Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Yesterday at 12:04:33 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 12:25:20 am
Heard it all now, the reason Starmer isn't being more radical is because the left is attacking him for not being radical enough ;D

The majority of the country need to vote Labour for Labour to get in. Most of the country are conservatives (With a small c)

The right-wing media don't fight fairly. The companies employed by them fight dirty on social media.

If Labour went full on socialist with a range of admirable socialists reforms then I don't think it'll take much for the people that run the analytics to target and spook people that may have voted Labour to reconsider their options.

If you doubt this then where have you been living for the past couple of decades. Might be worth having a look at sources and organisations like the Daily Mail, The Express, The Times, Cambridge Analytica, Facebook, X, GB News, Talk TV, a swathe of right-wing radio stations (But some interspersed with contrasting views like LBC for instance)

The 'left' tends to 'fight fairly' using education, facts, figures, reasonable and reasoned debate and appealing to people's view of the world 'everyone is not all in it for themselves', 'the average person isn't a lazy dickhead', 'people are fair and reasonable generally', 'immigrants should be welcomed and allowed to help the country thrive', 'open borders are better than big walls' and so on. People are treated like people and reasoned with as people.

The 'right' tends to scaremonger, upset people, make people frightened and angry - the aim is to change a person into a member of a mob and then appeal to that mob. You see it every day - frightened and upset and angry people phoning into places like LBC and then when challenged on what they are saying, completely unable to articulate what they mean and why.

I'd say that in such an environment, it seems reasonable that Labour take a central ground and don't give the 'right' all the ammo they are desperate for. I've been quite amused by just how pissed off they are with Starmer and Labour - who daily makes them look like clueless, thick bastards with no idea what they are doing.

This idea sums up where I'm at with what's happening at present: "Never interrupt your enemy while he is in the process of making a mistake."
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Yesterday at 01:17:42 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:54:35 am
I don't know that the 'unintended problems' are and can't seem to find them on a quick search.

Regardless of that, though, don't you feel that, before he committed himself to the policy (and Reeves did, too, in a 2022 speech) someone within the Labour team should have looked into the possibility of 'unintended problems'?

To announce categorically that Labour will end the charitable status of fee-paying schools, then a year later say "actually, we're not going to end that status, and instead just impose VAT on fees and remove rates relief" is bad optics.




Although each of those is required and would be welcomed, that very modest policy suite isn't even the Tory idea of levelling-up. And if that's the extent of Labour's ambitions on it, then I despair.
They must have, I think it's more down to someone pointing out something out to them, receiving gifts rather than charging as way to get around while the lower class private schools being forced to pass on bigger fees, the Etons schools would be fine. something like that, Labour got around it by going for the bottom line, I see no reason why they would lie about this. why would they. obviously the haters will say because they are on the side of the elite, if people believe that then they are no different to Trump MAGA supporters to me and like MAGA supporters there is absolutely nothing Labour can do if people think like that.

I hear people saying it's bad optics and people nodding along but I don't think it's that bad if they have the courage to stick their hand up and say we have got this wrong as something unforeseen has been brought to our attention rather than plough on to save face, not 1 bit of damage has been done. it makes a change to what we've had over the last few yrs from the Torys. ive never been one to just nod along with some one liner that dismisses so much common sense that can apply to many things at a stroke.  ploughing on with stupid failed policys everybody knows have failed just because it's bad optics is dismissing common sense at a stroke, I have more respect for a politician who changes their mind when the evidence shows they are wrong before any damage has been done, I agree with your point of being sure the policy works by doing research first but it  can still happen, thats what unintended consequence means, nobody saw it coming until it was brought to their attention.

