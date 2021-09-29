

With respect, that's a very short-term and simplistic view to take.



Every private sector involvement in the NHS diverts a chunk of money away from the activity of actually providing clinical care, and instead into the pockets of the senior execs and shareholders of the private healthcare corporations. So either a) the overall NHS budget must be increased in order to provide the same volume of clinical care whilst a profit margin for private companies; or b) there's less money overall to actually spend on clinical care because a proportion goes to feeding corporate greed (question, then: who misses out on waiting list 'y' in order to hand cash to the private sector to treat someone 'in pain' on waiting list 'x'?)



Longer term, the greater the involvement of the private sector in provision of NHS services creates a normalcy and a dependence on the private sector (gradually run down the public sector portion, and bring in the private sector 'as an emergency measure to plug the gap' - which is what has been happening).



It's privatisation through stealth. The general public would never acquiesce to a wholesale privatisation of the NHS in one go. It would be political dynamite to attempt a similar privatisation to, say, the privatisation of the utilities. Instead, the plan seems to be a creeping privatisation whilst selling it as an advantage to the general public: "Oh, we're not privatising the NHS, we're just bringing some private companies on as an emergency measure to reduce waiting lists.... and you do want waiting lists reduced, don't you...?"



The evidence in this thread alone tells me that, as a tactic, it's working perfectly.



I mean, I can understand a person of right-of-centre politics supporting the creeping privatisation of the NHS, as they are ideologically wedded to corporate capitalism and the "private sector trumps lazy public sector every time" bullshit. It's saddening and frustrating, though, to see supposed Labour supporters waving the flag for increasing private sector corporate involvement in NHS services - and, what's more, dismissing those who oppose it through using Tory slogans like branding opposing people as ideologues or the like.



Of course it's a shorterm way of looking at it, that's the whole point. Streeting has to find a short term solution to a very serious problem he will inherit from the Torys, a massive NHS waiting list of people living in agony who have been waiting for years for NHS treatment, he has to actually solve this problem, what is the alternative. how else will be able to help all those people who have been waiting years for a op under the Torys?I think the argument of paying more just to treat these patients resulting in less money to spend on the NHS elsewhere isn't the way to look at it, what about the patients who need very expensive drugs on the NHS. do we tell them am sorry but all this money just goes into the coffers of the big Pharmas, we prefer not to spend this money helping you and spend it elsewhere in the NHS. it's better value.I understand the concerns of creeping privatisation but nobody is being conned into supporting creeping privatisation, the fact you think this is the thinking of the right shows it's more about ideology rather than for what it is, the Labour party finding a short term solution that actually helps people.