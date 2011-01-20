« previous next »
Author Topic: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day  (Read 41546 times)

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1480 on: January 25, 2024, 09:32:17 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on January 24, 2024, 10:48:51 pm
I agree.

my money is on the latter.
Those who benefit most from the inequality would prefer to live in bunkers and see the world burn than give a of it penny back.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1481 on: January 25, 2024, 10:56:15 am »
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1482 on: January 25, 2024, 11:46:29 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on January 25, 2024, 09:14:22 am
I'll post this here, as baring an absolute disaster (or some very dodgy vote rigging), Labour should win the next GE:

Labour and Tories need to be honest about economic trade-offs, says IFS

Thinktank calls on parties to level with voters about difficult tax and spending decisions before next election


https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/jan/25/labour-and-tories-need-to-be-honest-about-economic-trade-offs-says-ifs

Regarding the article, if the drop in inflation and interest rates has given the treasury £20B to "giveaway" why give it away rather than use it to repair schools, roads or to bolster public services?

I know it's to buy votes but is a couple of quid a week in someone's pay packet going to sway enough people to put them back in no.10?   Especially when the cuts they'll make to pay for it will probably impact those same people more 🤷
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1483 on: January 25, 2024, 12:09:01 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on January 25, 2024, 11:46:29 am
Regarding the article, if the drop in inflation and interest rates has given the treasury £20B to "giveaway" why give it away rather than use it to repair schools, roads or to bolster public services?

I know it's to buy votes but is a couple of quid a week in someone's pay packet going to sway enough people to put them back in no.10?   Especially when the cuts they'll make to pay for it will probably impact those same people more 🤷

It's two things:

One is to buy voters, as you say.  It's not much in reality, to most (more for the better off), but the headlines of 'Tax Cuts' are good.  Although, most want better services, than tax cuts now.

The second, is to make it as hard for Labour as they possible can, when they win the next GE.  Labour will likely have to raise taxes, and the Tories will point and shout at them 'raising tasxes'.

It's all really cynical stuff!
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1484 on: January 25, 2024, 12:46:23 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on January 25, 2024, 12:09:01 pm
It's two things:

One is to buy voters, as you say.  It's not much in reality, to most (more for the better off), but the headlines of 'Tax Cuts' are good.  Although, most want better services, than tax cuts now.

The second, is to make it as hard for Labour as they possible can, when they win the next GE.  Labour will likely have to raise taxes, and the Tories will point and shout at them 'raising tasxes'.

It's all really cynical stuff!

But don't labour do tax cuts too at budget/election time?  Its been a long time since they were in power and I didn't take much notice of politics then so Im probably way off with that assumption.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1485 on: January 25, 2024, 12:57:10 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on January 25, 2024, 09:14:22 am
I'll post this here, as baring an absolute disaster (or some very dodgy vote rigging), Labour should win the next GE:

Labour and Tories need to be honest about economic trade-offs, says IFS

Thinktank calls on parties to level with voters about difficult tax and spending decisions before next election


https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/jan/25/labour-and-tories-need-to-be-honest-about-economic-trade-offs-says-ifs
I wish the people who wrote that article had the guts to be honest themselves. Labour have been honest, they have said they will borrow to increase growth but we should look at this as a investment as we will get more money back as the economy grows.  the article lumps the Torys and Labour together which is a cop out, the problem is the Torys, they want to buy the next election, Sunak was trying to say everything's turning out lovely yesterday, how it will be a brighter future with a Tory government.
I don't expect Labour to lay out there plans right down to the last detail, it's ok people arguing this but they don't have to win the next election.
Remember Brexit? how the remain campaign were mocked for not painting a bright future inside the EU while the leave camp promised everything would be wonderful when we leave. NHS tv adverts were a disgrace.


Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1486 on: January 25, 2024, 01:08:43 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on January 25, 2024, 11:46:29 am
Regarding the article, if the drop in inflation and interest rates has given the treasury £20B to "giveaway" why give it away rather than use it to repair schools, roads or to bolster public services?

