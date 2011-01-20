« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 31 32 33 34 35 [36]   Go Down

Author Topic: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day  (Read 37381 times)

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,498
  • The first five yards........
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1400 on: Yesterday at 10:39:22 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:21:09 am
Starmer is on talkshite right now. Might give it a listen to see if hes a real arsenal fan or a Tony Blair (i used to watch jackie milburn even though i was 4 and living in Australia when he played for Newcastle)

As a matter of fact, Blair never said that about Milburn. It was made up by a newspaper which we all detest and boycott at Liverpool.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/people/pandora/the-shocking-truth-blair-did-not-lie-about-jackie-milburn-495001.html
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,022
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1401 on: Yesterday at 11:13:54 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:39:22 am
As a matter of fact, Blair never said that about Milburn. It was made up by a newspaper which we all detest and boycott at Liverpool.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/people/pandora/the-shocking-truth-blair-did-not-lie-about-jackie-milburn-495001.html

Love this line from Peter Obirne;

Concludes Oborne: "There is abundant evidence that Blair is a liar, but on this occasion he is completely in the clear, and can be exonerated."

 ;D
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,838
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1402 on: Yesterday at 11:27:37 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:31:08 am
Ok he does he know his football and has been going to Arsenal all his life. Still dont like him but ill give him that.

Tbf I could have told you that hes a legit footy fan. Plays five a side and stuff

Still a posh c*nt from Surry, but he does know and love his Arse

Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,498
  • The first five yards........
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1403 on: Yesterday at 11:36:18 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:27:37 am
Tbf I could have told you that hes a legit footy fan. Plays five a side and stuff

Still a posh c*nt from Surry, but he does know and love his Arse



Got to admire a working-class lad who rises to the top of his profession and retains his socialist values. Pity about Arsenal of course, but he sounds like he's a legit one unlike the public schoolboy who used to head the party.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,591
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1404 on: Yesterday at 11:42:14 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:31:08 am
Ok he does he know his football and has been going to Arsenal all his life. Still dont like him but ill give him that.
I'm sure Starmer will be elated at that. :D
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,838
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1405 on: Yesterday at 11:43:57 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:36:18 am
Got to admire a working-class lad who rises to the top of his profession and retains his socialist values. Pity about Arsenal of course, but he sounds like he's a legit one unlike the public schoolboy who used to head the party.

Socialist Values - As Truss once said the juries out

Its not like you to criticise Blair, let it go mate, its in the past



Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,498
  • The first five yards........
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1406 on: Yesterday at 11:47:09 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:43:57 am

Its not like you to criticise Blair, let it go mate, its in the past

Did he support Arsenal? I thought we'd agreed it was Newcastle.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,591
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1407 on: Yesterday at 11:50:22 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:27:37 am
Tbf I could have told you that hes a legit footy fan. Plays five a side and stuff

Still a posh c*nt from Surry, but he does know and love his Arse
Looking at the recent exchanges between you and @Yorkkopite: how is it that Starmer is a 'posh c*nt', and yet - it would seem - Corbyn is neither posh nor a c*nt? (Rhetorical question.)
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,838
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1408 on: Yesterday at 11:51:32 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:47:09 am
Did he support Arsenal? I thought we'd agreed it was Newcastle.

He definitely supported George Bush
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,418
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1409 on: Yesterday at 11:58:11 am »
Blair told my brother he supported Newcastle
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,838
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1410 on: Yesterday at 12:02:50 pm »
He might have advised his Saudi mates with the takeover
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,500
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1411 on: Yesterday at 12:08:58 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on January 18, 2024, 05:53:32 pm
I'd like to see the tax benefits of ISAs stripped back. No one needs to be able to save £20k every single year tax free. Only the very wealthy can afford that.

Especially if we are going to carry on with the pension triple lock. I've argued against the triple lock in the past but I'm actually OK with it if it is part of a long term strategy to swing back the balance from private pensions to an increased state pension. So possibly reduce the amount of tax benefits on private pensions as well to fund the triple lock.

Agree on the ISA limit, its way too high and is quite regressive.

