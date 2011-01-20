« previous next »
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Yesterday at 05:23:40 pm
Quote from: CornerFlag on Yesterday at 05:15:24 pm
Wilson and Callaghan were about on par with him, weren't they?  Brown too.
Not really convinced brown was.  Callaghan doesnt count as he didnt win. Wilson?  Maybe but that was 60odd years ago
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Yesterday at 05:29:22 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:23:40 pm
Not really convinced brown was.  Callaghan doesnt count as he didnt win. Wilson?  Maybe but that was 60odd years ago
I'd argue Brown is at the very least on par with Starmer's position politically  Wilson was PM in '76, so not even 50 years ago, and Callaghan can surely count given his being leader of the Labour Party at Wilson's resignation, so that would rule out Brown too given that criteria.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Yesterday at 05:35:51 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 02:40:43 pm

Labour cannot put any policies into place unless in power.

I don't see any evidence that Labour are moving to the right. That appears to be the perception of few, but mainly comes across as 'they aren't as left as they "should be"'

That isn't moving right, that's a section of Labour Supporters (or not) that want the Party to be in a certain space.

As has been pointed out, Labour has, as a party very rarely if ever been in power in that space that is desired from what I can tell?

Distancing themselves from striking workers takes them to the right whether they think its true or not.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Yesterday at 06:04:29 pm
Quote from: CornerFlag on Yesterday at 05:15:24 pm
Wilson and Callaghan were about on par with him, weren't they?  Brown too.

Agree.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Yesterday at 06:15:58 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 01:48:03 pm

I didn't call you a centrist, Fordie, let alone use it as a smear. I pointed out that you've absorbed this idea that Labour must be primarily centrist, and so every pledge they drop is essential to winning an election, at which point...what? They're going to draw up a completely new set of more radical principles? Or maybe that'll happen in the second term? Either way, it's a fantasy based on nothing but blind faith that you feel compelled to defend without a shred of evidence, while attacking the non-believers. Because, as you put it, Labour are 'good' and Tories are 'bad,' and no one should ask any questions beyond that or think any deeper. And that's not a religion?

As for the rest, that's what I've been arguing for: Labour driving a change in attitude and presenting a viable alternative to Conservatism. The problem is they aren't doing it. They're promoting themselves as a safe pair of hands, too craven to attack Conservatism itself because they're terrified of The Sun. They aren't even arguing about NHS privatisation FFS. But coming out in favour of the Green Investment plan is a good thing, let's hope we see a lot more of it.
I don't see how it can be taken any other way, am sure everyone who read your post understood what you were saying . you were saying I believe Labour should be Centrists and I believe this is pure and good. am not going to believe Labour should be Centerist and this is pure and good if am not a Centerist myself am I.


Ive explained my opinion on this a few times over the last year or so but here goes again as. it's important, it shows the influence the far left have had on people over the last few years, whatever my opinion is, it's not centrist. The Labour party is not centrist, the Labour party is center left, it consists of 3 factions, center left, left wing and far left, , people want to ask themselves where this view of the Labour party being just a Centerist and left wing come from. who benefits from this and how.  we see the reasons why every time a crank gets kicked out the party,
Starmers Labour are attacked as being centists who want to purge the party of left wingers, it's the Starmer centrists v the left battle. anyone who opposes Starmers Labour is a left winger, anyone who supports Starmers Labour is a Centerist, how the centrists all want to purge the party of left wingers, it's actually quiet clever tactic by the far left, they can rid themselves of the crank tag and all class themselves as Left wingers. attack Labour for purging the party of left wingers when they get booted out.
This is a new attitude by the far left, they've done away with the Your not a proper socialist attacks of the past .

