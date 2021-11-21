Fair enough. Apologies, I should've worded it different.



The point I was trying to make is that, in my opinion, the policy is indefensible. It was brought in the stop reckless investments and to lift it during the current crises, is wrong.



It was wrong when Kwarteng did it, and it is wrong now. Nothing has changed, just because it's now a red person saying it (and not a blue). Labour hammered the Tories for doing it, but now they're doing the same thing.



Thats fair enough.I need more than it's just wrong. from what ive read it's done it's job and other regulation is in place, I think the argument against the Bank bosses is whether they have made these bonuses from closing all the high st banks, that would be my argument of why it would be wrong to lift the cap.You don't get where am coming from, yeah I suppose my first reaction is to always defend Labour. is that such a bad thing? I make a effort to try and see where they are coming from as ive always believed Labour have our best interests at heart so am not so cynical as some, am also willing to give them a break when they do cock up. which they will occasionally, Ive said this many times. you need more than good intentions to help the working class, you need to win and get into power and do it. a Labour leader job is to defend us from the Torys, any Labour leader not capable of doing this does more harm than good, people might think the last leader had good intentions but he was useless defending us from the Torys so all the good intentions meant nothing. he's back to protesting about all those poor children living in poverty, a winner would have been helping those kids now.I will be long gone before the impact of the last few years hits future generations, I was feeling positive up to a few months back but not so much now, the left have taken us in the direction I feared a few yrs back, it's a shit storm. it's far more likely to take us back to the division of the 60s/70s than move us forward. tactics have never been a strong point with the left.