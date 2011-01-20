I think Labour are playing things well. They're setting themselves up to attract more centrist voters, or at least the voters who aren't left wing but don't buy into all of the trans/brexit/immigrant bullshit. It might not feel great to the more left leaning types but I think it's a necessity as the media have created this left wing boogeyman, this idea that people on the left can't run a country and will let half of India move in next door if given the chance.



What we need is a period of fairly boring but efficient leadership from Labour, something to show people that the country won't fall apart with them in charge. Ideally if they do get into power they'll punctuate it with something big yet sensible, like taking control of national water and bringing prices down for everyone.



The danger is, though, that they end up jettisoning the bulk of progressive policies they may have had, and end up apeing Tory policy - albeit trying to mitigate the massive negative impacts on the majority.That doesn't even begin to solve the problems of failing and chronically-underfunded public services; a glut of shysters leeching taxpayer money through 'outsourcing' public services; growing wealth inequality (feeding into an ever-expanding of societal disenfranchisement and disillusionment with mainstream politics)So the problems now become amplified in the future. And people conclude that Labour can't/won't solve the shitfest, so they might as well think 'fuck it, I'll just take the tax cut' or, more seriously, vote for the party(s) that embrace populism - and know from experience that they don't flock to the far left parties promising to take on the super-rich scum, and instead will look to the far-right because they're too dumb not to fall for the RWM propaganda that heaps the blame on immigrants, woke lefties, benefit scroungers, trade unions, etc - anyone to distract the sheeple from realising that it's the 0.1% who are the real villains dry-bumming them.