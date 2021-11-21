« previous next »
Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day

Yep. I think the next Labour government will be far more radical than they are letting on as well, the difference is they don't think it does them any favours announcing any radical change to the public, it's the same with the Torys, they never tell the public their true intentions either, they just get into power and do it.

I could get on board with that, but Reeves (and in some cases Streeting and occasionally Starmer himself) categorically rule out a policy or idea. It backs the party into a corner because, whilst a manifesto isn't a legally-binding document, the majority of the media would crucify Labour for reneging on absolute pledges.


How they sell this change is what matters.
The left feel they have to shout it from the rooftops and for ideological reasons which held back this change for decades, Nationalisation being the biggest loser.

I've made the same points myself several times. Elements of 'the left' seems obsessed with winning the 'moral' argument, when what should be the focus is winning votes.

Make vague 'aims' promises, then implement the policies to achieve those when in power.


People who looked at Nationalisation as left wing refused to support it, they are now more open to it for the reasons we should all support it. why does everything that improves lives argued as left wing when it should be about decency, you can be certain the next Labour government wont feel the need to shout they are making radical changes, they will just do it and make the decency argument to justify it.

Nationalisation is a bad example for you to use, though, because repeated polls show a majority in support of it.

WRT nationalisation, Labour would need to be smart and selective. I've said regarding water, they should simultaneously strengthen regulation to force water companies into the super-costly improvements that are needed, whilst capping their price rises. Regulate them into insolvency. Then pick up the service as they each fall.
What is Labours £28bn green plan  and could it be shelved?

Partys pledge to invest in a low-carbon economy looks to be at risk amid nervousness over making spending commitments

What is Labours £28bn plan?
Labour committed in 2021 to spending £28bn a year if it got into power on a green prosperity plan to kickstart the UKs transition to a low-carbon economy, aimed at meeting legally binding climate targets while bolstering energy security, lowering household bills, warming peoples homes and spurring innovation in industry. The money, the partys leader, Keir Starmer, said at the time, would foster green growth and jobs, and put the UK back in the low-carbon race internationally.

But some senior figures in the party have been briefing against the £28bn pledge, and have demanded it be reviewed. The plan has already been watered down to a promise to increase investment to £28bn in the second half of the next parliament, subject to strict fiscal rules that mean debt must be declining.

What would the money be spent on?
Labour has not set out detailed plans for exactly where all the funds would go, but broadly they will include: boosting renewable energy generation, with the aim of making the UK a clean energy superpower and decarbonising domestic power by 2030; insulating homes; improving transport infrastructure; fostering low-carbon industries; and helping existing fossil fuel-reliant industries to make the transition to net zero.

Why is the £28bn figure controversial?
The Tories have fastened on the pledge as a key attack line, claiming that Labour would have to raise taxes to meet its unfunded spending spree. Tory attacks on the £28bn figure come almost daily, and in response to almost anything Labour does, whether or not involving the green economy and net zero target.

Is it true the pledge would necessitate higher taxes?
No. There are ways of providing public finance at that level without raising taxation, and many economists and business experts argue that the cash should be seen as an investment rather than a cost, and that it will improve stagnant productivity and growth. A recent paper by the London School of Economics found that £26bn a year of public investment would generate private sector investment of about twice as much again, and quickly pay off in the form of jobs and growth. Tax cuts, by contrast, would provide less stimulus as the main constraints on the UK economy are poor infrastructure and underinvestment, the economists found.

What would the Tories do instead?
Ministers argue that their plans, which involve setting roadmaps or targets for reducing emissions from particular sectors, with only a small amount of public money involved, are already bearing fruit. The government says £200bn has been invested in the low-carbon economy since 2010, mostly by the private sector, with a further £30bn announced since last September, mainly in offshore wind.

Where did the £28bn figure come from?
There is broad consensus that tens of billions of investment will be needed to revive the UKs industrial economy and set the country on a low-carbon path. The LSE paper estimated that £26bn a year would be needed; previous work by the IPPR thinktank suggested at least £30bn a year. Juergen Maier, former UK chief of the German firm Siemens, now an adviser to Labour on transport and infrastructure, said £28bn was the absolute minimum required.

