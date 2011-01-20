« previous next »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:38:26 am
Thats exactly what I said should be up for debate at the beginning of this rather circular debate which now looks like it has literally gone completely full circle.
Well, this somewhat perpetuates the problem for Labour. I feel they should be honest with the Great British public about the dreadful state of Government finances, and because the Tories make the situation worse by the day, they are no longer able to sensibly place exact figures upon what they can afford when the do eventually take over. Then they should reiterate a strong commitment to a large green investment programme, and rebuilding of the NHS and schools (and schooling). And although it is vitally important to have a strong green investment programme, the precise figure will depend upon what is affordable and what makes sense from an investment point of view at the time. What is clear is that the longer the Tories stay in power, the worse they make the situation. They should call an election today.

Or some such. Apart from the very large unknowns, voters need to properly understand how extreme the problem has become. They need to know just how much money the Tories have borrowed since 2010, only to be be pissed away. It will take the whole nation pulling together to dig us out of the financial hole created by this incompetent and corrupt Government.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:05:43 am
Well, this somewhat perpetuates the problem for Labour. I feel they should be honest with the Great British public about the dreadful state of Government finances, and because the Tories make the situation worse by the day, they are no longer able to sensibly place exact figures upon what they can afford when the do eventually take over. Then they should reiterate a strong commitment to a large green investment programme, and rebuilding of the NHS and schools (and schooling). And although it is vitally important to have a strong green investment programme, the precise figure will depend upon what is affordable and what makes sense from an investment point of view at the time. What is clear is that the longer the Tories stay in power, the worse they make the situation. They should call an election today.

Or some such. Apart from the very large unknowns, voters need to properly understand how extreme the problem has become. They need to know just how much money the Tories have borrowed since 2010, only to be be pissed away. It will take the whole nation pulling together to dig us out of the financial hole created by this incompetent and corrupt Government.

100% that.

Will see what the manifesto has to say anyway, although I wouldn't be shocked if it was pretty thin on detail as well, fight the next election on Tory incompetence and leave yourself the freedom of action to do what you want as finance allow and opportunities arise.

Pretty much the Biden strategy in '20, which actually led to a more radical govt on economic issues than many expected.
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 09:09:11 am
But someone has to lead. What kind of position is the UK in to bring other nations along with it if we won't even commit to this pledge? You have to have some moral authority, supported by actual decisive action, if you have ambitions to be a credible advocate of collaborative international action.

It's just another sign of how limited the ambitions and imagination of the Labour leadership are, sadly. They'll be playing a defensive formation even after the Tories are 10-0 down with 2 red cards, "just in case". The country needs radical transformative action, but we've got a party that is scared to have any policies.

Global problem. UK and the Labour party led the away in a widely praised move to get the world out of the hole. Result? Tories in power for over a decade and still carping about it, and us taken out of the EU.

"Someone has to lead". State that if you will, but be aware there are consequences too.
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 08:43:34 am
I had no great issues with the policy, I think it was a laudable goal, but I am equally very conscious of the fact that if the UK moved to net zero tomorrow it would have very little impact on the path of GLOBAL carbon emissions and resulting climate change.

Its unfortunately why I am so negative on our ability to deal with climate change, it requires genuine global collaborative action, in a world which has rarely seemed less equipped to provide it.

I couldn't honestly say that for the UK alone investing in this is a better use of resources than investing in a lot of other infrastructure projects, the physical capital the NHS has to work with, the physical state of schools, public transport, the lack of home building, etc, etc, etc.

Indeed. Labour cannot win this argument and behind the scenes there must have been some agonising.

The optics arent good though. The Tory attack lines have only just begun - on the one hand theyre suggesting its a con, and will be revived once in power, and on the other, that flip-flopping characterises Starmer and Labour. The second allegation is far more damaging, and it sticks.

And all the while, there is genuine poverty and destitution for some British families; this from Gordon Brown in todays Guardian:

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2024/feb/08/child-poverty-britain-anger-gordon-brown?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:40:52 am
Head shaking stuff!

I went to see Jonathon Pie recently (who was brilliant), and like all the things he says, it's a mix of comedy and reality.  He said at the next election, we've got a choice bwtween shit or shite  ;D

This stance is just bonkers.

Labour may have some faults but fuck me they are nothing like the current right wing, utterly corrupt, hate inducing, cronyism infested nazi's, the current Tory party is.

Sunak is only the fucking PM because it's helping feather his wifes nest.
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:27:33 am
This stance is just bonkers.

