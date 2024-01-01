« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 35 36 37 38 39 [40]   Go Down

Author Topic: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day  (Read 42531 times)

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,641
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1560 on: Today at 11:01:14 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:00:29 am
That would be dinomite.

Just think they deserve a second chance.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,392
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1561 on: Today at 11:02:01 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:53:08 am
Hmm Im not so certain thats true though. The best way to stop silly deals is proper regulation and governance.

Quote
The regulations, which limited annual bonus payouts to twice a bankers salary, were introduced by the EU in 2014, in a move aimed at preventing excessive risk-taking after the 2008 financial crisis.


You can't polish a turd, mate.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:16:36 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,739
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1562 on: Today at 11:03:00 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 10:51:49 am
I don't think the cap was designed to reduce overall pay, it was designed to shift incentives and curb excessive risk taking.  So shifting from variable comp to base pay doesn't mean it failed.

'Pyramid of Lies' is a good book I'm reading now. Outside the 'traditional' banking realm there are startups and individuals that deliberately break the status-quo to shake things up.

I've worked in IT in banking and don't really know the financial ins and outs of big business - not really what the job was about, but books like this are an eye-opener on how some people really don't give a shite as long as they are doing ok themselves.


https://www.theguardian.com/books/2022/jul/24/the-pyramid-of-lies-by-duncan-mavin-review-lex-greensill-and-billion-dollar-scandal-david-cameron
Logged
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,060
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1563 on: Today at 11:08:56 am »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 10:02:43 am
So am I so you and they can all piss off the support him and hopefully his new Party.
No Chance.
He's spent the last 42 yrs living off the back of the Labour party banner to get elected and theres no reason to think the SCG Labour MPs don't intend to do the same.
Problem Corbyn has starting his own party is he will put all his loyal SCG Labour MPs on the spot, they want to do the same as Corbyn has for the last 42 yr and live off the Labour party banner to remain MPs as well.

Ohh they love attacking the Labour party and princibles but never put their careers on the line to fight for those princibles.
At least the Labour rebels who left Labour because of Corbyns leadership had the guts to put their jobs as MPs on the line, don't expect the SCG MPs to be so principled, they know which side there breads buttered. I very much doubt any elected Labour MP will follow Corbyn into this new party.

It does raise a interesting question though, I can think of at least 2 occasions in the past when ELECTED Labour MPs against the far left have walked away and started a new party in the past.
How many times have far left ELECTED MPs walked away and started a new party. 
« Last Edit: Today at 11:12:37 am by oldfordie »
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,594
  • The first five yards........
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1564 on: Today at 11:12:16 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 10:55:27 am
Thinking of setting up a new political party which caters for my specific beliefs - bring back dinosaurs.

I'd join but I have a feeling that within a week the party will have split between the Stegosaurusites and the Brontosaurusites.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,060
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1565 on: Today at 11:21:05 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:12:16 am
I'd join but I have a feeling that within a week the party will have split between the Stegosaurusites and the Brontosaurusites.
Stegosaurusites aren't proper Dinosaurs so they can piss off and start there own party.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,195
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1566 on: Today at 11:29:17 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 10:55:27 am
Thinking of setting up a new political party which caters for my specific beliefs - bring back dinosaurs.
You've got Jordan Pickford's vote!
Logged

Offline LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 467
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1567 on: Today at 11:39:13 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:06:05 am
It does seem like they're focussing on wooing "small c conservatives".  They're effectively parking their tanks on the Tory lawn in a similar way to Johnson wooing the "red wallers".  Both took their core voter base for granted and, whilst it led to a landslide victory for Johnson, it doesn't seem like a sustainable approach.

Labour strategists are probably right that many traditional Labour voters will hold their nose and go out and vote for them as it's the best way to get the Tories out.  The next government are going to inherit a bad hand to play with but I certainly don't feel at all inspired at the moment.
It's utterly depressing. I'm seeing nothing from the Labour party that makes me want to vote for them and I'm actually starting to despise some of the leadership because of their stance on some issues. The only reason they'll get my vote is because I'm less appalled by them than The Tories  :(
Logged

Online PatriotScouser

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,060
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1568 on: Today at 11:41:08 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:08:56 am
No Chance.
He's spent the last 42 yrs living off the back of the Labour party banner to get elected and theres no reason to think the SCG Labour MPs don't intend to do the same.
Problem Corbyn has starting his own party is he will put all his loyal SCG Labour MPs on the spot, they want to do the same as Corbyn has for the last 42 yr and live off the Labour party banner to remain MPs as well.