On the state pension, as I have said many times I absolutely disagree with the Triple lock, particularly when the pension age keeps increasing, by the time I get my pension I suspect the age will have hit 70 and in some jobs and sectors thats something I find quite sad.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,029
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1412 on: Yesterday at 12:20:32 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:43:57 am
Socialist Values - As Truss once said the juries out

Its not like you to criticise Blair, let it go mate, its in the past
So he's not a proper socialist then, I had hope all that shit stayed in the 70s/80s.
I remember talking about it on here years ago and I don't think many had come across it much.
It's about putting people in a box, if  you don't believe what I believe then your not a proper socialist.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,781
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1413 on: Yesterday at 12:22:27 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 12:08:58 pm
Agree on the ISA limit, its way too high and is quite regressive.

On the state pension, as I have said many times I absolutely disagree with the Triple lock, particularly when the pension age keeps increasing, by the time I get my pension I suspect the age will have hit 70 and in some jobs and sectors thats something I find quite sad.

Apparently there's a petition to raise the pension to £549/wk that's reached the level that requires a response. If I work 6 days a week it's still not as much as that.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,500
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1414 on: Yesterday at 12:31:21 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 12:22:27 pm
Apparently there's a petition to raise the pension to £549/wk that's reached the level that requires a response. If I work 6 days a week it's still not as much as that.

Probably affordable if they increase the pension age to 125
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,044
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1415 on: Yesterday at 12:46:55 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 12:08:58 pm
Agree on the ISA limit, its way too high and is quite regressive.

On the state pension, as I have said many times I absolutely disagree with the Triple lock, particularly when the pension age keeps increasing, by the time I get my pension I suspect the age will have hit 70 and in some jobs and sectors thats something I find quite sad.

I agree with you on the Triple Lock on its own. I'm just suggesting funding rises in the pension by reducing tax relief on private pensions. At the moment basically anyone that earns over £100k just salary sacrifices into their pension to build up a huge pension pot and avoid paying full income tax on their salary.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,498
  • The first five yards........
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1416 on: Yesterday at 12:57:45 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:51:32 am
He definitely supported George Bush

But not the Ayatollah or Vladi Putin.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,500
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1417 on: Yesterday at 01:32:43 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 12:46:55 pm
I agree with you on the Triple Lock on its own. I'm just suggesting funding rises in the pension by reducing tax relief on private pensions. At the moment basically anyone that earns over £100k just salary sacrifices into their pension to build up a huge pension pot and avoid paying full income tax on their salary.

There a limit of £40k or £60k that you can put tax free into your pension from what I can remember which is pretty generous for those high earners but like with most of these things without knowing how much reducing it would raise I cant imagine the numbers would make much difference to the £100 billion plus spent on the state pension. Its also worth remembering how us public servants get paid a relative pittance in exchange for generous pensions and taxing those contributions wont go down well at all.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,838
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1418 on: Yesterday at 01:32:53 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 12:57:45 pm
But not the Ayatollah or Vladi Putin.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

Opera buddies


https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/putin-rewards-blair-s-stance-on-chechnya-279868.html

https://www.declassifieduk.org/when-tony-blair-backed-putins-brutal-war/
As human rights groups condemned Putins atrocities in Chechnya, Blair said it was important that we support Russia in her action against terrorism
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,498
  • The first five yards........
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1419 on: Yesterday at 02:13:16 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 01:32:53 pm
:lmao :lmao :lmao

Opera buddies


https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/putin-rewards-blair-s-stance-on-chechnya-279868.html

https://www.declassifieduk.org/when-tony-blair-backed-putins-brutal-war/
As human rights groups condemned Putins atrocities in Chechnya, Blair said it was important that we support Russia in her action against terrorism

He wasn't on he payroll though, like you know who!
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,838
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1420 on: Yesterday at 02:27:35 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:13:16 pm
He wasn't on he payroll though, like you know who!

Is it heavy moving the goalpost?   ;)

I didnt think a light hearted comment to your good mate TNB would elicit such a response about yesterdays man.

If he is on Vlads payroll the scruffy twat hides it well.



Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,498
  • The first five yards........
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1421 on: Yesterday at 02:52:12 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 02:27:35 pm
Is it heavy moving the goalpost?   ;)

I didnt think a light hearted comment to your good mate TNB would elicit such a response about yesterdays man.

If he is on Vlads payroll the scruffy twat hides it well.

