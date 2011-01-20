« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 38 39 40 41 42 [43]   Go Down

Author Topic: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day  (Read 45048 times)

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,599
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1680 on: Yesterday at 02:38:50 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 01:45:17 pm
Fiscal rules isn't a dirty phrase. It's about being responsible with the economy.

A stable and growing economy is the bedrock of improving lives, creating jobs and helping people.

I do also believe that Labour should be more ambitious with the poll leads that they have. But the electorate have long memories in regards to the perception - and perception is reality - that you can't trust Labour with the economy.

Therefore I think Rachel Reeves who I do admire as a politician and for her economically sound judgment is correct in trying to get out of peoples minds of that perception and by saying Labour will be sticking to fiscal rules does say that Labour will fundamentally be responsible with the economy but have ambitious plans to grow it.

We will see more of course in the manifesto. But showcasing Labour as being the responsible Party on the economy is no bad thing and whilst that some minds - including mine - think they could still be more ambitious about the economic plans now, the need to show the Party as one who would be responsible on the economy is always imperative. Especially in the lead up to a GE.



Being fiscally responsible doesn't mean just keeping the purse strings tight as the country is crumbling around you.

Investment in infrastructure, green industry, skills/education, and having functioning public services like the health service bring longer term prosperity.

The short-termism in this country is crippling the economy.

There's a direct correlation to the post I made earlier about investment. So - and please bear with me - let's view the country as a factory for this analogy. It's a factory with an old production line that's slow at the best of times, product quality is questionable, and it keeps breaking down. So the company's turnover is falling and debts are mounting.

Is the correct path to continue trying to manage with the creaking production line, watching turnover continue to decline - but trying to save money on cheaper, flimsier packaging and worse quality components just to try to keep going?

Or would it be better to borrow more and invest in a new production line that makes twice as much product at a better quality and doesn't break down?

Better still, you don't have to actually borrow all of it. There's a bunch of minority shareholders who've made a fortune off you over the years and you have a mechanism for forcing them to give you half the cost of the new production line. Yes, they'll whine about it and try to get other shareholders to vote you off the board, but fuck 'em. They're horrible, selfish, greedy c*nts anyway.

The Tories and the RWM have disproportionate influence over the political direction. That's something Labour need to contend with - but instead of trying to counter it (this goes back decades), they seek to work with it and end up allowing that agenda to dictate their own policies. When there is a some cash available, that inevitably gets used to cut taxes (most beneficial to those with the highest incomes)



« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:50:14 pm by Nobby Reserve »
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,756
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1681 on: Yesterday at 02:53:18 pm »
Logged
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,441
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1682 on: Yesterday at 07:49:08 pm »
Labour scrapping £28bn green pledge could leave UK colder, sicker and poorer

Decision to abandon key policy decried as economically illiterate reaction to short-term political pressures

Quote
Colder, damper, sicker, poorer and less employed: Britons in the near future are likely to be worse off if the next government fails to invest in a cleaner and greener economy, business experts and green campaigners have said.

Economic revival requires investment, and the UKs crumbling infrastructure needs renewal. The country faces a choice: decline, as businesses and financial investors go elsewhere to find welcoming governments and the regulations, equipment and skills they seek; or investment in the future.

That is the context in which the decision by the Labour partys leadership to abandon the longstanding pledge of investing £28bn a year in a low-carbon industrial strategy must be seen.

Its economically illiterate [to scrap the spending pledge], said Richard Murphy, a professor of accounting at Sheffield University. Any person who has done the most basic undergraduate economics knows that you have to invest to get growth.

Low-carbon investment is necessary to meet the UKs legally binding target of reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, but the benefits go far beyond that. Clean energy is cheaper than fossil fuels, increases self-sufficiency and national security by making the UK less dependent on volatile imports of oil and gas, generates green jobs, and reduces air pollution.

The push for a low-carbon economy also has far broader benefits: people will see lower energy bills, warmer and less damp homes, and better health as a result of that, as well as an increase in active transport and green spaces from low-carbon cities.

Mike Childs, the head of policy at Friends of the Earth, said: Green investment is essential for reducing our energy bills, cutting emissions, creating long-term jobs and boosting business opportunities. Cold, damp homes are having a huge impact on peoples health and wellbeing, as millions struggle to pay the soaring cost of energy bills this winter.