Who said the ending of Zero hour contracts was the limit of their ambitions? my point was only promising what they know the can deliver, they've made these important promises and they will deliver on it.
The point am making is not's being recognised as people are not willing to praise them for what they achieve, they just want to attack them for what they don't bring in, I actually think upping the min wage so much is brave, it will bring problems, inflation and unemployment may rise, I hope people will be understanding if it happens, they can't have it both ways. it took us decades to get here and it would be foolish to assume changing it overnight wont bring problems.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Yesterday at 01:50:58 pm
Quote from: Snail on February  2, 2024, 10:32:03 pm
It's a bleak time to be breathing oxygen.
Better than the alternative though eh  I'd ask if everthing is alright but I know it Isn't.
The whole World is going to sh* t and no single person or political party is going to change that.
On a individual or personal level we can but hope there's a golden sky at the end of the storm.

Take care dear... Illegitimi Non Carborundum.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Yesterday at 02:42:49 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on February  4, 2024, 10:57:38 pm
Who cares? Is there anyone in this thread who seriously thinks they won't drop it or water it down before the election? So why should anyone bother to take it seriously?

Out of interest, if Labour did what you seemingly want and presented a completely socialist and driving set of pledges to do all the things you want and the country voted against them and kept the Tories in, is that seen as a win for Labour and the country?
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Yesterday at 02:58:05 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 02:42:49 pm
Out of interest, if Labour did what you seemingly want and presented a completely socialist and driving set of pledges to do all the things you want and the country voted against them and kept the Tories in, is that seen as a win for Labour and the country?

Mate.  I'm not sure that's what he's saying at all.  He's just making the point that they've dropped or watered down, most of the things they said, they would do (not what he wants them to do).  That's the point.

Faith is easily lost and takes a long time to build up, again.

They dropped their flagship policy, last week.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Yesterday at 03:16:56 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 02:42:49 pm
Out of interest, if Labour did what you seemingly want and presented a completely socialist and driving set of pledges to do all the things you want and the country voted against them and kept the Tories in, is that seen as a win for Labour and the country?
I never said I want 'a completely socialist and driving set of pledges', this is something you've inferred because you've talked yourself into believing any criticism of the Labour Party can only come from far-left troublemakers. It's like a religion to people like you and OldFordie, where centrist Labour is intrinsically pure and good, the Overton window doesn't exist, and any criticism must be from either the evil right wing or foolish lefties.

Because of this, you think that something as simple as not U-turning on every single meaningful policy announcement is a far left, utopian pipedream instead of the minimum anyone should expect from an opposition party looking to overturn a deeply unpopular incumbent. And you think that every U-turn is appealing to a wide electorate instead of a clear sign of weakness that the Tories will hammer at both before and after the election. The reality is you'll be making these same electability claims once Labour is in government, because proving you're 'smarter' than the traditional left is more important to you than actually changing anything.

As for what I want? How about announcing a couple of policies that represent a change and sticking to them, instead of spinelessly abandoning them at the first sign of criticism from the right. Or is that just for communists these days?
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Yesterday at 03:27:51 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 03:16:56 pm
I never said I want 'a completely socialist and driving set of pledges', this is something you've inferred because you've talked yourself into believing any criticism of the Labour Party can only come from far-left troublemakers. It's like a religion to people like you and OldFordie, where centrist Labour is intrinsically pure and good, the Overton window doesn't exist, and any criticism must be from either the evil right wing or foolish lefties.

Because of this, you think that something as simple as not U-turning on every single meaningful policy announcement is a far left, utopian pipedream instead of the minimum anyone should expect from an opposition party looking to overturn a deeply unpopular incumbent. And you think that every U-turn is appealing to a wide electorate instead of a clear sign of weakness that the Tories will hammer at both before and after the election. The reality is you'll be making these same electability claims once Labour is in government, because proving you're 'smarter' than the traditional left is more important to you than actually changing anything.

As for what I want? How about announcing a couple of policies that represent a change and sticking to them, instead of spinelessly abandoning them at the first sign of criticism from the right. Or is that just for communists these days?

