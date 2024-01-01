I'd have the country as predominantly soft left. Particularly if they allowed themselves not to be swayed by propaganda and started looking at facts for a change.



Can't agree on the left splitting vote ever being a good thing too. Particularly if said "far left" party started getting union recognition from unite etc, would spell disaster for the Labour party. Best be united while we can to get the bastards out.







Would it spell disaster? I keep hearing that 'Labour voters want this or that' - but Labour voters are very likely this time around to be previous Tory or Lib Dem voters. Do they want the same as the 'far left'?Centrist/Centre-left Labour voters are likely to vote Labour. Do they want the same as the 'far left' ?I keep hearing from some that label themselves as 'far left' that they have no intention of voting Labour - having a party that reflects their views and aims might give them a home. It might also give them pause for thought and end up voting Labour rather than 'real Labour' if it's a car crash. If it's great then all those people that supposedly share that ideological view can also vote for the cause as well. If it's a massive success then maybe they were right - maybe a co-ilition of 'Real Labour' and 'Labour' could happen. Maybe that wouldn't put off traditional non-Labour voters?So if the people saying 'Labour voters want...' put their money where their mouth is then we'll see.I'm personally bored shitless of people telling me (Lifelong Labour Voter) what I 'should' believe in, what I 'should' vote for, what 'the right thing is to do' - I can make my own mind up. Many others can too.When I have spoken (usually to mates) over the issues, sadly it's not very hard at all to point out problems, obstacles and clear things that will almost certainly happen. Unfortunately these observations mean that I've been labelled 'A Tory', 'A fifth columnist' and other pathetic shite.If people had an actual party that reflects their views closely then that would be great because they can fuck off and vote for that and everyone's happy