What are other countries doing?
The US, under President Joe Bidens Inflation Reduction Act, is spending $369bn on low-carbon efforts, including renewable energy, electric vehicles and industry. The EU is also planning hundreds of billions in investment through its Green Deal programme and from member states, including Germany and France, which are investing heavily in green industries.

China, meanwhile, installed more solar panels last year than the US has ever done, and invested an estimated $140bn in wind energy last year. India is also moving ahead rapidly on renewables, with investments forecast to increase by more than 80% this year.

Why is Labour considering dropping the pledge?
A few senior party figures, said to include Pat McFadden and campaigns director Morgan McSweeney, are understood to be nervous about making major spending commitments. Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, is supportive of the aims of the investment but less attached to the £28bn figure.

However, several senior shadow ministers  including the shadow foreign secretary, David Lammy, the shadow environment secretary, Steve Reed, and the shadow business secretary, Jonathan Reynolds  have made a point recently of mentioning the £28bn in public appearances, indicating their support. Starmer has also frequently endorsed the figure, for instance telling the Guardian last month: Theres never been any wavering from us, the £28bn is an important part of the investment towards [clean power].

Many in the party argue that to row back on such a major plank of the partys strategy  the £28bn plan is Labours main answer to the question of how to grow the economy and shore up crumbling public infrastructure, as well as meeting net zero  would be seen as caving to Tory pressure, and allow Starmer to be portrayed as weak and flip-flopping.

What do voters think?
Polls suggest public support for the measure. The most detailed polling, by More in Common, found a clear majority of all voters supported the pledge. Separate surveys have also found more support for Starmer when he talked of climate, and majorities of voters regularly saying they supported public investment over tax cuts.

What do businesses say?
The results of more than a decade of under-investment in the UKs infrastructure are now readily apparent, from crumbling schools to the creaking rail network and potholed roads. The current government appears to have little appetite for infrastructure projects, but businesses are desperate for investment as the inadequacies of the UKs transport, energy and built environment grow daily more apparent.

Most are careful not to be party political, but the message is clear: government needs to get to grips with the UKs productivity problems. The CBI has called for more investment, saying a defining challenge for the next government will be setting out a strategy for boosting the UKs global competitiveness, and the Institute of Directors has called for the UK to have its own version of the Inflation Reduction Act.

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2024/jan/31/what-is-labour-green-plan-and-could-it-be-shelved-explainer
I could get on board with that, but Reeves (and in some cases Streeting and occasionally Starmer himself) categorically rule out a policy or idea. It backs the party into a corner because, whilst a manifesto isn't a legally-binding document, the majority of the media would crucify Labour for reneging on absolute pledges.


I've made the same points myself several times. Elements of 'the left' seems obsessed with winning the 'moral' argument, when what should be the focus is winning votes.

Make vague 'aims' promises, then implement the policies to achieve those when in power.


Nationalisation is a bad example for you to use, though, because repeated polls show a majority in support of it.

WRT nationalisation, Labour would need to be smart and selective. I've said regarding water, they should simultaneously strengthen regulation to force water companies into the super-costly improvements that are needed, whilst capping their price rises. Regulate them into insolvency. Then pick up the service as they each fall.
Yeah I thought it was a big mistake to rule out the SM etc but I can see why he did it. what's the point of fighting a battle that will take years to achieve when he has other short term solutions which can be just as effective, why take the battle to a place that favours the opposition, he can concentrate on more urgent problems he can change.

Have to disagree on Nationalisation, the Public are more receptive towards Nationalisation now for the right reasons, it's because all our services are destroyed, all charging a fortune making big profits. the problem was Nationalisation was always seen as left wing in the past, it was always connected to clause 4 which made people think of British Leyland etc. that destroyed any chances of Nationalisation. the people who demanded it back were far left. it was always seen as some sort of test by the far left, proper socialists want Nationalisation, the argument wasn't we want the electric/gas/water Nationalised. it was about clause 4, it became a tag that hurt Labour.