Labour may have some faults but fuck me they are nothing like the current right wing, utterly corrupt, hate inducing, cronyism infested nazi's, the current Tory party is.

Sunak is only the fucking PM because it's helping feather his wifes nest.

He's a comdedian.  It's called comedy.
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 11:10:02 am
100% that.

Will see what the manifesto has to say anyway, although I wouldn't be shocked if it was pretty thin on detail as well, fight the next election on Tory incompetence and leave yourself the freedom of action to do what you want as finance allow and opportunities arise.

Pretty much the Biden strategy in '20, which actually led to a more radical govt on economic issues than many expected.
It isn't even strategy, is it!? I mean, this is the fucking reality. UK finances are in dire straights. And although it has been made impossible by (ongoing) Tory incompetence for us to provide precise figures, we offer competence and ambition to bring back Great Britain from the financial precipice created by Cameron, May, Johnson, Truss, Sunak and the whole Tory Government. It is time for change and we (and I believe the British people) are ready to take on the responsibility and challenge. When will the Tories get out of the way and allow us to do this?
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 08:14:27 am
Labour will win this election anyway. If they don't, it will be the single biggest electoral failure imaginable, given the ease of pointing to the disastrous outcomes of Tory rule.

I still don't think you get it, though. If we don't have politicians brave enough and honest enough to say that this is the major issue of our time and take drastic action, the consequences - according to pretty much every estimate out there - are calamitous. There won't be "public services", or any viable economy to fund them. Sooner or later governments will have to spend previously unimaginable amounts on doing something about this, and the later that is, the higher the costs. It's the job of leaders to argue the case for that and make sure that it is in people's minds, not kowtow to focus groups and right wing newpapers.

Link the climate to right-now rising food costs, to immigration (if they must), to local air pollution and illness. Tell the public that if we don't take action now, we're not going to have any money for anything down the line. Make an argument for what is clearly the right course of action. That's the job of good leaders. Not this lily-livered display.
IMO Not only Labour will win, Labour will win with a big majority, they could come in and time permitting, spend £50 bill on Green Energy, they could bring in a radical ambitious policys and nobody could stop them. if you think this is about being brave then your not listening to what Labour are saying, it's actually braver to do what they are doing now, Labour could do what many on the left demand and never change course whenever the economy gets worse and they would stroll into the next election without lots of shit being thrown at them, that would be the easy way out not the braver way to do it.
The Torys will say Labour haven't got a plan, bullshit, everything Labour are doing is based on a plan. they will bring stability back to encourage investment and growth, they will not spend spend spend after promising they will only spend what we can afford based on the state of the economy closer to the election.
Labour are taking shit from the Torys and the left today, that all could have been avoided if they had just took the easy way out and just carried on and said nothing. that's the easy way for now, then what happens when the economy gets even worse, when they are forced to bring in budgets trying to bring in more revenue because they are spending more than they promised going into the election. the Torys have a field day going into the following election.
The Torys and the left can throw as much shit as they want but the Torys know it's going to be a different strory going into the election, the only reason Labour are cutting back on their plans is because the Torys have made things even worse, Labours actions over the last few months and the rest of the year hammers that point continually. that message will be taken in by the public come the election. you can call Labour for everything if you want but they are choosing the braver course and standing firm on their plan even though they know the critics will pile on for now, that would be the easy way not the brave way.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:29:19 am
He's a comdedian.  It's called comedy.

It's a message being parroted in the main stream media, "mix of reality and comedy" was your statement sounds like you believed the underlying incorrect message.
Could anyone tell me how much in total it'll cost to repair Britain please?

Forget where the money's coming from, just a rough figure on the cost of sorting out schools, the NHS, roads, rail, care provision and everything else that needs sorting.
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:45:43 am
It's a message being parroted in the main stream media, "mix of reality and comedy" was your statement sounds like you believed the underlying incorrect message.

Grow up.

He's a mix of reality and comedy, and very funny indeed..  If it makes you feel better, he urges people to vote for the person best placed to beat the Tories  :thumbup
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 11:48:19 am
Could anyone tell me how much in total it'll cost to repair Britain please?

Forget where the money's coming from, just a rough figure on the cost of sorting out schools, the NHS, roads, rail, care provision and everything else that needs sorting.

Not sure Debs.  However, I do know where there's a will, there's way.  The magic money tree does exist, it's just whether you choose to give it a shake, or not.

