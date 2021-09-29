« previous next »
Author Topic: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!  (Read 32949 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #1200 on: Today at 03:42:46 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 03:37:43 pm
Gangster, Wes Streeting used to be in an organised Crime gang in Essex

I thought he was talking about that Gobshite in charge of the Labour Party when we got wiped out :)
Offline classycarra

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #1201 on: Today at 03:44:13 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 03:40:07 pm
I post in many places because I like to hear all angles. Specially ones that I'm uncomfortable with. Echo chambers are a meaningless waste of life. And we know what Rawk is echoing. I'm trying to break that.

I post on redcafe and more recently bluemoon too. Their politics thread are way more open for discussions. And before you say it, yes sir I'll just fk off there then, then, then...then.
you think everyone on RAWK agrees with each other?

was going to say I'm not sure you've supplied much by way of a fresh perspective with your corbyn stuff - stuck firmly in the past - but fair play, posting that everyone on RAWK agrees in the News and current affairs section is a fresh perspective indeed ;D
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #1202 on: Today at 03:44:27 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 03:33:47 pm
No. So I won't vote for them either.

Good, because whatever repulsive opinion is held by  the charmless gobshites in the shadow cabinet the Tories have a worse one
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #1203 on: Today at 03:45:15 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 03:40:07 pm
I post in many places because I like to hear all angles. Specially ones that I'm uncomfortable with. Echo chambers are a meaningless waste of life. And we know what Rawk is echoing. I'm trying to break that.

I post on redcafe and more recently bluemoon too. Their politics thread are way more open for discussions. And before you say it, yes sir I'll just fk off there then, then, then...then.

You might have more chance of 'breaking' the Echo chamber if you pose better arguments.

If you have hung around RAWK then quite a few of us don't agree on quite a few things.

Quite a few of us have and do change our minds - things aren't set in stone. For instance, I was once really pro-Corbyn then I'm pretty anti- now (Because of how thick, shite and generally all over the place he was, but mainly because he opened the door for Brexit and for the Tories to wipe out the Labour Party and all opposition to the shite they pull every week)
Offline Circa1892

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #1204 on: Today at 03:54:06 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 03:40:07 pm

I post on redcafe and more recently bluemoon too. Their politics thread are way more open for discussions. And before you say it, yes sir I'll just fk off there then, then, then...then.

Why the fuck would you go around football websites to troll on politics threads? Absolutely weird.
Offline reddebs

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #1205 on: Today at 03:58:13 pm »
Has anybody got a clue what the fuck big c is on about?

I can't make head nor tail of any of it and I'm confused to fuck but I do know that his "G" is genocide.

Online Red-Soldier

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #1206 on: Today at 04:02:19 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:52:19 am

With respect, that's a very short-term and simplistic view to take.

Every private sector involvement in the NHS diverts a chunk of money away from the activity of actually providing clinical care, and instead into the pockets of the senior execs and shareholders of the private healthcare corporations. So either a) the overall NHS budget must be increased in order to provide the same volume of clinical care whilst a profit margin for private companies; or b) there's less money overall to actually spend on clinical care because a proportion goes to feeding corporate greed (question, then: who misses out on waiting list 'y' in order to hand cash to the private sector to treat someone 'in pain' on waiting list 'x'?)

Longer term, the greater the involvement of the private sector in provision of NHS services creates a normalcy and a dependence on the private sector (gradually run down the public sector portion, and bring in the private sector 'as an emergency measure to plug the gap' - which is what has been happening).

It's privatisation through stealth. The general public would never acquiesce to a wholesale privatisation of the NHS in one go. It would be political dynamite to attempt a similar privatisation to, say, the privatisation of the utilities. Instead, the plan seems to be a creeping privatisation whilst selling it as an advantage to the general public: "Oh, we're not privatising the NHS, we're just bringing some private companies on as an emergency measure to reduce waiting lists.... and you do want waiting lists reduced, don't you...?"