But after more than a decade of chronic underinvestment, the UK needs somewhere between about £26bn and £30bn a year in public investment to achieve those aims, according to studies. The public money would attract private sector investment, probably enough to triple the amount invested, and would quickly pay off in economic growth and lower bills, as well as increased tax revenues.

The fiscal multiplier [by which public investment stimulates growth] is a reality, said Murphy. It also generates income in tax revenues.

Other countries, such as the US, China and EU member states, are seizing the opportunities for low-carbon growth. Dr Anupama Sen, the head of policy engagement at the Smith School of Enterprise and the Environment at Oxford University, said: Its disappointing to see the Labour party water down this flagship policy due to short-term political pressures, at such a crucial time for climate action and leadership, especially with other countries racing to prepare their economies for the imminent green energy transition. It would be better to stand firm and make the case for this level of investment, which is that it would reduce our emissions and shield against increasingly volatile energy prices to give us genuine energy security.

Labour has said that its underlying plans to decarbonise the power sector by 2030 and hit the UKs carbon reduction targets, through measures such as home insulation and improving transport, remain unchanged. The party has not said how much it plans to invest, however, or where the cash necessary to achieve these goals will come from.

That is not good enough for many supporters of a low-carbon economy. The leftwing campaign group Labour for a Green New Deal said: Without the £28bn green investment fund, the future of Britain is bleak. This promise, if kept, could have not only revitalised the green economy after 14 years of Tory failure, but put the UK on the front line of green innovation, leading the world in climate technologies and solutions.

Abandoning the pledge also makes it more difficult to distinguish between Labours offering on the low-carbon economy and the Conservatives. The Tories have not outlined how much they would spend, and are reluctant to say how much public money has been invested in total in recent years. But the party is keen to boast of £200bn in private-sector investment in low-carbon efforts in the UK since 2010, and £30bn of additional private investment, most of it in offshore wind, announced since last September, when Rishi Sunak made his U-turns on net-zero policy.

That investment had been achieved by setting out roadmaps for a direction of travel, rather than investing large sums of public money, a party adviser told the Guardian.

But these investments were largely the result of past policies that had since lapsed or stagnated, according to Shaun Spiers, the executive director of the Green Alliance thinktank. The government is living off its past glories. The policies that brought in funding for offshore wind were set a decade and more ago. And with its constant chopping and changing on net zero and industrial strategy, the government can hardly boast of setting a roadmap, he said. The private sector is crying out for more consistency.

Rebecca Newsom, the head of politics at Greenpeace UK, pointed to the accompanying failures of the government. The Conservative government has been responsible for crumbling public services, a tanking economy, sewage in our rivers and seas  the list goes on. To fix the damage the government has caused, the UK urgently needs a bold green industrial strategy that will create millions of jobs, grow our flailing economy, ease pressure on the NHS, and help the cost of living and climate crises all at the same time.

Without investment in a low-carbon future, the future is likely to be bleak, barren, hopeless and devastated, according to Murphy. The scale of regret is going to be phenomenal.

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2024/feb/02/labour-scrapping-green-pledge-leave-uk-colder-sicker-poorer
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,819
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1683 on: Yesterday at 08:26:57 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 01:23:11 pm
:) I think the Millions of people who are paying far bigger Mortgages and Rents would disagree.

And what was that a result of? Tax cuts that we didn’t need and no spending on energy security.

Also if its all about mortgages, was the economy fine pre Covid? Mortgages is not the only issue here.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:11:08 pm by killer-heels »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,819
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1684 on: Yesterday at 08:28:33 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 01:33:18 pm
Or the millions on zero hour contracts that can't even afford to feed or heat themselves or their kids.
Are Labour keeping their pledge to get rid of zero hour contracts? They seemed to be pretty quiet on that yesterday when they were doing their round of corporate arse kissing.
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,652
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1685 on: Yesterday at 08:35:23 pm »
Keep thinking the same thing - not really enthused by Labour, but I would much rather a future which involves them taking power and us just seeing how it goes than the alternative, which is the worst, most reactionary form of the Tories being emboldened by retaining power against all odds. I won't shout from the rooftops in favour of Starmer and I won't come on here trying to justify every move they make, because I do have real concerns about them if I'm being honest, but anyone with eyes can see that this country is beyond breaking point and is in dire need of even a smidgeon of breathing space.
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,097
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1686 on: Yesterday at 08:49:52 pm »
I can stomach a lot of the u turns and dropped pledges by Labour but the £28bn green investment is worst and most short sighted in my opinion. Labour are being handed the election on a platter, and this sort of opportunity comes along once in a generation. Meanwhile we face the most dire of global catastrophes. If there is one thing that Labour should have stuck to, it is this. Even putting climate change aside, it's an ivestment that will pay off in the long term.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,819
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1687 on: Yesterday at 08:51:10 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 08:35:23 pm
Keep thinking the same thing - not really enthused by Labour, but I would much rather a future which involves them taking power and us just seeing how it goes than the alternative, which is the worst, most reactionary form of the Tories being emboldened by retaining power against all odds. I won't shout from the rooftops in favour of Starmer and I won't come on here trying to justify every move they make, because I do have real concerns about them if I'm being honest, but anyone with eyes can see that this country is beyond breaking point and is in dire need of even a smidgeon of breathing space.

