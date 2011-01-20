Agree on the ISA limit, its way too high and is quite regressive.



On the state pension, as I have said many times I absolutely disagree with the Triple lock, particularly when the pension age keeps increasing, by the time I get my pension I suspect the age will have hit 70 and in some jobs and sectors thats something I find quite sad.



In my particular profession I would appreciate the ISA remaining at 20k - for context I work for the Court of Protection as a part of a solicitors firm which, in certain matters, manage the money of people who lack capacity to manage their money.A lot of that is people with brain injuries who have had large claims for future care, who are vulnerable. Changes to CGT have hit our clients hard at reducing the tax free brackets of ISA's would hit them too.I understand the need for the changes it is just a shame that our clients which are vulnerable individuals, usually from working class backgrounds, who have a lot of money but money that's needed for lifetime care.So somewhat selfishly I hope ISA's stay at 20K, but just because of the niche I work in and the people in that