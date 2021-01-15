« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 44 45 46 47 48 [49]   Go Down

Author Topic: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day  (Read 49186 times)

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,529
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1920 on: Yesterday at 11:44:12 pm »
Posted similar in the Tory thread

They are left with little choice but to reign back on the policy due to the state the Tories have left the public finances in.

I doubt it will be dropped altogether just scaled back with a promise to review once they get a proper look at the state the public purse is in when they win the next election.

There's very little wriggle room and they don't want that to be a millstone round their necks and a distraction in a General Election campaign
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,794
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1921 on: Yesterday at 11:46:26 pm »
Given the media have been reporting loads of conflicting bollocks and not even citing the 'senior sources' then I'll believe what's in it when I see what's in it.

The fucking state of the media in this country nowdays.

The BBC is infest with fucking Tories and the Guardian is infested with people still crying over Corbyn.

Bout time the real journalists took a stand. It's actually probably the Editors but the state of the country is depressing. Getting hard to see what is real and what is vindictive bollocks.
Logged
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 194
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1922 on: Yesterday at 11:58:58 pm »
Can we at least all agree that this isn't a good thing?
Logged

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,857
  • How are we
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1923 on: Today at 12:06:36 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 10:12:48 pm
It was a sensible and pragmatic move to announce it as their flagship policy.  Then they have sensibly and pragmatically flirted with dropping the idea over the last few weeks, before sensibly and pragmatically commiting to the policy just this morning.  However, the economy has significantly worsened over the course of this afternoon and so the sensible and pragmatic thing to do is to drop it now.

;D

And no, I dont really want to laugh, but its all you can do at the end of the day.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,107
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1924 on: Today at 12:18:55 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:26:46 pm
Labour doesnt even trust itself that the economy is safe in their hands.
That was probably one of the most powerful arguments to dispel the myth of the Torys being a safe pair of hands with the economy ive ever come across and that's the point you want to make after reading it.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,794
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1925 on: Today at 12:21:04 am »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Yesterday at 11:58:58 pm
Can we at least all agree that this isn't a good thing?


I think at this stage we need to see what's actually in it once it's released.

The media just seem to be printing any old shite at the moment.
Logged
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,107
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1926 on: Today at 12:40:50 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 10:12:48 pm
It was a sensible and pragmatic move to announce it as their flagship policy.  Then they have sensibly and pragmatically flirted with dropping the idea over the last few weeks, before sensibly and pragmatically commiting to the policy just this morning.  However, the economy has significantly worsened over the course of this afternoon and so the sensible and pragmatic thing to do is to drop it now.
:) Good way of putting it, doesn't make sense does it, theres no way they can all decide to stay with the policy in the morning then change their mind in the afternoon then have another meeting the following day and the same thing happens again.
If theres a fault then it's either down to Labour ministers making the same points differently or being interpreted differently with the choice of words used by the writers of the news reports. we've seen that a few times over the last few weeks.
 I think Bryant and Starmer have already answered how Labour stand yet within a day or so maybe even hours some reporters are saying Labour u-turn on Green energy, they must never stop gabbing on the phone these Labour MPs.  :)
Starmer and Bryant both said The Green energy plans haven't changed, they will happen. so any reports saying Labour drop Green energy is bullshit. so your talking funding and timescale, so if theres any confusion then this will be it.
We will see tomorrow according to news.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:46:19 am by oldfordie »
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,683
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1927 on: Today at 12:48:14 am »
I'm presuming it will move from a guaranteed spend amount to being funded as the public finances allow.
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,529
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1928 on: Today at 12:52:00 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 12:48:14 am
I'm presuming it will move from a guaranteed spend amount to being funded as the public finances allow.
that's what I think will be announced, a way of being seen as prudent
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,529
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1929 on: Today at 12:53:54 am »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Yesterday at 11:58:58 pm
Can we at least all agree that this isn't a good thing?

personally I think it's a sensible move and it won't be dropped completely, it will be scaled back somewhat
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline The Real Rasta

  • Leave Ronaldo alone!!!!!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 523
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1930 on: Today at 02:14:29 am »
The knots some will tie themselves into ::)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 44 45 46 47 48 [49]   Go Up
« previous next »
 