I remember we discussed it on here years ago, some had to argue they support Nationalisation but only for services like NHS, I argued what ive always believed, no services that are vital for life should be in private hands, only supporting the Nationalisation of services was part of the debate rather than looked at as the aim.

If Labour ditch the pledge, what investment pledges have they got left?
If Labour ditch the pledge, what investment pledges have they got left?

Nothing is pledged until a manifesto is produced. Have they produced one yet?
If Labour ditch the pledge, what investment pledges have they got left?

I'm not sure.  Trying to think of one.......

Maybe, they'll come up with something else?  However, it seems that they are scared of spending commitments.
I'm not sure.  Trying to think of one.......

Maybe, they'll come up with something else?  However, it seems that they are scared of spending commitments.
It feels like they're trying to enforce the view of Tory financial incompetence: "We'd love to commit to these plans but we can't due to the financial chaos caused by the Tory government.  We need to see just how bad things are before we start spending".

I don't think it's a bad tactic as it simultaneously undermines the two main Tory attack lines in every general election since the year dot:
1) The Tories are economically responsible
2) Labour are economically reckless

It's not very inspiring though or offering much hope for people scraping by - or not, in many cases - at the moment. 
Refusal to reinstate the bankers cap, hasn't gone down well.

Frustration in Labour ranks over Reevess refusal to reinstate bankers bonus cap

Shadow chancellor is warned that decision will be unpopular with voters, including those in red wall seats

Senior Labour figures have been left annoyed and perplexed by Rachel Reevess surprise announcement that the party will not reinstate a cap on bankers bonuses if it wins the next election.

The shadow chancellor said on Wednesday that she had no intention of bringing back the cap, introduced after the 2008 financial crisis to limit annual payouts to twice a bankers salary, saying she wanted to be the champion of a thriving financial services industry.

But her shift in position has frustrated some of her colleagues. One shadow cabinet minister said: Weve spent the last year and a bit saying what a terrible decision it was for the Tories to scrap the cap in the middle of a cost of living crisis. What has changed?

Another source said: Im just not sure what the point of this is. It will be really unpopular with exactly the sort of voters we need to win over, including in the red wall.

A third added: Weve given quite a bit of reassurance already to businesses. I dont really understand the nervousness around this one.

In 2022, the then chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, announced that he would be removing the rule as part of his now infamous mini-budget during Liz Trusss short tenure as prime minister. It was one of the few of Trusss policies to be kept under Rishi Sunaks leadership, with the new rules coming into force in October last year.

The move received widespread criticism for rewarding bankers and failing to address cost-of-living concerns affecting households across the UK. However, Reevess decision to continue allowing unlimited payouts to bankers is a significant shift for Labour.

In an interview with the BBC, Reeves, a former Bank of England economist, said: The cap on bankers bonuses was brought in in the aftermath of the global financial crisis and that was the right thing to do to rebuild the public finances.

But that has gone now and we dont have any intention of bringing that back. And as chancellor of the exchequer, I would want to be a champion of a successful and thriving financial services industry in the UK.

Labour has previously criticised the Conservatives for removing the cap, saying it was out of touch with the British public. Just three months ago, after the lifting of the cap, Reeves criticised the move in the midst of their cost of living crisis. She added: It tells you everything you need to know about this government.

One senior union source described Reevess decision as the wrong call that risks misreading the mood of the country.

Speaking to reporters in Westminster, Labours leader in Scotland, Anas Sarwar, said he stood by his earlier criticism of the decision to remove the bonus cap, but also avoided any direct criticism of Reeves and her decision.

We absolutely also believe in fairness, and so we were right to oppose the lifting of the cap on bankers bonuses at the time. I said it was a further demonstration of an economically illiterate, morally bankrupt Tory party, he said. Im not going to shift my view on that. But youve got to look at the balance.

This involved, he said, creating confidence for banks to invest while also making sure that we never return to a situation where bankers behave inappropriately, and risk the wider economy, like we saw with the financial crash.

A Labour spokesperson defended the move, rejecting claims the party had U-turned or misled the public on its position. We said at the time we didnt think it was a priority. The decision was taken by the government and we dont have any plans to bring it back.