Beautifully put. Though I think a few here sit to the Blair side of the party and not soft left. Which, thankfully, I feel Starmer is, at the very least.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Yesterday at 03:54:25 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 03:16:56 pm
I never said I want 'a completely socialist and driving set of pledges', this is something you've inferred because you've talked yourself into believing any criticism of the Labour Party can only come from far-left troublemakers. It's like a religion to people like you and OldFordie, where centrist Labour is intrinsically pure and good, the Overton window doesn't exist, and any criticism must be from either the evil right wing or foolish lefties.

Because of this, you think that something as simple as not U-turning on every single meaningful policy announcement is a far left, utopian pipedream instead of the minimum anyone should expect from an opposition party looking to overturn a deeply unpopular incumbent. And you think that every U-turn is appealing to a wide electorate instead of a clear sign of weakness that the Tories will hammer at both before and after the election. The reality is you'll be making these same electability claims once Labour is in government, because proving you're 'smarter' than the traditional left is more important to you than actually changing anything.

As for what I want? How about announcing a couple of policies that represent a change and sticking to them, instead of spinelessly abandoning them at the first sign of criticism from the right. Or is that just for communists these days?

Right, but there have been plenty of posts saying 'Labour should do this or do that' - many, many examples over the last several pages. Some of which are saying that pledges (That aren't yet in a manifesto) must be honoured and several other policies including some of those that have been referenced from Corbyn's time in power..

If Labour undertook every one of those policies, spooked the electorate and got so many people to turn away and the Tories got into power, is that classed as a win, because good socialist policies were in place?

If people don't WANT Labour to put those and and then force them through then why say anything at all?

What I'm trying to get across here (And possibly failing badly :) ) is that when you say "How about announcing a couple of policies that represent a change and sticking to them"

What policies? Let's say you've got a top three that MUST be done in your opinion, then what are they in order? Perhaps Kenny, Red-Soldier and Nobby and others can add their three MUST HAVE in order.

I'd be fairly surprised if you all picked the same ones. Do these three policies resonate in the North? The South? Scoland? Northern Ireland? For the young, for the NHS? Do they deal with stuff that needs to be done NOW? Will they make everyone happy? Would they all be achievable? Could they all be costed? Are they ammo for Labours enemies? Do they add up? Are they the most important overall? Can the political climate change these ideas? Can the economy? Can business or farmers or fisherrmen or others change these ideas?

It's not a 'simple thing' to come out with a winning policy - I've mentioned it before - but there is a game on the PC Called 'Democracy' which is a bit of an eye-opener (Well it was for me as I'm not as much up with politics as many of you) - the amount of bells and whistles and groups and opposition is quite amazing when you build your mesh of policies and ideas.

As has been said as well, there are quite a few 'u-turns' that weren't really u-turns and some just seem to be people sticking the boot in (No shortage of those)

It's interesting that someone thinks that I'm a 'fan' of Starmer as if it's a footy team or a pop band. I'm behind anyone that will bring some grown up politics to this country and I'm behind anyone that can kick the Tories into touch. There will be people that will say Blair getting in 'made no difference' and that he was 'no different to the Tories' - that's a fucking load of shite unless you had a rich mummy and daddy and lived very comfortably off thank you. if you lived in a shit hole with not much money then Labour getting in made a massive difference. As they will again if elected.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Yesterday at 04:03:13 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 03:16:56 pm
I never said I want 'a completely socialist and driving set of pledges', this is something you've inferred because you've talked yourself into believing any criticism of the Labour Party can only come from far-left troublemakers. It's like a religion to people like you and OldFordie, where centrist Labour is intrinsically pure and good, the Overton window doesn't exist, and any criticism must be from either the evil right wing or foolish lefties.

Because of this, you think that something as simple as not U-turning on every single meaningful policy announcement is a far left, utopian pipedream instead of the minimum anyone should expect from an opposition party looking to overturn a deeply unpopular incumbent. And you think that every U-turn is appealing to a wide electorate instead of a clear sign of weakness that the Tories will hammer at both before and after the election. The reality is you'll be making these same electability claims once Labour is in government, because proving you're 'smarter' than the traditional left is more important to you than actually changing anything.