I know it's to buy votes but is a couple of quid a week in someone's pay packet going to sway enough people to put them back in no.10?   Especially when the cuts they'll make to pay for it will probably impact those same people more 🤷


To add to Red-Soldier's reply, depending on how [C]Hunt structures any tax cuts, those with high incomes could benefit from way more than that. Never forget that the Tories are the political wing of the rich.

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1487 on: January 25, 2024, 01:20:27 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 25, 2024, 01:08:43 pm

To add to Red-Soldier's reply, depending on how [C]Hunt structures any tax cuts, those with high incomes could benefit from way more than that. Never forget that the Tories are the political wing of the rich.

My point was the Tories need to persuade (buy) a lot of ordinary people with these tax breaks to attempt to stay in power whereas the richest will always vote for them as they'll always benefit from tory rule.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1488 on: January 25, 2024, 01:52:37 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on January 25, 2024, 01:20:27 pm
My point was the Tories need to persuade (buy) a lot of ordinary people with these tax breaks to attempt to stay in power whereas the richest will always vote for them as they'll always benefit from tory rule.

The social class divide on voting intentions has pretty much gone now, it tends to be more age driven than anything else.

The older you are the more likely you are to vote Tory
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1489 on: January 25, 2024, 01:57:43 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on January 25, 2024, 01:52:37 pm
The social class divide on voting intentions has pretty much gone now, it tends to be more age driven than anything else.

The older you are the more likely you are to vote Tory

Was that not always the case, though? I think the key thing that's changed is that people are no longer switching to Tory as they get older. I.e. If you're young now, there's a chance you might never vote Tory.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1490 on: January 25, 2024, 02:02:00 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on January 25, 2024, 01:57:43 pm
Was that not always the case, though? I think the key thing that's changed is that people are no longer switching to Tory as they get older. I.e. If you're young now, there's a chance you might never vote Tory.

Yep.  As you're less likely to accumulate any wealth/assets, as you get older, nowadays..
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1491 on: January 25, 2024, 02:25:04 pm »
Yes but at present, its still older groups that tend to skew Tory compared to younger people.

Although I would imagine they aren't doing too well with anyone at present!

Labour lead at 27pts
Westminster voting intention:

LAB: 47% (-)
CON: 20% (-)
REF: 13% (+1)
LDEM: 8% (-)
GRN: 6% (-1)

via @YouGov, 23 - 24 Jan
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1492 on: January 25, 2024, 02:33:10 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on January 25, 2024, 01:57:43 pm
Was that not always the case, though? I think the key thing that's changed is that people are no longer switching to Tory as they get older. I.e. If you're young now, there's a chance you might never vote Tory.

It's not just that, the age gap is just getting even more extreme. A recent poll had Tories on 10% for those under 50. The combined centre/centre left parties (Labour/Lib dem/SNP/PC etc) are on over 80% for those under 50.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1493 on: January 25, 2024, 03:37:40 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on January 25, 2024, 01:52:37 pm
The social class divide on voting intentions has pretty much gone now, it tends to be more age driven than anything else.


True. In 2019, a higher proportion of C2's voted Tory than AB's.


For the last couple of elections at least, there's also been a switch based on one's level of education.

Traditionally, Labour had strongest support amongst those who hadn't taken further education, but that's now flipped substantially. This was for the 2019 GE:




It beggars belief.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1494 on: January 25, 2024, 05:35:50 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 25, 2024, 03:37:40 pm

True. In 2019, a higher proportion of C2's voted Tory than AB's.


For the last couple of elections at least, there's also been a switch based on one's level of education.

Traditionally, Labour had strongest support amongst those who hadn't taken further education, but that's now flipped substantially. This was for the 2019 GE:




It beggars belief.

