed. These parasites and their wealth-hoarding have fucked the whole country up. Workers have been shafted for decades as the owners of capital snaffled an ever-increasing slice of the proceeds of everyone's collective labours.

Time to reverse the wrong.

If they want to resist, I'm sure we can find alternative uses for the lampposts.



Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,690
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2010 on: Today at 03:39:55 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:38:12 pm


That attitude pisses me off.

A sledgehammer piece of legislation would be required to criminalise non-compliance.

But it's what is needed. These parasites and their wealth-hoarding have fucked the whole country up. Workers have been shafted for decades as the owners of capital snaffled an ever-increasing slice of the proceeds of everyone's collective labours.

Time to reverse the wrong.

If they want to resist, I'm sure we can find alternative uses for the lampposts.





Yes reality pisses a lot of people off.

I thought this was a seriousish thread, and now we're hanging people from the lampposts, I guess I'm out.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:42:32 pm by filopastry »
Logged

Offline Commie Bobbie

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,570
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2011 on: Today at 03:43:24 pm »
Thing is, they've probably only got access to the public finances only very recently - as in days - as such talks with the civil service have only just this past week been given the go-ahead by the c*nt-in-chief, Sunak.

They can promise all sorts, but if there is not any money left due to the Conservative and Unionist Party's financial vandalism, then that is no one's but the Tories fault.
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,667
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2012 on: Today at 03:43:49 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 03:39:55 pm
Yes reality pisses a lot of people off


Defeatism and placing theoretical barriers in front of progress pisses me off.

I get the feeling that some people believe billionaires somehow deserve their obscene wealth.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,924
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2013 on: Today at 04:27:54 pm »
Good to see Labour MPs taking to the airwaves to call it strategically incompetent. Hopefully Wes Streeting gets called a c*nt on Question Time as well.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,644
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2014 on: Today at 04:51:04 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 02:27:32 pm
I find it impossible to believe that he didn't know on Tuesday that the project was under threat.  It's his flagship policy, it can't have been a snap decision on Wednesday to scrap it.  So when it came up on Tuesday (which he knew it would, it's his flagship policy remember) he must have known that by confirming the policy he was going to look stupid and/or dishonest when there was a real risk of him having to scrap it the day after. 

So it's not just timing.  But if it was timing then I would suggest that just after Truss fucked the economy would have been a good time to say 'hold on a minute, we're living in a different reality now, we're going to have to re-evaluate our policies'.  You absolutely can have a grey area, I don't know where you've got that idea from, it's perfectly possible to say something is under review when the conditions have changed.
The Labour leader is not going to announce policy changes on the fly. He would be waiting for all interested parties to sign off on the change, and once done, then the Labour Party can announce the policy change.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,868
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2015 on: Today at 04:55:36 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 03:43:24 pm
Thing is, they've probably only got access to the public finances only very recently - as in days - as such talks with the civil service have only just this past week been given the go-ahead by the c*nt-in-chief, Sunak.

They can promise all sorts, but if there is not any money left due to the Conservative and Unionist Party's financial vandalism, then that is no one's but the Tories fault.

That might be why there have been recent changes in plans then.

Also interesting that Sunak has picked up on various attack lines on Starmer, such as no plan and u turn. Back in the Blair-Brown days, it was that Labour wasn't doing anything for the country, eventually leading to 2016.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,496
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2016 on: Today at 04:56:50 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:43:49 pm

Defeatism and placing theoretical barriers in front of progress pisses me off.

I get the feeling that some people believe billionaires somehow deserve their obscene wealth.

I'm thankful that our historical brothers and sisters, thought differently.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 46 47 48 49 50 [51]   Go Up
« previous next »
 