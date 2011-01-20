« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 40 41 42 43 44 [45]   Go Down

Author Topic: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day  (Read 46243 times)

Online The Real Rasta

  • Leave Ronaldo alone!!!!!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 522
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1760 on: Today at 07:39:00 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 07:43:13 pm
I completely agree with your post mate, and I'm finding it harder and harder, indeed sickening coming in this thread of late. There's a tidy list of them logging in every day with glee to be able to put the boot in. They've got little to say about that set of fucking c*nts that have destroyed so much about this country and evidently they're not even arsed. As long as they can kick Labour in the bollocks.
Honestly its like the Daily Mail in here Jiminy. And they're loving it.

The truth is nobody (in here) knows fuck all about what Labours eventual strategy will be and how they can approach governing. Of course they'll eventually need a complete manifesto but people don't want to wait or even fucking hope.
The election is not on a plate, I'll never accept that until it's declared, meanwhile, unlike the majority of posters who have a political optic, I'm shitting myself that those c*nts will sneak in again.
The lack of self-awareness and hypocrisy in this post is rank  :duh
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,759
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1761 on: Today at 07:41:32 pm »
Quote from: The Real Rasta on Today at 07:39:00 pm
The lack of self-awareness and hypocrisy in this post is rank  :duh
John is no hypocrite. You may not agree with him, but play the ball not the man eh?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,090
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1762 on: Today at 07:45:49 pm »
 I came across this interview by Chris Bryant this afternoon, I mentioned this days ago, was all the shite thrown at Labour over a u-turn on Green Energy true. it looked like another example of the media saying Labour have done something when they haven't as I couldn't find anything except headlines and the usual anonymous sources saying Labour are in despair over another u-turn and people just accepting it as true at best or lapping it up to attack Labour.
https://twitter.com/Haggis_UK/status/1754188943422038043


Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,759
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1763 on: Today at 07:52:36 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 07:45:49 pm
I came across this interview by Chris Bryant this afternoon, I mentioned this days ago, was all the shite thrown at Labour over a u-turn on Green Energy true. it looked like another example of the media saying Labour have done something when they haven't as I couldn't find anything except headlines and the usual anonymous sources saying Labour are in despair over another u-turn and people just accepting it as true at best or lapping it up to attack Labour.
https://twitter.com/Haggis_UK/status/1754188943422038043



Im not sure I agree. Pretty clear that some labour sources have been briefing its been dropped. I sort of understand why, but I think theyre wrong.

So, theyve got them selves in a pickle by trying to give a cost to the program as a commitment. Given theres no well fleshed out vision of what this looks like, I think that was a mistake.
However, I also think dropping it is probably silly too. Because its overwhelmingly popular and any one with half a brian can see that lack of investment in infrastructure has and is crippling the country.  But I get it, they dont want any chink in the armour for the Tories to attack on spending.  I just think they might be cutting off their noses to spite their faces here.
Mind you, if they do let Ed Milliband run free with that kind of budget theyre in for disappointment. He couldnt run a bath .l.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,910
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1764 on: Today at 07:52:59 pm »
A lot of people who are complaining about the optics of Labour and saying what the party should be doing 'because they have this huge poll lead' seem to lack the self awareness that when they were enjoying Labour saying what they wanted the party was on the receiving end of some of the worst polling (and election results) in modern history.

Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:15:09 am
I don't understand why there are people in this thread cryarsing
this word might be the worst RAWK meme of all time - invariably a bad sign when it's used unironically ;D
Logged

Online The Real Rasta

  • Leave Ronaldo alone!!!!!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 522
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1765 on: Today at 07:57:27 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:41:32 pm
John is no hypocrite. You may not agree with him, but play the ball not the man eh?
I dont agree with him at all youre right, I also know that under the previous leader he was responsible more than almost anybody for making it toxic and the free reign certain posters felt they had, its also nothing like it was back then because a lot have just stopped posting and the criticism is mild compared to how it was when it was the other way. I know the ire he had for any Red Tories comments which is no different from saying its like the Daily Mail in here when theres been valid criticisms. And I also know he endorsed all the sniping ane criticism of the previous leader under the guise of we expect more from Labour, the Tories are what they are, thats why we dont criticise them so yes hypocrite indeed  :wave
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,841
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1766 on: Today at 07:57:34 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 07:52:59 pm
A lot of people who are complaining about the optics of Labour and saying what the party should be doing 'because they have this huge poll lead' seem to lack the self awareness that when they were enjoying Labour saying what they wanted the party was on the receiving end of some of the worst polling (and election results) in modern history.
this word might be the worst RAWK meme of all time - invariably a bad sign when it's used unironically ;D

