Author Topic: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day  (Read 34785 times)

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1280 on: Today at 11:29:59 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 10:52:02 am
It's not the first time either.

2019 letter from billionaires calling for wealth tax:
https://time.com/5613228/billionaires-calling-for-wealth-taxes/

Again in 2022:
https://fortune.com/2022/01/19/100-millionaires-billionaires-sign-letter-more-taxes/

2023 at the last Davos:
https://www.theguardian.com/business/2023/jan/18/tax-us-now-ultra-rich-wealth-tax-davos

Here is the Wealth Tax Commissions December 2020 report on the potentially beneficial impacts for UK finances:
https://www.wealthandpolicy.com/wp/WealthTaxFinalReport.pdf

Impacts of a one off five-year wealth tax (highly effective):

Impacts of a regular annual wealth tax (not so effective as compared to other forms of taxation):

I would sincerely hope Labour find the guts to argue for such a beneficial and indeed necessary idea, that would likely be popular, and that billionaires themselves are apparently supportive of. Unfortunately, the last statement we had on wealth taxes and higher rates of income tax for the wealthiest was this:
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/aug/27/rachel-reeves-rules-out-wealth-tax-if-labour-wins-next-election

Yet apparently Labours "iron" fiscal rules will prevent them making any unfunded pledges:
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/jan/04/keir-starmer-labour-fiscal-rules-green-investment-targets

But where could you possibly raise revenues, I wander?!
Why are they even putting forward the alternative tax rises over 5 yrs to raise £250 bill as a option, it's not a option as the public cant afford to pay far higher taxes , how will the economy react if people have even less money to spend???  and even if they could afford some of those tax rises then this would only confirm the shit the Torys throw at Labour over wanting to tax and spend our way out of trouble, introduce  those alternative suggestions and the Torys would be over the moon as Labour would be shown the door at the following election.
Rule out higher taxes for the man in the street.
The Wealth Tax looks good and it will help but £10 bill is sod all in the grand scheme of things.

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1281 on: Today at 11:36:17 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:25:19 am
I think Sangria was highlighting the inability of (many on) the left to focus on what's most important rather than their pet obsessions. Or, that's what I took from his post.

He was being antagonistic, and you are reducing what for many is a major thing in their life to a pet obsession.

I doubt Rowling pays tax at a higher '%rate than I do.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1282 on: Today at 11:44:03 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:29:59 am
Why are they even putting forward the alternative tax rises over 5 yrs to raise £250 bill as a option, it's not a option as the public cant afford to pay far higher taxes , how will the economy react if people have even less money to spend???  and even if they could afford some of those tax rises then this would only confirm the shit the Torys throw at Labour over wanting to tax and spend our way out of trouble, introduce  those alternative suggestions and the Torys would be over the moon as Labour would be shown the door at the following election.
Rule out higher taxes for the man in the street.
The Wealth Tax looks good and it will help but £10 bill is sod all in the grand scheme of things.

Are you really suggesting that 10 billion is not a lot and couldn't make a huge difference to services and society?  For a start, it's 5 times more than the Non-Dom loophole, that Labour are going to close (but it wont close straight away, as explained recently).
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1283 on: Today at 11:49:09 am »
The problem with 250 billionaires asking politicians to tax their wealth is that it only takes two billionaires to pay the politicians not to.

And we all know which two billionaires it would be.
Popcorn's Art

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1284 on: Today at 12:03:09 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:44:03 am
Are you really suggesting that 10 billion is not a lot and couldn't make a huge difference to services and society?  For a start, it's 5 times more than the Non-Dom loophole, that Labour are going to close (but it wont close straight away, as explained recently).
The reason I posted was to point out I think the alternative tax rises suggested in the article aren't a option so why are they putting them forward. I know nothing about the people who come up with that article but am not impressed to be honest.

I never said am against the Wealth tax.
This is about bringing in more money for the government to spend. the article only looks at raising taxes when there are other ways to bring in revenue.
 Labour have explained how they will raise revenue as your right we need more than just £10 bill to get us out of this mess. they will bring in more revenue as the economy grows,  I also expect Labour to bring in more than just closing the Nom Dom Loophole
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1285 on: Today at 12:05:05 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:20:13 am
Honestly.  Is that all you take home from the issue........???

When you have an extremely rich person paying all their taxes without any attempt at evasion, and a sustained campaign against them for not being quite the right message on trans issues, what does it say about what people deem to be more important?

NB. The issue with rich people is not them not paying enough taxes. The issue is with them not paying the taxes they're supposed to.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1286 on: Today at 12:07:52 pm »
Starmer absolutely destroying the Tories here.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1287 on: Today at 12:11:44 pm »
Fucking hell Starmer is hilarious

Not laughed this much at PMQT for ages.

People openly laughing at the Conservative Party in the commons.

Starmer:

- Conservative Party are a farce
- hundreds of bald men fighting over a comb
- I can tell you where these 4,500 missing immigrants aren't - they aren't in Rwanda



Sunak making himself looking like a complete knobend and making Labour and Starmer look good - he has no fucking idea how much people hate the Tories and no much idea how much people hate Tory MPs - they are absolutely horrible people.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1288 on: Today at 12:14:07 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:11:44 pm
Fucking hell Starmer is hilarious

Not laughed this much at PMQT for ages.

