I read this the other day. the Torys have added £1.637 bill to the UKs National debt since 2010. that's more than a average £118 bill a year for 14yrs but Labours plan to put us in £28 bill debt to save the planet is going to tip us into destitution.



Another replied which sums up this Tory government to me.

Joseph Goerbels saying.

Accuse the other side of which you are guilty.



Torys laughing today over Labours plan on debt putting up taxes, this is the party who have put us in more debt in their term of office than all Governments in history combined ,this is the party who have raised taxes to their highest rate since WW2 to pay for their debts, they had more than doubled the debt Labour left them years before Covid came along. I wish someone would shatter this illusion of the Torys being a safe pair of hands.