As for what I want? How about announcing a couple of policies that represent a change and sticking to them, instead of spinelessly abandoning them at the first sign of criticism from the right. Or is that just for communists these days?

Well said.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Yesterday at 05:08:11 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:35:51 am
filling the Manifesto with vague aims using sound bites could backfire as people will insist on details, if it's vague different MPs will give different opinions on what Labours aims are in that term of office, just trying to buy votes and have no intention of delivering as it's not even been worked out in any details, the cost, different MPs with different views on what they hope to achieve. they are lying.


By replacing a costed policy with some detail on their 'green investment pledge' with a vague aspiration about green investment, is that not doing just what you criticise?

The more vague pledges I had in mind would be 'tackling the use of tax loopholes to dodge paying tax' and 'aiming to reduce wealth inequality and investing in public services"



I've also learned today that Labour are considering watering down their commitment to close the 'private equity tax loophole', which is essentially private equity parasites able to have their vast profits taxed as Capital Gains Tax and not Income Tax.

Back in November, the FT was reporting how PE figures were shmoozing Labour to get them to drop or even water-down the plans (https://www.ft.com/content/3c8ffa67-4d09-4e53-a7ea-a46cb7b47d38)

And now the Guardian is reporting that Reeves - who announced the pledge only in 2021 - is coming under pressure to relax Labour's position.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/feb/03/labour-ditches-radical-reforms-as-it-prepares-bombproof-election-manifesto#:~:text=The%20party%27s%20pledge%20to%20raise,top%20rate%20of%20income%20tax.

https://bmmagazine.co.uk/news/labour-considers-watering-down-plans-for-private-equity-tax-raid/

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Yesterday at 05:29:43 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 03:54:25 pm
What I'm trying to get across here (And possibly failing badly :) ) is that when you say "How about announcing a couple of policies that represent a change and sticking to them"

What policies? Let's say you've got a top three that MUST be done in your opinion, then what are they in order? Perhaps Kenny, Red-Soldier and Nobby and others can add their three MUST HAVE in order.
The exact nature of the policies I would prioritise isn't the issue, it's the fact the party keep ruling out anything progressive while simultaneously rowing back on the policies they've already announced.

They seem to have no ideas beyond a vague 'manage things better' message, no policies they can defend or believe in and a history of cracking down on the party members pushing for traditional Labour ideals. So, why should anyone believe they will do anything substantial once they get into power beyond blind faith? Why would they, if it means bringing down the wrath of the right-wing press, which is apparently so all-powerful there's no point in arguing against them, even when the economics they're pushing are have visibly failed?
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Yesterday at 05:55:04 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 05:29:43 pm
The exact nature of the policies I would prioritise isn't the issue, it's the fact the party keep ruling out anything progressive while simultaneously rowing back on the policies they've already announced.

They seem to have no ideas beyond a vague 'manage things better' message, no policies they can defend or believe in and a history of cracking down on the party members pushing for traditional Labour ideals. So, why should anyone believe they will do anything substantial once they get into power beyond blind faith? Why would they, if it means bringing down the wrath of the right-wing press, which is apparently so all-powerful there's no point in arguing against them, even when the economics they're pushing are have visibly failed?

Ok, but Labour aren't in power at the moment.

What they can affect is absolutely nothing. Whatsoever.

The time they can affect anything is when and if they are in power.

You can say that Labour are taking 'for granted' Labour voters, but what does that mean? Surely EVERY Labour voter wants these arseholes out of power? If they have to 'pander'  to the 'small c' conservatives, angry conservatives, angry lib dems and others then is that a fair price to play to absolutely anhilliate the Tories for the next 10-20 years?