Ohh they love attacking the Labour party and princibles but never put their careers on the line to fight for those princibles.
At least the Labour rebels who left Labour because of Corbyns leadership had the guts to put their jobs as MPs on the line, don't expect the SCG MPs to be so principled, they know which side there breads buttered. I very much doubt any elected Labour MP will follow Corbyn into this new party.

It does raise a interesting question though, I can think of at least 2 occasions in the past when ELECTED Labour MPs against the far left have walked away and started a new party in the past.
How many times have far left ELECTED MPs walked away and started a new party.

Oh 100% I've always said with these MPs and those who read the morning star and believe in the 'purity' that controlling the Labour Party is far, far, far more important than being electable and then being in Govt. and helping people.

As for splitting the vote. Ha! Unlikely.
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,644
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1569 on: Today at 11:45:23 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 11:01:14 am
Just think they deserve a second chance.
Already been been tried in N. Ireland.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,773
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1570 on: Today at 11:56:22 am »
Good to see Labour MPs coming out against the bankers bonus thing. Barry Gardiner has said he disagrees with not implementing a cap. Hopefully we get a lot more speak out.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,622
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1571 on: Today at 12:02:35 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:25:13 am
This New Statesman article explains why a comfortable majority for Labour isn't as difficult as it was previously thought to be.

https://www.newstatesman.com/politics/uk-politics/2024/01/labours-path-majority-general-election

and non-paywall version

https://archive.ph/Xzhev
Wrong non-paywall link. (It could have been far worse.) :)

https://archive.is/XzHEV

Ah. I see what happened. You either typed out the link or something happened in the copy/pasting to change case. (Type case matters with these links.)
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,892
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1572 on: Today at 12:15:03 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 09:51:24 am
Oh look. Poor lambs worried about the Muslim vote. Shame. They can go to hell, all of them. Even the ones that stood against genocide but still wear Labour colours under Starmer. Still waiting for Corbyn to stand independently.
I beg of you, for the sake of you maintaining your illusions, never examine Corbyn's views on the genocidal slaughter of 8,000 muslims at Srebenica, and his reference to the murder of even more muslims in Kosovo ("a genocide that never really existed" were the words he signed his name to).

it might rock your faith
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,392
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1573 on: Today at 12:15:34 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:56:22 am
Good to see Labour MPs coming out against the bankers bonus thing. Barry Gardiner has said he disagrees with not implementing a cap. Hopefully we get a lot more speak out.

The Guardian have updated their article:

Quote
Momentum, a grassroots organisation of the partys leftwing, said: This is a terrible decision totally out of touch with Labours values and public opinion. For over 40 years our economic model has sucked wealth from the country and enriched a few in the City.

It even crashed the economy in 2008. Yet instead of learning the lessons from New Labours failures, Starmer and Reeves seem determined to repeat them.

Labour has previously criticised the Tories for removing the cap, saying it was out of touch with the British public.

Darren Jones, the shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, said in October, after the lifting of the cap: At a time when families are struggling with the cost of living and mortgages are rising, this decision tells you everything you need to know about the priorities of this out of touch Conservative government.

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2024/jan/31/labour-party-cap-bankers-bonuses-financial-services
« Last Edit: Today at 12:59:18 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Online BigCDump

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 894
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1574 on: Today at 12:39:51 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:27:20 am
I absolutely can't wait.



It's already done. The elections are just formalities. If not Corbyn then that bucket head guy.
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,773
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1575 on: Today at 01:08:33 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:15:34 pm
The Guardian have updated their article:

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2024/jan/31/labour-party-cap-bankers-bonuses-financial-services

Oh look, smarmy Wes Streeting backs the decision. Bunch of clowns both Streeting and Reeves.
Logged

Online RedDeadRejection

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 134
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1576 on: Today at 01:09:23 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:32:05 am
Yeah it would. It would mean that all this shitstain infighting would stop. If you want a far left leadership then Corbyn can provide one.

