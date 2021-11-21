« previous next »
Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Yesterday at 07:43:13 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on February  2, 2024, 09:00:48 pm
I think the UK finances are so serious, Labour feel they cannot make any specific financial pledges. Plus, it creates a non-specific moving target for the Tories (and Right-wing media) - we all know they will total up everything, lie, exaggerate, double-count and all that. So, make it impossible for them. In any case, the finances really are in dire straights and getting worse by the day. Any well-reasoned and sound economic plan based on the numbers today could be blown apart by the time of the election. It was not so long ago when Truss cost the UK - how many billion was it again? (Just performed a quick search: depending upon who you believe, anywhere between 30 and 300 billion.)
I completely agree with your post mate, and I'm finding it harder and harder, indeed sickening coming in this thread of late. There's a tidy list of them logging in every day with glee to be able to put the boot in. They've got little to say about that set of fucking c*nts that have destroyed so much about this country and evidently they're not even arsed. As long as they can kick Labour in the bollocks.
Honestly its like the Daily Mail in here Jiminy. And they're loving it.

The truth is nobody (in here) knows fuck all about what Labours eventual strategy will be and how they can approach governing. Of course they'll eventually need a complete manifesto but people don't want to wait or even fucking hope.
The election is not on a plate, I'll never accept that until it's declared, meanwhile, unlike the majority of posters who have a political optic, I'm shitting myself that those c*nts will sneak in again.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Yesterday at 10:55:36 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 01:01:42 pm


All a fucking game to that lot of pricks that have made their lives being Tory advisors.

Its a fucking sham how much the spad and think tank world dominate politics. Bunch of dicks who think theyre somehow more intelligent than anyone else because they built a personality around watching The West Wing at Oxford. Shame they didnt all watch Breaking Bad, become methheads and get buried in a desert.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 12:35:20 am
Why do some act like all U-turns are because of the state of the countries economy
Some u-turns are nothing to do with the economy or fiscal policy. 
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 07:28:54 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:35:20 am
Why do some act like all U-turns are because of the state of the countries economy
Some u-turns are nothing to do with the economy or fiscal policy.

Agreed. How is abandoning the pledge to not end charitable status of private schools a financial one and anything less than an absolute vote winner if he did it?
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 09:45:29 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:35:20 am
Why do some act like all U-turns are because of the state of the countries economy
Some u-turns are nothing to do with the economy or fiscal policy.

I have no idea.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 09:53:17 am
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Yesterday at 03:07:48 pm
As mentioned. Was said in jest. Tories lie. Labour don't tell the truth. Hope that clears it up 🤣

So the Tories lie by commission, whereas Labour lie by omission? ;D
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 09:57:11 am
If you're scared when you've got a 20 point lead in the polls, what would you be like if it was just 10, or even 5..?

Smart politics, or weakness?

Labour ditches radical reforms as it prepares bombproof election manifesto

Plans to reform social care and House of Lords are trimmed as Keir Starmers party opts for caution ahead of vote


Quote
Labour is planning only limited first-term reforms of social care and the House of Lords and a smaller green investment plan as part of a stripped-down general election manifesto, as it seeks to make its policies bombproof to Tory attacks.

Shadow cabinet ministers have been given until 8 February to make policy submissions for the manifesto, as Keir Starmers party gears up for an election that, according to opinion polls, looks likely to return it to government for the first time since 2010.

A committee of shadow ministers and officials will then assess which commitments will require legislation in a kings speech that will be delivered within weeks of entering office.

The party intends to have both documents ready by mid-March, in case Rishi Sunak calls an early spring poll.

The Observer understands that as well as backing away from its £28bn a year commitment on green investment (while sticking to the overall drive to achieve clean energy by 2030), Labour will not seek to legislate on the creation of a new national care service in its first kings speech.

Instead, it will focus on a fair pay agreement for care workers as well as issues of recruitment and retention, as part of a wider workers rights bill. Its plans for a complete overhaul of social care will, however, be presented as a longer-term mission taking at least 10 years and two parliaments.

