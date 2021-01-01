« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 30 31 32 33 34 [35]   Go Down

Author Topic: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day  (Read 36122 times)

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,492
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1360 on: Today at 02:50:47 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:48:31 pm
People focus on how all the elite Torys sit in the Lords, don't get me wrong the system has to change but the HOL isn't as bad as many make out, they've actually hammered this Tory government even though the Torys held a majority in the Commons.
The Lords won't be blocking everything Labour try to pass just because it wasn't in it's manifesto. I think people are looking for arguments to argue Starmer has to lay all his 5 yr plans in the Manifesto, not going to happen, no government does that.


Im wondering if Starmer will bother with a manifesto.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,864
  • Kloppite
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1361 on: Today at 03:18:07 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:50:47 pm
Im wondering if Starmer will bother with a manifesto.

Blair had an opportunity to scrap the Lords & have an elected upper chamber, when Labour were last in power but never did so, or backtracked on it, & kept the Lords as they are.
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,611
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1362 on: Today at 03:20:04 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 12:22:08 pm
It's nothing to do with Labour only because they've ruled it out.

Ruled what out?
Logged
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,465
  • The first five yards........
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1363 on: Today at 03:30:19 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:50:47 pm
Im wondering if Starmer will bother with a manifesto.

You may be joking, it's hard to tell. But I'll bite.

Can you imagine the aggro if he didn't?

There are very few basic political principles that the British people hold dear. One is 'free speech' and another is 'holding government to account'. That they are both regularly transgressed is no argument against how significant most people think they are. For Starmer to have no manifesto would be tantamount to saying "I'm not going to tell you what I intend to do and therefore you cannot hold me to account."
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,028
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1364 on: Today at 03:48:36 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:50:47 pm
Im wondering if Starmer will bother with a manifesto.
Im not, when has that ever happened before, now you've mentioned it though it wouldn't bother me if he did.  ive lived through many Tory governments, they've all screwed us, I also lived through a few Labour governments, all have helped the man in the street. it's a shame many want proof on where they are coming from every election as that's what's held Labour back for generations.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,637
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1365 on: Today at 04:18:03 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 03:20:04 pm
Ruled what out?

Both a wealth tax and a higher top rate of income tax

Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:42:24 pm
i would have thought anything else would have been a major fumble by Labour (and hope if in power this, obviously with a different name and maybe slightly altered execution, would be implemented)

it's the kind of thing that's vitally important, but also desperately important that it doesn't get too heavily associated to Labour before an election.

I work in the public sector and am personally pretty allergic to 'business' chat, so avoid it unless it's inflicted on me. but even I hear from enough people (inc people who lean heavily left, like a friend of mine who started his own business) that 'what would labour do and how does it affect us and our business' is always a hot topic among peers (not to mention at events, when networking, when engaging with business associations etc).

The news spreads fast too - when MPs meet with business people, they all spread the gossip like wildfire. i can remember one unfortunately inescapable chat around stamp duty during covid i was subjected to at an overdue mates catch up. remember hearing during covid that some business people really feared labour taking over (ha!).

if we work on the assumption that all of us here would like to see wealth inequality addressed (and lets say there's a well suited method and plan for implementing it), it essentially it comes down to this. do you announce it:

- now, and trust the media, the government, business owners, businesspeople, lobbyists, donors to report and relay the detail of the proposed system? and hope that it plays no negative role in an upcoming election among floating voters?
- later, when in power. when you'll face the same outcry but will be able to implement it anyway (and in time people would see from the results that any of the made up smears/hyperbole about 'labour governemnt are coming for all your money!' is shown to be overstated)?

I understand all of these points from a purely campaigning perspective.

My question is (and this is a genuine question), are there many examples of a party keeping something as significant as a potential £80-£230 billion tax measure under wraps (and even actively saying they won't do it) so as not to draw pre-election flak, before then doing it anyway? The Lib Dems saying they would scrap tuition fees in their manifesto before entering a coalition government that trebled them would be the biggest example I can think of. But they were a junior partner in a coalition and it was certainly not their intention to triple fees while they were campaigning for election.

As Elmo said, I was under impression that, in terms of constitutional and democratic convention (which is all we have in this country), that might be problematic? And, as Nobby correctly points out, that is also an act of blind faith that a party will go on and do something that they have openly ruled out and refused to put in their manifesto. There's wink wink nudge nudge, and then there is whatever that is.