Personally for me that's a price worth paying. For Labour to get into power, it appears they'll need voters who aren't usually Labour, or isn't that correct?
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Yesterday at 06:12:50 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 03:16:56 pm
I never said I want 'a completely socialist and driving set of pledges', this is something you've inferred because you've talked yourself into believing any criticism of the Labour Party can only come from far-left troublemakers. It's like a religion to people like you and OldFordie, where centrist Labour is intrinsically pure and good, the Overton window doesn't exist, and any criticism must be from either the evil right wing or foolish lefties.

Because of this, you think that something as simple as not U-turning on every single meaningful policy announcement is a far left, utopian pipedream instead of the minimum anyone should expect from an opposition party looking to overturn a deeply unpopular incumbent. And you think that every U-turn is appealing to a wide electorate instead of a clear sign of weakness that the Tories will hammer at both before and after the election. The reality is you'll be making these same electability claims once Labour is in government, because proving you're 'smarter' than the traditional left is more important to you than actually changing anything.

As for what I want? How about announcing a couple of policies that represent a change and sticking to them, instead of spinelessly abandoning them at the first sign of criticism from the right. Or is that just for communists these days?
So where did this Centerist smear come from. (I will get back to this in a sec) it came from the socialist media influence. nobody who supports Labour is a Centerist, and yes Communist and cranks are playing a big part in influencing people. that is not even up for debate, am stating it as fact. if you want to discuss this fine you will be proven wrong, you only have to do basic research and acknowledge some facts, that doesn't mean I think everyone's a Commie but that's not the point, the point is these people are not Labour supporters so they have a agenda, they attack Labour, I don't think ive read one single positive thing they have said about Labour. it's always some sort of attack.

The Trump supporters are saying the same thing about Democrat supporters, it's like a religion to them and the people clap and cheer along. it's sounds like something Anne Widdicombe would come out with to diminish the opinions of people who oppose Brexit. it's not a religion. my opinions have never been based on blind faith. far from it. I believe in the importance of debate. this is what pisses most people off about this forum. they come in and angry with a opinion but they get pissed off when they can't defend that opinion in debate, Andy made a similar point about Brexiteers, angry when challenged.

Ive wanted radical change for decades so am no Centerist as you put it, this is a recent insult which can only have come from the far left, nobody ever called me a Centerist in decades, I can't remember any Labour supporter being called a Centerist and ive discussed politics with many left wingers over the years, none ever called a Labour supporter a centerist, it's center left, I would be embarrassed to say it as I think it's a give away, somebody new to politics whose being influenced by the far left. center left if you want but am not a Centerist, Centerist by definition is in the centre, become a Labour supporter and you have moved from the center to the left.
Am not opposed to radical policys that bring big reform that really change peoples lives for the better, thats a assumption you've made, far from it, am not like a lot of the people who shout for these policys who haven't really been hurt by Tory policys, ive been hammered by them at every stage of my life from a young lad right to a pensioner  so I can go into real details on how evil the Torys are not the usual Maggie stole my milk shit.
 I know I would support a lot of the policys put forward by the left am sure, the irony is am sure many of the public who oppose Labour would as well so it's not about not supporting the policys, it's about wining, am pissed off with Labour losing and the Torys running riot. those losses didn't come about becuase of policys, they were down to the same old mistakes being made, they were down to many in the Labour party still stuck in the past. go back to just before the Torys took over, I made the same points back then, cut out this we will keep the red flag flying bullshit, stop trying to bring in policys using the words socialist, it's self indulgent and does more harm than good,  am pissed off with the working class being their own worst enemy when they fall for bullshit all the time after Labour make the same old mistake. Labour leaders with baggage with self indulgant personal opinions turning the public right off Labour.
If you read my posts then you will see it's all about fighting the battle to win power, it's about trying to change attitudes as this long term change wont come from wining 1 election either.  attitudes have to change. it's not happening even though ive pointed out just how bad Labours direction has gone over the last few yrs and the influence it will have on the many, it's got to the point were I have to prove am right to vote Labour as I always look at the Torys as bad and Labour as good, yet am the centerist am I, mocked because I openly admit I don't need a manifesto, i know I will be voting Labour at every election, always have and always will. this is another new attitude today, that never happened in the past, no chance. this was a golden opportunity to change the publics attitude for generations to come. the change would mean the vast majority of the publics attitude would be Torys bad Labour good, never trust a Tory, they will screw you and fill their pockets, it's being blown, others are pissed off and are desperate to take back control of the party. am certain Labour will win the next election but that's not enough for me, I will only feel real progress has been made when the publics attitude has changed, worst case scenario for me right now, is Labour wining and the majority of the public saying they will wait and see what the Tory/Labour manifesto is before deciding who to vote for in the following election, if that happens then your future is f..
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 11:57:07 am
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/feb/06/keir-starmer-labours-28bn-green-investment-desperately-needed