In addition, despite Keir Starmers previous promises to abolish the Lords in a first term, it is expected to commit only to limited changes. This is likely to mean legislating only for the abolition of the remaining 91 hereditary peers.

Labours cautious approach  which is frustrating some MPs and party members  is partly the result of uncertainty about the economic situation it will inherit and what can be afforded.

But shadow ministers are also determined to offer as small a target as possible to the Tories on issues such as social care, which in the past have turned election campaigns upside down. In 2010, Labours care plans were branded a death tax by the Conservatives, and hit the partys vote badly, while in 2017 Theresa Mays campaign suffered irreparable damage amid accusations she was planning a dementia tax.

On social care, Starmers party has rallied the unions behind its more gradual approach. Unisons general secretary, Christina McAnea, told the Observer: Care is in crisis and the need for a national service has never been greater. But the sector is complex and, with many thousands of care employers, creating a new system isnt a five-minute job.

In stark contrast to the litany of broken promises from this government, Labour is committed to reforming care. Under the proposed fair pay agreement, wages will rise and care workers earn the same no matter where they work in England.

Care jobs will immediately become more attractive, and the sector be able to start filling the huge hole in its workforce. That will boost support to everyone needing care and begin to lift the pressure on the NHS.

With its green prosperity plan now being talked down, Labours new flagship policy is increasingly seen as its new deal for working people, which involves handing workers new rights from their first day of employment, as well as the abolition of zero-hours contracts. The deal, fiercely guarded by deputy leader Angela Rayner, also includes a ban on firing and rehiring.

Another bill that is likely to be prioritised will be a fiscal lock that will force government to submit all tax and spending plans to the Office for Budget Responsibility for its judgment before pressing ahead.

The aim is to contrast Labours commitment to fiscal discipline with the disastrous decision-making of the Liz Truss government, which caused near panic on financial markets.

Elsewhere, Labours pledge to roll out breakfast clubs to every primary school in England, funded by the abolition of non-dom tax status, remains prominent in the manifesto.

There are also hopes internally that a big childcare pledge could form part of Labours programme in a first term, with the party keen on expanding the number of nurseries attached to primary schools to tackle a huge shortage of places and staff. The former Ofsted head, Sir David Bell, is studying the issue for Labour, but is unlikely to report in time for an election before the autumn.

The partys pledge to raise more tax from private equity managers has also come in for scrutiny. Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has vowed to raise the amount charged on profits they earn on deals, to match the 45p top rate of income tax. However, some in the party are said to be keen to water down the plan, fearful of deterring investment and denting Labours pledge to make the UK the fastest-growing economy in the G7 group of developed countries. Party sources insisted the plan remained to tax such profits as income.

The manifesto will also make much of a pledge to build 300,000 homes a year  a target in the last Conservative manifesto that has not been achieved. Starmers willingness to take on those who want to prevent any building on greenfield sites is used by Labour insiders to show the Labour leader is willing to take on potentially difficult battles, rather than always take a cautious path.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/feb/03/labour-ditches-radical-reforms-as-it-prepares-bombproof-election-manifesto
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 10:03:14 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:35:20 am
Why do some act like all U-turns are because of the state of the countries economy
Some u-turns are nothing to do with the economy or fiscal policy. 

Bankers bonuses are one. Whats that got to do with the state of the economy?
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 10:15:09 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:03:14 am
Bankers bonuses are one. Whats that got to do with the state of the economy?

Giving bankers unlimitied bonuses, compared to green investment...........?

If they cannot be bold with a 20 point lead, what happens in 5 (or 10) years time, when it could be much smaller.

I gave them lots of praise when they announced these policies, and now I'm criticising them, for binning them.