Not really.  The better educated you are, the less likely to believe the bullshit, vote against your opwn interests, and be ignorant.  You're also more likely to be aware of the wider issues at play.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1495 on: January 25, 2024, 06:37:09 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 25, 2024, 03:37:40 pm

True. In 2019, a higher proportion of C2's voted Tory than AB's.


For the last couple of elections at least, there's also been a switch based on one's level of education.

Traditionally, Labour had strongest support amongst those who hadn't taken further education, but that's now flipped substantially. This was for the 2019 GE:




It beggars belief.

2019 was a Brexit (get Brexit done) election and prob a bit of an outlier.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1496 on: January 25, 2024, 07:11:26 pm »
Quote from: TSC on January 25, 2024, 06:37:09 pm
2019 was a Brexit (get Brexit done) election and prob a bit of an outlier.

And the beneficiary was an out-and-out-lier.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1497 on: January 26, 2024, 11:22:58 am »
Jesus, I'll be seventy soon and I'm almost totally uneducated, why the fuck do I vote Labour (and Remain)!
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1498 on: January 26, 2024, 01:33:20 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on January 26, 2024, 11:22:58 am
Jesus, I'll be seventy soon and I'm almost totally uneducated, why the fuck do I vote Labour (and Remain)!

I'd never have guessed  ;)
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1499 on: January 26, 2024, 01:41:05 pm »
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1500 on: Today at 05:58:41 pm »
Labour's biggest challenge, before the GE:

Labour acts on fears Muslims will not vote for party over Gaza stance

Exclusive: Party launches outreach effort amid concerns it is losing support of normally loyal voters

Quote
Keir Starmers office has begun polling British Muslim voters amid growing concern in senior Labour ranks about the damage done to their core vote by the row over the partys position on the Middle East.

Labour sources have told the Guardian that the party is running polls and holding focus groups around the country after senior officials became concerned they were losing support among one of their staunchest bases of support.

The outreach effort is just one aspect of how the Middle East crisis has transformed the party in the last few months. MPs who care about the issue have established new groups to lobby Starmer, while the leaders office has been forced to rethink how it communicates with parts of the party who say they have long been ignored.

One senior Labour MP said: Muslims are not only predominantly Labour supporters but they are also geographically important. There are many of them in a range of key target seats in both the south and the north-west, and we need to pay attention to that.

A frontbencher said: We know weve lost the Muslim vote and at the very least their trust. The Muslim community is no longer a safe voter base for us because of how we initially responded to the war. So were just focused on damage control. We all know it.

A party spokesperson said: Keir Starmer, the shadow cabinet and senior staff engage with colleagues both in the parliamentary Labour party and the wider party on this important issue.

The Labour party with Keir Starmer is committed to working alongside international partners to recognise the state of Palestine alongside the state of Israel, as part of efforts to contribute to securing a negotiated two-state solution.

The war between Israel and Hamas first triggered a crisis for Starmer when he gave an interview in October in which he said Israel had the right to withhold power and water from Gaza.

He later reversed that position, but he angered many of his MPs and supporters again when he refused to back calls for a ceasefire. Tensions boiled over when 56 Labour MPs defied party orders and voted for a Scottish National party motion in the Commons calling explicitly for a ceasefire.

That vote brought the resignation of eight of Starmers frontbench in the biggest rebellion of his leadership to date. But it also prompted Labour MPs to start new groups and re-establish old ones in an attempt to better organise the way in which they petition the leadership.

Labour Friends of Palestine and the Middle East (LFPME) has become one of the central organising hubs. Another is a WhatsApp group of about 30 MPs who share not only policy thoughts but also security advice, given the threats made to some Labour MPs especially in areas with lots of Muslim voters.

Members of the WhatsApp group are now meeting frequently with David Lammy, the shadow foreign secretary, and with Starmers chief of staff, Sue Gray. Shabana Mahmood, the shadow justice secretary and Labours most senior Muslim MP, has become the de facto leader of this increasingly vocal caucus.