Ive also explained am not against radical policys, am against Labour leaving themselves wide open to attacks that cost them elections,  we have spent decades believing it's all about policys,  it's not that simple and I soon found out Starmer thinks like this as well, this is why I support Starmer, it really has nothing to do with not supporting radical policy, it's complicated as Politics is complicated, I believe someone can have left wing and right views depending on the issue. they are on the right when it comes to defence and crime but that's not what we are really talking about and not important now, I also think people in this country are on the left when it comes to socialist policys, the public are all in favour of the NHS and welfare/care because it's a safety net and the decent thing to do, hold a referendum and I think we all know the result would be overwhelmingly in support of these policys but politics is complicated, things are not that simple so just putting these policys forward and expecting to win is not enough. the right started to convince people this is a dream. it's nice but we have to face facts we can't afford to pay for it. austerity won the argument and in came the cuts to care and NHS. the more things got worse the more the right said we have to find a better way to fund the NHS and people who fully support the NHS believed we have to accept they are right sadly.  so it wasn't about people being opposed to these Socialist policys it was about the right wining the argument to attack these policys to the point of wiping them out. now we can say we shouldn't be afraid of the right wing media etc etc. last few weeks have shown even left wingers on here fall for it as well and pile into Labour. it's about tactics as well, Starmers had the Torys pulling their hair out in frustration, he refuses to take the battle into a area the Torys have a chance of gaining support, he refuses to give the Torys the ammo to dictate public opinion. it's all played a part in destroying the Torys image. play it wrong and they destroy Labours image.

It's not that am against radical policys and I would support Starmers Labour if he believed he could implement those radical policys without any problems so obviously whatever he puts forward will be something i think he knows he can defend and implement. this is not down to blind loyalty, it's because I believe he understands what needs to be done tactically to win, what needs to be done to destroy the Torys image, that is something I can really get behind.
I had wrote a longer more boring post but my points about why I support Starmers Labour have just been skimmed over and people still want to argue I don't support this or that policy. and they keep coming back as the reason I support Starmer because he wont argue for them right now either,  it's not about I think he has the right policys, it would be easy to draw up a manifesto, he could copy and paste some of the last few Manifestos, job done,  I support him because he has shown he understands the problems of the past and what needs to be done to win in the future. the policys will come alright but arguing we have the overton window right now ignores the massive job he has on his hands trying to get the country stable again, trying to bring in the revenue and win the following election so he can justify a more radical Manifesto going into the following election, the foresight to see if he gets it wrong it will be ammo for all sides to pile into Labour,
 

What I find sad is you've argued I support Labour in blind faith, am leaving Starmer out of this now, it's about my support for the Labour party,  that to me shows just how bad things have got over the last few yrs. some of the people calling for all this radical ambitious change don't disagree either,. that's a big step backwards to me, the Torys will be over the moon if this is the attitude in the future, they know they will loose the election but it's not as bad as it could be if people get back to deciding who to vote for when the Manifestos come out.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Yesterday at 06:30:27 pm
On economics, Callaghan was not in any way leftish. He was the first PM to try to utilise the right-wing economic theory of 'Monetarism'.

Wilson got progressively less left as he got older.

Brown leaned more 'third way' than anything, which is definitely right-of-centre. He was a tax-cutter by instinct and the driver of the terrible PFI/PPP, which gave blank cheques to greedy c*nt corporations, which privatising thousands of jobs.





Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Yesterday at 06:44:12 pm
Kier Starmer is responsible for all terrorism, the genocide in gaza, the broken economy and us being overrun by pedo gangs. He is also a secret Tory Communist.
I learnt this from both the left and the rights twatter.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Yesterday at 06:57:35 pm
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 06:44:12 pm
Kier Starmer is responsible for all terrorism, the genocide in gaza, the broken economy and us being overrun by pedo gangs. He is also a secret Tory Communist.
I learnt this from both the left and the rights twatter.

Twitter is best ignored.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Yesterday at 11:04:21 pm
Ive never been sure about the prowess of Starmer as a politician. But as time goes on, hes shown some.  Hes won full control of the Labour Party, genuinely quite an achievement that is (you May think its a bad one or a good one, but still an achievement)

I wonder if hes perhaps more effective than he is showy.  Time will tell.  I hope so. He seems quite normal for a politician
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Yesterday at 11:57:07 pm
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 06:44:12 pm
Kier Starmer is responsible for all terrorism, the genocide in gaza, the broken economy and us being overrun by pedo gangs. He is also a secret Tory Communist.
I learnt this from both the left and the rights twatter.