I don't understand why there are people in this thread cryarsing about posters being critical.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 10:18:32 am
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 07:43:13 pm
I completely agree with your post mate, and I'm finding it harder and harder, indeed sickening coming in this thread of late. There's a tidy list of them logging in every day with glee to be able to put the boot in. They've got little to say about that set of fucking c*nts that have destroyed so much about this country and evidently they're not even arsed. As long as they can kick Labour in the bollocks.
Honestly its like the Daily Mail in here Jiminy. And they're loving it.

The truth is nobody (in here) knows fuck all about what Labours eventual strategy will be and how they can approach governing. Of course they'll eventually need a complete manifesto but people don't want to wait or even fucking hope.
The election is not on a plate, I'll never accept that until it's declared, meanwhile, unlike the majority of posters who have a political optic, I'm shitting myself that those c*nts will sneak in again.

Pretty much where I am too John.

I've always hated the petty point scoring which was a major reason for me to ignore all politics until a few years ago.

I started taking more interest during COVID but now I'm nearly back to the 'cant be arsed' stage again as this thread in particular is now so negative. 

I too fear that these bastards will get back in again 🤷
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 10:27:13 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:35:20 am
Why do some act like all U-turns are because of the state of the countries economy
Some u-turns are nothing to do with the economy or fiscal policy.
What does ACT like some u-turns are down to the economy mean Kenny.?
Are you saying people on here argued all the u-turns are down to the economy.
You would have to be more specific , u-turn on charitable status wasn't' down to the economy, did anyone say it was?
Labour reconsidered the implications of a blanket tax on private schools and found another way to do it. now if you disagree with that decision then that's fine. Just explain why.
There are other u-turns like the HOL but they are more down to being time consuming. the intention to change the system is still there but nothing radical in their first term. it's a hell of a change which shouldn't be underestimated, what replaces the Lords is the problem. the HOL system does stink but at least it hold the government too account, it would a massive mistake to get rid of it without having a new system to replace it.

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 11:05:37 am
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 09:53:17 am
So the Tories lie by commission, whereas Labour lie by omission? ;D

🤣 like it
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 11:13:39 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:15:09 am
Giving bankers unlimitied bonuses, compared to green investment...........?

If they cannot be bold with a 20 point lead, what happens in 5 (or 10) years time, when it could be much smaller.

I gave them lots of praise when they announced these policies, and now I'm criticising them, for binning them.

I don't understand why there are people in this thread cryarsing about posters being critical.
I was critiicised over my first reaction being to defend Labour. mocked for being honest and saying I don't need a Labour manifesto to convince me on whether I should support/vote Labour. got to thinking f.. me is this what the left have brought to politics, brought up in a terrace house in the back streets of Liverpool and mocked for defending Labour. that would never have happened in Liverpool in the past, no way, same people will come in banging on about some imaginary period where Labour was like the last leaderships Labour.

Theres absolutely nothing wrong with people disagreeing on Policys but if those same people continually try to spin everything into a attack on Labour then they lose the credibility to criticise. this is not down to a clash of personalities, it's not down to both sides being as bad as each other,  that's down to the far lefts influence on Social media. people may think am paranoid over commies, am not, it's the influence they are having on people who supported the last leadership who was also influenced by Communists and cranks who never supported Labour.
The arl arses on here know what these cranks are like, the respectability the internet gives them doesn't fool them. take the internet away, and they would be back on street corners trying to shove a leaflet in your hand with most people just walking past them ignoring them.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 12:04:02 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 10:27:13 am
What does ACT like some u-turns are down to the economy mean Kenny.?
Are you saying people on here argued all the u-turns are down to the economy.
You would have to be more specific , u-turn on charitable status wasn't' down to the economy, did anyone say it was?
Labour reconsidered the implications of a blanket tax on private schools and found another way to do it. now if you disagree with that decision then that's fine. Just explain why.
There are other u-turns like the HOL but they are more down to being time consuming. the intention to change the system is still there but nothing radical in their first term. it's a hell of a change which shouldn't be underestimated, what replaces the Lords is the problem. the HOL system does stink but at least it hold the government too account, it would a massive mistake to get rid of it without having a new system to replace it.