It should be noted that the coming election won't be won by Labour voters. It will be won by British voters. The distribution of which isn't guaranteed.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,006
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1767 on: Today at 07:57:58 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:41:32 pm
John is no hypocrite. You may not agree with him, but play the ball not the man eh?

I think John, like you, is a sound bloke.
I think the poster is referring to the fact that the previous Labour administration got more stick on here than the current one and that was deemed OK but now its not.
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,109
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1768 on: Today at 08:03:08 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 07:43:13 pm
There's a tidy list of them logging in every day with glee to be able to put the boot in. They've got little to say about that set of fucking c*nts that have destroyed so much about this country and evidently they're not even arsed.

I don't think this is a fair criticism John. There's really not much left to say about the Tories, or to discuss. We all think they're c*nts on here. Which really just leaves discussion on how to get them out, and what to do to reverse the damage they have done once they are gone.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,938
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1769 on: Today at 08:19:51 pm »
I think Labour are playing things well. They're setting themselves up to attract more centrist voters, or at least the voters who aren't left wing but don't buy into all of the trans/brexit/immigrant bullshit. It might not feel great to the more left leaning types but I think it's a necessity as the media have created this left wing boogeyman, this idea that people on the left can't run a country and will let half of India move in next door if given the chance.

What we need is a period of fairly boring but efficient leadership from Labour, something to show people that the country won't fall apart with them in charge. Ideally if they do get into power they'll punctuate it with something big yet sensible, like taking control of national water and bringing prices down for everyone.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,090
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1770 on: Today at 08:23:01 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:52:36 pm
Im not sure I agree. Pretty clear that some labour sources have been briefing its been dropped. I sort of understand why, but I think theyre wrong.

So, theyve got them selves in a pickle by trying to give a cost to the program as a commitment. Given theres no well fleshed out vision of what this looks like, I think that was a mistake.
However, I also think dropping it is probably silly too. Because its overwhelmingly popular and any one with half a brian can see that lack of investment in infrastructure has and is crippling the country.  But I get it, they dont want any chink in the armour for the Tories to attack on spending.  I just think they might be cutting off their noses to spite their faces here.
Mind you, if they do let Ed Milliband run free with that kind of budget theyre in for disappointment. He couldnt run a bath .l.
Well that's what I read as well, anonymous sources say they are in despair, I also think some Labour left MPs have been putting the boot in as well. what I take from Bryants interview is they are still committed to delievering the Green Energy plans and the £28 bill to cover it. it's all the commitment to spending timeline that they won't commit too. they are still saying it's going to happen though so there not dropping the intention to make it happen. yeah that's the problem over promising and leaving themselves wide open to attacks for not delivering.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,455
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1771 on: Today at 08:50:26 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 08:03:08 pm
I don't think this is a fair criticism John. There's really not much left to say about the Tories, or to discuss. We all think they're c*nts on here. Which really just leaves discussion on how to get them out, and what to do to reverse the damage they have done once they are gone.

Agreed.
Logged

Offline hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,283
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1772 on: Today at 09:15:37 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 07:43:13 pm
I completely agree with your post mate, and I'm finding it harder and harder, indeed sickening coming in this thread of late. There's a tidy list of them logging in every day with glee to be able to put the boot in. They've got little to say about that set of fucking c*nts that have destroyed so much about this country and evidently they're not even arsed. As long as they can kick Labour in the bollocks.
Honestly its like the Daily Mail in here Jiminy. And they're loving it.