Keir Starmer: Labours £28bn green investment desperately needed

Keir Starmer has said Labours policy pledge to spend £28bn a year on green investment is desperately needed, as he re-opened an issue that has become a source of tension in the party.

Starmer and the shadow chancellor, Rachel Reeves, were planning to ditch the pledge, party sources had said as recently as last week, while the shadow chief secretary to the Treasury all but confirmed the move a day later.

However, comments from Starmer broadcast on Tuesday morning were welcomed by advocates of the pledge as a recommitment at a time when other senior party figures had declined to use the figure.

The Labour leader said in an interview with Times Radio that he had been unwavering in relation to the partys green energy plans and denied he was scaling back policies as this years general election looms.

Were going to need investment, thats where the £28bn comes in. That investment that is desperately needed for that mission, he said

You can only understand the investment argument by understanding that we want to have clean power by 2030  We need to borrow to invest to do that.

Thats a principle I believe in and Im absolutely happy to go out and defend. And of course, what weve said as weve got closer to the operationalisation of this, is it has to be ramped up, the money has to be ramped up  and everything is subject to our fiscal rules.

Zoë Billingham, the director of the IPPR North thinktank, said on X after Starmers comments emerged: Its reassuring that ⁦@UKLabour have recommitted to their £28bn green investment pledge. It a cornerstone of meeting climate goals & regional growth.

Opposition to watering down the £28bn commitment has come from across the spectrum, uniting Labour MPs from the partys left with others in the centre, while business leaders have also thrown their weight behind it.

They included Jürgen Maier, the former UK head of Siemens, the German industrial giant and major investor, who said last week that the proposed investment of £28bn a year in the low-carbon economy was an absolute minimum.

Labour sources have said the party would keep the core mission of investing in green infrastructure, as well as already announced plans such as the creation of GB Energy, a publicly owned clean energy company, and a mass home insulation programme.

But they added that the party would in effect cut its green ambitions by about two-thirds, given that the previously announced schemes are set to cost just under £10bn a year by the end of the parliament.

Starmers language contrasted with the approach taken in a series of media interviews after speeches by Reeves and Starmer to a conference in London attended recently by hundreds of business executives, in which the shadow chancellor was repeatedly asked about the £28bn figure and declined each time to back it.

Asked 10 times during an interview with Sky News, Reeves said of the plan: I think what people need to know is that the fiscal rules are the most important thing for me  I know the importance of economic and fiscal stability and that will always come first.

_________________________________________________


So.. not a u-turn after all and it looks like this 'senior Labour MP' is talking out of his/her ring.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 12:35:49 pm
Good to see Starmer sticking to it. Its a flagship policy and no matter the situation, we need investment.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 12:49:20 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:35:49 pm
Good to see Starmer sticking to it. Its a flagship policy and no matter the situation, we need investment.

Yeah.  Good to see him sticking to his guns.  They shouldn't be scared of the Tories and RW media, on this.  It's what the country needs and is popular amongst the public.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 12:52:01 pm
Dont let ed Milliband run it.

Dont sweat the cost, sweat doing the right thing
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 01:09:48 pm
Great to see/hear. A massive relief in fact, and a cause for hope.