She said Labour wanted to offer businesses stability, certainty and a clear path forward. Other Labour insiders said Labour was already planning a windfall tax on oil and gas companies, abolishing non-dom tax status and bringing in VAT on school fees.

One said: When it comes to the politics of this, these are the fights we think we can have with the Conservatives and win with the public. Everybody in the shadow cabinet and beyond knows that Rachels priority is demonstrating that Labour is as pro-worker as it is pro-business.

Momentum, a grassroots organisation of the partys left wing, said: This is a terrible decision totally out of touch with Labours values and public opinion. For over 40 years our economic model has sucked wealth from the country and enriched a few in the City. It even crashed the economy in 2008. Yet instead of learning the lessons from New Labours failures, Starmer and Reeves seem determined to repeat them.

Labour said on Tuesday that it planned to cut swathes of red tape in the financial services sector, while unashamedly championing the industry. In a 24-page document, seen by the Guardian, Labour has promised to cut 10,000 pages of regulations and ruled out a windfall tax on bank profits.

The party will formally announce its plans to harness the strengths of the financial sector to City bosses at its business conference in London on Thursday.


https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/feb/01/frustration-in-labour-ranks-over-reevess-refusal-to-reinstate-bankers-bonus-cap
Refusal to reinstate the bankers cap, hasn't gone down well.

Frustration in Labour ranks over Reevess refusal to reinstate bankers bonus cap

Shadow chancellor is warned that decision will be unpopular with voters, including those in red wall seats


https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/feb/01/frustration-in-labour-ranks-over-reevess-refusal-to-reinstate-bankers-bonus-cap

As I said yesterday, its shit but its irrelevant. Either the banks increase base pay and keep bonuses called, reduce base pay and increase bonuses or banks reduce both pay and bonuses and keep more money for themselves and their shareholders, either way it stays within those same circles at the top, it doesnt trickle down regardless of whats done with bonuses.
As I said yesterday, its shit but its irrelevant. Either the banks increase base pay and keep bonuses called, reduce base pay and increase bonuses or banks reduce both pay and bonuses and keep more money for themselves and their shareholders, either way it stays within those same circles at the top, it doesnt trickle down regardless of whats done with bonuses.


As someone pointed out yesterday, the cap on bonuses wasn't brought in to curb overall pay, but to shift away from the practice of using huge bonuses to 'incentivise' the casino-banking staff to take huge risks with the potential for huge reward.

Reeves wont put the cap in place because its her mates benefitting from it.
Reeves wont put the cap in place because its her mates benefitting from it.

A former economist at the BoE - surely not.
As I said yesterday, its shit but its irrelevant. Either the banks increase base pay and keep bonuses called, reduce base pay and increase bonuses or banks reduce both pay and bonuses and keep more money for themselves and their shareholders, either way it stays within those same circles at the top, it doesnt trickle down regardless of whats done with bonuses.

The regulations, which limited annual bonus payouts to twice a bankers salary, were introduced by the EU in 2014, in a move aimed at preventing excessive risk-taking after the 2008 financial crisis.
In an interview with the BBC, Reeves, a former Bank of England economist, said: The cap on bankers bonuses was brought in in the aftermath of the global financial crisis and that was the right thing to do to rebuild the public finances.

But that has gone now and we dont have any intention of bringing that back. And as chancellor of the exchequer, I would want to be a champion of a successful and thriving financial services industry in the UK.


As someone pointed out yesterday, the cap on bonuses wasn't brought in to curb overall pay, but to shift away from the practice of using huge bonuses to 'incentivise' the casino-banking staff to take huge risks with the potential for huge reward.