However, tensions remain, including over recent comments by the shadow foreign minister Wayne David in which he told the Jewish Chronicle that Labour would only recognise Palestine after negotiations between Israel and Palestinians had begun.

In a letter seen by the Guardian, seven backbench members of LFPME have written to Lammy arguing that the policy effectively gives Israel a veto on Palestinian self-determination and will put recognition into cold storage for the foreseeable future.

In another sign of the Labour rifts being created by the war, the backbench MP Kate Osamor was suspended from the party on Sunday for referencing the genocide in Gaza in a post about Holocaust Memorial Day.

A new poll carried out by UK in a Changing Europe demonstrates the risk for Labour, showing that nearly half of the countrys 2 million Muslim voters chose Labour at the last election. Given that a quarter of Muslims did not vote, two-thirds of those who did backed Labour.

As long as Labour is 20 or more points ahead in the polls, Labour sources say these voters are unlikely to prevent the party from winning the election.

But senior party figures are concerned that if the polls narrow, they could make the difference between victory and defeat in more than a dozen seats. Many of the Tory-held seats they are targeting, including Wycombe, Peterborough and Bury North, have Muslim populations well above 10%.

The risk to Labour has been accentuated by the launch of a new grassroots group called The Muslim Vote, which is modelled along the lines of Operation Black Vote and aims to maximise turnout among British Muslims. TMV is organising voter drives and door-knocking campaigns in eight constituencies with the stated aim of rewarding MPs who vote for a ceasefire and punishing those who do not.

A spokesperson for the group said: Its clear that Labour are taking the Muslim vote for granted and the Conservatives arent even interested in the Muslim vote. They have continuously devalued Muslim voters, the Labour strategy on Gaza has been to threaten to sack any shadow cabinet member who votes for a ceasefire.

However, officials are not only concerned about the Muslim vote. Some have also warned they risk losing votes in affluent, predominantly white parts of the country, such as Bournemouth, Bristol and Brighton, where many voters also feel strongly about the Palestinian cause.

One Labour MP said: Were expecting to see middle-class Labour supporters sympathetic to the Gaza crisis to back the Greens because of their immediate ceasefire calls.

Another warned that younger voters in particular were being radicalised by the amount of footage they were seeing from Gaza on the social media platforms Instagram and TikTok.

A party source said: The discontent is much wider than the leadership realises. If we dont get on top of this soon we are going to have trouble later this year.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/jan/30/labour-acts-on-fears-muslims-will-not-vote-for-party-over-gaza-stance
« Last Edit: Today at 08:30:01 pm by Red-Soldier »
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1501 on: Today at 06:28:03 pm »
^^^

The assumption is that the Greens, not the Tories, would benefit? I see that.

Because the Government have a very similar stance to Labour on Gaza, and its difficult to see how Labours election chances would suffer majorly in a scenario where lost votes dont go to the Tories. Or am I missing something?
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1502 on: Today at 06:30:47 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 06:28:03 pm
^^^

The assumption is that the Greens, not the Tories, would benefit? I see that.

Because the Government have a very similar stance to Labour on Gaza, and its difficult to see how Labours election chances would suffer majorly in a scenario where lost votes dont go to the Tories. Or am I missing something?

A fair few went to Galloway at Batley & Spence, where his openly stated intention was to draw enough otherwise Labour votes so the Tory could get in.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1503 on: Today at 06:35:26 pm »
It would be a big mistake to argue the Muslim vote has the power to influence elections.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1504 on: Today at 06:44:25 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 06:35:26 pm
It would be a big mistake to argue the Muslim vote has the power to influence elections.

