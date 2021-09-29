Of course it's a shorterm way of looking at it, that's the whole point. Streeting has to find a short term solution to a very serious problem he will inherit from the Torys, a massive NHS waiting list of people living in agony who have been waiting for years for NHS treatment, he has to actually solve this problem, what is the alternative. how else will be able to help all those people who have been waiting years for a op under the Torys?
I think the argument of paying more just to treat these patients resulting in less money to spend on the NHS elsewhere isn't the way to look at it, what about the patients who need very expensive drugs on the NHS. do we tell them am sorry but all this money just goes into the coffers of the big Pharmas, we prefer not to spend this money helping you and spend it elsewhere in the NHS. it's better value.
I understand the concerns of creeping privatisation but nobody is being conned into supporting creeping privatisation, the fact you think this is the thinking of the right shows it's more about ideology rather than for what it is, the Labour party finding a short term solution that actually helps people.
This is always a problem. In an ideal world there are many things that we'd all want to see concerning the NHS.
In reality, those things don't appear to be instantly do-able.
We have had more than a decade of cynical de-funding and siphoning facilities, equipment, personnel and expertise from where people need them most to areas where politicians make the most personal money from companies and organisations that quite often they are directly involved with.
Is what they've done illegal? Perhaps it should be? I think Nobby makes some good points, but I agree with you that people need action NOW to address stuff that they would have been able to have done had a competant and non-shithouse Party had been running** the country for the last decade or longer.
**I realise that the suggestion that the Tories have been running anything other than their personal interests is a bit stupid. They've never given much of a fuck about the UK, the things that make the UK special or the population.