Labour need to borrow to invest, if they don't want to raise money from anywhere else.

No matter where the money comes from, we need investment, asap!
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:55:46 am
Not sure Debs.  However, I do know where there's a will, there's way.  The magic money tree does exist, it's just whether you choose to give it a shake, or not.

I understand that mate, I was just trying to gauge what it would cost to get things back on an even keel for people to start feeling good again.
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 11:48:19 am
Could anyone tell me how much in total it'll cost to repair Britain please?

Forget where the money's coming from, just a rough figure on the cost of sorting out schools, the NHS, roads, rail, care provision and everything else that needs sorting.




In reality, to fix the UK we need to rejoin the EU, tax dickheads and corporations dodging tax, reclaim all the money from tax havens, invest in the infrastructure and people of the country, try and get way more immigration and get a much younger population while cutting down pollution, waste and increasing efficiency.
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 11:48:19 am
Could anyone tell me how much in total it'll cost to repair Britain please?

Forget where the money's coming from, just a rough figure on the cost of sorting out schools, the NHS, roads, rail, care provision and everything else that needs sorting.
Not sure it's possible to really answer that, but according to this we've lost over half a trillion in public spending since they came in, or 91billion per year:

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2023/mar/03/tory-austerity-has-cost-uk-half-a-trillion-pounds-of-public-spending-since-2010

That's from 2019 so probably well over 100billion per year by now to get us back to 2010 levels.

That's just to get the lights back on, probably a lot more to clear up the mess.
So, wait... they are taking the braver course by backing down on pledges?

I see.

Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 12:19:02 pm
So, wait... they are taking the braver course by backing down on pledges?

I see.

According to Oldfordie, yes.
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 12:19:02 pm
So, wait... they are taking the braver course by backing down on pledges?

I see.


Brave Sir Kier bravely ran away...
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 12:24:57 pm
Brave Sir Kier bravely ran away...



Shat the bed, shat the bed, Labour shat the bed..

So apparently now from a Labour MP, the difference between them and Tories is that they will put a line saying they are committed to green energy. Thats it.
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 12:13:59 pm
Not sure it's possible to really answer that, but according to this we've lost over half a trillion in public spending since they came in, or 91billion per year:

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2023/mar/03/tory-austerity-has-cost-uk-half-a-trillion-pounds-of-public-spending-since-2010

That's from 2019 so probably well over 100billion per year by now to get us back to 2010 levels.

That's just to get the lights back on, probably a lot more to clear up the mess.

Thanks mate at least you tried 👍
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 12:19:02 pm
So, wait... they are taking the braver course by backing down on pledges?

I see.
Ive already explained and theres nothing much more I can say if you want to ignore it and put it all down to Labour not being brave, it's the reaction to it, it was easier to carry on and say nothing, no shit thrown at them like it is now, that's the easy and quieter life.
If you want to criticise them for breaking pledges then carry on but you can't put it down to not being brave. am sure the critics will agree with you as well.
I think the long term problem now is making sure they defend themselves on the reasons for this. that should happen now rather than the run up to the election.



It gets worse by the day

    Starmer to scale back home insulation scheme as part of green policy U-turn https://t.co/KPzeOoJ9B8
     Guardian news (@guardiannews) February 8, 2024
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:55:46 am
Not sure Debs.  However, I do know where there's a will, there's way.  The magic money tree does exist, it's just whether you choose to give it a shake, or not.

Labour need to borrow to invest, if they don't want to raise money from anywhere else.

No matter where the money comes from, we need investment, asap!

The problem is that where we are now its not easy just to endlessly go to the market looking for more borrowing if its viewed as not sustainable, Liz Truss already tried and failed.

Bond markets might be slightly more tolerant of borrowing for infra than tax cuts, but there certainly isn't some magic money tree pot of cash in the current bond market, debt is too high and its not being funded at nominal rates anymore.

Debt interest is already a significant proportion of govt spending as a result.
The policy was announced BEFORE Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng trashed the public finances. Nobody could have predicted that level of incompetence. It makes sense to re-evaluate policies on the basis of the new economic reality.
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 01:06:23 pm
The problem is that where we are now its not easy just to endlessly go to the market looking for more borrowing if its viewed as not sustainable, Liz Truss already tried and failed.

Bond markets might be slightly more tolerant of borrowing for infra than tax cuts, but there certainly isn't some magic money tree pot of cash in the current bond market, debt is too high and its not being funded at nominal rates anymore.

