Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day

west_london_red

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #1880 on: Today at 09:46:07 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:32:28 pm
I think the more pressing concern wont be the policy but the fact that Starmer has had his nuts kicked in even before becoming PM. For most of the electorate they dont know really what this policy means but what they will see is a leader flip flopping and being overruled by people in his party.

The party has made him look weak.

Hes in charge of the party so the buck has to stop with him on this. Im on the fence with the actual policy, I dont think was a bad idea, the debate for me is whether £28 billion would be better spent on new hospitals or schools or green infrastructure as the truth is they all need investment, its the flip flop thats annoying because it just plays into the Tories hands of Mr flip flop, human weather vane, doesnt stand for anything etc etc
Circa1892

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #1881 on: Today at 09:47:59 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 09:07:33 pm
Guardian are reporting it to. It just seems bizarre they can't commit one way or another this week. Almost think there is some shenanigans going on within the party, some sort of power play.

A weird power play. I dont get Reeves base. This isnt a Blair-Brown partnership of electoral equals in the party.
killer-heels

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #1882 on: Today at 09:51:06 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:46:07 pm
He’s in charge of the party so the buck has to stop with him on this. I’m on the fence with the actual policy, I don’t think was a bad idea, the debate for me is whether £28 billion would be better spent on new hospitals or schools or green infrastructure as the truth is they all need investment, it’s the flip flop that’s annoying because it just plays into the Tories hands of Mr flip flop, human weather vane, doesn’t stand for anything etc etc

This is a problem because now the Tory HQ will be coming out with lines about how he doesn’t wear the trousers. If ditching the policy was going to happen then he shouldn’t have come out and reiterated a commitment to it a couple of days ago. Today both Bryant and Phillipson were unequivocal that it was staying.

I’ve always said that Reeves is going to be a problem for the party and this has proved it further. She is dangerous and I don’t trust her. There has always been questions about how good Starmer is as a politician and whether he knows anything about economic policy. There is a big hole in that as well.
Last Edit: Today at 09:52:46 pm by killer-heels
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #1883 on: Today at 09:53:36 pm
In PMQs today Sunak kept going on about  a £28b tax increase, Labour may have shat the bed, if it thinks the electorate will conflate the Green investment with a direct hike in tax
killer-heels

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #1884 on: Today at 09:56:06 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:53:36 pm
In PMQs today Sunak kept going on about  a £28b tax increase, Labour may have shat the bed, if it thinks the electorate will conflate the Green investment with a direct hike in tax

You are probably right. That line was used by Trott as well, seems like the Tories have put a new and effective angle to that and scared the shit out Labour.

That story has now made it to the main story on the Beeb, on the night that Brianna Ghey‘s father has demanded that Sunak apologises.
Last Edit: Today at 09:58:30 pm by killer-heels
Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #1885 on: Today at 10:02:10 pm
So all the Tories have to do is to say that ANY investment suggested by Labour is "a tax hike" and Labour will retract it? I mean, it's hardly the bold new party that will transform Britain if that is all it takes to dissuade them, is it?

How difficult is it to just stand your ground, argue a case, and point to the scale of the climate crisis, whilst assuring ordinary voters that this won't make them poorer via taxation? If you can't win arguments against Rishi and a government that has catastrophically failed to do anything positive for 13 years, then you really aren't up to much.

killer-heels

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #1886 on: Today at 10:04:41 pm
On the plus side, I do love seeing politicians squirm and try their best to weasel their way out of these things and that includes non Tories as well. Can’t wait for the political round tomorrow, wonder who they will get out to talk this through?

Lucy Powell? oldfordie?
RedDeadRejection

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #1887 on: Today at 10:12:42 pm
Any chance the U-turn is just a feign so not to give the Tufton Twats ammo leading into an election?
Lusty

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #1888 on: Today at 10:12:48 pm
It was a sensible and pragmatic move to announce it as their flagship policy.  Then they have sensibly and pragmatically flirted with dropping the idea over the last few weeks, before sensibly and pragmatically commiting to the policy just this morning.  However, the economy has significantly worsened over the course of this afternoon and so the sensible and pragmatic thing to do is to drop it now.
jillcwhomever

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #1889 on: Today at 10:14:57 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:46:07 pm
Hes in charge of the party so the buck has to stop with him on this. Im on the fence with the actual policy, I dont think was a bad idea, the debate for me is whether £28 billion would be better spent on new hospitals or schools or green infrastructure as the truth is they all need investment, its the flip flop thats annoying because it just plays into the Tories hands of Mr flip flop, human weather vane, doesnt stand for anything etc etc

Unless we do something to stop the deterioration in the planet whether it be pollution, fossil fuels, pesticide's it won't matter how many hospitals you build when more and more people succumb to various conditions, caused by the very thing that no politician seems willing to even attempt to tackle.
killer-heels

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #1890 on: Today at 10:16:01 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:14:57 pm
Unless we do something to stop the deterioration in the planet whether it be pollution, fossil fuels, pesticide's it won't matter how many hospitals you build when more and more people succumb to various conditions, caused by the very thing that no politician seems willing to even attempt to tackle.