But I think it also misses a bigger point. Labour will always have to deal with a hostile Tory media and big business lobbyists. Say Labour did get into power having ruled out a a wealth tax because they are too wary to publicly argue the case, before then implementing one anyway once in power. The same media would give them a torrid time anyway and Labour would be facing the same flak at the subsequent general election. "Would you trust this party?!". The public aren't complete mugs and they don't like being lied to.

But every now and then, there comes moments in British political history when Labour have had the oppurtunity to step up and change the overall conversation. The most successful Labour governments have seized that oppurtunity. Attlee and Blair didn't get into power by hiding from their shadows. They were up front about what they wanted to achieve and got the country on side doing it. By every single measure the Tories are on the ropes (as is the country as a whole). The dominance of the (for want of a better word) "neoliberal" narrative is fading right across the world. Everyone knows its broken. If Labour aren't going to openly argue now that the most wealthy should pay their share to help mend a broken country, then when will they? Next time around that moment might have passed and it might be the Tory media once again dictating the conversation.

My point is, there is still room for Labour to show backbone and inspire some hope, beyond "well at least we're more competant than that group of clowns". Not everything boils down to bean counters and focus groups.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:30:25 pm by Indomitable_Carp »
Logged

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,665
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1366 on: Today at 04:19:46 pm »
I'm not sure that Labour has 100% ruled out nearly as much as people seem to think.

Wealth tax sounds great but its the details of what is proposed that is where it often becomes contentious if you want to raise serious money.

Off the top of my head I would say the big ones are whether you include pension pots and the value of your principal residence in the calculation.

A realistic valuation of public sector pensions would bring an awful lot of people into the £500k threshold which some were talking about
« Last Edit: Today at 04:22:39 pm by filopastry »
Logged

Online CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,632
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1367 on: Today at 04:33:23 pm »
Wealth taxes are a political policy moreso than an effective tax strategy. I'm not against them in and of themselves (politics and tax are inextricably intertwined), but they don't usually provide good bang for your buck, save for those attached to immovable property (indeed we already have a quasi wealth tax on property). (Briefly; having explored and advised on several putative wealth taxes from a legal perspective in my career the two fundamental issues are capital flight and valuation - I could write pages on strategies to mitigate those issues, but it always circles back to a conclusion that its workable, but worse than every other tax)

If you want to increase the tax take by increasing the tax burden on the rich there are 1000 more effective ways. If you want to stick two fingers up at the plutocracy that Britain has become, then it's a good policy.
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,637
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1368 on: Today at 04:38:14 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 04:33:23 pm
Wealth taxes are a political policy moreso than an effective tax strategy. I'm not against them in and of themselves (politics and tax are inextricably intertwined), but they don't usually provide good bang for your buck, save for those attached to immovable property (indeed we already have a quasi wealth tax on property). (Briefly; having explored and advised on several putative wealth taxes from a legal perspective in my career the two fundamental issues are capital flight and valuation - I could write pages on strategies to mitigate those issues, but it always circles back to a conclusion that its workable, but worse than every other tax)

If you want to increase the tax take by increasing the tax burden on the rich there are 1000 more effective ways. If you want to stick two fingers up at the plutocracy that Britain has become, then it's a good policy.

As someone knowledgable in these matters, what do you think of this commissions findings? Realistic?

https://www.wealthandpolicy.com/wp/WealthTaxFinalReport.pdf

The commission makes the same argument you do in regards to a regular annual wealth tax. However, they also find that a one-off wealth tax (spread over five years) would have the potential to be effective and bypass of some of the problems you cite.

Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,611
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1369 on: Today at 04:41:16 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 04:18:03 pm
Both a wealth tax and a higher top rate of income tax



Ah. I was actually responding to that direct post about the JK Rowling discussion - which I feel has nothing to do with Labour in this context.
Logged
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,637
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1370 on: Today at 04:42:22 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 04:41:16 pm

Ah. I was actually responding to that direct post about the JK Rowling discussion - which I feel has nothing to do with Labour in this context.

Ah gotcha! Well we're both in agreement on that one  :D
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,611
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1371 on: Today at 04:51:24 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 04:42:22 pm
Ah gotcha! Well we're both in agreement on that one  :D

Regarding Starmer and Labour though - as I said, I think he's keeping his powder dry, working out the attack line from the Tories and their paymasters and pimps and then will build a manifesto from there.

