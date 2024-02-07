So all the Tories have to do is to say that ANY investment suggested by Labour is "a tax hike" and Labour will retract it? I mean, it's hardly the bold new party that will transform Britain if that is all it takes to dissuade them, is it?
How difficult is it to just stand your ground, argue a case, and point to the scale of the climate crisis, whilst assuring ordinary voters that this won't make them poorer via taxation? If you can't win arguments against Rishi and a government that has catastrophically failed to do anything positive for 13 years, then you really aren't up to much.