It means the Starmer sycophants when defending U-turns in general, point out that they can no longer do what they want due to the state of the economy.  Granted some U-turns you could argue that, but some are nothing to do with finances, I felt that needed to be addressed

Why make a massive straw mam out of School fees, Ive not mentioned it?
 

 
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 12:35:19 pm
To beat the Tories, one must become the Tories

What is the point of Labour? To follow broadband Tory policy on the fundamental issues but deliver them with a (the pretence of a) compassionate face?

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 12:36:53 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:35:19 pm
To beat the Tories, one must become the Tories

What is the point of Labour? To follow broadband Tory policy on the fundamental issues but deliver them with a (the pretence of a) compassionate face?



Can you explain what that posts means in relation to recent news? I've read it like twenty times and it appears to be nonsense unless I'm missing something?
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 12:38:46 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:04:02 pm
It means the Starmer sycophants when defending U-turns in general, point out that they can no longer do what they want due to the state of the economy.  Granted some U-turns you could argue that, but some are nothing to do with finances, I felt that needed to be addressed

Why make a massive straw mam out of School fees, Ive not mentioned it?
 

 


Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 12:43:47 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:04:02 pm
It means the Starmer sycophants when defending U-turns in general, point out that they can no longer do what they want due to the state of the economy.  Granted some U-turns you could argue that, but some are nothing to do with finances, I felt that needed to be addressed

Why make a massive straw mam out of School fees, Ive not mentioned it?
The point you made was people were defending Labour u-turns arguing it was down to the economy, maybe you missed previous posts which I have no problem with but you never actually gave us any examples so people naturally just continued your argument bringing up u-turns. you made the claim so you cant say any policy people bring up to back up your point is a strawman when others point out this wasn't defended arguing the state of the economy.

It doesn't really add up at first glance, I assume Labour have given a explanation for that particular u-turn, why would posters on here ignore those reasons and argue it's down to the state of the economy, I know the state of the economy has left Labour with a massive task it has no hope of completing in 1 term so they have to be selective on what policys to implement from day 1. quick effective policys that actually help people as soon as possible I imagine. don't get bogged down over HOL reform right now but that's not really blaming the economy, that's down to being practicable.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 12:52:07 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:38:46 pm



 ;D You make one mistake.

Im like Charlie Windsor, a sausage finger syndrome sufferer
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 12:54:05 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:03:14 am
Bankers bonuses are one. Whats that got to do with the state of the economy?

Because as much as we hate bankers and banks they do pay a lot of tax when they are not bankrupting the country.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 01:07:30 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:43:47 pm
The point you made was people were defending Labour u-turns arguing it was down to the economy, maybe you missed previous posts which I have no problem with but you never actually gave us any examples so people naturally just continued your argument bringing up u-turns. you made the claim so you cant say any policy people bring up to back up your point is a strawman when others point out this wasn't defended arguing the state of the economy.

It doesn't really add up at first glance, I assume Labour have given a explanation for that particular u-turn, why would posters on here ignore those reasons and argue it's down to the state of the economy, I know the state of the economy has left Labour with a massive task it has no hope of completing in 1 term so they have to be selective on what policys to implement from day 1. quick effective policys that actually help people as soon as possible I imagine. don't get bogged down over HOL reform right now but that's not really blaming the economy, that's down to being practicable.

Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:07:48 am
So announcing a U-Turn is seen as dishonest now. telling the public we can't commit to any policys until we find out how bad the economy is is not seen as being honest.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 01:18:15 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:54:05 pm
Because as much as we hate bankers and banks they do pay a lot of tax when they are not bankrupting the country.

At the risk of going over old ground, it's just terrible optics.  And, after hammering the Tories for lifting it, during a cost of living crisis, it makes them look like twats!
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 01:21:15 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:54:05 pm
Because as much as we hate bankers and banks they do pay a lot of tax when they are not bankrupting the country.