The truth is nobody (in here) knows fuck all about what Labours eventual strategy will be and how they can approach governing. Of course they'll eventually need a complete manifesto but people don't want to wait or even fucking hope.
The election is not on a plate, I'll never accept that until it's declared, meanwhile, unlike the majority of posters who have a political optic, I'm shitting myself that those c*nts will sneak in again.
Can't see them sneaking in again but if they can put enough doubt in peoples mind they could close the gap and make it harder for Labour in that  respect.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,841
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1773 on: Today at 09:20:08 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 09:15:37 pm
Can't see them sneaking in again but if they can put enough doubt in peoples mind they could close the gap and make it harder for Labour in that  respect.

Labour are terrifyingly radical. Vote Tory.
Labour are no different from the Tories. Vote ABL.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,614
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1774 on: Today at 09:59:50 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 08:19:51 pm
I think Labour are playing things well. They're setting themselves up to attract more centrist voters, or at least the voters who aren't left wing but don't buy into all of the trans/brexit/immigrant bullshit. It might not feel great to the more left leaning types but I think it's a necessity as the media have created this left wing boogeyman, this idea that people on the left can't run a country and will let half of India move in next door if given the chance.

What we need is a period of fairly boring but efficient leadership from Labour, something to show people that the country won't fall apart with them in charge. Ideally if they do get into power they'll punctuate it with something big yet sensible, like taking control of national water and bringing prices down for everyone.

The danger is, though, that they end up jettisoning the bulk of progressive policies they may have had, and end up apeing Tory policy - albeit trying to mitigate the massive negative impacts on the majority.

That doesn't even begin to solve the problems of failing and chronically-underfunded public services; a glut of shysters leeching taxpayer money through 'outsourcing' public services; growing wealth inequality (feeding into an ever-expanding of societal disenfranchisement and disillusionment with mainstream politics)

So the problems now become amplified in the future. And people conclude that Labour can't/won't solve the shitfest, so they might as well think 'fuck it, I'll just take the tax cut' or, more seriously, vote for the party(s) that embrace populism - and know from experience that they don't flock to the far left parties promising to take on the super-rich scum, and instead will look to the far-right because they're too dumb not to fall for the RWM propaganda that heaps the blame on immigrants, woke lefties, benefit scroungers, trade unions, etc - anyone to distract the sheeple from realising that it's the 0.1% who are the real villains dry-bumming them.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,455
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1775 on: Today at 10:05:21 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 08:19:51 pm
I think Labour are playing things well. They're setting themselves up to attract more centrist voters, or at least the voters who aren't left wing but don't buy into all of the trans/brexit/immigrant bullshit. It might not feel great to the more left leaning types but I think it's a necessity as the media have created this left wing boogeyman, this idea that people on the left can't run a country and will let half of India move in next door if given the chance.

What we need is a period of fairly boring but efficient leadership from Labour, something to show people that the country won't fall apart with them in charge. Ideally if they do get into power they'll punctuate it with something big yet sensible, like taking control of national water and bringing prices down for everyone.

Sadly, I don't hold much hope of that.

Of all the utilities, water is the one that should be renationalised, first.  There's overwhelming support for such a measure too.  We've seen how the current model has worked over the past 40 years.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,455
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1776 on: Today at 10:07:42 pm »
Here's something positive, it includes disabled people too:

Labour plans to extend equal pay rights to black, Asian and minority ethnic staff

Exclusive: Radical changes in a draft race equality act would give same protections as women now receive

Quote
A Labour government would extend the full right to equal pay that now exists for women to black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) workers for the first time under radical plans for a draft race equality act seen by the Guardian.

The legal right, which would follow a consultation with business groups and unions, would be phased in to give employers time to adapt to paying all their staff fairly, with back pay only available from when the law changes.

The change, which would also cover disabled people, would mean that equal pay claims on the basis of ethnicity and disability were treated the same as those made by women who, under the existing law, have more stringent protections.

Labour would also appoint a Windrush commissioner if it won the general election to monitor the compensation scheme, which has faced criticism over its slow rollout, and has threatened to move it out of the Home Office if it continues to fail.

A commissioner would re-establish the Home Office team that was tasked with transforming the department after the scandal, but was disbanded last year, and act as a voice for the Windrush generation and their families as they pursue justice.

Keir Starmer first promised a race equality act in 2020 and later set up a taskforce chaired by Doreen Lawrence, but the partys failure to come forward with more detail had prompted concerns over its commitment to tackling structural racism.