Hides it well! It almost destroyed the Labour Party after the Salisbury poisonings!
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,167
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1422 on: Yesterday at 04:49:26 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 12:08:58 pm
Agree on the ISA limit, its way too high and is quite regressive.

On the state pension, as I have said many times I absolutely disagree with the Triple lock, particularly when the pension age keeps increasing, by the time I get my pension I suspect the age will have hit 70 and in some jobs and sectors thats something I find quite sad.

In my particular profession I would appreciate the ISA remaining at 20k - for context I work for the Court of Protection as a part of a solicitors firm which, in certain matters, manage the money of people who lack capacity to manage their money.

 A lot of that is people with brain injuries who have had large claims for future care, who are vulnerable. Changes to CGT have hit our clients hard at reducing the tax free brackets of ISA's would hit them too.

I understand the need for the changes it is just a shame that our clients which are vulnerable individuals, usually from working class backgrounds, who have a lot of money but money that's needed for lifetime care.

So somewhat selfishly I hope ISA's stay at 20K, but just because of the niche I work in and the people in that
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,432
  • Red since '64
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1423 on: Yesterday at 05:23:44 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on January 18, 2024, 05:00:16 pm
Optimistic is the phrase I'd use. They are right that one off levies work better (though 5 years does not really qualify and would likely still have significant issues), but the valuation point is not well addressed. OMV is a fiction that is rarely meaningful or enforceable in the very limited use it currently has for tax. Practitioners have been making it up for years, and HMRC has limited capacity to challenge it. If suddenly the amount of assets needing to be valued ballooned I think we'd need half the country working in the valuation office (and SAV) to deal with it.

By far the best effort anyone has come up with, but still not an effective tax strategy when you could do nearly anything else for less effort and greater effect. It's a fun issue that I had a lot more time for in the past, but it didn't take very long working with HMRC and then in practice to realize that it's only ever going to reach the standard of possibly vaguely workable if you treble the size of HMRC, rather than 'good'.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/jan/20/hmrc-has-not-charged-a-single-company-over-tax-evasion-under-landmark-legislation?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,500
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1424 on: Yesterday at 06:50:26 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 04:49:26 pm
In my particular profession I would appreciate the ISA remaining at 20k - for context I work for the Court of Protection as a part of a solicitors firm which, in certain matters, manage the money of people who lack capacity to manage their money.

 A lot of that is people with brain injuries who have had large claims for future care, who are vulnerable. Changes to CGT have hit our clients hard at reducing the tax free brackets of ISA's would hit them too.

I understand the need for the changes it is just a shame that our clients which are vulnerable individuals, usually from working class backgrounds, who have a lot of money but money that's needed for lifetime care.

So somewhat selfishly I hope ISA's stay at 20K, but just because of the niche I work in and the people in that

Yeah thats always the problem with any tax regime or changes to it, theres always unintended winners and losers and people in unique circumstances who get unfairly or undeservedly screwed.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,500
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1425 on: Yesterday at 06:56:11 pm »
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,432
  • Red since '64
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1426 on: Yesterday at 07:52:04 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 06:56:11 pm
Heres one case they will hopefully be investigating and prosecuting soon:

https://amp.theguardian.com/uk-news/2024/jan/18/michelle-mone-husband-douglas-barrowman


I hope so too, but from everything Ive read, there appears to be a reluctance by HMRC to tackle very wealthy businesses/individuals, but conversely, an eagerness to nail errant small taxpayers to the floor.

I did some research during lockdown and noticed that many of the top London-based tax advisory firms boasted on their websites how their top advisers were, in some cases, ex-HMRC; it appeared to be a well-trodden career path.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,500
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1427 on: Today at 08:22:00 am »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 07:52:04 pm
I hope so too, but from everything Ive read, there appears to be a reluctance by HMRC to tackle very wealthy businesses/individuals, but conversely, an eagerness to nail errant small taxpayers to the floor.

I did some research during lockdown and noticed that many of the top London-based tax advisory firms boasted on their websites how their top advisers were, in some cases, ex-HMRC; it appeared to be a well-trodden career path.

Thats always the way, the bad guys always pay more then the good guys so they jump ship
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
Pages: 1 ... 31 32 33 34 35 [36]   Go Up
« previous next »
 