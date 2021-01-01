« previous next »
Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day

lobsterboy

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #1480 on: Today at 09:32:17 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:48:51 pm
I agree.

my money is on the latter.
Those who benefit most from the inequality would prefer to live in bunkers and see the world burn than give a of it penny back.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #1481 on: Today at 10:56:15 am
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

reddebs

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #1482 on: Today at 11:46:29 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:14:22 am
I'll post this here, as baring an absolute disaster (or some very dodgy vote rigging), Labour should win the next GE:

Labour and Tories need to be honest about economic trade-offs, says IFS

Thinktank calls on parties to level with voters about difficult tax and spending decisions before next election


https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/jan/25/labour-and-tories-need-to-be-honest-about-economic-trade-offs-says-ifs

Regarding the article, if the drop in inflation and interest rates has given the treasury £20B to "giveaway" why give it away rather than use it to repair schools, roads or to bolster public services?

I know it's to buy votes but is a couple of quid a week in someone's pay packet going to sway enough people to put them back in no.10?   Especially when the cuts they'll make to pay for it will probably impact those same people more 🤷
Red-Soldier

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #1483 on: Today at 12:09:01 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 11:46:29 am
Regarding the article, if the drop in inflation and interest rates has given the treasury £20B to "giveaway" why give it away rather than use it to repair schools, roads or to bolster public services?

I know it's to buy votes but is a couple of quid a week in someone's pay packet going to sway enough people to put them back in no.10?   Especially when the cuts they'll make to pay for it will probably impact those same people more 🤷

It's two things:

One is to buy voters, as you say.  It's not much in reality, to most (more for the better off), but the headlines of 'Tax Cuts' are good.  Although, most want better services, than tax cuts now.

The second, is to make it as hard for Labour as they possible can, when they win the next GE.  Labour will likely have to raise taxes, and the Tories will point and shout at them 'raising tasxes'.

It's all really cynical stuff!
reddebs

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #1484 on: Today at 12:46:23 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:09:01 pm
It's two things:

One is to buy voters, as you say.  It's not much in reality, to most (more for the better off), but the headlines of 'Tax Cuts' are good.  Although, most want better services, than tax cuts now.

The second, is to make it as hard for Labour as they possible can, when they win the next GE.  Labour will likely have to raise taxes, and the Tories will point and shout at them 'raising tasxes'.

It's all really cynical stuff!

But don't labour do tax cuts too at budget/election time?  Its been a long time since they were in power and I didn't take much notice of politics then so Im probably way off with that assumption.
oldfordie

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #1485 on: Today at 12:57:10 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:14:22 am
I'll post this here, as baring an absolute disaster (or some very dodgy vote rigging), Labour should win the next GE:

Labour and Tories need to be honest about economic trade-offs, says IFS

Thinktank calls on parties to level with voters about difficult tax and spending decisions before next election


https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/jan/25/labour-and-tories-need-to-be-honest-about-economic-trade-offs-says-ifs
I wish the people who wrote that article had the guts to be honest themselves. Labour have been honest, they have said they will borrow to increase growth but we should look at this as a investment as we will get more money back as the economy grows.  the article lumps the Torys and Labour together which is a cop out, the problem is the Torys, they want to buy the next election, Sunak was trying to say everything's turning out lovely yesterday, how it will be a brighter future with a Tory government.
I don't expect Labour to lay out there plans right down to the last detail, it's ok people arguing this but they don't have to win the next election.
Remember Brexit? how the remain campaign were mocked for not painting a bright future inside the EU while the leave camp promised everything would be wonderful when we leave. NHS tv adverts were a disgrace.


Nobby Reserve

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #1486 on: Today at 01:08:43 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 11:46:29 am
Regarding the article, if the drop in inflation and interest rates has given the treasury £20B to "giveaway" why give it away rather than use it to repair schools, roads or to bolster public services?

I know it's to buy votes but is a couple of quid a week in someone's pay packet going to sway enough people to put them back in no.10?   Especially when the cuts they'll make to pay for it will probably impact those same people more 🤷


To add to Red-Soldier's reply, depending on how [C]Hunt structures any tax cuts, those with high incomes could benefit from way more than that. Never forget that the Tories are the political wing of the rich.

reddebs

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #1487 on: Today at 01:20:27 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:08:43 pm

To add to Red-Soldier's reply, depending on how [C]Hunt structures any tax cuts, those with high incomes could benefit from way more than that. Never forget that the Tories are the political wing of the rich.

My point was the Tories need to persuade (buy) a lot of ordinary people with these tax breaks to attempt to stay in power whereas the richest will always vote for them as they'll always benefit from tory rule.
filopastry

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #1488 on: Today at 01:52:37 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:20:27 pm
My point was the Tories need to persuade (buy) a lot of ordinary people with these tax breaks to attempt to stay in power whereas the richest will always vote for them as they'll always benefit from tory rule.

The social class divide on voting intentions has pretty much gone now, it tends to be more age driven than anything else.

The older you are the more likely you are to vote Tory
Indomitable_Carp

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #1489 on: Today at 01:57:43 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 01:52:37 pm
The social class divide on voting intentions has pretty much gone now, it tends to be more age driven than anything else.

The older you are the more likely you are to vote Tory

Was that not always the case, though? I think the key thing that's changed is that people are no longer switching to Tory as they get older. I.e. If you're young now, there's a chance you might never vote Tory.
Red-Soldier

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #1490 on: Today at 02:02:00 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 01:57:43 pm
Was that not always the case, though? I think the key thing that's changed is that people are no longer switching to Tory as they get older. I.e. If you're young now, there's a chance you might never vote Tory.

Yep.  As you're less likely to accumulate any wealth/assets, as you get older, nowadays..
filopastry

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
Reply #1491 on: Today at 02:25:04 pm
Yes but at present, its still older groups that tend to skew Tory compared to younger people.

Although I would imagine they aren't doing too well with anyone at present!

Labour lead at 27pts
Westminster voting intention:

LAB: 47% (-)
CON: 20% (-)
REF: 13% (+1)
LDEM: 8% (-)
GRN: 6% (-1)

via @YouGov, 23 - 24 Jan
