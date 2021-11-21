« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 34 35 36 37 38 [39]   Go Down

Author Topic: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day  (Read 41711 times)

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,537
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1520 on: Yesterday at 09:36:12 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:01:03 pm
Dont think Labour are in a position to take anything for granted. Mandelson was saying he doesnt think Labour will get a majority. Some of the projections of seats are just mad in the polls, there is no way this country likes this Labour party enough for that.

Its not a case of liking Labour as much as it is hating the Tories
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,381
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1521 on: Yesterday at 10:02:29 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:36:12 pm
Its not a case of liking Labour as much as it is hating the Tories

I think the Tory hatred will see Labour through.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,592
  • The first five yards........
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1522 on: Yesterday at 10:20:34 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 10:02:29 pm
I think the Tory hatred will see Labour through.

Five years too late, but better late than never.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,537
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1523 on: Yesterday at 10:54:17 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 10:02:29 pm
I think the Tory hatred will see Labour through.

100%, there is enough ill will towards the Tories to see Labour through this election, its then up to Labour once in power to give people a reason to keep voting for them, thats the challenge.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,762
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1524 on: Yesterday at 11:34:36 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:36:12 pm
Its not a case of liking Labour as much as it is hating the Tories

Not sure hating a party less is going to deliver some of the big majorities being predicted.
Logged

Online RedDeadRejection

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 131
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1525 on: Yesterday at 11:46:17 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:34:36 pm
Not sure hating a party less is going to deliver some of the big majorities being predicted.

As with any elections since 2010. Prepare for disappointment. This is the British electorate we are talking about.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,730
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1526 on: Yesterday at 11:47:17 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:34:36 pm
Not sure hating a party less is going to deliver some of the big majorities being predicted.

We need a far-left leader in right now with unworkable plans that are unfunded, uncosted, don't deal with literally anything that matters to families that are losing their homes can't pay their rent, have no hope and no way to survive that can know that these plans which affect someone else in the world they've never heard of, never cared about and doesn't affect them to steal them of everything they own.

RIGHT FUCKING NOW.
Logged
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

Online RedDeadRejection

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 131
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1527 on: Yesterday at 11:52:43 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:47:17 pm
We need a far-left leader in right now with unworkable plans that are unfunded, uncosted, don't deal with literally anything that matters to families that are losing their homes can't pay their rent, have no hope and no way to survive that can know that these plans which affect someone else in the world they've never heard of, never cared about and doesn't affect them to steal them of everything they own.

RIGHT FUCKING NOW.

You just described the tories.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,762
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1528 on: Today at 12:10:13 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:47:17 pm
We need a far-left leader in right now with unworkable plans that are unfunded, uncosted, don't deal with literally anything that matters to families that are losing their homes can't pay their rent, have no hope and no way to survive that can know that these plans which affect someone else in the world they've never heard of, never cared about and doesn't affect them to steal them of everything they own.

RIGHT FUCKING NOW.

Sounds good. Any of them about?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 34 35 36 37 38 [39]   Go Up
« previous next »
 