People openly laughing at the Conservative Party in the commons.

Starmer:

- Conservative Party are a farce
- hundreds of bald men fighting over a comb
- I can tell you where these 4,500 missing immigrants aren't - they aren't in Rwanda



Sunak making himself looking like a complete knobend and making Labour and Starmer look good - he has no fucking idea how much people hate the Tories and no much idea how much people hate Tory MPs - they are absolutely horrible people.
;D
Thats a good line
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1289 on: Today at 12:53:02 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:36:17 am
He was being antagonistic, and you are reducing what for many is a major thing in their life to a pet obsession.

I doubt Rowling pays tax at a higher '%rate than I do.

Isn't that the whole point of her letter? She thinks she should do.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1290 on: Today at 01:14:53 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:53:02 pm
Isn't that the whole point of her letter? She thinks she should do.
Its not Rpwlings opinion on tax Im struggloing with. Its Sangria's  point  that people cant criticise those who dont evade tax that Im struggling with

Perhaps he should have just said I agree with Rowlings gender critical critical views.









Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1291 on: Today at 01:21:31 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:05:05 pm
When you have an extremely rich person paying all their taxes without any attempt at evasion, and a sustained campaign against them for not being quite the right message on trans issues, what does it say about what people deem to be more important?

NB. The issue with rich people is not them not paying enough taxes. The issue is with them not paying the taxes they're supposed to.

WTF has that got to do with a wealth tax.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1292 on: Today at 01:23:09 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:36:17 am
He was being antagonistic, and you are reducing what for many is a major thing in their life to a pet obsession.

I doubt Rowling pays tax at a higher '%rate than I do.
"Many on the left". I did not write "many transsexuals". I'll tank you for not reframing my words to refer to something I did not write.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:53:02 pm
Isn't that the whole point of her letter? She thinks she should do.
Precisely. But for many on the left, they will instead focus upon their pet obsession, to the detriment of the larger picture. Kenny's post rather proves Sangria's point, does it not!? (Rhetorical question.)

@Kenny - I am not meaning to have a go at you. But agree with Sangria's point or not, his point was reasonably made. When someone (Rowling) agrees with your point of view, don't go on trash them - blowing over their point - because of something where you disagree with them.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1293 on: Today at 01:23:48 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:14:53 pm
Its not Rpwlings opinion on tax Im struggloing with. Its Sangria's  point  that people cant criticise those who dont evade tax that Im struggling with

Perhaps he should have just said I agree with Rowlings gender critical critical views.


I didn't think he was saying that Kenny. I thought he was saying that JK Rowling had a firmer grasp of what it was like to be on the political Left than her critics did. That's true, isn't it?
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1294 on: Today at 01:30:28 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:53:02 pm
Isn't that the whole point of her letter? She thinks she should do.

Someone who pays all the taxes she's supposed to, unlike most people at that level of wealth, and thinks she should pay more, unlike most people at that level of wealth, and there's a group of righteous who want everyone to boycott everything to do with her.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1295 on: Today at 01:32:22 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:14:53 pm
Its not Rpwlings opinion on tax Im struggloing with. Its Sangria's  point  that people cant criticise those who dont evade tax that Im struggling with

Perhaps he should have just said I agree with Rowlings gender critical critical views.

I have no idea where to stand on gender critical issues, not understanding it myself. But I do appreciate those of the rich who pay everything they're supposed to, when so many don't, especially when they want to pay more.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1296 on: Today at 01:35:05 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:23:48 pm
I didn't think he was saying that Kenny. I thought he was saying that JK Rowling had a firmer grasp of what it was like to be on the political Left than her critics did. That's true, isn't it?

I'd say that I'm firmly on the economic left, and care about economic issues. I'd say that I'm on the liberal left too, but that takes a distant back seat to economics. When someone conforms wholeheartedly to the economic left, but some on the liberal left say she's a non-person, which takes priority in the view of those who consider themselves on the left? It's a question that I've answered above. Would anyone else answer it too?
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1297 on: Today at 01:36:03 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:23:09 pm
"Many on the left". I did not write "many transsexuals". I'll tank you for not reframing my words to refer to something I did not write.Precisely. But for many on the left, they will instead focus upon their pet obsession, to the detriment of the larger picture. Kenny's post rather proves Sangria's point, does it not!? (Rhetorical question.)

@Kenny - I am not meaning to have a go at you. But agree with Sangria's point or not, his point was reasonably made. When someone (Rowling) agrees with your point of view, don't go on trash them - blowing over their point - because of something where you disagree with them.


His point was poorly made as it suggests anyone who doesnt evade tax should not be criticised
Hypocritically  Sangria will have criticised people who dont evade tax and do want to see an increase in tax.