Ultimately we are all on the same team here and im voting Labour no matter what. But my concern is not only the people on the shadow front bench but also what appears to be a very tempering of ambitions. Either they ar eyeing cautious prior to a more ambitious manifesto, or they genuinely believe all they need to do is just run an unspectacular government and dont understand the problems people face in the country.

Also I dont get the defending of them. They are a political party, their job is to earn our vote and not assume we will vote for them. We shouldnt love them or defend them the way we defend our football club for example. If they dont appear to be offering what a voter wants then Id say vote for someone who does.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,819
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1688 on: Yesterday at 08:54:47 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 08:49:52 pm
I can stomach a lot of the u turns and dropped pledges by Labour but the £28bn green investment is worst and most short sighted in my opinion. Labour are being handed the election on a platter, and this sort of opportunity comes along once in a generation. Meanwhile we face the most dire of global catastrophes. If there is one thing that Labour should have stuck to, it is this. Even putting climate change aside, it's an ivestment that will pay off in the long term.

Listening to Darren Jones (who is rubbish), it seems as if the plan is to rely on the private sector to do the heavy lifting and then to help out when they can, rather than lead anything.
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,652
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1689 on: Yesterday at 08:56:21 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:51:10 pm
Ultimately we are all on the same team here and im voting Labour no matter what. But my concern is not only the people on the shadow front bench but also what appears to be a very tempering of ambitions. Either they ar eyeing cautious prior to a more ambitious manifesto, or they genuinely believe all they need to do is just run an unspectacular government and dont understand the problems people face in the country.

Also I dont get the defending of them. They are a political party, their job is to earn our vote and not assume we will vote for them. We shouldnt love them or defend them the way we defend our football club for example. If they dont appear to be offering what a voter wants then Id say vote for someone who does.

We share the exact same concerns I think mate - think you've said before that once they're in power, it doesn't matter if they're Labour or Conservative, they're just the government and their decisions impact us in either good or bad ways, and that's exactly how they should be judged when the time comes.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,633
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1690 on: Yesterday at 09:00:48 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 08:49:52 pm
I can stomach a lot of the u turns and dropped pledges by Labour but the £28bn green investment is worst and most short sighted in my opinion. Labour are being handed the election on a platter, and this sort of opportunity comes along once in a generation. Meanwhile we face the most dire of global catastrophes. If there is one thing that Labour should have stuck to, it is this. Even putting climate change aside, it's an ivestment that will pay off in the long term.
I think the UK finances are so serious, Labour feel they cannot make any specific financial pledges. Plus, it creates a non-specific moving target for the Tories (and Right-wing media) - we all know they will total up everything, lie, exaggerate, double-count and all that. So, make it impossible for them. In any case, the finances really are in dire straights and getting worse by the day. Any well-reasoned and sound economic plan based on the numbers today could be blown apart by the time of the election. It was not so long ago when Truss cost the UK - how many billion was it again? (Just performed a quick search: depending upon who you believe, anywhere between 30 and 300 billion.)

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/truss-mini-budget-house-prices-b2412878.html
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,441
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1691 on: Yesterday at 10:00:32 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 09:00:48 pm
I think the UK finances are so serious, Labour feel they cannot make any specific financial pledges. Plus, it creates a non-specific moving target for the Tories (and Right-wing media) - we all know they will total up everything, lie, exaggerate, double-count and all that. So, make it impossible for them. In any case, the finances really are in dire straights and getting worse by the day. Any well-reasoned and sound economic plan based on the numbers today could be blown apart by the time of the election. It was not so long ago when Truss cost the UK - how many billion was it again? (Just performed a quick search: depending upon who you believe, anywhere between 30 and 300 billion.)

