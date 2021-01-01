Yep. I think the next Labour government will be far more radical than they are letting on as well, the difference is they don't think it does them any favours announcing any radical change to the public, it's the same with the Torys, they never tell the public their true intentions either, they just get into power and do it.



How they sell this change is what matters.

The left feel they have to shout it from the rooftops and for ideological reasons which held back this change for decades, Nationalisation being the biggest loser.



People who looked at Nationalisation as left wing refused to support it, they are now more open to it for the reasons we should all support it. why does everything that improves lives argued as left wing when it should be about decency, you can be certain the next Labour government wont feel the need to shout they are making radical changes, they will just do it and make the decency argument to justify it.



I could get on board with that, but Reeves (and in some cases Streeting and occasionally Starmer himself) categorically rule out a policy or idea. It backs the party into a corner because, whilst a manifesto isn't a legally-binding document, the majority of the media would crucify Labour for reneging on absolute pledges.I've made the same points myself several times. Elements of 'the left' seems obsessed with winning the 'moral' argument, when what should be the focus is winning votes.Make vague 'aims' promises, then implement the policies to achieve those when in power.Nationalisation is a bad example for you to use, though, because repeated polls show a majority in support of it.WRT nationalisation, Labour would need to be smart and selective. I've said regarding water, they should simultaneously strengthen regulation to force water companies into the super-costly improvements that are needed, whilst capping their price rises. Regulate them into insolvency. Then pick up the service as they each fall.