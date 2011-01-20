Fiscal rules isn't a dirty phrase. It's about being responsible with the economy.



A stable and growing economy is the bedrock of improving lives, creating jobs and helping people.



I do also believe that Labour should be more ambitious with the poll leads that they have. But the electorate have long memories in regards to the perception - and perception is reality - that you can't trust Labour with the economy.



Therefore I think Rachel Reeves who I do admire as a politician and for her economically sound judgment is correct in trying to get out of peoples minds of that perception and by saying Labour will be sticking to fiscal rules does say that Labour will fundamentally be responsible with the economy but have ambitious plans to grow it.



We will see more of course in the manifesto. But showcasing Labour as being the responsible Party on the economy is no bad thing and whilst that some minds - including mine - think they could still be more ambitious about the economic plans now, the need to show the Party as one who would be responsible on the economy is always imperative. Especially in the lead up to a GE.



Being fiscally responsible doesn't mean just keeping the purse strings tight as the country is crumbling around you.Investment in infrastructure, green industry, skills/education, and having functioning public services like the health service bring longer term prosperity.The short-termism in this country is crippling the economy.There's a direct correlation to the post I made earlier about investment. So - and please bear with me - let's view the country as a factory for this analogy. It's a factory with an old production line that's slow at the best of times, product quality is questionable, and it keeps breaking down. So the company's turnover is falling and debts are mounting.Is the correct path to continue trying to manage with the creaking production line, watching turnover continue to decline - but trying to save money on cheaper, flimsier packaging and worse quality components just to try to keep going?Or would it be better to borrow more and invest in a new production line that makes twice as much product at a better quality and doesn't break down?Better still, you don't have to actually borrow all of it. There's a bunch of minority shareholders who've made a fortune off you over the years and you have a mechanism for forcing them to give you half the cost of the new production line. Yes, they'll whine about it and try to get other shareholders to vote you off the board, but fuck 'em. They're horrible, selfish, greedy c*nts anyway.The Tories and the RWM have disproportionate influence over the political direction. That's something Labour need to contend with - but instead of trying to counter it (this goes back decades), they seek to work with it and end up allowing that agenda to dictate their own policies. When there is a some cash available, that inevitably gets used to cut taxes (most beneficial to those with the highest incomes)