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/truss-mini-budget-house-prices-b2412878.html

This is the narrative, but, I think they are simply running scared of a few attacks by the Tories, in regards to 'Labour will raise your taxes, to pay for the 28 billion investment'.

It's weak leadership!

The 28 billions was their flagship policy and they've quickly junked it, at the first sign of any campaigning.

Why do people keep bringing up Truss, here...??  She made unfunded tax cuts for the rich, which crash the system.  This was pledging investment in the Green Economy - the future of the country!

Anyway, myself and one other poster (Yorky) said at the time, markets should not dictate government policy.

How many experts and business people do we need to quote, to highlight investment is needed, and will be damaging economically (the opposite of what you write), to not do so.  Renaging on this policy will damage the UK, not help it.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:12:46 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,441
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1692 on: Yesterday at 10:04:56 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 08:49:52 pm
I can stomach a lot of the u turns and dropped pledges by Labour but the £28bn green investment is worst and most short sighted in my opinion. Labour are being handed the election on a platter, and this sort of opportunity comes along once in a generation. Meanwhile we face the most dire of global catastrophes. If there is one thing that Labour should have stuck to, it is this. Even putting climate change aside, it's an ivestment that will pay off in the long term.

I agree.  There's a real chance to get things done here, that may not present itself again. 
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,559
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1693 on: Yesterday at 10:25:04 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 10:00:32 pm
This is the narrative, but, I think they are simply running scared of a few attacks by the Tories, in regards to 'Labour will raise your taxes, to pay for the 28 billion investment'.

It's weak leadership!

The 28 billions was their flagship policy and they've quickly junked it, at the first sign of any campaigning.

Why do people keep bringing up Truss, here...??  She made unfunded tax cuts for the rich, which crash the system.  This was pledging investment in the Green Economy - the future of the country!

Anyway, myself and one other poster (Yorky) said at the time, markets should not dictate government policy.

How many experts and business people do we need to quote, to highlight investment is needed, and will be damaging economically (the opposite of what you write), to not do so.  Renaging on this policy will damage the UK, not help it.

It wasnt the unfunded tax cuts per se that crashed the economy, it was the fact there were questions of how and whether the government could pay the money back it needed to borrow to fund the unfunded tax cuts. Theres a subtle but important difference.

Markets shouldnt dictate government policy, but governments shouldnt become so indebted to the markets that they have to become subservient to stay afloat, and more importantly nor are markets obliged to keep lending to a government if they dont want to because they have doubts over its ability to pay the money back.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,441
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1694 on: Yesterday at 10:30:03 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:25:04 pm


As I've said, there's numerous quotes from various experts about the green investment, why it's needed and the benefits etc.

We've had 14 years of absolute shite.  The country needs investment from it's government!  Not just any investment, but investment in the industries of the future!  It's pretty simple.

I'm pretty sure the markets wouldn't crash, if Labour stuck to the policy.  In fact, businesses and markets, would probably be thinking it's great!
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:32:47 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,855
  • How are we
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1695 on: Yesterday at 10:32:03 pm »
It's a bleak time to be breathing oxygen.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,633
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1696 on: Yesterday at 10:55:57 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 10:00:32 pm
This is the narrative, but, I think they are simply running scared of a few attacks by the Tories, in regards to 'Labour will raise your taxes, to pay for the 28 billion investment'.
The problem is that it is not just the Tories, but the Right-wing media (and lazy media too).
Quote
It's weak leadership!

The 28 billions was their flagship policy and they've quickly junked it, at the first sign of any campaigning.