The evidence in this thread alone tells me that, as a tactic, it's working perfectly.

I mean, I can understand a person of right-of-centre politics supporting the creeping privatisation of the NHS, as they are ideologically wedded to corporate capitalism and the "private sector trumps lazy public sector every time" bullshit. It's saddening and frustrating, though, to see supposed Labour supporters waving the flag for increasing private sector corporate involvement in NHS services - and, what's more, dismissing those who oppose it through using Tory slogans like branding opposing people as ideologues or the like.

Good points there.
Offline Statto Red

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #1207 on: Today at 04:02:21 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 03:58:13 pm
Has anybody got a clue what the fuck big c is on about?

I can't make head nor tail of any of it and I'm confused to fuck but I do know that his "G" is genocide.

They need to be fucked off this site, seems all they do is go round & troll on these threads [& it seems on other forums], i'm putting them on ignore from now on.

Just reported them to the MODs.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #1208 on: Today at 04:05:07 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 03:58:13 pm
Has anybody got a clue what the fuck big c is on about?

I can't make head nor tail of any of it and I'm confused to fuck but I do know that his "G" is genocide.
BigDump is a fucking weirdo. Apparently,  'G' = 'Gaza' (or so I have been told via PM). I have no idea why this could not be expressed plainly in the thread. Even after being informed about what what is 'G', it provides no illumination on BigDump's imagined points.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #1209 on: Today at 04:05:20 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 03:58:13 pm
Has anybody got a clue what the fuck big c is on about?

I can't make head nor tail of any of it and I'm confused to fuck but I do know that his "G" is genocide.

Not one iota.
Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,276
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #1210 on: Today at 04:06:24 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 03:17:17 pm
'G'?

"Aint nuthin but a G Thang bab-y"



You're favourite type of music, JC  ;)

Offline Statto Red

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #1211 on: Today at 04:07:52 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 04:05:07 pm
BigDump is a fucking weirdo. Apparently,  'G' = 'Gaza' (or so I have been told via PM). I have no idea why this could not be expressed plainly in the thread. Even after being informed about what what is 'G', it provides no illumination on BigDump's imagined points.

That that poster has admitted going onto other football forums to deliberately troll politics threads on those sites, sums them up, & should be fucked off from here permanently.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #1212 on: Today at 04:08:48 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:06:24 pm
"Aint nuthin but a G Thang bab-y"



You're favourite type of music, JC  ;)
You remembered! ::)  :P
Online oldfordie

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #1213 on: Today at 04:09:41 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:52:19 am

With respect, that's a very short-term and simplistic view to take.

Every private sector involvement in the NHS diverts a chunk of money away from the activity of actually providing clinical care, and instead into the pockets of the senior execs and shareholders of the private healthcare corporations. So either a) the overall NHS budget must be increased in order to provide the same volume of clinical care whilst a profit margin for private companies; or b) there's less money overall to actually spend on clinical care because a proportion goes to feeding corporate greed (question, then: who misses out on waiting list 'y' in order to hand cash to the private sector to treat someone 'in pain' on waiting list 'x'?)

Longer term, the greater the involvement of the private sector in provision of NHS services creates a normalcy and a dependence on the private sector (gradually run down the public sector portion, and bring in the private sector 'as an emergency measure to plug the gap' - which is what has been happening).

It's privatisation through stealth. The general public would never acquiesce to a wholesale privatisation of the NHS in one go. It would be political dynamite to attempt a similar privatisation to, say, the privatisation of the utilities. Instead, the plan seems to be a creeping privatisation whilst selling it as an advantage to the general public: "Oh, we're not privatising the NHS, we're just bringing some private companies on as an emergency measure to reduce waiting lists.... and you do want waiting lists reduced, don't you...?"

The evidence in this thread alone tells me that, as a tactic, it's working perfectly.

