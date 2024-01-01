And split the left vote? That wouldn't be good for any of us.



Yeah it would. It would mean that all this shitstain infighting would stop. If you want a far left leadership then Corbyn can provide one.If the country also wants that then great! Point proved.if the country doesn't want that then great! Point proved.This infighting has been fucking the Labour party over for decades while the Tories were more or less united (they are also now over the place for the same reasons - in the case of Labour it's the far-left nutjobs throwing spanners in the works and in the case of the Tories it's the far-right nutjobs doing the same)I personally think that once Reform gets itself sorted then there is the far-right vote right there. If you want that then vote for that.If Corbyn comes up with 'real Labour' then if you want that then vote for thatIf The far-left and far-right have their voters and positions then that leaves the centre and if people want that then vote for that.I think it would unmuddy the waters and I also think that the vast majority of the UK populace are generally centralists - some true centre, most leaning variously to the left and right.Politics is a shit show at the moment but my question is that if Corbyn or whoever wants to form a far-left party then why hasn't he done it? What's the problem? If you're going to do it then do it.