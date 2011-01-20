Labour will win this election anyway. If they don't, it will be the single biggest electoral failure imaginable, given the ease of pointing to the disastrous outcomes of Tory rule.



I still don't think you get it, though. If we don't have politicians brave enough and honest enough to say that this is the major issue of our time and take drastic action, the consequences - according to pretty much every estimate out there - are calamitous. There won't be "public services", or any viable economy to fund them. Sooner or later governments will have to spend previously unimaginable amounts on doing something about this, and the later that is, the higher the costs. It's the job of leaders to argue the case for that and make sure that it is in people's minds, not kowtow to focus groups and right wing newpapers.



Link the climate to right-now rising food costs, to immigration (if they must), to local air pollution and illness. Tell the public that if we don't take action now, we're not going to have any money for anything down the line. Make an argument for what is clearly the right course of action. That's the job of good leaders. Not this lily-livered display.



IMO Not only Labour will win, Labour will win with a big majority, they could come in and time permitting, spend £50 bill on Green Energy, they could bring in a radical ambitious policys and nobody could stop them. if you think this is about being brave then your not listening to what Labour are saying, it's actually braver to do what they are doing now, Labour could do what many on the left demand and never change course whenever the economy gets worse and they would stroll into the next election without lots of shit being thrown at them, that would be the easy way out not the braver way to do it.The Torys will say Labour haven't got a plan, bullshit, everything Labour are doing is based on a plan. they will bring stability back to encourage investment and growth, they will not spend spend spend after promising they will only spend what we can afford based on the state of the economy closer to the election.Labour are taking shit from the Torys and the left today, that all could have been avoided if they had just took the easy way out and just carried on and said nothing. that's the easy way for now, then what happens when the economy gets even worse, when they are forced to bring in budgets trying to bring in more revenue because they are spending more than they promised going into the election. the Torys have a field day going into the following election.The Torys and the left can throw as much shit as they want but the Torys know it's going to be a different strory going into the election, the only reason Labour are cutting back on their plans is because the Torys have made things even worse, Labours actions over the last few months and the rest of the year hammers that point continually. that message will be taken in by the public come the election. you can call Labour for everything if you want but they are choosing the braver course and standing firm on their plan even though they know the critics will pile on for now, that would be the easy way not the brave way.