I mean, I can understand a person of right-of-centre politics supporting the creeping privatisation of the NHS, as they are ideologically wedded to corporate capitalism and the "private sector trumps lazy public sector every time" bullshit. It's saddening and frustrating, though, to see supposed Labour supporters waving the flag for increasing private sector corporate involvement in NHS services - and, what's more, dismissing those who oppose it through using Tory slogans like branding opposing people as ideologues or the like.
Of course it's a shorterm way of looking at it, that's the whole point. Streeting has to find a short term solution to a very serious problem he will inherit from the Torys, a massive NHS waiting list of people living in agony who have been waiting for years for NHS treatment,  he has to actually solve this problem, what is the alternative. how else will be able to help all those people who have been waiting years for a op under the Torys? 

I think the argument of paying more just to treat these patients resulting in less money to spend on the NHS elsewhere isn't the way to look at it, what about the patients who need very expensive drugs on the NHS. do we tell them am sorry but all this money just goes into the coffers of the big Pharmas, we prefer not to spend this money helping you and spend it elsewhere in the NHS. it's better value.


I understand the concerns of creeping privatisation but nobody is being conned into supporting creeping privatisation, the fact you think this is the thinking of the right shows it's more about ideology rather than for what it is, the Labour party finding a short term solution that actually helps people.   
 
Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,016
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #1214 on: Today at 04:17:13 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 03:58:13 pm
Has anybody got a clue what the fuck big c is on about?

I can't make head nor tail of any of it and I'm confused to fuck but I do know that his "G" is genocide.
Your confused, I thought he was banging on about a Woman's Orgasms. these threads are all over the place lately so wouldn't have been a surprise. :)
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #1215 on: Today at 04:17:19 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 04:09:41 pm
Of course it's a shorterm way of looking at it, that's the whole point. Streeting has to find a short term solution to a very serious problem he will inherit from the Torys, a massive NHS waiting list of people living in agony who have been waiting for years for NHS treatment,  he has to actually solve this problem, what is the alternative. how else will be able to help all those people who have been waiting years for a op under the Torys? 

I think the argument of paying more just to treat these patients resulting in less money to spend on the NHS elsewhere isn't the way to look at it, what about the patients who need very expensive drugs on the NHS. do we tell them am sorry but all this money just goes into the coffers of the big Pharmas, we prefer not to spend this money helping you and spend it elsewhere in the NHS. it's better value.


I understand the concerns of creeping privatisation but nobody is being conned into supporting creeping privatisation, the fact you think this is the thinking of the right shows it's more about ideology rather than for what it is, the Labour party finding a short term solution that actually helps people.   
 


This is always a problem. In an ideal world there are many things that we'd all want to see concerning the NHS.

In reality, those things don't appear to be instantly do-able.

We have had more than a decade of cynical de-funding and siphoning facilities, equipment, personnel and expertise from where people need them most to areas where politicians make the most personal money from companies and organisations that quite often they are directly involved with.

Is what they've done illegal? Perhaps it should be? I think Nobby makes some good points, but I agree with you that people need action NOW to address stuff that they would have been able to have done had a competant and non-shithouse Party had been running** the country for the last decade or longer.


**I realise that the suggestion that the Tories have been running anything other than their personal interests is a bit stupid. They've never given much of a fuck about the UK, the things that make the UK special or the population.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #1216 on: Today at 04:25:16 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 04:17:13 pm
Your confused, I thought he was banging on about a Woman's Orgasms. these threads are all over the place lately so wouldn't have been a surprise. :)

I thought he might be going on about George Galloway, but that didn't make much sense either.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #1217 on: Today at 04:26:42 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:25:16 pm
I thought he might be going on about George Galloway, but that didn't make much sense either.

I thought he was going on about something that sounds a bit like the Geordie fishing-rod and stella supplying ex Everton footballer looking for a nutter in some bushes?
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #1218 on: Today at 04:28:16 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 04:26:42 pm
I thought he was going on about something that sounds a bit like the Geordie fishing-rod and stella supplying ex Everton footballer looking for a nutter in some bushes?

Yeah, that crossed my mind too Andy.