Fiscal rules innit.
oldfordie

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #1891 on: Today at 10:20:03 pm
I read this the other day. the Torys have added £1.637 bill to the UKs National debt since 2010. that's  more than a average £118 bill a year for 14yrs but Labours plan to put us in £28 bill debt to save the planet is going to tip us into destitution.

Another replied which sums up this Tory government to me.
Joseph Goerbels saying.
Accuse the other side of which you are guilty.

Torys laughing today over Labours plan on debt putting up taxes, this is the party who have put us in more debt in their term of office than all Governments in history combined ,this is the party who have raised taxes to their highest rate since WW2 to pay for their debts,  they had more than doubled the debt Labour left them years before Covid came along. I wish someone would shatter this illusion of the Torys being a safe pair of hands.
Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #1892 on: Today at 10:21:46 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:14:57 pm
Unless we do something to stop the deterioration in the planet whether it be pollution, fossil fuels, pesticide's it won't matter how many hospitals you build when more and more people succumb to various conditions, caused by the very thing that no politician seems willing to even attempt to tackle.

Precisely. And Labour can't even stand by this pledge, which no one was criticising other than a few Tories, and which is easy to defend. We're utterly doomed without politicians of substance, and it doesn't look at all like Starmer is one.

I'll vote for them, but I can't say it will be with any real hope. They will slow down the rate of wealth transfer to the super rich, not be totally driven by ideas of privatisation, and generally be less unpleasant than the Tories over the last 13 years. Beyond that, they look like they'll steer the ship safely and fairly right onto the fucking huge rocks that everyone can see, because otherwise the Daily Mail might complain a bit.
Lusty

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #1893 on: Today at 10:23:29 pm
It's been a rough 18 hours ;D

killer-heels

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #1894 on: Today at 10:26:46 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 10:20:03 pm
I read this the other day. the Torys have added £1.637 bill to the UKs National debt since 2010. that's  more than a average £118 bill a year for 14yrs but Labours plan to put us in £28 bill debt to save the planet is going to tip us into destitution.

Another replied which sums up this Tory government to me.
Joseph Goerbels saying.
Accuse the other side of which you are guilty.

Torys laughing today over Labours plan on debt putting up taxes, this is the party who have put us in more debt in their term of office than all Governments in history combined ,this is the party who have raised taxes to their highest rate since WW2 to pay for their debts,  they had more than doubled the debt Labour left them years before Covid came along. I wish someone would shatter this illusion of the Torys being a safe pair of hands.

Labour doesnt even trust itself that the economy is safe in their hands.
west_london_red

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #1895 on: Today at 10:30:04 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:14:57 pm
Unless we do something to stop the deterioration in the planet whether it be pollution, fossil fuels, pesticide's it won't matter how many hospitals you build when more and more people succumb to various conditions, caused by the very thing that no politician seems willing to even attempt to tackle.

And if your seriously ill or one of the 7 million people on waiting lists theres a chance that ship has already sailed and your priorities are the short term rather then the longer term.
west_london_red

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #1896 on: Today at 10:31:13 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 10:20:03 pm
I read this the other day. the Torys have added £1.637 bill to the UKs National debt since 2010. that's  more than a average £118 bill a year for 14yrs but Labours plan to put us in £28 bill debt to save the planet is going to tip us into destitution.

Another replied which sums up this Tory government to me.
Joseph Goerbels saying.
Accuse the other side of which you are guilty.

Torys laughing today over Labours plan on debt putting up taxes, this is the party who have put us in more debt in their term of office than all Governments in history combined ,this is the party who have raised taxes to their highest rate since WW2 to pay for their debts,  they had more than doubled the debt Labour left them years before Covid came along. I wish someone would shatter this illusion of the Torys being a safe pair of hands.

Debt was 40% of GDP when Labour left office, its now 100%. They keep going on about the £400 billion they borrowed for Covid but that still leaves about a trillion quid they borrowed before that.
killer-heels

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #1897 on: Today at 10:35:01 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:31:13 pm
Debt was 40% of GDP when Labour left office, its now 100%. They keep going on about the £400 billion they borrowed for Covid but that still leaves about a trillion quid they borrowed before that.

Covid gives them an out on that however because once you start using those figures people have switched off.
jillcwhomever

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #1898 on: Today at 10:37:58 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:30:04 pm
And if your seriously ill or one of the 7 million people on waiting lists theres a chance that ship has already sailed and your priorities are the short term rather then the longer term.

I'm not saying new hospitals don't need to be built, but we already have a shortage of staff, as many of the doctors have left the UK after Brexit. You called the policy short term, I would disagree. If you are working to control what is in the air, what we're breathing in, even a small improvement will help combat more people being affected by asthma and the various other conditions which are rising steeply.
west_london_red

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #1899 on: Today at 10:43:20 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:37:58 pm
I'm not saying new hospitals don't need to be built, but we already have a shortage of staff, as many of the doctors have left the UK after Brexit. You called the policy short term, I would disagree. If you are working to control what is in the air, what we're breathing in, even a small improvement will help combat more people being affected by asthma and the various other conditions which are rising steeply.

I think youve misunderstood, the short term is trying to fix the NHS and hospitals, tackling climate change is the long term.
