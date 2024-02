Given the media have been reporting loads of conflicting bollocks and not even citing the 'senior sources' then I'll believe what's in it when I see what's in it.



The fucking state of the media in this country nowdays.



The BBC is infest with fucking Tories and the Guardian is infested with people still crying over Corbyn.



Bout time the real journalists took a stand. It's actually probably the Editors but the state of the country is depressing. Getting hard to see what is real and what is vindictive bollocks.