I was quite impressed watching the Labour Party Party Political Broadcast when I saw it in the gym yesterday.
Logged
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

Online CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,632
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1372 on: Today at 05:00:16 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 04:38:14 pm
As someone knowledgable in these matters, what do you think of this commissions findings? Realistic?

https://www.wealthandpolicy.com/wp/WealthTaxFinalReport.pdf

The commission makes the same argument you do in regards to a regular annual wealth tax. However, they also find that a one-off wealth tax (spread over five years) would have the potential to be effective and bypass of some of the problems you cite.

Optimistic is the phrase I'd use. They are right that one off levies work better (though 5 years does not really qualify and would likely still have significant issues), but the valuation point is not well addressed. OMV is a fiction that is rarely meaningful or enforceable in the very limited use it currently has for tax. Practitioners have been making it up for years, and HMRC has limited capacity to challenge it. If suddenly the amount of assets needing to be valued ballooned I think we'd need half the country working in the valuation office (and SAV) to deal with it.

By far the best effort anyone has come up with, but still not an effective tax strategy when you could do nearly anything else for less effort and greater effect. It's a fun issue that I had a lot more time for in the past, but it didn't take very long working with HMRC and then in practice to realize that it's only ever going to reach the standard of possibly vaguely workable if you treble the size of HMRC, rather than 'good'.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:02:57 pm by CowboyKangaroo »
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Online CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,632
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1373 on: Today at 05:08:06 pm »
Two solutions I like (though they still have issues):

Self valuation but government retains the right to buy the asset off you at (say) 150% of the value
Limit it to immovable property. The rentier class is the real issue here. Much easier to value than IP and unlisted shares

(Just throwing it out because it's easy for us tax and public law lawyers to criticize so if otherwise I don't feel one is really really contributing to the debate)
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Online CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,632
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1374 on: Today at 05:10:24 pm »
Or the big one:

Tax capital at the same rate as income (with an inflation allowance set at the rate of a given class of government bonds)
« Last Edit: Today at 05:12:51 pm by CowboyKangaroo »
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,402
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1375 on: Today at 05:33:52 pm »
The biggest problem of a wealth tax is that a massive proportion of it is hidden, and routed through a labyrinthine web of British Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies.

Tracing the beneficial ownership of assets from real estate to shareholdings would, under current [extremely lax] legislation, be impossible.

The first step must be to bring in a requirement to make annual submission of a statement of ownership of all assets or shares of assets for every individual - and make omission a criminal offence.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,580
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1376 on: Today at 05:37:41 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 05:08:06 pm
Two solutions I like (though they still have issues):

Self valuation but government retains the right to buy the asset off you at (say) 150% of the value
Limit it to immovable property. The rentier class is the real issue here. Much easier to value than IP and unlisted shares

(Just throwing it out because it's easy for us tax and public law lawyers to criticize so if otherwise I don't feel one is really really contributing to the debate)
Why not at 100%? This really would discourage (self-)undervaluation.
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 05:10:24 pm
Or the big one:

Tax capital at the same rate as income (with an inflation allowance set at the rate of a given class of government bonds)
Definitely!
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,298
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1377 on: Today at 05:38:00 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 04:41:16 pm

Ah. I was actually responding to that direct post about the JK Rowling discussion - which I feel has nothing to do with Labour in this context.

That's weird.  My post that you quoted, which IC responded to, was about a wealth tax.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,470
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1378 on: Today at 05:38:30 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:33:52 pm
The biggest problem of a wealth tax is that a massive proportion of it is hidden, and routed through a labyrinthine web of British Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies.

Tracing the beneficial ownership of assets from real estate to shareholdings would, under current [extremely lax] legislation, be impossible.

The first step must be to bring in a requirement to make annual submission of a statement of ownership of all assets or shares of assets for every individual - and make omission a criminal offence.

Forcing a lot of people who have no assets or shares to pay blood sucking accountants to tell the government they have nothing?

Logged

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,665
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1379 on: Today at 05:39:26 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 05:10:24 pm
Or the big one:

Tax capital at the same rate as income (with an inflation allowance set at the rate of a given class of government bonds)

Do you mean capital or capital gains here, just to clarify?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 30 31 32 33 34 [35]   Go Up
« previous next »
 