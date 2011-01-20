I never said I want 'a completely socialist and driving set of pledges', this is something you've inferred because you've talked yourself into believing any criticism of the Labour Party can only come from far-left troublemakers. It's like a religion to people like you and OldFordie, where centrist Labour is intrinsically pure and good, the Overton window doesn't exist, and any criticism must be from either the evil right wing or foolish lefties.



Because of this, you think that something as simple as not U-turning on every single meaningful policy announcement is a far left, utopian pipedream instead of the minimum anyone should expect from an opposition party looking to overturn a deeply unpopular incumbent. And you think that every U-turn is appealing to a wide electorate instead of a clear sign of weakness that the Tories will hammer at both before and after the election. The reality is you'll be making these same electability claims once Labour is in government, because proving you're 'smarter' than the traditional left is more important to you than actually changing anything.



As for what I want? How about announcing a couple of policies that represent a change and sticking to them, instead of spinelessly abandoning them at the first sign of criticism from the right. Or is that just for communists these days?



So where did this Centerist smear come from. (I will get back to this in a sec) it came from the socialist media influence. nobody who supports Labour is a Centerist, and yes Communist and cranks are playing a big part in influencing people. that is not even up for debate, am stating it as fact. if you want to discuss this fine you will be proven wrong, you only have to do basic research and acknowledge some facts, that doesn't mean I think everyone's a Commie but that's not the point, the point is these people are not Labour supporters so they have a agenda, they attack Labour, I don't think ive read one single positive thing they have said about Labour. it's always some sort of attack.The Trump supporters are saying the same thing about Democrat supporters, it's like a religion to them and the people clap and cheer along. it's sounds like something Anne Widdicombe would come out with to diminish the opinions of people who oppose Brexit. it's not a religion. my opinions have never been based on blind faith. far from it. I believe in the importance of debate. this is what pisses most people off about this forum. they come in and angry with a opinion but they get pissed off when they can't defend that opinion in debate, Andy made a similar point about Brexiteers, angry when challenged.Ive wanted radical change for decades so am no Centerist as you put it, this is a recent insult which can only have come from the far left, nobody ever called me a Centerist in decades, I can't remember any Labour supporter being called a Centerist and ive discussed politics with many left wingers over the years, none ever called a Labour supporter a centerist, it's center left, I would be embarrassed to say it as I think it's a give away, somebody new to politics whose being influenced by the far left. center left if you want but am not a Centerist, Centerist by definition is in the centre, become a Labour supporter and you have moved from the center to the left.Am not opposed to radical policys that bring big reform that really change peoples lives for the better, thats a assumption you've made, far from it, am not like a lot of the people who shout for these policys who haven't really been hurt by Tory policys, ive been hammered by them at every stage of my life from a young lad right to a pensioner so I can go into real details on how evil the Torys are not the usual Maggie stole my milk shit.I know I would support a lot of the policys put forward by the left am sure, the irony is am sure many of the public who oppose Labour would as well so it's not about not supporting the policys, it's about wining, am pissed off with Labour losing and the Torys running riot. those losses didn't come about becuase of policys, they were down to the same old mistakes being made, they were down to many in the Labour party still stuck in the past. go back to just before the Torys took over, I made the same points back then, cut out this we will keep the red flag flying bullshit, stop trying to bring in policys using the words socialist, it's self indulgent and does more harm than good, am pissed off with the working class being their own worst enemy when they fall for bullshit all the time after Labour make the same old mistake. Labour leaders with baggage with self indulgant personal opinions turning the public right off Labour.If you read my posts then you will see it's all about fighting the battle to win power, it's about trying to change attitudes as this long term change wont come from wining 1 election either. attitudes have to change. it's not happening even though ive pointed out just how bad Labours direction has gone over the last few yrs and the influence it will have on the many, it's got to the point were I have to prove am right to vote Labour as I always look at the Torys as bad and Labour as good, yet am the centerist am I, mocked because I openly admit I don't need a manifesto, i know I will be voting Labour at every election, always have and always will. this is another new attitude today, that never happened in the past, no chance. this was a golden opportunity to change the publics attitude for generations to come. the change would mean the vast majority of the publics attitude would be Torys bad Labour good, never trust a Tory, they will screw you and fill their pockets, it's being blown, others are pissed off and are desperate to take back control of the party. am certain Labour will win the next election but that's not enough for me, I will only feel real progress has been made when the publics attitude has changed, worst case scenario for me right now, is Labour wining and the majority of the public saying they will wait and see what the Tory/Labour manifesto is before deciding who to vote for in the following election, if that happens then your future is f..