Why do people keep bringing up Truss, here...??  She made unfunded tax cuts for the rich, which crash the system.  This was pledging investment in the Green Economy - the future of the country!
I can't speak to why others have mentioned Truss. But my reason was to demonstrate just how much worse the state of the UK finances might be between now and when Labour actually take power. Truss cost the UK up to 300 billion over a few weeks. Who's to say what more idiocy might occur between now and the election.
Quote
Anyway, myself and one other poster (Yorky) said at the time, markets should not dictate government policy.
No, they should not. But I did not suggest this. I am only concerned about Labour winning power. Once they do that, then the can afford to be (and should be) braver. Though, yes, they should be braver now too. They do not specify figures, but highlight the problems they face but also a commitment to getting the economy moving again.
Quote
How many experts and business people do we need to quote, to highlight investment is needed, and will be damaging economically (the opposite of what you write), to not do so.  Renaging on this policy will damage the UK, not help it.
I am not really disagreeing with you. It is just game - and Labour need to play by the present unfair rules. Once they win, the rules change.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:01:48 pm by Jiminy Cricket »
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,836
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1697 on: Yesterday at 11:00:06 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:55:57 pm
The problem is that it is not just the Tories, but the Right-wing media (and lazy media too).I can't speak to why others have mentioned Truss. But my treason was to demonstrate just how much worse the state of the UK finances might be between now and when Labour actually take power.

Report to your nearest commissar.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,633
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1698 on: Yesterday at 11:02:00 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:00:06 pm
Report to your nearest commissar.
:)
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,652
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1699 on: Yesterday at 11:08:18 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:55:57 pm
The problem is that it is not just the Tories, but the Right-wing media (and lazy media too).I can't speak to why others have mentioned Truss. But my treason was to demonstrate just how much worse the state of the UK finances might be between now and when Labour actually take power. Truss cost the UK up to 300 billion over a few weeks. Who's to say what more idiocy might occur between now and the election.No, they should not. But I did not suggest this. I am only concerned about Labour winning power. Once they do that, then the can afford to be (and should be) braver. Though, yes, they should be braver now too. They do not specify figures, but highlight the problems they face but also a commitment to getting the economy moving again.I am not really disagreeing with you. It is just game - and Labour need to play by the present unfair rules. Once they win, the rules change.

OK, so even with my own personal dissatisfaction with Labour, which has been something I've held long before Starmer, I have always been of the opinion that given winning elections is almost entirely the name of the game for the two major parties, and given that Labour have to walk a tightrope while jumping through hoops to even have a chance of achieving that, I think it is only fair that sincere analysis of their decision making is made in that context. So when Labour are in opposition and are trying to be all things to all people, I try my best not to take it too personally if they wind up in a place which I don't agree with. But I also think it's not unreasonable for anyone who doesn't think like me to look at the way Labour are moving and think "Well this sucks" and get down about where this could be headed.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,559
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1700 on: Yesterday at 11:23:00 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 10:30:03 pm
As I've said, there's numerous quotes from various experts about the green investment, why it's needed and the benefits etc.

We've had 14 years of absolute shite.  The country needs investment from it's government!  Not just any investment, but investment in the industries of the future!  It's pretty simple.

I'm pretty sure the markets wouldn't crash, if Labour stuck to the policy.  In fact, businesses and markets, would probably be thinking it's great!

I think your probably right, and if we went back 10-15 years Id say you were definitely right, but for me theres two things that make me think twice about the policy, 1) is the absolutely awful state of the economy and the size of the public debt, remember when the Tories used to say Labour has maxed out the national credit card debt to GDP was only 40% back then, now its 100% and were borrowing over £100 billion a year just to maintain the current awful state of the country and a point will come when the markets lose faith in the country and its ability to pay its debts 2) as important as the green agenda is Im not 100% convinced that spending £28 billion a year on it is a wise idea when our schools and hospitals are literally falling apart. Were fucked in so many different ways Im not sure the situation is actually salvageable at all and that were in a terminal decline and all Labour can do is slow it down a bit.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,848
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1701 on: Yesterday at 11:41:16 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on February  1, 2024, 10:10:07 pm
With all the cries of "u-turn" and "betrayal", maybe Labour shouldn't commit to anything at all.
They can't commit to anything at all, that's the problem.
Logged

Online RedDeadRejection

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 151
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1702 on: Today at 10:20:31 am »
Still hopeful that when they get in they will double u turn all the decisions. No reason to start wanting politicians to be honest now after all these years is there 🤣
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,080
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1703 on: Today at 11:07:48 am »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Today at 10:20:31 am
Still hopeful that when they get in they will double u turn all the decisions. No reason to start wanting politicians to be honest now after all these years is there 🤣
Yep. All as bad as each other aren't they. off to do a quick google now to find out which decisions they did u-turn on so I can say I am upset over it.   :D
So announcing a U-Turn is seen as dishonest now. telling the public we can't commit to any policys until we find out how bad the economy is is not seen as being honest.


Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,836
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1704 on: Today at 11:24:24 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:07:48 am
Yep. All as bad as each other aren't they. off to do a quick google now to find out which decisions they did u-turn on so I can say I am upset over it.   :D
So announcing a U-Turn is seen as dishonest now. telling the public we can't commit to any policys until we find out how bad the economy is is not seen as being honest.

1. Telling the public that we can't commit to any policies is showing how Labour and the Tories are no different from each other.
2. Telling the public that previously announced plans can only be aspirations, after having seen what the Tories have done, is dishonesty and betrayal.
3. Telling the public about plans and putting them into the manifesto is pending expected reversals and betrayals (see point 2).

I've seen all three in the last page.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,652
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1705 on: Today at 11:33:27 am »
The other thing to consider is how many people in this country actually know what the Labour Party may have been proposing four years ago and have since rowed back on? I reckon not even 5% of the country would have a clue, because the vast majority of people dont follow politics in that way. Its a shitty reality, but again, something that cant be ignored when we look at all of this. Starmer and his team will be weighing up the risks of everything and I doubt really care about pissing off a small amount of people if it makes sense for them electorally. Makes it sound like Im defending them but Im not, just think thats how it often goes and theres little we can really do about it.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,819
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1706 on: Today at 11:39:01 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 11:33:27 am
The other thing to consider is how many people in this country actually know what the Labour Party may have been proposing four years ago and have since rowed back on? I reckon not even 5% of the country would have a clue, because the vast majority of people don’t follow politics in that way. It’s a shitty reality, but again, something that can’t be ignored when we look at all of this. Starmer and his team will be weighing up the risks of everything and I doubt really care about pissing off a small amount of people if it makes sense for them electorally. Makes it sound like I’m defending them but I’m not, just think that’s how it often goes and there’s little we can really do about it.

Problem is, what is the offer? Is there anybody here that can say right now that they could look at an electorate and say what Labour will offer is …… ?

Basically they are relying on people saying they are not the Tories. When it comes to health, education etc. its basically no offer, its just we are not them so vote for us.

If we are being honest, that would be the poster. Just put a banner up saying we are not them.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,080
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1707 on: Today at 11:44:06 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:24:24 am
1. Telling the public that we can't commit to any policies is showing how Labour and the Tories are no different from each other.
2. Telling the public that previously announced plans can only be aspirations, after having seen what the Tories have done, is dishonesty and betrayal.
3. Telling the public about plans and putting them into the manifesto is pending expected reversals and betrayals (see point 2).

I've seen all three in the last page.
Yep, Ive wrote a few reply's adding to what you've said and thought nope, better not. so stick to. I agree for now.  :lmao
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,080
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1708 on: Today at 11:53:55 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 11:33:27 am
The other thing to consider is how many people in this country actually know what the Labour Party may have been proposing four years ago and have since rowed back on? I reckon not even 5% of the country would have a clue, because the vast majority of people dont follow politics in that way. Its a shitty reality, but again, something that cant be ignored when we look at all of this. Starmer and his team will be weighing up the risks of everything and I doubt really care about pissing off a small amount of people if it makes sense for them electorally. Makes it sound like Im defending them but Im not, just think thats how it often goes and theres little we can really do about it.
We will see, if I remember right wasn't there a rush to draw up that Manifesto anyway, all done at the last minute even though the leader had demanded a election every week at PMQT. can't remember the same attacks on Labour back then though.

I think a good example is yesterday and Corbyn tweeting about lifting the 2 child limit on benefits. now it's easy to say that's a good thing, it's the decent thing to do, is that something any responsible leader should be campaigning on right now.
To me it's taking advantage of the situation to make himself look caring, he must know it would bring real trouble for Labour right now.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,652
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1709 on: Today at 11:55:58 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:39:01 am
Problem is, what is the offer? Is there anybody here that can say right now that they could look at an electorate and say what Labour will offer is  ?

Basically they are relying on people saying they are not the Tories. When it comes to health, education etc. its basically no offer, its just we are not them so vote for us.

If we are being honest, that would be the poster. Just put a banner up saying we are not them.