If Galloway can mobilise enough, maybe he and Novara can achieve what they nearly did at Batley, and get the Labour candidate voted out.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1505 on: Today at 06:52:54 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 06:44:25 pm
If Galloway can mobilise enough, maybe he and Novara can achieve what they nearly did at Batley, and get the Labour candidate voted out.
It certainly suits Galloway and Novara, more nasty and angry things get the more they can stir the shit, it's the long term effect am thinking of and it wont go down well so.  :-X
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1506 on: Today at 07:44:51 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 06:44:25 pm
If Galloway can mobilise enough, maybe he and Novara can achieve what they nearly did at Batley, and get the Labour candidate voted out.
probably more than balanced out by the Reform gammons
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1507 on: Today at 07:52:07 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 07:44:51 pm
probably more than balanced out by the Reform gammons

You trust Frottage to keep his word and hold that together, rather take the Tory bribe just as elections come and stand down all candidates where they oppose the Tories? I expect him to do as he did last election.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1508 on: Today at 08:36:35 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 06:35:26 pm
It would be a big mistake to argue the Muslim vote has the power to influence elections.

It could easily impact some areas, if the voting is close.

A quote from the article:

Quote
A party source said: The discontent is much wider than the leadership realises. If we dont get on top of this soon we are going to have trouble later this year.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1509 on: Today at 08:37:30 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 07:52:07 pm
You trust Frottage to keep his word and hold that together, rather take the Tory bribe just as elections come and stand down all candidates where they oppose the Tories? I expect him to do as he did last election.

I agree.  It would be a big shock, if he didn't.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1510 on: Today at 08:51:46 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:36:35 pm
It could easily impact some areas, if the voting is close.

A quote from the article:
Yeah am sure your right but it's the people who represent these factions saying they have the power to do it that will do the harm.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1511 on: Today at 08:56:55 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on January 25, 2024, 05:35:50 pm
Not really.  The better educated you are, the less likely to believe the bullshit, vote against your opwn interests, and be ignorant.  You're also more likely to be aware of the wider issues at play.

Quick historical reminder. The Labour Party was built on the backs of poorly educated people.

(And the Tories -  'the stupid party' as they were traditionally known - was the party of the highly educated). 
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1512 on: Today at 09:01:03 pm »
Dont think Labour are in a position to take anything for granted. Mandelson was saying he doesnt think Labour will get a majority. Some of the projections of seats are just mad in the polls, there is no way this country likes this Labour party enough for that.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1513 on: Today at 09:01:10 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 08:56:55 pm
Quick historical reminder. The Labour Party was built on the backs of poorly educated people.

(And the Tories -  'the stupid party' as they were traditionally known - was the party of the highly educated).

Currently, data shows that the more educated you are (the voters), the less likely you are to vote Tory/Republican.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1514 on: Today at 09:02:51 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:01:10 pm
Currently, data shows that the more educated you are, the less likely you are to vote Tory/Republican.

Sure, but it's not some 'golden rule' or 'iron law of history'. It's a highly circumstantial phenomenon.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1515 on: Today at 09:04:02 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 08:56:55 pm
Quick historical reminder. The Labour Party was built on the backs of poorly educated people.

(And the Tories -  'the stupid party' as they were traditionally known - was the party of the highly educated). 
todays yougov poll showed that this has totally changed (assuming social class is linked to education)

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1516 on: Today at 09:04:22 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:02:51 pm
Sure, but it's not some 'golden rule' or 'iron law of history'. It's a highly circumstantial phenomenon.

I never said it was.  I was speaking about current voters and their voting patterns.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1517 on: Today at 09:08:51 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:01:03 pm
Dont think Labour are in a position to take anything for granted. Mandelson was saying he doesnt think Labour will get a majority. Some of the projections of seats are just mad in the polls, there is no way this country likes this Labour party enough for that.

Agree.  They are clearly worried enough to be reaching out to these groups.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1518 on: Today at 09:10:44 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:04:22 pm
I never said it was.  I was speaking about current voters and their voting patterns.

It sounded a bit "golden rulish":  ;)

"The better educated you are, the less likely to believe the bullshit, vote against your own interests, and be ignorant.  You're also more likely to be aware of the wider issues at play."
