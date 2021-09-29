I wonder what percentage the Tories have to dip below in order to face near wipe-out? Would, say, 22 per cent leaving with less than 50 seats?



22 percent would be a disaster but how will they react to this disasterous result. I must be one of the few who thinks they will be forced to move to the leftmost think they will become even more right wing, I see that as a mistake that actually does them more harm in the long run, the right only win over voters with insulting lies and propaganda, this is the reason they are going to get hammered at the next election so they are just going to piss off the public even more if they move to the right, If they do suffer this election disaster then I think they have to start from scratch and disown this Tory government by bringing in Torys who ask the public to trust them again, that means admitting the budgets were a massive mistake made by talentless people who were only interested in wining power for themselves rather than doing best for the country.If they want to move to the right then fine, they will win over some of the hard core nutters but they need more than that to win a election, they have to win over the center floating voters, how will that happen unless people start listening to them again. that wont happen if people believe they've changed course, at the end of the day I don't think theres much the Torys can do to win over the public for at least 10yrs. the next election couple of elections will be a big pointer for the future, a 2024 hammering will be brilliant but it will be awful of they make a dramatic recovery at the following election, that will mean we still haven't learned, that will be tragic for everyone, the vicious cycle will repeat for more generations when we had the opportunity to take the Torys to oblivion.