You dont think the incentive already existed to take huge risks with bonuses of two times an already very high wage?
As someone pointed out yesterday, the cap on bonuses wasn't brought in to curb overall pay, but to shift away from the practice of using huge bonuses to 'incentivise' the casino-banking staff to take huge risks with the potential for huge reward.
It's a fair question that needs to be asked, regulation to stop reckless banking is important as well. from documentary's ive watched a crash is still inevitable in the future so is the Bankers cap about the satisfaction of sticking it to the Bank bosses or is it actually preventing Bank bosses from gambling with investors money .
Labour have said this is about showing Labour are  pro business as well as pro worker which might not go down well with some(am not saying your against buisness  :) ) but that is how some think, it's a important message. they want to take Labour into the modern world.  they want to change the image people have of Labour.
Ive never really thought Reeves could be impressive, just watched her press conference. one of the most impressive press conferences ive ever seen, she showed she is in a different class when it comes to economics and what needs to be done. I can understand people thinking this sends the wrong message, I did as well but am having doubts now, this is getting big coverage, people will be impressed, she makes the Tory chancellors look incompetent. I think the Torys will be in despair after listening to her press conference today.

No offence mate, but you'd defend Labour if they went out and sacrificed 100s of children.

Here's what they thought of the bankers cap, last October:
Darren Jones, the shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, said in October, after the lifting of the cap: At a time when families are struggling with the cost of living and mortgages are rising, this decision tells you everything you need to know about the priorities of this out of touch Conservative government.


You can try but, you can't polish a turd.
No offence mate, but you'd defend Labour if they went out and sacrificed 100s of children.

Here's what they thought of the bankers cap, last October:

You can try but, you can't polish a turd.
Thanks for that, no offence and then you go on to say that, sick what people think they can say when they think they have the high moral ground.

Has Jones argued the Bankers cap prevents reckless investment!!!!!
Jones said it sends the wrong message which I agreed with at first and then said am not so sure now. it's about what's the most important message, am not going to defend Bankers and am certainly not saying the Banks don't need regulating. that's the most important thing when it comes to the banks. regulation. do you know the answers or is it just all about having the satisfaction of sticking it to the Business.
Thanks for that, no offence and then you go on to say that, sick what people think they can say when they think they have the high moral ground.

Has Jones argued the Bankers cap prevents reckless investment!!!!!
Jones said it sends the wrong message which I agreed with at first and then said am not so sure now. it's about what's the most important message, am not going to defend Bankers and am certainly not saying the Banks don't need regulating. that's the most important thing when it comes to the banks. regulation. do you know the answers or is it just all about having the satisfaction of sticking it to the Business.

Fair enough.  Apologies, I should've worded it different.

The point I was trying to make is that, in my opinion, the policy is indefensible.  It was brought in the stop reckless investments and to lift it during the current crises, is wrong.

It was wrong when Kwarteng did it, and it is wrong now.  Nothing has changed, just because it's now a red person saying it (and not a blue).  Labour hammered the Tories for doing it, but now they're doing the same thing.
Labour will freeze the 25% corporation tax during their first term.
Regardless of what you think of the policy in isolation, it's (again) bad politics to attack the Tories over it in the first place and then shift your position later down the line.  It's yet another u-turn and if you think it's the right thing not to reinstate it, surely you would have been annoyed when they opposed it in the first place?
Honestly, who cares? This isn't something that cuts through beyond the people desperate to get a dig in on labour or to defend labour. Like WLR says, this is a policy that's purely optics. If anyone thinks that keeping the cap is what determines whether the banking sector takes risks or minimises risks, I think they're being naive.
Regardless of what you think of the policy in isolation, it's (again) bad politics to attack the Tories over it in the first place and then shift your position later down the line.  It's yet another u-turn and if you think it's the right thing not to reinstate it, surely you would have been annoyed when they opposed it in the first place?

Indeed.
Fair enough.  Apologies, I should've worded it different.

The point I was trying to make is that, in my opinion, the policy is indefensible.  It was brought in the stop reckless investments and to lift it during the current crises, is wrong.

It was wrong when Kwarteng did it, and it is wrong now.  Nothing has changed, just because it's now a red person saying it (and not a blue).  Labour hammered the Tories for doing it, but now they're doing the same thing.
Thats fair enough.
I need more than it's just wrong. from what ive read it's done it's job and other regulation is in place, I think the argument against the Bank bosses is whether they have made these bonuses from closing all the high st banks, that would be my argument of why it would be wrong to lift the cap.