So it's okay for bankers to make huge bonuses when the economy is doing badly but fine to introduce a cap when it's doing well? Not sure I follow the logic on that one.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 01:25:30 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:18:15 pm
At the risk of going over old ground, it's just terrible optics.  And, after hammering the Tories for lifting it, during a cost of living crisis, it makes them look like twats!

Reeves agrees wit you, well she used to agree with you

https://twitter.com/RachelReevesMP/status/1719297557442986189

"Today - in the midst of their cost of living crisis - the Conservatives are scrapping the cap on bankers' bonuses.

It tells you everything you need to know about this Government"
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 01:31:48 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:54:05 pm
Because as much as we hate bankers and banks they do pay a lot of tax when they are not bankrupting the country.
The argument for a Bankers cap was based on stopping the banks from gambling so the question is is this true. now from what ive read it's done it's job and other reform is in place, don't get me wrong I want even tougher reform but I know capping the bankers bonus want solve the problem, I get the impression it's more about the satisfaction of sticking it to the big bosses more than anything which I understand after what happened in 2007 but life goes on and we cant crucify the financial sector out of spite. Labour talked about this the other day, we don't appreciate the importance of the financial sector on our economy, Labour are trying to bring investment back into the country. they know we need stability to attract this investment, not going to happen in the financial sector if Labour keep telling them were going to clobber you when we get into power, a lot of satisfaction from it I agree but not helpful right now.

I think Labours intentions are either misunderstood or not appreciated by their critics. they just want to get in and stabilise the countrys downfall, do that first and then start making the changes when we have some stability, that's how serious the situation is, we've passed the days of warning the country will be f,,, if we allow these Torys back in, that luxery has passed. now and we have to deal with it. things can get worse of course which is why it's vital to have a competent Labour government in power as soon as possible.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 01:47:20 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:31:48 pm
The argument for a Bankers cap was based on stopping the banks from gambling so the question is is this true. now from what ive read it's done it's job and other reform is in place, don't get me wrong I want even tougher reform but I know capping the bankers bonus want solve the problem, I get the impression it's more about the satisfaction of sticking it to the big bosses more than anything which I understand after what happened in 2007 but life goes on and we cant crucify the financial sector out of spite. Labour talked about this the other day, we don't appreciate the importance of the financial sector on our economy, Labour are trying to bring investment back into the country. they know we need stability to attract this investment, not going to happen in the financial sector if Labour keep telling them were going to clobber you when we get into power, a lot of satisfaction from it I agree but not helpful right now.

I think Labours intentions are either misunderstood or not appreciated by their critics. they just want to get in and stabilise the countrys downfall, do that first and then start making the changes when we have some stability, that's how serious the situation is, we've passed the days of warning the country will be f,,, if we allow these Torys back in, that luxery has passed. now and we have to deal with it. things can get worse of course which is why it's vital to have a competent Labour government in power as soon as possible.


The biggest threat to the UKs financial services industry is how Brexit was formulated. Specifically to exclude the option of 'Passporting' (https://ukandeu.ac.uk/the-facts/what-is-passporting/)

Allowing Passporting for the FS industry would provide a huge boost to the UK's FS industry. But it also opens a door to EU regulation of not just the financial services of the UK, but if the UK's 'spiders web' financial system ( the overseas territories and crown dependencies)

And keeping the UK Financial Spiders Web out of EU regulation was the prime motivation for some of the main drivers and funders of the whole Leave movement.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 01:48:18 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:03:14 am
Bankers bonuses are one. Whats that got to do with the state of the economy?

Anyway, while capping bonuses will play to the PR element, in practice companies would reward bankers through alternative means of remuneration, should caps on bonuses be invoked
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 01:54:08 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:31:48 pm


I think Labours intentions are either misunderstood or not appreciated by their critics. they just want to get in and stabilise the countrys downfall, do that first and then start making the changes when we have some stability,


But they won't bring stability without making changes.

