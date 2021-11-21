Because as much as we hate bankers and banks they do pay a lot of tax when they are not bankrupting the country.



The argument for a Bankers cap was based on stopping the banks from gambling so the question is is this true. now from what ive read it's done it's job and other reform is in place, don't get me wrong I want even tougher reform but I know capping the bankers bonus want solve the problem, I get the impression it's more about the satisfaction of sticking it to the big bosses more than anything which I understand after what happened in 2007 but life goes on and we cant crucify the financial sector out of spite. Labour talked about this the other day, we don't appreciate the importance of the financial sector on our economy, Labour are trying to bring investment back into the country. they know we need stability to attract this investment, not going to happen in the financial sector if Labour keep telling them were going to clobber you when we get into power, a lot of satisfaction from it I agree but not helpful right now.I think Labours intentions are either misunderstood or not appreciated by their critics. they just want to get in and stabilise the countrys downfall, do that first and then start making the changes when we have some stability, that's how serious the situation is, we've passed the days of warning the country will be f,,, if we allow these Torys back in, that luxery has passed. now and we have to deal with it. things can get worse of course which is why it's vital to have a competent Labour government in power as soon as possible.