Ultimately, it is a fundamental issue. There is really no political case, strategic case, or economic case (and certainly no enviromental case) to make for dropping large scale Green investment. Stand up to the Tories and show them up for what they are - a party willing to throw away the future of the planet for the interests of dodgy lobbyists and narrow electoral arithmatic. There is electioneering, but if you want to stand out as a government in waiting you also need to stick by your underlying principals.

Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:52:01 pm
Dont let ed Milliband run it.

Dont sweat the cost, sweat doing the right thing

What's wrong with Miliband running it? I'd say he is a perfectly capable person to be at its head, and with a clear passion for Green issues.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 01:27:27 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:49:20 pm
Yeah.  Good to see him sticking to his guns.  They shouldn't be scared of the Tories and RW media, on this.
Or guardian readers, or purported supporters of Labour
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 01:43:55 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:27:27 pm
Or guardian readers, or purported supporters of Labour

Or Patriots, Islamaphobes, Zionists or Brexiteers
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 01:47:42 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:43:55 pm
Or Patriots, Islamaphobes, Zionists or Brexiteers
you're gonna have to explain this joke sorry. doesn't appear to make any sense
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 01:48:03 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 05:55:04 pm
Ok, but Labour aren't in power at the moment.

What they can affect is absolutely nothing. Whatsoever.

The time they can affect anything is when and if they are in power.
This is simply untrue, which is why I brought up the Overton window. The more Labour move to the right, the further to the right it gives the Tories licence to go. Labour are already the de facto incoming government and that gives them a great deal of influence on its own. Not to mention, when the left of the two main parties signals that a policy is too left wing, it effectively kills it in the minds of the public.

Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 06:12:50 pm
Snip
I didn't call you a centrist, Fordie, let alone use it as a smear. I pointed out that you've absorbed this idea that Labour must be primarily centrist, and so every pledge they drop is essential to winning an election, at which point...what? They're going to draw up a completely new set of more radical principles? Or maybe that'll happen in the second term? Either way, it's a fantasy based on nothing but blind faith that you feel compelled to defend without a shred of evidence, while attacking the non-believers. Because, as you put it, Labour are 'good' and Tories are 'bad,' and no one should ask any questions beyond that or think any deeper. And that's not a religion?

As for the rest, that's what I've been arguing for: Labour driving a change in attitude and presenting a viable alternative to Conservatism. The problem is they aren't doing it. They're promoting themselves as a safe pair of hands, too craven to attack Conservatism itself because they're terrified of The Sun. They aren't even arguing about NHS privatisation FFS. But coming out in favour of the Green Investment plan is a good thing, let's hope we see a lot more of it.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 01:51:20 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:47:42 pm
you're gonna have to explain this joke sorry. doesn't appear to make any sense

I, like you, was adding to the list started by Red Soldier of groups Labour shouldn't be scared of.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 01:56:10 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:51:20 pm
I, like you, was adding to the list started by Red Soldier of groups Labour shouldn't be scared of.

weird! do those groups share an editorial stance on the green agenda?

don't think it quite works mate, just seems an odd effort to shoehorn in something you have an agenda on
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 02:05:35 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:56:10 pm
weird! do those groups share an editorial stance on the green agenda?

don't think it quite works mate, just seems an odd effort to shoehorn in something you have an agenda on

I wasnt relating it to the Green policy, I didnt think you were either as you mentioned  guardian readers, and  purported supporters of Labour and I didnt conflate those groups with Labours green investment

I thought it was an agenda led list,  with you using the word purported

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 02:11:17 pm
If being green can be dismissed as an "agenda", does that also mean the likes of tackling poverty and rapairing the economy are also "agendas"?
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 02:16:38 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 02:11:17 pm
If being green can be dismissed as an "agenda", does that also mean the likes of tackling poverty and rapairing the economy are also "agendas"?
i guess you misunderstood too!

I think KJ bringing up 'zionists' (used pejoratively) in reply to a post mocking the guardians editorial stance on attacking the labour party is agenda-driven

as i said, it was weird and out of place KJ - as demonstrated by the weird tangent of misunderstandings its set off
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 02:19:16 pm
Still think its so weird that such a specific figure was attached to this 'policy'.