 


Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1298 on: Today at 01:41:37 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:35:05 pm
I'd say that I'm firmly on the economic left, and care about economic issues. I'd say that I'm on the liberal left too, but that takes a distant back seat to economics. When someone conforms wholeheartedly to the economic left, but some on the liberal left say she's a non-person, which takes priority in the view of those who consider themselves on the left? It's a question that I've answered above. Would anyone else answer it too?

Labour should be on the Left on both economics and culture. Indeed one of the best ways of reconciling working-class cultural conservatives to necessary and just cultural change is to redistribute economically. Give people their economic just desserts and they tend to overlook - even embrace - the cultural changes you think are important too. It's happened in the past (over race issues and feminism) and it will happen in the future.

The problem with 'culture-warriors' (such as those people who give grief to JKR and others) is that they seem obsessed by their cause - always on the look out for heretics and people who don't quite measure up. It's very off-putting to normal people. It also seems as if their priorities are a bit skew-iff.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1299 on: Today at 01:44:28 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:36:03 pm

His point was poorly made as it suggests anyone who doesnt evade tax should not be criticised
Hypocritically  Sangria will have criticised people who dont evade tax and do want to see an increase in tax.


I've read your second sentence five times now Kenny and I have no idea what it means.

Which makes me think that your first sentence is probably not fair.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1300 on: Today at 01:50:14 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:36:03 pm

His point was poorly made as it suggests anyone who doesnt evade tax should not be criticised
Hypocritically  Sangria will have criticised people who dont evade tax and do want to see an increase in tax.

 





No one is perfect and some things do feel like 'whataboutery'

Person X says "This person has done A, which is great"

Person Y comes along and says "This person has done B, which isn't great"


That might or might not be true, but what has it got to do with the price of fish. If you're talking about, say, tax and someone mentions something about tax (Positive or negative) then it seems reasonable to respond to or answer the point that was made on the subject.

It's also a reasonable thing for him to opine I feel as 'non-mainstream' things that some people may or may not believe are foisted into conversations which aren't as important (or important at all to them) then it doesn't offer anything useful.

That isn't to say a debate isn't to be had or that it's not important to some people - I took it to mean that it's not important if it's not relevant to that discussion. Quite often it derails the threads and offers nothing to what was said.


Just my 50p worth :)


I don't mind Rowling myself. She's entitled to her views (Which, from what I've read aren't bonkers and have been wildly mis-represented) - it's a free country and just because someone thinks something or other, should they be hounded to death?

I've got my own views on shit, and if someone wants to persuade me otherwise then fair enough, otherwise fuck off. :)
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1301 on: Today at 01:56:57 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:50:14 pm

No one is perfect and some things do feel like 'whataboutery'

Person X says "This person has done A, which is great"

Person Y comes along and says "This person has done B, which isn't great"


That might or might not be true, but what has it got to do with the price of fish. If you're talking about, say, tax and someone mentions something about tax (Positive or negative) then it seems reasonable to respond to or answer the point that was made on the subject.

It's also a reasonable thing for him to opine I feel as 'non-mainstream' things that some people may or may not believe are foisted into conversations which aren't as important (or important at all to them) then it doesn't offer anything useful.

That isn't to say a debate isn't to be had or that it's not important to some people - I took it to mean that it's not important if it's not relevant to that discussion. Quite often it derails the threads and offers nothing to what was said.


Just my 50p worth :)


I don't mind Rowling myself. She's entitled to her views (Which, from what I've read aren't bonkers and have been wildly mis-represented) - it's a free country and just because someone thinks something or other, should they be hounded to death?

I've got my own views on shit, and if someone wants to persuade me otherwise then fair enough, otherwise fuck off. :)

I have one firm view that I absolutely will not budge on. People should pay their taxes.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1302 on: Today at 02:01:29 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:44:28 pm
I've read your second sentence five times now Kenny and I have no idea what it means.

Which makes me think that your first sentence is probably not fair.

If you have no idea what it means, how can you draw a conclusion on the 1st sentence?

Lets try again
I can guarantee that Sangria will have previously criticised someone who doesnt avoid tax and wants an increase in tax .

It is this he is criticising "the left" for.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1303 on: Today at 02:08:53 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:01:29 pm
If you have no idea what it means, how can you draw a conclusion on the 1st sentence?

The fogginess of your writing suggests the original problem might have been your own comprehension of what Sangria said rather than...what he said.

But, I'll admit, that doesn't necessarily follow. Unclear writers can sometimes be accurate readers.

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1304 on: Today at 02:11:02 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:01:29 pm
If you have no idea what it means, how can you draw a conclusion on the 1st sentence?

Lets try again
I can guarantee that Sangria will have previously criticised someone who doesnt avoid tax and wants an increase in tax .

It is this he is criticising "the left" for.


Not sure she is getting hounded and death threats from 'the left' is she?


If she is, then 'the left' are bigger wankers than I thought.
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #1305 on: Today at 02:11:43 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:08:53 pm
The fogginess of your writing suggests the original problem might have been your own comprehension of what Sangria said rather than...what he said.

But, I'll admit, that doesn't necessarily follow. Unclear writers can sometimes be accurate readers.

I probably cant be arsed with this tangent, but where was the fogginess?
