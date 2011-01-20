I'll post this here, as baring an absolute disaster (or some very dodgy vote rigging), Labour should win the next GE:



Labour and Tories need to be honest about economic trade-offs, says IFS



Thinktank calls on parties to level with voters about difficult tax and spending decisions before next election





https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/jan/25/labour-and-tories-need-to-be-honest-about-economic-trade-offs-says-ifs



I wish the people who wrote that article had the guts to be honest themselves. Labour have been honest, they have said they will borrow to increase growth but we should look at this as a investment as we will get more money back as the economy grows. the article lumps the Torys and Labour together which is a cop out, the problem is the Torys, they want to buy the next election, Sunak was trying to say everything's turning out lovely yesterday, how it will be a brighter future with a Tory government.I don't expect Labour to lay out there plans right down to the last detail, it's ok people arguing this but they don't have to win the next election.Remember Brexit? how the remain campaign were mocked for not painting a bright future inside the EU while the leave camp promised everything would be wonderful when we leave. NHS tv adverts were a disgrace.