If the country also wants that then great! Point proved.

if the country doesn't want that then great! Point proved.

This infighting has been fucking the Labour party over for decades while the Tories were more or less united (they are also now over the place for the same reasons - in the case of Labour it's the far-left nutjobs throwing spanners in the works and in the case of the Tories it's the far-right nutjobs doing the same)


I personally think that once Reform gets itself sorted then there is the far-right vote right there. If you want that then vote for that.

If Corbyn comes up with 'real Labour' then if you want that then vote for that

If The far-left and far-right have their voters and positions then that leaves the centre and if people want that then vote for that.


I think it would unmuddy the waters and I also think that the vast majority of the UK populace are generally centralists - some true centre, most leaning variously to the left and right.


Politics is a shit show at the moment but my question is that if Corbyn or whoever wants to form a far-left party then why hasn't he done it? What's the problem? If you're going to do it then do it.

I'd have the country as predominantly soft left. Particularly if they allowed themselves not to be swayed by propaganda and started looking at facts for a change.

Can't agree on the left splitting vote ever being a good thing too. Particularly if said "far left" party started getting union recognition from unite etc, would spell disaster for the Labour party. Best be united while we can to get the bastards out.

Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,739
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1577 on: Today at 01:36:47 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Today at 01:09:23 pm
I'd have the country as predominantly soft left. Particularly if they allowed themselves not to be swayed by propaganda and started looking at facts for a change.

Can't agree on the left splitting vote ever being a good thing too. Particularly if said "far left" party started getting union recognition from unite etc, would spell disaster for the Labour party. Best be united while we can to get the bastards out.



Would it spell disaster? I keep hearing that 'Labour voters want this or that' - but Labour voters are very likely this time around to be previous Tory or Lib Dem voters. Do they want the same as the 'far left'?

Centrist/Centre-left Labour voters are likely to vote Labour. Do they want the same as the 'far left' ?

I keep hearing from some that label themselves as 'far left' that they have no intention of voting Labour - having a party that reflects their views and aims might give them a home. It might also give them pause for thought and end up voting Labour rather than 'real Labour' if it's a car crash.  If it's great then all those people that supposedly share that ideological view can also vote for the cause as well. If it's a massive success then maybe they were right - maybe a co-ilition of 'Real Labour' and 'Labour' could happen. Maybe that wouldn't put off traditional non-Labour voters?

So if the people saying 'Labour voters want...' put their money where their mouth is then we'll see.


I'm personally bored shitless of people telling me (Lifelong Labour Voter) what I 'should' believe in, what I 'should' vote for, what 'the right thing is to do' - I can make my own mind up. Many others can too.

When I have spoken (usually to mates) over the issues, sadly it's not very hard at all to point out problems, obstacles and clear things that will almost certainly happen. Unfortunately these observations mean that I've been labelled 'A Tory', 'A fifth columnist' and other pathetic shite.

If people had an actual party that reflects their views closely then that would be great because they can fuck off and vote for that and everyone's happy :)
Logged
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

Online RedDeadRejection

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 134
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1578 on: Today at 01:41:21 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:36:47 pm
Would it spell disaster? I keep hearing that 'Labour voters want this or that' - but Labour voters are very likely this time around to be previous Tory or Lib Dem voters. Do they want the same as the 'far left'?

Centrist/Centre-left Labour voters are likely to vote Labour. Do they want the same as the 'far left' ?

I keep hearing from some that label themselves as 'far left' that they have no intention of voting Labour - having a party that reflects their views and aims might give them a home. It might also give them pause for thought and end up voting Labour rather than 'real Labour' if it's a car crash.  If it's great then all those people that supposedly share that ideological view can also vote for the cause as well. If it's a massive success then maybe they were right - maybe a co-ilition of 'Real Labour' and 'Labour' could happen. Maybe that wouldn't put off traditional non-Labour voters?

So if the people saying 'Labour voters want...' put their money where their mouth is then we'll see.


I'm personally bored shitless of people telling me (Lifelong Labour Voter) what I 'should' believe in, what I 'should' vote for, what 'the right thing is to do' - I can make my own mind up. Many others can too.