Not without a massive funding boost to public services, whose crumbling is leading to the instability.

From the NHS to social care to housing to bankrupt local authorities to schools & education to the court system to the military to the water companies.

All the while, we have more billionaires and multi-millionaires than ever and widening wealth inequality.

But Reeves categorically rules out a wealth tax.

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 02:02:17 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:07:30 pm

Well I would rather you gave us some examples on why you think everyone's defending Labour arguing it's the economy rather than your supposed  Gotcha Kenny. Your not being reasonable. the point I was making was about Honesty. am not going into fine details to clarify the exceptions on which Labour u-turns weren't based on the economy.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 02:15:10 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:47:20 pm

The biggest threat to the UKs financial services industry is how Brexit was formulated. Specifically to exclude the option of 'Passporting' (https://ukandeu.ac.uk/the-facts/what-is-passporting/)

Allowing Passporting for the FS industry would provide a huge boost to the UK's FS industry. But it also opens a door to EU regulation of not just the financial services of the UK, but if the UK's 'spiders web' financial system ( the overseas territories and crown dependencies)

And keeping the UK Financial Spiders Web out of EU regulation was the prime motivation for some of the main drivers and funders of the whole Leave movement.
Yes I know, it became part of the argument to remain in the EU, people underestimated just how big the financial sector was in this country, 80% of our economy was financial services, many pissed off to Germany etc after Brexit.
I agree getting back into the EU SM is not only the quickest but it's also the best way to turn this around, we will see what happens when Labour gain power, what Labour won't do is talk about Brexit and take us back to those days, who knows what will happen.
All this came about due to the hard left/right bringing about Brexit yet Starmers taking a hammering for not fixing the problems they created immediately.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 02:23:59 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 01:21:15 pm
So it's okay for bankers to make huge bonuses when the economy is doing badly but fine to introduce a cap when it's doing well? Not sure I follow the logic on that one.

I dont remember saying it was ok, I simply stated they pay a lot of tax.

Not sure about your second point, when was the economy was doing well since the cap came in? Most of the time the cap was in place the economy was doing pretty shit Id say. I also doubt bankers bonuses are anything to do with how well the economy is doing and are more based on how well the bank is doing and the individual has performed.

As for the logic, Im guessing the partys logic is that it would like to try and lure more bankers over from the continent to the city by removing the bonus cap like the Tories because they pay a lot of tax.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 02:25:07 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:18:15 pm
At the risk of going over old ground, it's just terrible optics.  And, after hammering the Tories for lifting it, during a cost of living crisis, it makes them look like twats!

Agreed, however look at the post I was actually responding to and the question that was posed.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 02:33:29 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:02:17 pm
Well I would rather you gave us some examples on why you think everyone's defending Labour arguing it's the economy rather than your supposed  Gotcha Kenny. Your not being reasonable. the point I was making was about Honesty. am not going into fine details to clarify the exceptions to why Labour all Labours u-turns were based on the economy.

Why, is for the Sycophants to answer, I can only guess It   is was what promted this conversation in my original post.

For you, Ill refer to Red Soldiers, comment that you took offence to (I had been toying with the idea of maling a similatr one for a few weeks but had a feeling it would get weaponised)
Everything Labour do under Starmer, is, for you, justified. 


As for Honesty  ;D
Starmerites and Honesty  :duh







Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Today at 03:24:55 pm
To be honest a lot of Labours policies seem like tinkering around the edges sure a cap on bankers bonuses and VAT on private school fees might do some good but it's a long way short of the systemic change Britain needs to get back on track. I'm just not seeing the grand vision from Labour at the minute on how we fix the broken NHS or the UK's God awful productivity crisis or our disaster of a housing market.It seems the UK will just continue to decline relative to other OECD countries at a slower rate than the Tories for sure but a decline nonetheless.
