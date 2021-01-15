It was a sensible and pragmatic move to announce it as their flagship policy. Then they have sensibly and pragmatically flirted with dropping the idea over the last few weeks, before sensibly and pragmatically commiting to the policy just this morning. However, the economy has significantly worsened over the course of this afternoon and so the sensible and pragmatic thing to do is to drop it now.



Good way of putting it, doesn't make sense does it, theres no way they can all decide to stay with the policy in the morning then change their mind in the afternoon then have another meeting the following day and the same thing happens again.If theres a fault then it's either down to Labour ministers making the same points differently or being interpreted differently with the choice of words used by the writers of the news reports. we've seen that a few times over the last few weeks.I think Bryant and Starmer have already answered how Labour stand yet within a day or so maybe even hours some reporters are saying Labour u-turn on Green energy, they must never stop gabbing on the phone these Labour MPs.Starmer and Bryant both said The Green energy plans haven't changed, they will happen. so any reports saying Labour drop Green energy is bullshit. so your talking funding and timescale, so if theres any confusion then this will be it.We will see tomorrow according to news.