Regarding the article, if the drop in inflation and interest rates has given the treasury £20B to "giveaway" why give it away rather than use it to repair schools, roads or to bolster public services?
I know it's to buy votes but is a couple of quid a week in someone's pay packet going to sway enough people to put them back in no.10? Especially when the cuts they'll make to pay for it will probably impact those same people more 🤷
It's two things:
One is to buy voters, as you say. It's not much in reality, to most (more for the better off), but the headlines of 'Tax Cuts' are good. Although, most want better services, than tax cuts now.
The second, is to make it as hard for Labour as they possible can, when they win the next GE. Labour will likely have to raise taxes, and the Tories will point and shout at them 'raising tasxes'.
It's all really cynical stuff!