

I didn't call you a centrist, Fordie, let alone use it as a smear. I pointed out that you've absorbed this idea that Labour must be primarily centrist, and so every pledge they drop is essential to winning an election, at which point...what? They're going to draw up a completely new set of more radical principles? Or maybe that'll happen in the second term? Either way, it's a fantasy based on nothing but blind faith that you feel compelled to defend without a shred of evidence, while attacking the non-believers. Because, as you put it, Labour are 'good' and Tories are 'bad,' and no one should ask any questions beyond that or think any deeper. And that's not a religion?



As for the rest, that's what I've been arguing for: Labour driving a change in attitude and presenting a viable alternative to Conservatism. The problem is they aren't doing it. They're promoting themselves as a safe pair of hands, too craven to attack Conservatism itself because they're terrified of The Sun. They aren't even arguing about NHS privatisation FFS. But coming out in favour of the Green Investment plan is a good thing, let's hope we see a lot more of it.



I don't see how it can be taken any other way, am sure everyone who read your post understood what you were saying . you were saying I believe Labour should be Centrists and I believe this is pure and good. am not going to believe Labour should be Centerist and this is pure and good if am not a Centerist myself am I.Ive explained my opinion on this a few times over the last year or so but here goes again as. it's important, it shows the influence the far left have had on people over the last few years, whatever my opinion is, it's not centrist. The Labour party is not centrist, the Labour party is center left, it consists of 3 factions, center left, left wing and far left, , people want to ask themselves where this view of the Labour party being just a Centerist and left wing come from. who benefits from this and how. we see the reasons why every time a crank gets kicked out the party,Starmers Labour are attacked as being centists who want to purge the party of left wingers, it's the Starmer centrists v the left battle. anyone who opposes Starmers Labour is a left winger, anyone who supports Starmers Labour is a Centerist, how the centrists all want to purge the party of left wingers, it's actually quiet clever tactic by the far left, they can rid themselves of the crank tag and all class themselves as Left wingers. attack Labour for purging the party of left wingers when they get booted out.This is a new attitude by the far left, they've done away with the Your not a proper socialist attacks of the past .Ive also explained am not against radical policys, am against Labour leaving themselves wide open to attacks that cost them elections, we have spent decades believing it's all about policys, it's not that simple and I soon found out Starmer thinks like this as well, this is why I support Starmer, it really has nothing to do with not supporting radical policy, it's complicated as Politics is complicated, I believe someone can have left wing and right views depending on the issue. they are on the right when it comes to defence and crime but that's not what we are really talking about and not important now, I also think people in this country are on the left when it comes to socialist policys, the public are all in favour of the NHS and welfare/care because it's a safety net and the decent thing to do, hold a referendum and I think we all know the result would be overwhelmingly in support of these policys but politics is complicated, things are not that simple so just putting these policys forward and expecting to win is not enough. the right started to convince people this is a dream. it's nice but we have to face facts we can't afford to pay for it. austerity won the argument and in came the cuts to care and NHS. the more things got worse the more the right said we have to find a better way to fund the NHS and people who fully support the NHS believed we have to accept they are right sadly. so it wasn't about people being opposed to these Socialist policys it was about the right wining the argument to attack these policys to the point of wiping them out. now we can say we shouldn't be afraid of the right wing media etc etc. last few weeks have shown even left wingers on here fall for it as well and pile into Labour. it's about tactics as well, Starmers had the Torys pulling their hair out in frustration, he refuses to take the battle into a area the Torys have a chance of gaining support, he refuses to give the Torys the ammo to dictate public opinion. it's all played a part in destroying the Torys image. play it wrong and they destroy Labours image.It's not that am against radical policys and I would support Starmers Labour if he believed he could implement those radical policys without any problems so obviously whatever he puts forward will be something i think he knows he can defend and implement. this is not down to blind loyalty, it's because I believe he understands what needs to be done tactically to win, what needs to be done to destroy the Torys image, that is something I can really get behind.I had wrote a longer more boring post but my points about why I support Starmers Labour have just been skimmed over and people still want to argue I don't support this or that policy. and they keep coming back as the reason I support Starmer because he wont argue for them right now either, it's not about I think he has the right policys, it would be easy to draw up a manifesto, he could copy and paste some of the last few Manifestos, job done, I support him because he has shown he understands the problems of the past and what needs to be done to win in the future. the policys will come alright but arguing we have the overton window right now ignores the massive job he has on his hands trying to get the country stable again, trying to bring in the revenue and win the following election so he can justify a more radical Manifesto going into the following election, the foresight to see if he gets it wrong it will be ammo for all sides to pile into Labour,What I find sad is you've argued I support Labour in blind faith, am leaving Starmer out of this now, it's about my support for the Labour party, that to me shows just how bad things have got over the last few yrs. some of the people calling for all this radical ambitious change don't disagree either,. that's a big step backwards to me, the Torys will be over the moon if this is the attitude in the future, they know they will loose the election but it's not as bad as it could be if people get back to deciding who to vote for when the Manifestos come out.