When I have spoken (usually to mates) over the issues, sadly it's not very hard at all to point out problems, obstacles and clear things that will almost certainly happen. Unfortunately these observations mean that I've been labelled 'A Tory', 'A fifth columnist' and other pathetic shite.

If people had an actual party that reflects their views closely then that would be great because they can fuck off and vote for that and everyone's happy :)

It's all lived experience isn't it? Can't be upset at people who lived in abject poverty becoming jaded enough with life to want radical change. Just like you can't be angry at people like yourself with your view. It's a spectrum but we all agree on one thing, tories are bad news and need to go.

Brexit paid a huge part in splitting the working class vote, as noticeable in trade union meetings. Bigotry isn't left or right unfortunately. Hopefully with brexit in the rear view mirror that'll swing the pendulum our way later in the year.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:45:36 pm by RedDeadRejection »
Logged

Online hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,270
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1579 on: Today at 01:42:53 pm »
Labour are taking the view that a certain amount of the electorate are going to vote for them no matter what (which they will).The rest is a balancing act of not scaring off potential voters and up setting the city. We saw with Truss how important the city is (thanks Maggie).
were really not going to see what a Labour Government is all about until elected and even then second  term.
The state of the country after 14 years of Tory misrule anything in Labours first term will be hardly noticed and they've made to many promises the right-wing press will hold  them to  . Its their second term that will really determine if they can save  what's left of public services  and get them back to some sort of 2010 standard. This in on the British public as they voted for the Tories and the destruction of  schools/hospitals/police/forces etc.
The British public didn't shoot themselves in the foot, they shot themselves in both feet and then hit themselves over the head with the gun.

I feel for those that knew what  would happen under the Tories but could nothing about it.
we as  a country have a long 10/15 years coming up and that's not taking into account any outside factors (Covid still out there/Putin etc)
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,441
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1580 on: Today at 01:42:53 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:02:35 pm
Wrong non-paywall link. (It could have been far worse.) :)

https://archive.is/XzHEV

Ah. I see what happened. You either typed out the link or something happened in the copy/pasting to change case. (Type case matters with these links.)
well that's odd isn't it 😬😬
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,739
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1581 on: Today at 01:43:46 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Today at 01:41:21 pm
It's all lived experience isn't it? Can't be upset at people who lived in abject poverty becoming jaded enough with life to want radical change. Just like you can't be angry at people like yourself with your view. It's a spectrum but we all agree on one thing, tories are bad news and need to go.


We deffo agree on that :)
Logged
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,441
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1582 on: Today at 01:47:15 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 12:39:51 pm
It's already done. The elections are just formalities. If not Corbyn then that bucket head guy.
you've peddled this nonsense before, said it was being announced weeks ago, guess what nothing has happened so stop spouting shite and show some evidence
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,551
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1583 on: Today at 01:55:56 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:08:56 am
No Chance.
He's spent the last 42 yrs living off the back of the Labour party banner to get elected and theres no reason to think the SCG Labour MPs don't intend to do the same.
Problem Corbyn has starting his own party is he will put all his loyal SCG Labour MPs on the spot, they want to do the same as Corbyn has for the last 42 yr and live off the Labour party banner to remain MPs as well.

Ohh they love attacking the Labour party and princibles but never put their careers on the line to fight for those princibles.
At least the Labour rebels who left Labour because of Corbyns leadership had the guts to put their jobs as MPs on the line, don't expect the SCG MPs to be so principled, they know which side there breads buttered. I very much doubt any elected Labour MP will follow Corbyn into this new party.

It does raise a interesting question though, I can think of at least 2 occasions in the past when ELECTED Labour MPs against the far left have walked away and started a new party in the past.
How many times have far left ELECTED MPs walked away and started a new party.


It's not enshrined anywhere that the Labour Party should be a centre-left or centrist party.

Labour should be the main left-of-centre party and be a broad church right across the left-of-centre portion of the spectrum.

The political positioning of the party should be decided by its members.

Just as centrist Labour supporters say that more left-leaning people should still vote for a centrist/centre-right Labour Party so as not to let the Tories back in, so should centrist people still vote for Labour if it positions itself much further to the left with progressive and redistributionist policies.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"
Pages: 1 ... 35 36 37 38 39 [40]   Go Up
« previous next »
 