For a start - £28bn now is not equivalent to £28bn when announced (thanks Liz).

I do find the power and influence Reeves has to be a bit weird...
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 02:19:46 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:16:38 pm
i guess you misunderstood too!

I think KJ bringing up 'zionists' (used pejoratively) in reply to a post mocking the guardians editorial stance on attacking the labour party is agenda-driven

as i said, it was weird and out of place KJ - as demonstrated by the weird tangent of misunderstandings its set off

Okay, fair enough! I did misunderstand that.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 02:29:17 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 02:19:46 pm
Okay, fair enough! I did misunderstand that.
cheers mate

Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 02:19:16 pm
Still think its so weird that such a specific figure was attached to this 'policy'.

For a start - £28bn now is not equivalent to £28bn when announced (thanks Liz).

I do find the power and influence Reeves has to be a bit weird...
yeah it feels like the recent reticence to being at all specific about it might be lurching in the opposite direction based on their experience taking flak for bringing up an initial much larger ball park figure
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 02:37:01 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 01:48:03 pm
As for the rest, that's what I've been arguing for: Labour driving a change in attitude and presenting a viable alternative to Conservatism. The problem is they aren't doing it. They're promoting themselves as a safe pair of hands, too craven to attack Conservatism itself because they're terrified of The Sun. They aren't even arguing about NHS privatisation FFS. But coming out in favour of the Green Investment plan is a good thing, let's hope we see a lot more of it.
Agree with this. There is no doubt that much of the mood music from Starmer is aimed at the right wing media rather than directly at the electorate because he doesn't want to give them any ammunition to beat him with. But there appears to be a number of open goals in front of Labour that somehow they are contriving to miss. The NHS is on its knees and the dentistry element has virtually been killed off. The environment's been trashed and the Tories are up to their necks is corruption. Brexit is a disaster and I understand that Starmer wants to tred carefully there but going in for the kill on those other issues should be safe territory not least because I think there is an appetite for change amongst the electorate there.
I've always found it interesting (albeit never looked into detail why) that in the aftermath of WW2, with Churchill on a pedestal as a national hero, Labour got back into government and were able to implement radical change. It's exactly what we need now.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 02:40:41 pm
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 02:37:01 pm
Agree with this. There is no doubt that much of the mood music from Starmer is aimed at the right wing media rather than directly at the electorate because he doesn't want to give them any ammunition to beat him with. But there appears to be a number of open goals in front of Labour that somehow they are contriving to miss. The NHS is on its knees and the dentistry element has virtually been killed off. The environment's been trashed and the Tories are up to their necks is corruption. Brexit is a disaster and I understand that Starmer wants to tred carefully there but going in for the kill on those other issues should be safe territory not least because I think there is an appetite for change amongst the electorate there.
I've always found it interesting (albeit never looked into detail why) that in the aftermath of WW2, with Churchill on a pedestal as a national hero, Labour got back into government and were able to implement radical change. It's exactly what we need now.

Planned economy from 1939-45. Plus determination after 1919 that the soldiers weren't going to be left in the lurch again.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 02:40:43 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 01:48:03 pm
This is simply untrue, which is why I brought up the Overton window. The more Labour move to the right, the further to the right it gives the Tories licence to go. Labour are already the de facto incoming government and that gives them a great deal of influence on its own. Not to mention, when the left of the two main parties signals that a policy is too left wing, it effectively kills it in the minds of the public.



Labour cannot put any policies into place unless in power.

I don't see any evidence that Labour are moving to the right. That appears to be the perception of few, but mainly comes across as 'they aren't as left as they "should be"'

That isn't moving right, that's a section of Labour Supporters (or not) that want the Party to be in a certain space.

As has been pointed out, Labour has, as a party very rarely if ever been in power in that space that is desired from what I can tell?