Inequality has risen over the last decade, with BAME families disproportionately hit by the pandemic and the cost of living crisis, as well as being on the sharp end of cuts to the NHS, education and the criminal justice system.

Anneliese Dodds, the shadow women and equalities secretary, said: It has never been more important to deliver race equality. Inequality has soared under the Tories and too many black, Asian and ethnic minority families are working harder and harder for less and less. This is holding back their families and holding back the economy.

We are proud of our achievements in government, from the landmark Equality Act [in 2010] to strengthening protections against discrimination. The next Labour government will go further to ensure no matter where you live in the UK, and whatever your background, you can thrive.

The proposals, which the party will announce on Monday, would enact protections against dual discrimination, where people face prejudice because of a combination of protected characteristics, that were originally in the Equality Act brought in by Harriet Harman in 2010.

A black woman who faces sexism and racism or a Muslim woman abused for wearing a headscarf, for example, would be able to bring one discrimination claim, rather than one for each protected characteristic.

Labour said this would have broader benefits for different groups of people, including women experiencing discrimination during the menopause, as well as easing backlogs in the tribunals system.

The new act would also place a duty on public services  including the NHS, police, schools and councils  to collect data and report on staffing, pay and, where relevant, outcomes, by ethnicity.

Measures already announced, but which would be covered by the act, include mandating ethnicity pay gap reporting, ensuring police officers and staff undertake anti-racism training, and reviewing the school curriculum to ensure it is diverse.

Labour has also said it would expand access to mental health support, bring in a new target to close maternal health gaps experienced by black and Asian women and update clinical training to better serve the diverse patient population.

Party sources said the new act would help deliver on its core mission to unlock economic growth through better jobs and more secure employment for BAME people, which they claimed could be worth more than £26bn a year in increased salaries.

Dr Shabna Begum, the interim chief executive of the race equality thinktank the Runnymede Trust, said: Labours race equality act signals a much-needed pivot from the years of regressive and harmful policies we have seen under successive governments.

We welcome many of the commitments including those that address discrimination in the workplace, the lack of representation in our school curricula, as well as the promise to enact the principle of dual discrimination  finally recognising the interactive ways that discrimination can operate.

However, the plans fall short of addressing the formidable scale of inequalities that shape the experiences and opportunities of people of colour.

Committing to address structural racial inequality needs to understand that racism doesnt simply arise when the system fails  but that racism is actually sewn into the very fabric of the system itself.

Labour must use the race equality act as a platform to commit to an ambitious, cross-governmental approach supported with sustained investment addressing the unacceptable  and in some cases worsening  disparities in health, housing, wealth and policing, faced by so many communities of colour.

https://www.theguardian.com/society/2024/feb/04/labour-plans-extend-equal-pay-rights-black-asian-minority-ethnic-staff
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,614
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1777 on: Today at 10:18:57 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:07:42 pm
Here's something positive, it includes disabled people too:

Labour plans to extend equal pay rights to black, Asian and minority ethnic staff

Exclusive: Radical changes in a draft race equality act would give same protections as women now receive

https://www.theguardian.com/society/2024/feb/04/labour-plans-extend-equal-pay-rights-black-asian-minority-ethnic-staff


The right thing to do, obviously. But, for a party supposedly terrified of progressive economic policy that could, maybe, perhaps be a vote loser (even though polls may say otherwise), this is a policy that will have millions of struggling white voters thinking "fucking hell, Labour do nothing for me, but everything for minorities".

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,910
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1778 on: Today at 10:23:21 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:18:57 pm

The right thing to do, obviously. But, for a party supposedly terrified of progressive economic policy that could, maybe, perhaps be a vote loser (even though polls may say otherwise), this is a policy that will have millions of struggling white voters thinking "fucking hell, Labour do nothing for me, but everything for minorities".
please update us with some evidence of this, when the polls apparently inevitably start to show it
Logged

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,851
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1779 on: Today at 10:57:38 pm »
Who cares? Is there anyone in this thread who seriously thinks they won't drop it or water it down before the election? So why should anyone bother to take it seriously?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 40 41 42 43 44 [45]   Go Up
« previous next »
 