Thats my issue with it too, but then I go back to the point Im making which is that theyve probably ran the data on all of this and realised that branding themselves as we are not them is what is working. Youve said it yourself, youll vote for them no matter what, and they probably know that there are a lot of people who are going to just cop for it in terms of voting for them because (in my opinion) the country at large think the Tory government has had more than enough chances. Its not inspiring to me in the slightest, but if they were to look at me as a potential voter - very left wing, lives in one of the safest Labour seats in the country - they almost certainly would not care about me wanting them to come out and say Get ready for an unprecedented level of investment in public services.
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,652
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1710 on: Today at 12:01:50 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:53:55 am
We will see, if I remember right wasn't there a rush to draw up that Manifesto anyway, all done at the last minute even though the leader had demanded a election every week at PMQT. can't remember the same attacks on Labour back then though.

I think a good example is yesterday and Corbyn tweeting about lifting the 2 child limit on benefits. now it's easy to say that's a good thing, it's the decent thing to do, is that something any responsible leader should be campaigning on right now.
To me it's taking advantage of the situation to make himself look caring, he must know it would bring real trouble for Labour right now.

Glass half full from me but Labour could very easily not talk about lifting that limit, win the election and then just do it anyway. Some strange people would get annoyed about it but then the world would move on within a week, ordinary people would benefit in the long run and Labour would have made a positive change without running the risk of it playing out in an election where the Tories would have went to their usual playbook. Thats what I hope is the sort of thing that happens and is happening, and to be honest, I have to think like that because otherwise Im just going to get myself down about it all.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,080
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1711 on: Today at 12:15:38 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 12:01:50 pm
Glass half full from me but Labour could very easily not talk about lifting that limit, win the election and then just do it anyway. Some strange people would get annoyed about it but then the world would move on within a week, ordinary people would benefit in the long run and Labour would have made a positive change without running the risk of it playing out in an election where the Tories would have went to their usual playbook. Thats what I hope is the sort of thing that happens and is happening, and to be honest, I have to think like that because otherwise Im just going to get myself down about it all.
That's the thing about politics, what's fair isn't as simple as it seems, I have mixed feelings about it. kids should never suffer but I wouldn't say anyone who got annoyed by it is strange, that's not really a good way to answer there anger. were not talking about the rich here, a lot of people struggling to get by working get pissed off over it. as I say it might sound like a nice caring thing to demand, if he knows it's never going to happen right now and it's far more likely to loose elections then it's not caring.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,441
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1712 on: Today at 01:01:42 pm »
Quote
Meanwhile the Conservatives, riven by their own divisions on issues including immigration and tax, are watching on delighted. One senior Downing Street official compared it to Theresa Mays decision to reverse her manifesto commitment to overhaul social care in 2017 while insisting nothing has changed.

Even if Starmer formally ditches the £28bn target next month, some believe it is too late to stop the Tory attacks on the policy.

I dont know why theyre even bothering, said one adviser to the prime minister, Rishi Sunak. Were just going to go on about £28bn even more.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,559
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1713 on: Today at 01:10:16 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:01:42 pm


And Labours retort is pretty easy, Youve bankrupted the country
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,633
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1714 on: Today at 01:18:36 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 01:10:16 pm
And Labours retort is pretty easy, Youve bankrupted the country
Yep. 'And for each day the Tories cling onto power, the more dire governmental finances become. Just get out now so that The Labour Party can begin the task of fixing the country.'
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online RedDeadRejection

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 151
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1715 on: Today at 01:22:44 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:07:48 am
Yep. All as bad as each other aren't they. off to do a quick google now to find out which decisions they did u-turn on so I can say I am upset over it.   :D
So announcing a U-Turn is seen as dishonest now. telling the public we can't commit to any policys until we find out how bad the economy is is not seen as being honest.

I never said they're all as bad as each other.  No need to think all comments here are serious
« Last Edit: Today at 01:24:32 pm by RedDeadRejection »
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,441
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1716 on: Today at 01:31:29 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 01:10:16 pm
And Labours retort is pretty easy, Youve bankrupted the country

Yeah. But, the point is, they didn't need to give it to them, in the first place.  They're going to win the election, the country hates he Tories.  Lets give the country something more then just 'we're not the Tories'.
Logged

Online RedDeadRejection

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 151
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1717 on: Today at 01:33:20 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:31:29 pm
Yeah. But, the point is, they didn't need to give it to them, in the first place.  They're going to win the election, the country hates he Tories.  Lets give the country something more then just 'we're not the Tories'.

Anything slightly left of Tony Blairs nasel hair won't go down well with the electorate unfortunately. And that's a big unfortunately
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 38 39 40 41 42 [43]   Go Up
« previous next »
 