Debt interest is already a significant proportion of govt spending as a result.
Yep. British voters need this explaining to them. And how the Tories have degraded our credit rating, making borrowing even more expense than it would be in the present situation where higher returns for loans are now expected, even for countries with impeccable credit ratings (which is not the UK, of course).
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 01:18:25 pm
The policy was announced BEFORE Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng trashed the public finances. Nobody could have predicted that level of incompetence. It makes sense to re-evaluate policies on the basis of the new economic reality.
Indeed. The only problem I have with Labour's position is their failure to get ahead of this.
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 01:18:25 pm
The policy was announced BEFORE Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng trashed the public finances. Nobody could have predicted that level of incompetence. It makes sense to re-evaluate policies on the basis of the new economic reality.

100% there is an extra £70bil or so black hole in public finances and a hyper inflated cost of living crisis.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:29:19 am
He's a comdedian.  It's called comedy.
are we sure? has he ever done anything funny?
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:41:20 pm
Shat the bed, shat the bed, Labour shat the bed..
Labour arent in the bed. Theyre not even in the bedroom. The bedroom door is locked and the Tories and their far left enablers are trying to barricade the door (whilst also shitting all over the bed).
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 01:18:25 pm
The policy was announced BEFORE Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng trashed the public finances. Nobody could have predicted that level of incompetence. It makes sense to re-evaluate policies on the basis of the new economic reality.
Were Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng in power as far back as *checks notes* two days ago when Starmer recommited to the policy?  It has been reconfirmed multiple times in the 18 months or so since they left office.
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 01:34:28 pm
Were Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng in power as far back as *checks notes* two days ago when Starmer recommited to the policy?  It has been reconfirmed multiple times in the 18 months or so since they left office.
A decision has to be made at some point though. Today its been announced. Whats your point?
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 01:18:25 pm
The policy was announced BEFORE Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng trashed the public finances. Nobody could have predicted that level of incompetence. It makes sense to re-evaluate policies on the basis of the new economic reality.

It's the constant indecision that is frustrating though and could have been avoided. How many times in the last week have they contradicted themselves?
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 12:13:59 pm
Not sure it's possible to really answer that, but according to this we've lost over half a trillion in public spending since they came in, or 91billion per year:

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2023/mar/03/tory-austerity-has-cost-uk-half-a-trillion-pounds-of-public-spending-since-2010

That's from 2019 so probably well over 100billion per year by now to get us back to 2010 levels.

That's just to get the lights back on, probably a lot more to clear up the mess.
That's the one that's going to hurt!

So many infrastructure projects have been scaled back or cancelled.  We've had the odd soundbite - extra money for potholes, that kind of thing - but it's usually just distraction tactics.  The ongoing issues with RAAC in schools is the tip of the iceberg and that's only those where they've directly cut the funding.  The problems only stack up further once you account for the indirect problems caused by funding cuts e.g. to local councils and to the arts.

The amount to fix a problem instead of avoiding it in the first place is always much higher.  The impact of that half a trillion in cuts would likely cost 5x that to put right now - both in terms of physical and societal restoration.  Finger in the air; £2.5tn or over 80% of our GDP which, give or take £100bn, would be a doubling of our national debt.

We need to be realistic in that Labour can probably only slow down the rot in the current global climate.  Not being a gang of horrible twats (/Tories) is maybe the best they can offer.  Rebalancing the tax burden to those most able to pay it would be a good start.
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 01:39:53 pm
It's the constant indecision that is frustrating though and could have been avoided. How many times in the last week have they contradicted themselves?
Until a change of policy is officially announced, the old one has to be reconfirmed. Thats just the way it works.
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 01:39:53 pm
It's the constant indecision that is frustrating though and could have been avoided. How many times in the last week have they contradicted themselves?

Is it really indecision? I for one didn't expect this level of utter incompetence from the current ruling party, we seem to lurch from one car crash to another, each seemingly worse than the last for the general public.

If you write policies based on how much you can borrow and gain from tax etc. And then said economy is tanked multiple times, you have to revisit your numbers and at some point you have to unfortunately rip it up as they no longer are viable.
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 01:36:30 pm
A decision has to be made at some point though. Today its been announced. Whats your point?
That the economic conditions you are blaming for the scrapping of the policy were no different on Tuesday when he went onto the radio to reconfirm the policy.  And that for a man who is running out of political dividing lines apart from his supposed honesty and competence, it is not very honest or competent of him.