It does make me laugh that the left hate him so much that they'd ultimately prefer ending up with another Tory government.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 09:08:38 am
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Yesterday at 05:35:51 pm
Distancing themselves from striking workers takes them to the right whether they think its true or not.

I'm not sure what that means?
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 09:24:48 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:08:38 am
I'm not sure what that means?

You said you don't see evidence of Labour moving to the right. Not supporting us on a picket shows me otherwise. Whilst I understand why, it's still disheartening all the same.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 10:45:05 am
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Today at 09:24:48 am
You said you don't see evidence of Labour moving to the right. Not supporting us on a picket shows me otherwise. Whilst I understand why, it's still disheartening all the same.


In what way didn't they support you compared to every other Labour government?
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 11:12:18 am
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Today at 09:24:48 am
You said you don't see evidence of Labour moving to the right. Not supporting us on a picket shows me otherwise. Whilst I understand why, it's still disheartening all the same.
So that would make every worker involved in the dispute who votes against strike action right wing as well, not a great argument for strike action is it. vote to strike otherwise your a Tory. I would tell them to piss off if that was the argument to strike. nobody would argue that would they as they know it's ludicrous but that seems to be the argument to claim Labour have moved to the right, support the strike and stand on the picket lines otherwise your a Tory= vote to strike other wise your a Tory.
You can claim it's a move to the right as many times as you want that still doesn't mean your right.
If Labour told strikers they shouldn't strike because they are lucky to have a job then that would be a move to the right, it would mean they are trying to take away the right to strike which is a political stance.






























Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 01:22:24 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:12:18 am
So that would make every worker involved in the dispute who votes against strike action right wing as well, not a great argument for strike action is it. vote to strike otherwise your a Tory. I would tell them to piss off if that was the argument to strike. nobody would argue that would they as they know it's ludicrous but that seems to be the argument to claim Labour have moved to the right, support the strike and stand on the picket lines otherwise your a Tory= vote to strike other wise your a Tory.
You can claim it's a move to the right as many times as you want that still doesn't mean your right.
If Labour told strikers they shouldn't strike because they are lucky to have a job then that would be a move to the right, it would mean they are trying to take away the right to strike which is a political stance.

Uh, no. Congrats on continually going off on tandems though. And the left are the radicalized ones apparently...
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 01:27:42 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:12:18 am
So that would make every worker involved in the dispute who votes against strike action right wing as well, not a great argument for strike action is it. vote to strike otherwise your a Tory. I would tell them to piss off if that was the argument to strike. nobody would argue that would they as they know it's ludicrous but that seems to be the argument to claim Labour have moved to the right, support the strike and stand on the picket lines otherwise your a Tory= vote to strike other wise your a Tory.
You can claim it's a move to the right as many times as you want that still doesn't mean your right.
If Labour told strikers they shouldn't strike because they are lucky to have a job then that would be a move to the right, it would mean they are trying to take away the right to strike which is a political stance.

Some of the unions, even including major ones, tend Tory in elections. And even some of the supposedly left wing ones supported Brexit in 2016. I've seen someone threatening Labour with withholding union funds if Labour didn't turn away from Starmer and towards their favoured candidate, and their union voted Tory more than any other party in 2019.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 01:31:48 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:45:05 am
In what way didn't they support you compared to every other Labour government?

I mean. Red herring fallacy aside. I had my local labour mp on the picket in 2009 during Royal Mail dispute. May have been 2010. Now labour were instructed not to be seen on pickets during our rail dispute. Even if aslef are unaffiliated it still shows me that is evidence of them moving to the right in comparison to the last leader.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 01:34:47 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:27:42 pm
Some of the unions, even including major ones, tend Tory in elections. And even some of the supposedly left wing ones supported Brexit in 2016. I've seen someone threatening Labour with withholding union funds if Labour didn't turn away from Starmer and towards their favoured candidate, and their union voted Tory more than any other party in 2019.

Brexit has been a huge blind spot for unions admittedly. Even Mick Lynch tied himself in knots defending it. But, Brexit isn't a right/left issue, it's an educational one. And workers were easily manipulated just as much as anyone. Plus Unions have a responsibility to represent there workers and ones like Unite predominantly supported Brexit. Depressingly.