You don't get where am coming from, yeah I suppose my first reaction is to always defend Labour. is that such a bad thing? I make a effort to try and see where they are coming from as ive always believed Labour have our best interests at heart so am not so cynical as some, am also willing to give them a break when they do cock up. which they will occasionally, Ive said this many times. you need more than good intentions to help the working class, you need to win and get into power and do it. a Labour leader job is to defend us from the Torys, any Labour leader not capable of doing this does more harm than good, people might think the last leader had good intentions but he was useless defending us from the Torys so all the good intentions meant nothing. he's back to protesting about all those poor children living in poverty, a winner would have been helping those kids now.

 I will be long gone before the impact of the last few years hits future generations, I was feeling positive up to a few months back but not so much now, the left have taken us in the direction I feared a few yrs back, it's a shit storm.  it's far more likely to take us back to the division of the 60s/70s than move us forward. tactics have never been a strong point with the left.
I think it is a nudge into policy and manifesto. I don't think labour should be making any bold announcements until well into the Summer.

Like as said above. It's an optics thing and it's a test to see how business reacts. The banks made their announcements today with the talk being that interest rates will start coming down this year to follow the drop in inflation towards the magical 2-3%.
I think it is a nudge into policy and manifesto. I don't think labour should be making any bold announcements until well into the Summer.

Like as said above. It's an optics thing and it's a test to see how business reacts. The banks made their announcements today with the talk being that interest rates will start coming down this year to follow the drop in inflation towards the magical 2-3%.

The word that Labour keep using a lot these days is stability and I think thats very underrated. Look at the last few years, weve had 3 PMs in 3 years, more cabinet ministers then you can count, NI was cut, going to be increased, then Truss decided not to increase it, Hunt decided to increased it, then decided to cut it, this is in the space of 18 months FFS, Corporation tax was supposed to go up, Truss spent the summer saying she wasnt going to do that, the markets went into meltdown and then she increased it, how is anyone be in an employee, employer or self employed supposed to plan for anything when thats whats going on and I think thats whats driving the decision not to bring back the bonus cap, its not that its something they are against but for the sake of stability they cant just go and reverse every decision the Tories make.
The word that Labour keep using a lot these days is stability and I think thats very underrated. Look at the last few years, weve had 3 PMs in 3 years, more cabinet ministers then you can count, NI was cut, going to be increased, then Truss decided not to increase it, Hunt decided to increased it, then decided to cut it, this is in the space of 18 months FFS, Corporation tax was supposed to go up, Truss spent the summer saying she wasnt going to do that, the markets went into meltdown and then she increased it, how is anyone be in an employee, employer or self employed supposed to plan for anything when thats whats going on and I think thats whats driving the decision not to bring back the bonus cap, its not that its something they are against but for the sake of stability they cant just go and reverse every decision the Tories make.

They are going to have to do more than just not change pms to earn a second term. They have one term to prove it.
They are going to have to do more than just not change pms to earn a second term. They have one term to prove it.

I dont think anyone is suggesting that otherwise.
Labour will freeze the 25% corporation tax during their first term.
Fixing it is a good policy in principle

The uk has been such a box of utterly batshit idiots,  that having certainty is really important for businesses wanting to invest here. As such this certainty is good.

(Ive no idea if 25% is the right number  to fix it at mind)
Fixing it is a good policy in principle

The uk has been such a box of utterly batshit idiots,  that having certainty is really important for businesses wanting to invest here. As such this certainty is good.

(Ive no idea if 25% is the right number  to fix it at mind)

Certainty is good.

25% is the lowest in the G7.
Fixing it is a good policy in principle

The uk has been such a box of utterly batshit idiots,  that having certainty is really important for businesses wanting to invest here. As such this certainty is good.

(Ive no idea if 25% is the right number  to fix it at mind)


It was actually increased to 25% (from 19%) only last April.

Not that it matters but, whilst I'd ideally like it to be higher, I approve of pledging to keep the 25% rate.

[c]Hunt has done them a favour here.
Certainty is good.

