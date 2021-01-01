Ruled what out?



i would have thought anything else would have been a major fumble by Labour (and hope if in power this, obviously with a different name and maybe slightly altered execution, would be implemented)



it's the kind of thing that's vitally important, but also desperately important that it doesn't get too heavily associated to Labour before an election.



I work in the public sector and am personally pretty allergic to 'business' chat, so avoid it unless it's inflicted on me. but even I hear from enough people (inc people who lean heavily left, like a friend of mine who started his own business) that 'what would labour do and how does it affect us and our business' is always a hot topic among peers (not to mention at events, when networking, when engaging with business associations etc).



The news spreads fast too - when MPs meet with business people, they all spread the gossip like wildfire. i can remember one unfortunately inescapable chat around stamp duty during covid i was subjected to at an overdue mates catch up. remember hearing during covid that some business people really feared labour taking over (ha!).



if we work on the assumption that all of us here would like to see wealth inequality addressed (and lets say there's a well suited method and plan for implementing it), it essentially it comes down to this. do you announce it:



- now, and trust the media, the government, business owners, businesspeople, lobbyists, donors to report and relay the detail of the proposed system? and hope that it plays no negative role in an upcoming election among floating voters?

- later, when in power. when you'll face the same outcry but will be able to implement it anyway (and in time people would see from the results that any of the made up smears/hyperbole about 'labour governemnt are coming for all your money!' is shown to be overstated)?



Both a wealth tax and a higher top rate of income taxI understand all of these points from a purely campaigning perspective.My question is (and this is a genuine question), are there many examples of a party keeping something as significant as a potential £80-£230 billion tax measure under wraps (and even actively saying they won't do it) so as not to draw pre-election flak, before then doing it anyway? The Lib Dems saying they would scrap tuition fees in their manifesto before entering a coalition government that trebled them would be the biggest example I can think of. But they were a junior partner in a coalition and it was certainly not their intention to triple fees while they were campaigning for election.As Elmo said, I was under impression that, in terms of constitutional and democratic convention (which is all we have in this country), that might be problematic? And, as Nobby correctly points out, that is also an act of blind faith that a party will go on and do something that they have openly ruled out and refused to put in their manifesto. There's wink wink nudge nudge, and then there is whatever that is.But I think it also misses a bigger point. Labour will always have to deal with a hostile Tory media and big business lobbyists. Say Labour did get into power having ruled out a a wealth tax because they are too wary to publicly argue the case, before then implementing one anyway once in power. The same media would give them a torrid time anyway and Labour would be facing the same flak at the subsequent general election. "Would you trust this party?!". The public aren't complete mugs and they don't like being lied to.But every now and then, there comes moments in British political history when Labour have had the oppurtunity to step up and change the overall conversation. The most successful Labour governments have seized that oppurtunity. Attlee and Blair didn't get into power by hiding from their shadows. They were up front about what they wanted to achieve and got the country on side doing it. By every single measure the Tories are on the ropes (as is the country as a whole). The dominance of the (for want of a better word) "neoliberal" narrative is fading right across the world. Everyone knows its broken. If Labour aren't going to openly argue now that the most wealthy should pay their share to help mend a broken country, then when will they? Next time around that moment might have passed and it might be the Tory media once again dictating the conversation.My point is, there is still room for Labour to show backbone and inspire some hope, beyond "well at least we're more competant than that group of clowns". Not everything boils down to bean counters and focus groups.