25% is the lowest in the G7.
No idea on the percentage to be honest. Is higher better? Lower? What brings in more cash? Too complex for me these economics!
No idea on the percentage to be honest. Is higher better? Lower? What brings in more cash? Too complex for me these economics!

Its not just the rate, its whose paying it and whose not ie your Facebooks and Amazons dont really give a shit what it is unless its extremely low as otherwise they move the profits somewhere else and pay a token amount of tax here.
So, it has gone, then.  I guess this is the biggest u-turn, of the lot.

Labour to ditch £28bn annual green investment pledge, party sources say

Exclusive: Party will keep plan to invest in green infrastructure but will in effect cut green ambitions by about two-thirds

Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves are ditching Labours flagship policy pledge to spend £28bn a year on green investment, party sources have said.

The sources said the party would keep the core mission of investing in green infrastructure, as well as already announced plans such as the creation of GB Energy, a publicly owned clean energy company, and a mass home insulation programme.

But it will in effect cut its green ambitions by about two-thirds, given that the previously announced schemes are set to cost just under £10bn a year by the end of the parliament.

The change, after a spate of recent government attacks portraying the £28bn figure as a likely tax rise, has been pushed for by key figures around Starmer including Morgan McSweeney, Labours director of campaigns, and Pat McFadden, the partys campaigns coordinator.

In a series of media interviews after speeches by Reeves and Starmer to a conference in London attended by hundreds of business executives, the shadow chancellor was repeatedly asked about the £28bn figure and declined each time to back it.

Asked 10 times during an interview with Sky News, Reeves said of the plan: I think what people need to know is that the fiscal rules are the most important thing for me  I know the importance of economic and fiscal stability and that will always come first.

One shadow minister said: The £28bn is definitely going as a figure. It will be changed to specific outcomes linked to specific investment, rather than being a random figure to be allocated at a later date.

In a sign of how Starmer is likely to frame the decision, the source added: It was always meant to be formally allocated before the general election, so this isnt such a major departure really. Its being firmed up, not dropped.

While scaling back the green prosperity plan has been under consideration for some weeks, dropping the £28bn annual target, unveiled with great fanfare by Reeves at the Labour conference in 2021, would be politically risky for Starmer and his team.

Ed Miliband, the shadow net zero secretary, and his team still argue strongly for sticking with £28bn for environmental and political reasons.

Senior Labour sources insisted, however, that Miliband had signed up to the idea of dropping the £28bn figure while sticking to the schemes that had already been announced.

Polling released on Thursday by More in Common found that among people planning to vote Labour, the £28bn pledge is the second most popular potential manifesto promise, just behind abolishing tax breaks for private schools.

Of the 3,000-plus panel, 79% said they thought the next government should increase investment in tackling the climate crisis, with two-thirds saying this should be a priority.

Luke Tryl, of More in Common, said: Labour might think that they are demonstrating fiscal prudence by dropping the £28bn climate investment, but our research shows that the investment remains a high priority for Labour voters and ditching it could well backfire.

Another source of frustration for many MPs has been the incremental abandonment of the target, with the risk that voters will think Labour has dropped it only because it has become a source of Tory attacks.

One shadow minister said: Good to drag this out as long as possible  very clever people.

The move comes after Reeves told the business conference that Labour would not raise corporation tax above its current rate of 25% during the next parliament. A day earlier she said the party would not reinstate a cap on bankers bonuses if it wins the next election.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/feb/01/labour-to-ditch-annual-green-investment-pledge-party-sources-say
So, it has gone, then.  I guess this is the biggest u-turn, of the lot.

Labour to ditch £28bn annual green investment pledge, party sources say

Exclusive: Party will keep plan to invest in green infrastructure but will in effect cut green ambitions by about two-thirds

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/feb/01/labour-to-ditch-annual-green-investment-pledge-party-sources-say

It was a weird one to begin with, they have been so careful not to commit to much of anything, so why did they commit so much to this with such a precise figure of money? Thats not to say it wasnt a good policy, it definitely was but someone should have seen that such is the state of public finances and that likelihood the Tories would leave a scorched earth behind them there was a good chance they would have ended up U turning.
